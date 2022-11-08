Dos Margaritas imageView gallery

Dos Margaritas Crabapple

458 Reviews

$

12460 Crabapple Road

Alpharetta, GA 30004

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Coffee

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

O J

$2.75

Soda

$1.45

AGUA FRESCAS

Agua Fresca

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
12460 Crabapple Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004

