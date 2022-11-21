Doster Country Store imageView gallery

Doster Country Store

10 106th Av

Plainwell, MI 49080

Breadsticks

$8.55

Breadsticks w/cheese

$9.90

Miscellaneous

Fries

$1.99

14" Nachos

Chips & Cheese

$9.99

Deluxe

$10.99

Jalapeño

$0.30

Green Olives

$0.30

Pineapple

$0.30

Bacon

$0.30

Mushroom

$0.30

Mild Peppers

$0.30

Wings

6-piece Wings

$7.99

BBQ, Buffalo, Italian

12-piece Wings

$13.99

BBQ, Buffalo, Italian

18-piece Wings

$18.99

BBQ, Buffalo, Italian

Chicken

Chicken Tenders Basket

$8.99

Chicken Tenders or Chicken Bites with Fries

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Chicken Bites Basket

$8.99

Chicken Bites

$7.99

8" Sub

Vegetarian Sub

$8.19

Ham & Salami

$8.19

Ham

$8.19

Turkey

$8.19

Grilled Cheese

$8.19

Choice of 3 cheeses

Meatball

$8.19

Tuna Salad (seasonal)

$8.19Out of stock

Egg Salad (seasonal)

$8.19Out of stock

BLT

$8.39

BBQ Chicken

$8.39

Corned Beef

$8.39

Roast Beef

$8.39

Chicken Salad

$8.39

Chicken Tender Sub

$8.39

Turkey Club

$8.39

Turkey, Bacon

Club

$8.39

Turkey, Ham, Bacon

Italian

$8.39

Ham, Capicola, Salami

The Larry

$8.39

Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey

Ham And Turkey

$8.39

Pizza Sub

$8.19

Sauce/Dip/Extras

Ketchup

$0.90

Side BBQ

$0.90

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.90

Side Garlic Butter

$0.90

Side Honey Mustard

$0.90

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.90

Side Ranch

$0.90

Side Salsa

$0.90

Side Sour Cream

$0.90

Buffalo

$0.90

Pepperoni

$1.10

Black olives

$0.90

Bacon

$1.10

Groceries

2 Liter

$3.89

20 Oz Pop

$2.39

Gallon Of Milk

$4.99

1/2 Gallon Milk

$3.59

Lg Jays Chips

$4.59

Lg Lays

$4.59

Doritos

$5.59

Mooville Ice Cream

$6.99

Regular Size Candy Bar

$1.59

King Size Candy Bar

$2.69

Frito Cheese

$2.99

Ruffles

$5.59

12 Pk Soda

$10.19

6" Pizza

6" Cheese Pizza

$5.50

6" BBQ Chicken

$8.45

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese

6" Buffalo Chicken

$8.45

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese'

6" BLT

$8.45

6" Philly Steak and Cheese

$8.45

Onion, Gravy, Roast Beef

6" Taco

$9.95

Refried Beans, Taco Sauce, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.95

6" Dill Pickle

$10.85

Dill Pickle, Oil, Italian seasoning, Bacon, Dill Weed, Oregano

6" Spartan Special

$10.95

Ham, Mushroom, Garlic butter, Onion, Bacon, Oregano

6" Cheese Burger

$10.85

Ketchup, Mustard, Ground Beef, Onion, Dill Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

6" Doster Special

$11.05

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage with choice of Onion or Green Pepper

6" Deluxe

$16.05

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Ground Beef, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onion

12" Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.80

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.45

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.45

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese'

12" BLT

$14.45

12" Philly Steak and Cheese

$14.45

Onion, Gravy, Roast Beef

12" Taco

$16.85

Refried Beans, Taco Sauce, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.85

12" Dill Pickle

$15.85

Dill Pickle, Oil, Italian seasoning, Bacon, Dill Weed, Oregano

12" Cheese Burger

$16.85

Ketchup, Mustard, Ground Beef, Onion, Dill Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

12" Spartan Special

$16.85

Ham, Mushroom, Garlic butter, Onion, Bacon, Oregano

12" Doster Special

$16.80

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage with choice of Onion or Green Pepper

12" Deluxe

$23.35

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Ground Beef, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onion

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$11.10

14" BBQ Chicken

$15.85

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese

14" Buffalo Chicken

$15.85

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese'

14" BLT

$15.85

14" Philly Steak and Cheese

$15.85

Onion, Gravy, Roast Beef

14" Taco

$18.55

Refried Beans, Taco Sauce, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.55

14" Dill Pickle

$18.55

Dill Pickle, Oil, Italian seasoning, Bacon, Dill Weed, Oregano

14" Cheese Burger

$18.55

Ketchup, Mustard, Ground Beef, Onion, Dill Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

14" Spartan Special

$18.55

Ham, Mushroom, Garlic butter, Onion, Bacon, Oregano

14" Doster Special

$18.60

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage with choice of Onion or Green Pepper

14" Deluxe

$25.40

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Ground Beef, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onion

16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.10

16" BBQ Chicken

$17.45

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken

$17.45

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese'

16" BLT

$17.44

16" Philly Steak and Cheese

$17.45

Onion, Gravy, Roast Beef

16" Taco

$17.45

Refried Beans, Taco Sauce, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.05

16" Dill Pickle

$20.05

Dill Pickle, Oil, Italian seasoning, Bacon, Dill Weed, Oregano

16" Cheese Burger

$20.05

Ketchup, Mustard, Ground Beef, Onion, Dill Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

16" Spartan Special

$20.05

Ham, Mushroom, Garlic butter, Onion, Bacon, Oregano

16" Doster Special

$19.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage with choice of Onion or Green Pepper

16" Deluxe

$27.25

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Ground Beef, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onion

18" Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$13.15

18" BBQ Chicken

$18.45

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese

18" Buffalo Chicken

$18.45

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese'

18" BLT

$18.45

18" Philly Steak and Cheese

$18.45

Onion, Gravy, Roast Beef

18" Taco

$21.45

Refried Beans, Taco Sauce, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.45

18" Dill Pickle

$21.45

Dill Pickle, Oil, Italian seasoning, Bacon, Dill Weed, Oregano

18" Cheese Burger

$21.45

Ketchup, Mustard, Ground Beef, Onion, Dill Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

18" Spartan Special

$21.45

Ham, Mushroom, Garlic butter, Onion, Bacon, Oregano

18" Doster Special

$21.35

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage with choice of Onion or Green Pepper

18" Deluxe

$28.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Ground Beef, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onion

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 106th Av, Plainwell, MI 49080

Directions

Doster Country Store image

