Dosirak Express 6711 Quail Hill Pkwy

No reviews yet

6711 Quail Hill Pkwy

Irvine, CA 92603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Dosirak, Grilled Chicken(닭가슴살)
Dosirak, Beef Bulgogi(소불고기)
Bibimbap(비빔밥)

Dosirak(도시락)

Dosirak, Beef Bulgogi(소불고기)

Dosirak, Beef Bulgogi(소불고기)

$13.95

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in special house sauce

Dosirak, Boneless Short Rib(소갈빗살)

Dosirak, Boneless Short Rib(소갈빗살)

$16.45

Famous Korean boneless galbi specially marinated with in-house sauce

Dosirak, Spicy Chicken(매콤닭불고기)

$13.95

Dosirak, Grilled Chicken(닭가슴살)

$13.95
Dosirak, Spicy Pork(매콤돼지불고기)

Dosirak, Spicy Pork(매콤돼지불고기)

$13.95

Thinly sliced pork collar marinated with in-house gochujang

Dosirak, Glazed Salmon(연어)

Dosirak, Glazed Salmon(연어)

$14.95

4 oz salmon fillet glazed with special sweet soy sauce

Dosirak, Organic Tofu(두부)

$13.95

Fried Tofu W/House Soy Sauce

Bowls(보울)

Bowl, Beef Bulgogi (소불고기)

Bowl, Beef Bulgogi (소불고기)

$11.95

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in special house sauce

Bowl, Boneless Short Rib (소갈빗살)

Bowl, Boneless Short Rib (소갈빗살)

$14.45

Famous Korean boneless galbi specially marinated with in-house sauce

Bowl, Spicy Chicken(매콤닭불고기)

$11.95

Bowl, Grilled Chicken Breast(닭가슴살)

$11.95
Bowl, Spicy Pork (매콤돼지불고기)

Bowl, Spicy Pork (매콤돼지불고기)

$11.95

Thinly sliced pork collar marinated with in-house gochujang sauce

Bowl, Glazed Salmon (연어)

Bowl, Glazed Salmon (연어)

$12.95

4 oz salmon fillet glazed with special sweet soy sauce

Bowl, Organi Tofu(두부)

$11.95

Fried Tofu W/House Soy Sauce

Bibimbap(비빔밥)

Bibimbap(비빔밥)

$13.45

(Fixed Toppings)One of the most well known Korean dish! Served with white rice, stir-fried veggies, lettuce, mushrooms, pickle, cabbage and fried egg on top. Pour our red sauce and mix it well together for the best taste!

Kimbap(김밥)

Kimbap, Classic Spam/클래식김밥

$6.45Out of stock

Kimbap, Tuna Salad /참치김밥

$7.95Out of stock

Kimbap, Bulgogi/불고기김밥

$7.95Out of stock

Kimbap, Spicy Pork/매운제육김밥

$7.95Out of stock

Beverages(음료)

Can, Coke

$1.95

Can, Coke Diet

$1.95

Can, Coke Zero

$1.95

Can, Sprite

$1.95

Bundaberg, Guava

$2.95

Bundaberg, Ginger Beer

$2.95

Bottled, Water (Dasani, Aquafina)

$1.95

Bottled, Water (M>Water Alkaline)

$2.95

Milkis, Original

$1.95

Milkis, Strawberry

$1.95

Milkis, Melon

$1.95

Apple Cider, Martinelli's

$3.25Out of stock

Apple Juice, Martinelli's (Sparkling Blush)

$2.95

Pororo, Blueberry

$1.95Out of stock

Pororo, Milk

$1.95

Pororo, Mango

$1.95

Pororo, Strawberry

$1.95Out of stock

Pororo, Peach

$1.95Out of stock

Perrier, Bottle(330ml)

$2.95Out of stock

Can, Welch's

$1.95Out of stock

Pororo, Green Grape

$1.95

Pororo, Tropical Fruits

$1.95

Can, Canada Dry

$1.95

Can, Canada Dry, Zero

$1.95

Red Bull

$2.95Out of stock

Pororo, Apple

$1.95

Sunkist Orange

$1.95

Sunkist Orange Zero

$1.95

Jarritos_Madarin

$1.95

Jarritos_guava

$1.95

Jarritos_pineapple

$1.95

Dosirak(도시락)

Dosirak, Beef Bulgogi(소불고기)

Dosirak, Beef Bulgogi(소불고기)

$14.95

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in special house sauce

Dosirak, Boneless Short Rib(소갈빗살)

Dosirak, Boneless Short Rib(소갈빗살)

$17.45

Famous Korean boneless galbi specially marinated with in-house sauce

Dosirak, Glazed Salmon(연어)

Dosirak, Glazed Salmon(연어)

$15.95

4 oz salmon fillet glazed with special sweet soy sauce

Dosirak, Spicy Pork(매콤돼지불고기)

Dosirak, Spicy Pork(매콤돼지불고기)

$14.95

Thinly sliced pork collar marinated with in-house gochujang

Dosirak, Spicy Chicken(매콤닭불고기)

$14.95

Dosirak, Grilled Chicken(닭가슴살)

$14.95

Dosirak, Organic Tofu(두부)

$14.95

Fried Tofu W/House Soy Sauce

Bibimbap(비빔밥)

One of the most well known Korean dish! Served with white rice, stir-fried veggies, lettuce, mushrooms, pickle, cabbage and fried egg on top. Pour our red sauce and mix it well together for the best taste!

Bibimbap(비빔밥)

$14.45

(Fixed Toppings)One of the most well known Korean dish! Served with white rice, stir-fried veggies, lettuce, mushrooms, pickle, cabbage and fried egg on top. Pour our red sauce and mix it well together for the best taste!

Bowls(보울)

Bowl, Beef Bulgogi (소불고기)

Bowl, Beef Bulgogi (소불고기)

$12.95

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in special house sauce

Bowl, Boneless Short Rib (소갈빗살)

Bowl, Boneless Short Rib (소갈빗살)

$15.45

Famous Korean boneless galbi specially marinated with in-house sauce

Bowl, Glazed Salmon (연어)

Bowl, Glazed Salmon (연어)

$13.95

4 oz salmon fillet glazed with special sweet soy sauce

Bowl, Spicy Pork (매콤돼지불고기)

Bowl, Spicy Pork (매콤돼지불고기)

$12.95

Thinly sliced pork collar marinated with in-house gochujang sauce

Bowl, Spicy Chicken(매콤닭불고기)

$12.95

Bowl, Grilled Chicken Breast(닭가슴살)

$12.95

Bowl, Organi Tofu(두부)

$12.95

Fried Tofu W/House Soy Sauce

Add-Ons (Extra Sides)

만두/Dumplings, Pan Fried, 6pcs

$7.95

전/Korean Pancakes, 6pcs

$4.95Out of stock
김치/Homade Kimchi, 4oz

김치/Homade Kimchi, 4oz

$3.25

오늘의국/Soup of the Day, 12oz

$3.75

White Rice(12oz)

$2.95

Brown Rice(12oz)

$2.95Out of stock

광천김씨쏠트맛/Seasoned Seaweed Snack(Sea Salt), 1 Pack

$1.00

광천김매콤달콤한맛/Seasoned Seaweed Snack(Sweet N Spicy), 1 Pack

$1.00

광천김바비큐맛/Seasoned Seaweed Snack(Korean BBQ), 1 Pack

$1.00

Beverages(음료)

Can, Coke

$2.95

Can, Coke Diet

$2.95

Can, Coke Zero

$2.95

Can, Sprite

$2.95

Can, Canada Dry

$2.95

Can, Canada Dry, Zero

$2.95

Bundaberg, Guava

$3.95

Bundaberg, Ginger Beer

$3.95

Perrier, Bottle(330ml)

$3.95Out of stock

Bottled, Water (Dasani, Aquafina)

$2.25

Bottled, Water (M>Water Alkaline)

$3.95

Milkis, Original

$2.95

Milkis, Melon

$2.95

Milkis, Strawberry

$2.95

Apple Juice, Martinelli's (Sparkling Blush)

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95Out of stock

Pororo, Milk

$2.95

Pororo, Strawberry

$2.95Out of stock

Apple Cider, Martinelli's

$3.25Out of stock

Kimbap(김밥)

Kimbap, Classic Spam/클래식김밥

$7.45Out of stock

Kimbap, Tuna Salad /참치김밥

$8.95Out of stock

Kimbap, Bulgogi/불고기김밥

$8.95Out of stock

Kimbap, Spicy Pork/매운제육김밥

$8.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Carefully handcrafted Korean food in a box

Location

6711 Quail Hill Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92603

Directions

