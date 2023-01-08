  • Home
Dot & Dough - Monterey Park 141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102

141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Malasadas (Non Filled)

Classic Sugar Malasada(Non Filled)

$2.50

Cinnamon Sugar Malasada (Non Filled)

$2.50

12 pcs Malasadas (Non Filled)

$22.00
6 pcs Malasadas (Non Filled)

$13.00

Filled Malasada

French Vanilla Filled Malasada

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with French Vanilla Custard.

Belgian Chocolate Filled Malasada

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Belgian Chocolate Custard.

Matcha Filled Malasada

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Matcha Custard. (Japanese GreenTea)

Taro Filled Malasada

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Taro Custard.

Ube Filled Malasada (Purple Yam)

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Ube Custard. (Purple Yam)

Caramel Machiatto Malasada

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Caramel Macchiato Custard.

Mochi Donut

Classic Sugar Mochi Donut

$2.95

Classic sugar Mochi donut

Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Donut

$2.95

Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Donut

12 pcs Classic Mochi Donut

$27.00

6 pcs Classic Mochi Donut

$15.00

Strawberry Pocky Mochi Donut

$2.95

Rainbow Taro Mochi Donut

$2.95

Matcha Mochi Donut

$2.95

Milk & Cereal Mochi Donut

$2.95

Banana Chocolate Mochi Donut

$2.95

Blueberry Mochi Donut

$2.95

Oreo Chocolate Mochi Donut

$2.95

Double Chocolate Mochi Donut

$2.95

Homer Chocolate Mochi Donut

$2.95

Hot Cheetos Mochi Donut

$2.95

Salty Egg Yolk Mochi Donut

$3.25

Filled Mochi Donut

French Vanilla Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.35

Belgian Chocolate Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.35

Matcha Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.35

Taro Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.35

Ube Filled "Mochi" Donut (Purple Yam)

$3.35

Caramel Macchiato Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.35

Mochi Cream Puff

French Vanilla Mochi >Cream Puff<

$3.60

Belgian Chocolate Mochi >Cream Puff<

$3.60

Matcha Mochi >Cream Puff<

$3.60

Taro Mochi >Cream Puff<

$3.60

Ube Mochi >Cream Puff< (Purple Yam)

$3.60

Caramel Macchiato Mochi >Cream Puff<

$3.60

Drinks

(ICED) Latte

$4.70

(HOT) Latte

$4.70

(ICED) Matcha Milk Tea

$4.70

(HOT) Matcha Milk Tea

(ICED) Belgian Chocolate

$5.00

(HOT) Belgian Chocolate

$5.00

(ICED) Americano

$4.70

(HOT) Americano

PassionFruit Fantasy

$4.75Out of stock

Lychee Fantasy

$4.75Out of stock

Strawberry Refresher

$5.50

Strawberry Milkyway

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
House of Malasadas and Mochi Donuts

141 North Atlantic Boulevard Ste 102, Monterey Park, CA 91754

