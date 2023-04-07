Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dottie's

review star

No reviews yet

207 W Broughton

Savannah, GA 31401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

COFFEE BAR

Coffee Bar

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Swiss Mocha

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Shaken Espresso w/ Vanilla Cream

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coco

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Coffee Cocktails

Orange Crush

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwiches

Dottie's Bacon Egg & Cheese

$13.00

cheddar omlet,hot dog bun, tomato jam

Hashbrown Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

hash brown, fried egg, house-made sausage, American cheese on an English muffin

Eggs Sardou Sandwich

$13.00

herbed frittata, spinach and artichoke dip on toasted brioche bread

Collard Grilled Cheese w/ fried egg

$14.00

Special Hash

$16.00

Granola, Honey, Berries & Yogurt Board

$14.00

House Smoked Fish W/ Potato Rositi & Chive Sour Cream

$17.00

Breakfast Bowls

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

local shrimp, greens, smoked tomato broth

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

prime rib, crispy poached egg, grits, red eye gravy

Mixed Grain Oatmeal

$13.00

blueberry, honeycomb, toasted almonds

Breakfast Boards

Granola, Honey, Berries & Yogurt Board

$14.00

House Smoked Fish w/Potato Rositi & Chive Sour Cream

$17.00

Breads

Rustic Sourdough Loaf

$16.00

Grab & Go -Breakfast

Chia Seed Pudding

$6.00

Seasonal fruit & honey pecan granola

Southern Snack Tray

Quiche of the Day

$8.00

Yogurt, Berries & Granola Parfait

$10.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Fruit

$1.00

Salmon & Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00

LUNCH

Lunch Sandwiches

Flounder Po Boy

$18.00

cornmeal crusted flounder, chow chow, lettuce, tomato and comeback sauce

BBQ Pork Shoulder Sandwich

$16.00

french bread, smoked pork shoulder, mac n cheese, slaw, carolina gold sauce

Muffaletta

$18.00

house mortadella, country ham, pesto, burrata, olive relish

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

parmasean-panko fried chicken, oven dried tomato, burrata and pesto mayo

Collard Green Grilled Cheese

$15.00

white American cheese, grits, slaw & collard greens

Figgy Piggy

$17.00Out of stock

focaccia, city ham, fig jam, brie, watercress, honey mustard

Italian Beef

$20.00

prime rib, provolone, giardiniera, and house-made sweet and sour peppers

Rotisserie Chicken Club

$18.00

Roasted Beet Sandwich

$10.00

Lunch Salads

Cobb

$14.00

blue cheese, bacon, potato, oven dried tomato, avocado, deviled egg, sumac buttermilk dressing

Oma's Cabbage Salad

$12.00

sweet potato, collard greens, pickled watermelon rind, peanuts, lime & benne seed dressing

Chicago Family Salad

$13.00

gem lettuce, radicchio, house cured meats, parmesan, giardiniera, focaccia croutons, Dottie's Italiano dressing

Vegetable Chop

$13.50

mixed maket vegetables, feta, herb salad, green goddess dressing

Lunch Bowls

Country Captain

$15.00

Joyce Farms Chicken, cauliflower, curry, raisins, almonds, cilantro, rotisserie fat rice

Southern Roots & Grain Bowl

$17.00

mixed grains, fermented collards, smoked mushroom, avocado, carrot salad, green seasoning, benne seed crumble

Smoked Chicken & Duck Gumbo

$17.00

collard greens, andouille sausage, rice, pickled okra

Tomato Shrimp Okra Stew

$18.00

Grab&Go - Deli Case

Smoked Trout Dip

$8.00

Pasta Salad

$6.00

hard boiled egg & giardiniera aioli

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$6.00

Cheese & Charcuterie Tray

$22.00

Chopped Salad

$13.50

Grain Salad

$11.50

Housemade Pickle Jar

$7.00

Shrimp Boil Potato Salad

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Bean Salad

$6.00

Pudding*

$4.00

Panna Cotta*

$11.00

Jello*

Curry Chicken Salad

$8.00

Chicken Hominy & Green Chile Stew

$7.00

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$5.00

Stuffed Tomato

$6.00

Salmon Salad

$6.50

Ham And Cheese Choux

$5.00

Grab & Go - Sides

Collard Greens & Grits

$6.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.00

bacon, apple sorghum glaze

Green Beans a la Creole

$6.00

Savannah Red Rice Stuffed Tomato

$8.00

Vidalia Onion Bread Pudding

$8.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Hoppin' John w/ Porkbelly

$8.00

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Mixed Grain Salad *

$6.00

Seasonal Rotisserie Vegetables *

$6.00

Spoonbread *

$6.00

Mixed Grain Salad *

$7.00

Seasonal Rotisserie Vegetables *

$7.00

Spoonbread *

$7.00

Collard Greens & Grits

$7.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$7.00

Green Beans a la Creole

$7.00

Savannah Red Rice Stuffed Tomato

$7.00

Vidalia Onion Bread Pudding

$7.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Hoppin' John w/ Porkbelly

$7.00

Charred Broccoli

$7.00

Dottie's Dogs

Dottie's Classic

$7.00

tradional house made beef frank

Chop Cheese Dog

$8.00

beef cheese ketchup n mustard

Chicago Style

$8.00

mustard, pickles, celery salt

Shrimp Dog

$10.00

mild sauce and pickled red onion

Kid's Only

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Crispy Fish Potato Buddy

$11.00

Curly Dog

$7.00

CHARCUTERIE CASE

Boards

Fruit & Cheese

$12.00

seasonal fruit and chef's selection cheese

Charcuterie

$16.00

chef's selection of house made cured meats, terrines and potted meats only

Southern Snack Tray

$18.00

deviled eggs, smoked trout dip, pickled okra

Bread & Butter

$12.00

house made compound butter and fresh baked bread

Chips, Dips &Veggies

$14.00

crudite, plain chips and cold dip

Oysters on the Half Shell

$16.00

east coast oysters, mignonette, lemon wedge, saltines

Meat & Cheese Board

$28.00

House selection of meats and cheese

Board Accompaniments

Charcuterie : Terrines

Country Pate

pork belly, fig, pistachio ($/-oz portion)

Hogs Head Cheese

parsley, chile, lemon

Duck & Fig

$9.00

warm spices

Duck & Satsuma

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Terrine

$8.00

Charcuterie : Potted

Potted Duck Confit

Potted Chicken Liver Mousse

Fig Jam Jar

$8.00

Charcuterie : Cured

Country Ham

Tasso

City Ham

Cured Spiced Duck Breast

Charcuterie : Sausage

Mortadella

Soppressata

Andouille

CHEESE

La Tur 3 milk soft ripened

$26.00

Mimolette

$12.00

Reypenaer Gouda

$13.00

Saint Angel Original

$19.00

Lamb Chopper

$12.00

Meredith Dairy Marinated Fresh Cheese

$17.50

Karst Cave-Aged Cheddar

$15.00

Purple Haze Goat Cheese

$6.00

Thomasville Tomme

$7.00

EXTRAS

Castelvetrano Olives (pitted)

$6.00

Banner Butter - Sea Salt

$8.00

DRINKS

Dottie's Bottled Drinks

Kale Tonic

$9.00

kale, celery, grape, cucmber and lemon

Dottie's Fruit Punch

$9.00

strawberry, beet, apple cider vinegar

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Sweet Tea

$6.00

Latte 12 oz (Bottled)

$7.00

Vanilla Latte 12 oz (Bottled)

$7.75

Cold Brew 12 oz (Bottled)

$7.00

Swiss Mocha 12 oz (Bottled)

$7.75

Matcha 12 oz (Bottled)

$7.00

Limeade

$7.00

Small Coffee Bottle

$5.00

Beer/Cider

Anchor Steam

$6.50

Brooklyn Lager

$6.50

Harpoon UFO

$6.50

Wild Heaven Sunburst IPA

$7.50

Pontoon Aqua Double IPA

$7.50

Happy Camper Wild Cider

$8.00

Murphys Stout

$7.00

Wolffer Estate Cider

$10.00

Natural Wine

Statera Cellars Cutis

$42.00

Breaking Bread Winery, Pet Nat

$37.00

Field Recordings Skins, Paso Robles

$21.00

Heavy Water Riesling

$26.00

L'Amour Du Risque

$42.00

Red Wine

Matchbook Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00

McManis Family Pinot Nior

$18.00

Cotes Du Rhone, Lunar Apogee

$27.00

Capanna Rosso Di Montalcino

$40.00

Li Veli Salice Salentino

$29.00

Prisma Pinot

$8.50

Love Red

$14.00

Isastegi

$6.50

Bordeaux Superieur

$21.00

Les Muses Cotes Du Rhone

$53.00

Mehofer Blauer Zweigelt

$26.00

Fleurie

$29.00

Rose / Sparkling

Le Rose d'Folie

$19.00

Rosita Bomba, Bordeaux

$20.00

Chateau Minuty, Provence

$27.00

Cremant De Loire

$25.00

Splits

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Bota Mini Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Bota Mini, Rose

$7.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$20.00

Catena Malbec

$16.00

Aconcagua Pinot Noir

$8.00

Broc Cellars, Love Red

$12.00

Avinyo Cava, Petillant Rose

$9.00

La Spinetta Moscato

$18.00

Bottega Mini 187 Rose

$7.00

Bottega Mini 187 Brut

$7.00

Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00

RTD Cocktails

Jameson Lemonade

$7.00

Tanqueray Gin & Tonic

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.50

Blackberry Mule

$8.50

Cucumber Therapy

$8.50

Boyd& Blair Vodka W/ Blood Orange

$15.00

Boyd & Blair Vodka Chai Mule

$15.00

Boyd& Blair Rum - Bly Rum Daiquiri

$15.00

High West Manhattan For Six

$43.00

Boozy White Limeade

$13.00Out of stock

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$5.00

Mountain Valley Sparking Spring Water

$5.00

Bat Bat Gore Cola

$5.00

Bat Bat Black Coffee Soda

$5.00

Ruby Hibiscus Concord Grape

$4.00

Ruby Hibiscus Blood Orange

$4.00

Cheerwine Mini

$2.00

Wild Bills Butterscotch

$4.50

Wild Bills Root Beer

$4.50

Wild Bills Ginger Ale

$4.00

Wild Bills Sarsaparilla

$4.00

Golda Strawberry Mint Kombucha

$6.50

Golda Peach Ginger Kombucha

$6.00

Golda Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Hals NY Seltzer, Lemon

$4.00

Hals NY Seltzer, Lime

$4.00

Hals NY Seltzer, Grapefruit

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sparkling Botanical Black Lemon

$4.00

Sparling Botanical Ginger

$4.00

Sparkling Botanical Green Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Botanical Bergamot

$4.00

Essentia Water

$3.00

RETAIL

Dottie's Merchandise

Signature Logo Mug

$20.00

Grandma Loves You

$32.00

SS T-Shirt

$28.00

Sweatshirt - Crew Neck

$49.00

Sweatshirt - Zip-up Hoodie

$60.00

Logo Tote Bag

$12.00

Wine Tote Bag

$16.00

Logo Hat

$36.00

Small Logo Sticker

$2.00

Logo Notebook

$1.00

Logo Bumper Sticker

$5.00

Gullah Basket SM

$108.00

Woodchip Picnic Basket

$30.00

Snacks

Corks Kettle Corn

$5.50

Georgia SourDough Company Crackers

$6.00

Spice Walla Bbq Collection

$24.00

Jack Daniel's Whiskey Coffee

$25.00

1949 Dill Peanuts

$12.00

Carolina Kettle Chips

$2.50

March Hen Mills Farro

$15.00

March Hen Mills White Grits

$10.00

March Hen Mills Jimmy Red Grits

$14.00

March Hen Mills Black-Eyed Peas

$10.00

March Hen Mills Caroline Gold Rice

$14.00

March Hen Mills Pepper Jelly

$13.00

Pickled Pink-Okra

$12.00

Pickled Pink-Peaches

$14.00

Uglies BBQ Chips

$2.50

Uglies Salt&Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Uglies Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

Annie's Ginger Elixir

$16.00

Ashville Grey Tea

$18.00

Baum's Fried Pecans

$10.00

Bruce Julian Sassy Okra

$12.00

Palmetto Farms Stone White Grits

$16.00

August Uncommon- Dirty Chai

$26.00

August Uncommon- Orange Blossom

$26.00

August Uncommon- Bourbon Brown Sugar

$26.00

Evergreen&Market Dill Pickles

$18.00

Runamok Maple Coffee

$18.00

Runamok Maple Cinnamon

$18.00

Spice Walla Grill&Roast 3pk

$24.00

Spice Walla Lemon Pepper

$13.00

Spice Walla Golden Milk

$13.00

Spice Walla Aleppo Flakes

$9.00

Spice Walla Everything but the Bagel

$13.00

Taza Chocolate- Salt

$8.00

Taza Chocolate- Chilie

$8.00

Taza Chocolate- Vanilla

$8.00

Char's Kitchen Watermelon pickles

$22.00

Rogue's Bolder Mushroom

$12.00

Bolder Beans- Mild

$12.00

Rogue's Bolder Garlic

$15.00

Wise Goat Spicy Mustard

$10.00

Bolder Mix up-Mild

$12.00

Bolder Carrots- Mild

$12.00

Bonnie's Jam- Apricot Orange

$12.00

Bonnie's Jam- Strawberry Rhubarb

$12.00

Bonnie's Jam- Peach Ginger

$12.00

Bonnie's Jam- Black & Blue

$12.00

Castleton Crackers, Rosemary

$12.00

Pane Di Musica

$12.00

Slawsa

$13.00

Runamok Bourbon Barrel-Aged Syrup

$18.00

Ponce de Leon Quince Paste

$10.00

Forward Provisions Pickled Carrots & Habanero

$12.00

Forward Provisions Dilly Beans

$12.00

Bruce Julian Hot Sassy Okra

$12.00

Sav Bee Comp. Cinnamon Whipped

$6.50

Sav Bee Comp Orange Blossom

$6.50

Sav Bee Comp Honey For Cheese

$6.50

Olive And Sinclair Bourbon Nib Brittle

$18.00

Olive Sinclair Cacao

$9.00

Olive Sinclair Buttermilk

$9.00

Olive And Sinclair Cinnamon Chili

$9.00

Olive And Sinclair Coffee

$9.00

Georgia Sourdough Cheese Crackers

$7.00

Georgia Sourdough Everything Crackers

$7.00

Georgia Sourdough Rosemary Olive Oil Crackers

$7.00

Butterfields Watermelon Buds (Bag)

$4.00

Butterfields Orchard Buds (Jar)

$10.00

Butterfields Peach Buds (Bag)

$4.00

Butterfields Muscadine Buds (Bag)

$4.00

Butterfields Lemon Buds (Bag)

$4.00

Butterfields Key Lime Buds (Box)

$4.00

Butterfields Peach Buds (Box)

$4.00

Butterfields Honeybell Buds (Box)

$4.00

The Fine Cheese Co - Fig, Honey & EVOO Crackers

$8.50

Everything Good - Z Crackers

$8.50

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

2s Company Gluten Free Cracker

$6.00

Bella Maria Marcona Almond

$10.00

Patti Breadstick Cracker

$11.00

Bella Maria Tortas

$9.00

Georgia Olive Farms

$39.00

Farmacy Candy Jar

$12.00

Gifts

Sweet Grass Basket

$295.00

ELON Candle

$30.00

Cutting Board

Coin Pouch

$8.00

Good Southerner Stickers

$5.00

Good Southerner Magnets

$7.00

Fridam Small Plate

$30.00

Fridam Ceramics

$65.00

Twine - Paulownia Wood Champagne Box

$23.00

Twine - Wooden Double Hinged Corkscrew

$30.00

Twine - Country Home: Rustic Cheese Set

$24.00

Twine - Cork Handled Cheese Spreader Set

$30.00

Twine - Marketplace™ Magnum Wooden Wine Box

$20.00

Twine - Newport Wicker Picnic Basket

$115.00

Twine - Picnic Blanket Set

$68.00

Twine - Acacia Cheese Plane

$20.00

Twine - Gourmet Cheese Knives

$30.00

Twine - Key Bottle Opener

$18.00
Twine - Single Insulated Wine Bag

Twine - Single Insulated Wine Bag

$20.00

Candlefish - No. 31 Engraved Scales Candle 3.75 oz

$18.00

Candlefish - No. 18 Gold Tin Candle 7.5 oz

$26.00

Candlefish - No. 4 Bubble Glass Candle 7.5 oz (Gold)

$34.00

Brown Wicker Basket

$25.00

Dark Brown Wooden Basket

$25.00

Flower Bouquet #1

$25.00

Flower Bouquet #2

$30.00

Flower Bouquet #3

$40.00

Gullah Basket Ring

$350.00

Tinned Fish

Jose Sardines w/ Lemon&Olive Oil

$15.00

Scout Wild Pink Salmon

$16.00

Jose Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil

$19.00

Jose Trout Pate

$12.00

Alalunga Hake in Olive oil

$28.00

PASTRIES

Sweet

Morning Bun

$5.50

Chocolate Croissant

$7.75

Donut

$4.50

Chocolate Scone

$4.50

Concha

$6.50Out of stock

Danish

$7.50Out of stock

French Toast

$9.00

Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Brownie

$4.50

Pan De Elote

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Macaroon

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Cheesecake slice*

$7.50

Cake slice*

$7.00

Pie slice*

$6.50

Pound Cake slice*

$5.50

Quick Breads

$5.00

Stuffed Puff Pastry Sweet

$5.50Out of stock

Special Cake

$50.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Savory

Butter Croissant

$7.00

Cornbread

$4.75

Pretzel

$5.00

Zucchini Bread

Plain Bagel

$5.00

Everything Bagel

$5.50

Sd Cream Cheese

$0.75

Sd Butter

$0.75

Sd Fig Jam

$0.75

Sd Beer Cheese

$3.00

Stuffed Puff Pastry Savory

$5.50Out of stock

SOFT SERVE

Ice Cream

Vanilla

Chocolate

Special

Toppings

Sprinkles

Cookie Crumble

Brownie Bites

Chocolate Syrup

Dulce De Leche

Berry Compote

BRUNCH (Sat&Sun)

Sandwiches

Collard Green Grilled Cheese w/ fried egg

$15.00

Dottie's Bacon Egg & Cheese

$13.00

cheddar omlet,hot dog bun, tomato jam

Hashbrown Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

hash brown, fried egg, house-made sausage, American cheese on an English muffin

Flounder Po Boy

$18.00

cornmeal crusted flounder, chow chow, lettuce, tomato and comeback sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

parmasean-panko fried chicken, oven dried tomato, burrata and pesto mayo

Muffaletta

$18.00

house mortadella, country ham, pesto, burrata, olive relish

Figgy Piggy

$17.00Out of stock

focaccia, city ham, fig jam, brie, watercress, honey mustard

Italian Beef

$20.00

prime rib, provolone, giardiniera, and house-made sweet and sour peppers

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eatery + market coming soon to Broughton Street in Savannah, Georgia! A gathering place where all are welcome and no one leaves hungry.

Location

207 W Broughton, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kayak Kafé - Broughton - 1 East Broughton Street
orange starNo Reviews
1 East Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
JAZZ'D TAPAS BAR - JAZZ'D TAPAS BAR
orange starNo Reviews
52 BARNARD ST Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B & D Burgers Congress - 209 West Congress Street
orange starNo Reviews
209 West Congress Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
The Grey Market - Savannah - 109 Jefferson Street
orange starNo Reviews
109 Jefferson Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
The Grey Market LLC (old acct) - 109 Jefferson StSavannah, GA 31401
orange starNo Reviews
109 Jefferson Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Le Banh - 36 Barnard Street
orange starNo Reviews
36 Barnard Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 Eisenhower Drive Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston