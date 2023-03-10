Main picView gallery

Dot & Dough - Sorrento Valley (Fika Fika)

No reviews yet

9450 Scranton Rd #114A

San Diego, CA 92126

Popular Items

Latte
(ICED) Latte with Coffee Jelly
Strawberry Green Tea

Donuts

Malasadas (Non Filled)

Classic Sugar Malasada(Non Filled)

Classic Sugar Malasada(Non Filled)

$2.50

Classic Sugar Malasada(Non Filled)

Cinnamon Sugar Malasada (Non Filled)

Cinnamon Sugar Malasada (Non Filled)

$2.50

Cinnamon Sugar Malasada (Non Filled)

12 pcs Malasadas (Non Filled)

12 pcs Malasadas (Non Filled)

$25.00
6 pcs Malasadas (Non Filled)

6 pcs Malasadas (Non Filled)

$13.00

Filled Malasada

Belgian Chocolate Filled Malasada

Belgian Chocolate Filled Malasada

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Belgian Chocolate Custard.

Matcha Filled Malasada

Matcha Filled Malasada

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Matcha Custard. (Japanese GreenTea)

Taro Filled Malasada

Taro Filled Malasada

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Taro Custard.

Ube Filled Malasada (Purple Yam)

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Ube Custard. (Purple Yam)

Caramel Machiatto Malasada

Caramel Machiatto Malasada

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with Caramel Macchiato Custard.

French Vanilla Filled Malasada

French Vanilla Filled Malasada

$2.95

Hot and fresh Malasada filled with French Vanilla Custard.

Mochi Donut

Classic Sugar Mochi Donut

Classic Sugar Mochi Donut

$2.95

Classic sugar Mochi donut

Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Donut

Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Donut

$2.95

Cinnamon Sugar Mochi Donut

Strawberry Pocky Mochi Donut

Strawberry Pocky Mochi Donut

$2.95

Strawberry Pocky Mochi Donut

Rainbow Taro Mochi Donut

Rainbow Taro Mochi Donut

$2.95

Rainbow Taro Mochi Donut

Matcha Mochi Donut

Matcha Mochi Donut

$2.95

Matcha Mochi Donut

Milk & Cereal Mochi Donut

Milk & Cereal Mochi Donut

$2.95

Milk & Cereal Mochi Donut

Banana Chocolate Mochi Donut

Banana Chocolate Mochi Donut

$2.95 Out of stock

Banana Chocolate Mochi Donut

Blueberry Mochi Donut

Blueberry Mochi Donut

$2.95

Blueberry Mochi Donut

Oreo Chocolate Mochi Donut

Oreo Chocolate Mochi Donut

$2.95

Oreo Chocolate Mochi Donut

Double Chocolate Mochi Donut

Double Chocolate Mochi Donut

$2.95

Double Chocolate Mochi Donut

Homer Chocolate Mochi Donut

Homer Chocolate Mochi Donut

$2.95

Homer Chocolate Mochi Donut

Hot Cheetos Mochi Donut

Hot Cheetos Mochi Donut

$2.95

Hot Cheetos Mochi Donut

Crispy Cereal Mochi Donut

Crispy Cereal Mochi Donut

$2.95

Filled Mochi Donut

French Vanilla Filled "Mochi" Donut

French Vanilla Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.35

French Vanilla Filled "Mochi" Donut

Belgian Chocolate Filled "Mochi" Donut

Belgian Chocolate Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.35

Belgian Chocolate Filled "Mochi" Donut

Matcha Filled "Mochi" Donut

Matcha Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.35

Matcha Filled "Mochi" Donut

Taro Filled "Mochi" Donut

Taro Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.35

Taro Filled "Mochi" Donut

Ube Filled "Mochi" Donut (Purple Yam)

Ube Filled "Mochi" Donut (Purple Yam)

$3.35

Ube Filled "Mochi" Donut (Purple Yam)

Caramel Macchiato Filled "Mochi" Donut

Caramel Macchiato Filled "Mochi" Donut

$3.35

Caramel Macchiato Filled "Mochi" Donut

Deals & Discounts

Grab & Go Dozen Mochi Donuts

$30.00

12 Mochi Donuts: (1) Classic Sugar, (1) Cinnamon Sugar, (2) Strawberry Pocky, (2) Homer, (2) Oreo, (2) Rainbow Taro, (2) Matcha

Drinks

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$4.00

(ICED) Americano

Cappucino

Cappucino

$5.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00

(ICED) Latte

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50

Espresso

$2.50

(ICED) Latte with Coffee Jelly

$5.75

(ICED) Thai Coffee

$5.75

Cold Brew - Cafe Moto

$5.00

Drinks

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$5.25
Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25
Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Milk

$5.25

Taro Milk

$5.25
Brown Sugar Milk with Boba

Brown Sugar Milk with Boba

$5.25
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.25

Green Thai Tea

$5.25
Lychee Green Tea

Lychee Green Tea

$5.25

Lychee Green Tea

PassionFruit Green Tea

PassionFruit Green Tea

$5.25

PassionFruit Fantasy

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.25

Mango Green Tea

$5.25

Creamy Mango Sea Salt Cream Smoothie

$6.25

Strawberry Sea Salt Cream Smoothie

$6.25
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving fresh malasadas, mochi donuts, coffee, and Boba drinks alongside artisan ice cream.

9450 Scranton Rd #114A, San Diego, CA 92126

Directions

Main pic

