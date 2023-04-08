Main picView gallery

Dosirock

review star

No reviews yet

114 N. EUTAW ST

#52

BALTIMORE, MD 21201

Korean BBQ Bowl

Beef Bulgogi Bowl

$13.99

Beef Galbi

$17.99

Pork Bulgogi Bowl

$11.99

Go Chu Jang Pork Bowl (Spicy)

$11.99
Pork Galbi Bowl

Pork Galbi Bowl

$11.99

Go Chu Jang Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl

$11.99

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$12.99

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$11.99

Chicken Galbi

$11.99

Bibim Mix Bowl

Beef Bulgogi Bibim Bowl

$14.99

Pork Bulgogi Bibim Bowl

$12.99

Pork Galbi Bibim Bowl

$12.99

Chicken Teriyaki Bibim Bowl

$11.99

Plain Bibim Bowl

$9.99

Fried Katsu Bowl

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$11.99

Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl

$13.99

KOBA Chicken Mayo Bowl

$12.99

KOBA Chicken Nanban Bowl

$13.99

Pork Katsu Bowl

$11.99

Pork Katsu Curry Bowl

$14.99

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$13.99

Dosirock Platter

KOBA DoSiRock Platter

$13.99

Lexington Market Dosirock Platter

$16.99

Ultimate Dosirock Platter

$20.99

Everyday Value Menu

Chicken Rice

$7.99

Chicken Curry

$7.99

Mandoo (Korean Dumpling)

$5.99

Chicken Essence Soup

$7.99

Shrimp Temp 2pc

$3.99

Japchae

$3.99

Rice

$1.99

WATER

Water

$1.79

S. Pellegrino

$2.99

Perrier

$2.99

Lipton Tea

$1.99

POCARI SWEAT Sports Drink

$3.99
Waiakea Hawaiian Water 1L

Waiakea Hawaiian Water 1L

$3.99

Waiākea volcanic water originates in Hawai’i through both snowmelt and rain on the pristine peak of the active Mauna Loa volcano, one of the purest environments on Earth.

SODA

Coca-Cola

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Snapple

$2.99

K-Sparkling Soda

$2.99

Ramune Sparkling Soda

$2.49

Milkis

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.49

TEA

Arizona Green Tea

$1.99

Gold Peak Tea

$2.99

Ito En Green Tea

$2.99

Ito En Matcha Milk Tea

$2.99
Ito En Matcha Milk Tea

Ito En Matcha Milk Tea

$2.99

Balancing the flavors of matcha and green tea with a sweet creamy taste.

Ito En Organic Green Tea, Unsweetened

Ito En Organic Green Tea, Unsweetened

$3.49

Lipton Tea

$1.99

Soju

Chamisul Original

$12.99

Chamisul Fresh

$12.99

Chamisul Grapefruit

$12.99

Chamisul Green Grape

$12.99

Chamisul Plum

$12.99

Chamisul Strawberry

$12.99

Chum Churum Original

$12.99

Chum Churum Rich

$12.99

Chum Churum Apple

$12.99Out of stock

Chum Churum Strawberry

$12.99

Chum Churum Yogurt

$12.99

Chum Churum Apple Mango

$12.99

Chum Churum Peach

$12.99

Beer/Wine

Terra 16.9oz

$4.99

Hite 16.9oz

$4.99

Kloud 16.9oz

$4.99

Sapporo 22oz

$5.99

Asahi 25.4oz

$5.99

Bok Bunja (Korean Raspberry Wine)

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

114 N. EUTAW ST, #52, BALTIMORE, MD 21201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

