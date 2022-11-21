Doster Country Store
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10 106th Av, Plainwell, MI 49080
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.
4.0 • 140
717 E. Bridge St. Plainwell, MI 49080
View restaurant