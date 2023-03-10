Dot & Dough - Sorrento Valley (Fika Fika)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving fresh malasadas, mochi donuts, coffee, and Boba drinks alongside artisan ice cream.
Location
9450 Scranton Rd #114A, San Diego, CA 92126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
4.5 • 382
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106 San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurant
Banyan Kitchen + Catering - 4655 Executive Drive San Diego CA
No Reviews
4655 Executive Drive San Diego CA San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant