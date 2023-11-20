Dote Coffee Bar Spring District 12125 NE Spring Blvd
No reviews yet
12125 NE Spring Blvd
Bellevue, WA 98005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Coffee, Tea, & Other Drinks
Ganache Signatures
- Honey Dark Chocolate Mocha$5.65+
A double shot of espresso combined with Dote's signature ganache of fruity dark chocolate and wildflower honey Contains: Dairy
- Vanilla Bean White Chocolate Mocha$5.65+
A double shot of espresso with Dote's buttery white chocolate ganache infused with real vanilla beans from Madagascar Contains: Dairy
- Hazelnut Milk Mocha$5.65+
A double shot of espresso with smooth house-made paste from deep-roasted premium hazelnuts and milk and dark chocolate blend Contains: Dairy, Treenuts (Hazelnuts)
- Espresso Turmeric Ginger Latte$5.65+
A double shot of espresso with Dote's signature white chocolate infusion of fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon, and honey Contains: Tree nuts (Almonds), Dairy
- Seasonal Ganache Signature$5.95+
Each season, we feature new spices, nuts, & fruits in silky smooth chocolate to celebrate all that is fresh and flavorful. *Please put in special request for specific flavors.* Autumn Seasonal: Pumpkin Spice or Violet Fig Contains: Dairy
- Iced Honey Dark Mocha$6.15+
A double shot of espresso combined with Dote's signature ganache of fruity dark chocolate and wildflower honey, poured over ice Contains: Dairy
- Iced Vanilla Bean White Chocolate Mocha$6.15+
A double shot of espresso with Dote's buttery white chocolate ganache infused with real vanilla beans from Madagascar, poured over ice Contains: Dairy
- Iced Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Mocha$6.15+
A double shot of espresso with smooth house-made paste from deep-roasted premium hazelnuts and milk and dark chocolate blend, poured over ice Contains: Dairy, Tree nuts (Hazelnuts)
- Iced Espresso Turmeric Ginger Latte$6.15+
A double shot of espresso with Dote's signature white chocolate infusion of fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon, and honey, poured over ice Contains: Tree nuts (Almonds), Dairy
- Iced Seasonal Ganache Signatures$6.45+
Each season, we feature new spices, nuts, & fruits in silky smooth chocolate to celebrate all that is fresh and flavorful. *Please put in special request for specific flavors.* Autumn Seasonal: Pumpkin Spice or Violet Fig Contains: Dairy
Drip Coffee
- Filter Coffee$3.25+
Daily Selection of Fresh-brewed coffee. Served hot
- Cafe au Lait$3.35+
Daily select fresh-brewed coffee finished with steam milk. Contains: Dairy
- Cold Brew$5.50+
12-18 hours slow brewed coffee that provides more smooth and sweet flavor. A lightly fruity blend of coffee from Ethiopia and Columbia.
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.75+
House-made coffee from Ethiopia and Columbia infused with Nitrogen. It provides coffee with more flavor depth and a creamy texture. No ice needed!
- Batch Brewed Coffee$55.00+
Daily select fresh-brewed coffee. Great for large coffee breaks, gatherings, and parties. Includes 8 oz coffee cups, 3 sugar variations (Sugar in the Raw, Splenda, Stevia), stir sticks, and Half & Half.
Espresso & Iced Espresso
- Double Espresso$4.00
A double shot of Espresso using Dote's 1760 coffee blend that provides a cranberry, salted chocolate, and sandalwood flavor.
- Espresso Macchiato$4.50
A traditional Italian 3 oz espresso macchiato with a double espresso "marked" with rich milk foam. Contains: Dairy
- Cortado$4.50
Equal parts of two shots of espresso and steamed milk, resulting in a 4oz beverage., topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
- Americano$4.15+
A double shot of espresso poured over hot water.
- Cappuccino$4.65
An 8oz beverage with double shots of Espresso and equal parts of steamed milk and rich milk foam.
- Latte$4.65+
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
- Madagascar Vanilla Latte$5.45+
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup with Madagascar vanilla beans, topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
- Caramel Latte$5.45+
A double shot of espresso and steamed milk with Dote's housemade caramel sauce, topped with microfoam. Contains: Dairy
- Espresso Over Ice$4.00
A double shot of espresso over ice.
- Iced Americano$4.15+
A double shot of espresso poured over cold water and topped with ice.
- Iced Latte$5.15+
A double shot of espresso with alternative milk or dairy, served over ice. Contains: Dairy
- Iced Madagascar Vanilla Latte$5.95+
A double shot of espresso with cold milk and house-made vanilla syrup with Madagascar vanilla beans. Served over ice. Contains: Dairy
- Iced Caramel Latte$5.95+
A double shot of espresso with cold milk and Dote's housemade caramel sauce. Served over ice. Contains: Dairy
Tea & Tea Latte
- Chai Tea Latte$4.75+
Our Chai is made with Black Scottie Chai Concentrate with strong black tea and spices around the world. This spicy and sweet chai is combined with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
- Matcha Tea Latte$5.25+
Steven Smith Teamaker's No.2 Matcha. It's made from tender green leave known as Tencha harvested in early spring in Katsura, Gifu Prefecture. This matcha has a rich, slightly sweet vegetal flavor and aroma, and it's combined with steamed milk. Contains: Dairy
- Beet Latte (Caffeine Free, Dairy Free)$5.25+
- Golden Milk (Caffeine Free, Dairy Free)$5.25+
Hand-brewed Steven Smith Teamaker's British Brunch and pour over ice.
- London Fog$5.00+
A traditional earl grey tea latte with steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Contains: Dairy
- English Breakfast Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith Teamaker's blend of full-bodied, rich, and malty Indian Assam teas, paired with succulent Ceylon Dimbula and a touch of smoky Chinese Keemun From Anhui.
- Earl Grey Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith Teamaker's Fragrant Ceylon Dimbula and Uva combined with select teas from India's Assam valley, then scented with bergamot oil from Reggio Calabria, Italy.
- Classic Green Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith's Teamaker's spring-harvested Mao Feng Tea from Central Zhejiang Province. Has a slightly sweet, vegetal aroma with a lingering fresh aftertaste.
- Jasmine Green Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith Teamaker's Rare green teas from China combined with aromatic spearmint grown in the Pacific Northwest with a touch of lemon myrtle from Australia.
- Herbal Chamomile Flowers Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith Teamaker's Caffeine-free blend of plump, hand-picked, golden chamomile flowers and mildly stimulating and fragrant hyssop. Contains the taste of Cape rooibos, lemon myrtle, rose petals, and linden flowers.
- Herbal Peppermint Tea$3.95+
Steven Smith Teamaker's hand-screened perfect peppermint leaf for a full, creamy flavor with distinct chocolate notes and an intense finish.
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$5.15+
Dote's Chai Tea Latte served over ice. Contains: Dairy
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte$5.75+
Steven Smith Teamaker's No.2 Matcha with milk, served over ice. Contains: Dairy
- Iced Beet Latte (Caffeine Free, Dairy Free)$5.75+
- Iced Golden Milk (Caffeine Free, Dairy Free)$5.75+
- Iced London Fog$5.40+
A traditional earl grey tea steamed and pour over ice, served with cold milk and vanilla syrup. Contains: Dairy
- Iced Earl Grey Tea$3.95+
Hand-brewed Steven Smith Teamaker's Lord Bergamot and poured over ice.
- Iced Classic Green Tea$3.95+
Hand-brewed Steven Smith Teamaker's Spring Greens and poured over ice.
- Iced Jasmine Green Tea$3.95+
Hand-brewed Steven Smith Teamaker's Fez and poured over ice.
- Iced Herbal Chamomile Flowers Tea$3.95+
Hand-brewed Steven Smith Teamaker's Meadow and poured over ice.
- Iced Yuzu Refresher (Caffeine Free, Dairy Free)$5.25+
Organic turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and black peppercorns steamed with oat milk. (DF,CF)
Drinking Ganache Signatures & Milk
- Honey Dark Chocolate$4.85+
Dote's house-made signature ganache of fruity dark chocolate and wildflower honey combined with steamed milk Contains: Dairy
- Vanilla Bean White Chocolate$4.85+
Dote's house-made creamy white chocolate ganache infused with real vanilla beans from Madagascar combined with steamed milk Contains: Dairy
- Hazelnut Milk Chocolate$4.85+
Smooth house-made paste made from deep-roasted premium hazelnuts and milk and dark chocolate blend combined with steamed milk Contains: Dairy, Tree nuts (Hazelnuts)
- Turmeric Ginger Chocolate$4.85+
A perfect drink to warm yourself up on a Rainy day! Steamed milk with Dote's signature white chocolate infusion of fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon, and honey Contains: Dairy, Tree nuts (Almonds)
- Seasonal Chocolate$5.15+
Each season, we feature new spices, nuts, & fruits in silky smooth chocolate to celebrate all that is fresh and flavorful. *Please put in special request for specific flavors.* Autumn Seasonal: Pumpkin Spice or Violet Fig Contains: Dairy
- Iced Honey Dark Chocolate$5.35+
Dote's house-made signature ganache of fruity dark chocolate and wildflower honey combined with cold milk Contains: Dairy
- Iced Vanilla Bean White Chocolate$5.35+
Dote's house-made creamy white chocolate ganache infused with real vanilla beans from Madagascar combined with cold milk Contains: Dairy
- Iced Hazelnut Milk Chocolate$5.35+
Smooth house-made paste made from deep-roasted premium hazelnuts and milk and dark chocolate blend combined with cold milk Contains: Dairy, Tree nuts (Hazelnuts)
- Iced Turmeric Ginger Chocolate$5.35+
Cold milk with Dote's signature white chocolate infusion of fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon, and honey Contains: Dairy, Tree nuts (Almonds)
- Iced Seasonal Chocolate$5.65+
Each season, we feature new spices, nuts, & fruits in silky smooth chocolate to celebrate all that is fresh and flavorful. *Please put in special request for specific flavors.* Autumn Seasonal: Pumpkin Spice or Violet Fig Contains: Dairy
- Steamed Milk$3.65+
Contains: Dairy
- Cold Milk$4.15+
Contains: Dairy
Bottled Drinks & Museli
Bottled Drinks & Muesli
- Water$2.75Out of stock
bottled water
- Kombucha$6.75
Shen Zen Raspberry bottled Kombucha
- Turmeric Ginger Elixer$6.75
House-made black tea with fresh turmeric, fresh ginger root, pepper, lemon, and slightly sweetened with honey. Great for an immunity boost! Contains: Caffeine
- Immunity Boost Shot$4.50
Organic pineapple juice, ginger root juice, turmeric root juice, lemon juice, echinacea purpurea juice, and ground black pepper. Great for vitamin C boost!
- Muesli & Fruit$7.75Out of stock
Swiss Bircher Muesli: consists of uncooked oats soaked in Ellenos greek yogurt, mixed with toasted nuts, dried and fresh fruit, shaved apples, and sweetened slightly with wildflower honey Contains: Oats (traces of gluten), Tree nuts (Almonds, Pistachio), Dairy
- Oatmeal Cup$6.00
- Large Elixirs$42.75Out of stock
- Berry Chia Yogurt$7.50Out of stock
Desserts
- Sable Dozen$8.00
- Ganache Tart$7.50Out of stock
Dote's seasonal handmade ganache pairs deep, bright blood orange with smooth dark chocolate, with a layer of citrus at the bottom Contains: Dairy
- Panna Cotta$8.80
Silky, melt-in-your-mouth Italian dessert of cooked milk and cream, topped with a passion fruit gelee and fresh fruit Contains: Dairy, Animal Products (Gelatin)
- Chocolate Mousse$8.80
Light, airy, silky mousse made with premium white, milk, and dark chocolate, topped with chocolate shavings Contains: Egg, Dairy
- Pecan Brownie$2.75
Dote's rich version of a traditional brownie made with premium chocolate and topped with pecans Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Tree nuts (Pecans)
- Cold Brew Float$10.00
- Nitro Float$10.25
- Caramel Float$10.80
- Seasonal Affogato$11.75
- AffogaDOTE$11.75
- The OG Affogato$9.00
- Ice Cream$8.20
Chocolates & Macs
Truffles, Macarons & Chocolate
- Single Truffle$2.00
- 5 piece assorted Truffles$10.00
- 16 piece assorted Truffles$32.00
- Single Macaron$2.50
- 6 piece assorted Macarons$15.00
- 9 piece assorted Macaron$22.50
- Knackerli$12.50
Dote's house-made signature chocolate disks studded with with dried cranberries, pistachios, and almonds. Comes with the options of milk, white, and dark chocolate Contains: Tree nuts (Pistachio, Almonds), Dairy
- Hazelnut Panning$15.00
Dote's caramelized hazelnuts enrobed in milk chocolate Contains: Wheat (Feulletine), Tree nuts (Hazelnuts),
- Almond Panning$13.50
Caramelized almonds enrobed with dark chocolate Contains: Tree nuts (Almonds)
- Seasonal Truffle$2.75
- Seasonal Macaron$2.75
- 8 piece assorted Macarons$20.00
Bulk Coffee & Retail
Whole Bean Coffee
- Hayden$19.25
Tasting notes: medium body, chocolate, caramel, brazil nut
- 1760 Espresso$20.50
Tasting note: A bend crafted in Central Italian tradition, for enjoyment as straight espresso. Smooth, sweet, balanced, and absolutely sublime
- Decaf$19.95
Tasting notes: medium body, caramel, mild nut, chocolate
- Brazil$20.50
Tasting note: Medium body, vanilla bean, mild brazil nut, chocolate
- Sumatra$19.25
Tasting note: Full body, earth tone, dark chocolate, low acidity
- Guatemala$19.25
Tasting notes: medium body, rich chocolate, mild floral, medium acidity
- Ethiopia$19.25
Tasting note: Mixed berries, creamy & smooth, red cherry, white flowers
- Mistletoe Holiday$19.25Out of stock
- 5LB Hayden$115.50
- Mistletoe Mini$9.00Out of stock
- 5LB Mistletoe Holiday$115.50Out of stock
- Cold Brew$19.75Out of stock
Ganache & Syrups
- Honey Dark Chocolate$21.00
Dote's signature ganache of fruity dark chocolate and wildflower honey
- Hazelnut Milk Chocolate$21.00
Smooth house-made paste made from deep-roasted hazelnuts and milk and dark chocolate blend
- Vanilla Bean White Chocolate$21.00
Creamy white chocolate ganache infused with real vanilla beans from Madagascar
- Turmeric Ginger$24.00
White chocolate infusion of fresh turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey
- Seasonal Chocolate$24.00Out of stock
- Vanilla Syrup$9.50
Batch Brewed Coffee
Gift Boxes & Merch
New Pastries
- Cornetto$4.50
- Morning Roll$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant$6.55
- Vegan Raspberry Scone$4.65Out of stock
- Dill Scone$4.75Out of stock
- Blueberry Cornmeal Muffin$4.75Out of stock
- Morning Glory Muffin$4.75Out of stock
- Squash Harvest Bread$4.75Out of stock
- Banana Walnut Bread$4.75
- Budapest Coffee Cake$4.75
- Lemon Lavender Cake$4.75Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
- Molasses Cookie$3.50
- Oatmeal Cookie$3.50
- Turkey Bacon Croissant Sandwich$11.50Out of stock
- Egg Salad Sandwich$9.00Out of stock
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.50Out of stock
- Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$7.95
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
Direct trade coffee, hand crafted chocolate and pastries
12125 NE Spring Blvd, Bellevue, WA 98005