Dote Coffee Bar 500 Bellevue Way Northeast

500 Bellevue Way Northeast

Bellevue, WA 98004

Coffee & Espresso 8oz

8oz Daily Filter Coffee

$2.95

8oz Americano (A)

$2.95

8oz Cappuccino (C)

$3.75

8oz Cortado (Cort)

$3.50

8oz Espresso (E)

$2.95

8oz Espresso Con Panna (ECP)

$3.25

8oz Espresso Turmeric Ginger Latte (ETGL)

$5.05

8oz Hazelnut Milk Mocha (HMM)

$4.75

8oz Latte (L)

$3.75

8oz Macchiato (EM)

$3.25

8oz Misto (MIS)

$3.35

8oz Mocha (M)

$4.75

8oz Seasonal Latte

$5.05

8oz Vanilla Latte (VL)

$4.25

8oz White Mocha (WM)

$4.75

8oz Italiano (ITAL)

$2.95

8oz Caramel Latte (CRL)

$4.55

Coffee & Espresso 12oz

12oz Daily Filter Coffee (BC)

$3.25

12oz Americano (A)

$2.95

12oz Cappuccino (C)

$4.25

12oz Espresso Turmeric Ginger Latte (ETGL)

$5.55

12oz Hazelnut Milk Mocha (HMM)

$5.25

12oz Latte (L)

$4.25

12oz Misto (MIS)

$3.85

12oz Mocha (M)

$5.25

12oz Seasonal Latte

$5.55

12oz Vanilla Latte (VL)

$4.75

12oz White Mocha (WM)

$5.25

12oz Caramel Latte (CRL)

$5.05

12oz Nitro Cold Brew (NCB)

$4.25

12oz Cold Brew (CB)

$3.45

Coffee & Espresso 16oz

16oz Daily Filter Coffee (BC)

$3.55

16oz Americano (A)

$3.45

16oz Cappuccino (C)

$4.75

16oz Espresso Turmeric Ginger Latte (ETGL)

$6.05

16oz Hazelnut Milk Mocha (HMM)

$5.75

16oz Latte (L)

$4.75

16oz Misto (MIS)

$4.15

16oz Mocha (M)

$5.75

16oz Seasonal Latte

$6.05

16oz Vanilla Latte (VL)

$5.25

16oz White Mocha (WM)

$5.75

16oz Caramel Latte (CRL)

$5.55

16oz Nitro Cold Brew (NCB)

$4.75

16oz Cold Brew (CB)

$3.95

Tea & Chocolate 8oz

8oz Chai (CH)

$4.25

8oz Matcha (MTL)

$4.25

8oz London Fog (LF)

$4.25

8oz Tea

$3.25

8oz Honey Dark Chocolate (HDC)

$3.95

8oz Hazelnut Milk Chocolate (HMC)

$3.95

8oz Seasonal Chocolate

$4.25

8oz Vanilla Bean White Chocolate (VBWC)

$3.95

8oz Turmeric Ginger (TG)

$4.25

8oz Milk

$2.95

Tea & Chocolate 12oz

12oz Chai (CH)

$4.75

12oz Matcha (MTL)

$4.75

12oz London Fog (LF)

$4.75

12oz Tea

$3.25

12oz Honey Dark Chocolate (HDC)

$4.45

12oz Hazelnut Milk Chocolate (HMC)

$4.45

12oz Seasonal Chocolate

$4.75

12oz Vanilla Bean White Chocolate (VBWC)

$4.45

12oz Turmeric Ginger (TG)

$4.75

12oz Milk

$3.45

Tea & Chocolate 16oz

16oz Chai (CH)

$5.25

16oz Matcha (MTL)

$5.25

16oz London Fog (LF)

$5.25

16oz Tea

$3.25

16oz Honey Dark Chocolate (HDC)

$4.95

16oz Hazelnut Milk Chocolate (HMC)

$4.95

16oz Seasonal Chocolate

$5.25

16oz Vanilla Bean White Chocolate (VBWC)

$4.95

16oz Turmeric Ginger (TG)

$5.25

16oz Milk

$3.95

Pastries & Sandwiches

Croissant

$3.85

Chocolate Croissant

$4.95

Swiss Apple Tart

$7.15

Cheese Tart

$6.60

Brown Butter Almond Cake

$7.15

Cinnamon Roll

$6.05

Almond Croissant

$5.78

Bacon & Broccoli Quiche

$7.15

Ham & Mushroom Quiche

$7.15

Blueberry Scone

$3.85

Tomato Pesto Scone

$3.85

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Baguette Sandwich

$9.65

Banana Nut Muffin (gf)

$6.75

Blueberry Crumble Muffin (gf)

$6.75

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$9.65

Carrot Cake

$3.95

Proscuitto Croissant Sandwich

$8.95

Bottled Drinks & Muesli

Water

$1.75

Kombucha

$6.75

Turmeric Ginger Elixer

$6.75

Immunity Boost Shot

$4.00

Muesli & Fruit

$6.55

Oatmeal Cup

$5.50

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$8.80

Panna Cotta

$8.80

Ganache Tart

$6.00

Affogato

$5.25

Chocolate Affogato

$6.25

Brownie Affogato

$5.75

Ice Cream

$4.45

Salted Caramel Affogato

$5.75

Seasonal Affogato

$6.55

Turmeric Ginger Affogato

$6.55

Booze Bomb Affogato

$7.25

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Raisin Oatmeal Cookie

$2.75

Seasonal Decorated Cookie

$5.50

Pecan Brownie

$2.20

Peanut Butter Bar

$5.95Out of stock

Whole Bean Coffee

Hayden

$17.60

1760 Espresso

$18.70

Decaf

$18.15

Brazil

$18.70

Colombia

$17.60

Sumatra

$17.60

Guatemala

$17.60

Rwanda

$18.70

Ethiopia

$17.60

Mistletoe Holiday

$19.25

5# Hayden

$105.60

Ganache Pint

Honey Dark Chocolate

$17.50

Hazelnut Milk Chocolate

$17.50

Vanilla Bean White Chocolate

$17.50

Turmeric Ginger

$20.00

Seasonal Chocolate

$20.00

Caramel Sauce

$17.50

Batch Brewed Coffee

Full Batch Brewed Coffee

$55.00

1/2 Batch Brewed Coffee

$27.50

Merchandise & Books

MiiR Travel Mug, white

$25.00

MiiR Water Bottle, black

$30.00

Chocolatier

$65.00

Confectioner

$70.00

Truffles, Macarons & Chocolate

Single Truffle

$2.00

5 piece Truffles

$10.00

16 piece Truffles

$32.00

Single Macaron

$2.50

5pc Macaron

$12.50

9 piece Macaron

$22.50

Knackerli

$10.45

Hazelnut Panning

$12.65

Almond Panning

$11.55

Single Heart Truffle

$2.50

5 piece Heart Truffle

$12.50

16 piece Heart Truffle

$40.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally roasted coffee and hand crafted chocolate and bakery.

Website

Location

500 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

