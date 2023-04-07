Dottie's
No reviews yet
207 W Broughton
Savannah, GA 31401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
Dottie's Bacon Egg & Cheese
cheddar omlet,hot dog bun, tomato jam
Hashbrown Breakfast Sandwich
hash brown, fried egg, house-made sausage, American cheese on an English muffin
Eggs Sardou Sandwich
herbed frittata, spinach and artichoke dip on toasted brioche bread
Collard Grilled Cheese w/ fried egg
Special Hash
Granola, Honey, Berries & Yogurt Board
House Smoked Fish W/ Potato Rositi & Chive Sour Cream
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Boards
Grab & Go -Breakfast
LUNCH
Lunch Sandwiches
Flounder Po Boy
cornmeal crusted flounder, chow chow, lettuce, tomato and comeback sauce
BBQ Pork Shoulder Sandwich
french bread, smoked pork shoulder, mac n cheese, slaw, carolina gold sauce
Muffaletta
house mortadella, country ham, pesto, burrata, olive relish
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
parmasean-panko fried chicken, oven dried tomato, burrata and pesto mayo
Collard Green Grilled Cheese
white American cheese, grits, slaw & collard greens
Figgy Piggy
focaccia, city ham, fig jam, brie, watercress, honey mustard
Italian Beef
prime rib, provolone, giardiniera, and house-made sweet and sour peppers
Rotisserie Chicken Club
Roasted Beet Sandwich
Lunch Salads
Cobb
blue cheese, bacon, potato, oven dried tomato, avocado, deviled egg, sumac buttermilk dressing
Oma's Cabbage Salad
sweet potato, collard greens, pickled watermelon rind, peanuts, lime & benne seed dressing
Chicago Family Salad
gem lettuce, radicchio, house cured meats, parmesan, giardiniera, focaccia croutons, Dottie's Italiano dressing
Vegetable Chop
mixed maket vegetables, feta, herb salad, green goddess dressing
Lunch Bowls
Country Captain
Joyce Farms Chicken, cauliflower, curry, raisins, almonds, cilantro, rotisserie fat rice
Southern Roots & Grain Bowl
mixed grains, fermented collards, smoked mushroom, avocado, carrot salad, green seasoning, benne seed crumble
Smoked Chicken & Duck Gumbo
collard greens, andouille sausage, rice, pickled okra
Tomato Shrimp Okra Stew
Grab&Go - Deli Case
Smoked Trout Dip
Pasta Salad
hard boiled egg & giardiniera aioli
Deviled Eggs
Pimento Cheese Dip
Cheese & Charcuterie Tray
Chopped Salad
Grain Salad
Housemade Pickle Jar
Shrimp Boil Potato Salad
Cobb Salad
Bean Salad
Pudding*
Panna Cotta*
Jello*
Curry Chicken Salad
Chicken Hominy & Green Chile Stew
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Stuffed Tomato
Salmon Salad
Ham And Cheese Choux
Grab & Go - Sides
Sides
Fries
Mixed Grain Salad *
Seasonal Rotisserie Vegetables *
Spoonbread *
Mixed Grain Salad *
Seasonal Rotisserie Vegetables *
Spoonbread *
Collard Greens & Grits
Baked Sweet Potato
Green Beans a la Creole
Savannah Red Rice Stuffed Tomato
Vidalia Onion Bread Pudding
Macaroni & Cheese
Hoppin' John w/ Porkbelly
Charred Broccoli
Dottie's Dogs
CHARCUTERIE CASE
Boards
Fruit & Cheese
seasonal fruit and chef's selection cheese
Charcuterie
chef's selection of house made cured meats, terrines and potted meats only
Southern Snack Tray
deviled eggs, smoked trout dip, pickled okra
Bread & Butter
house made compound butter and fresh baked bread
Chips, Dips &Veggies
crudite, plain chips and cold dip
Oysters on the Half Shell
east coast oysters, mignonette, lemon wedge, saltines
Meat & Cheese Board
House selection of meats and cheese
Board Accompaniments
Charcuterie : Terrines
Charcuterie : Potted
Charcuterie : Cured
Charcuterie : Sausage
CHEESE
DRINKS
Dottie's Bottled Drinks
Kale Tonic
kale, celery, grape, cucmber and lemon
Dottie's Fruit Punch
strawberry, beet, apple cider vinegar
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Latte 12 oz (Bottled)
Vanilla Latte 12 oz (Bottled)
Cold Brew 12 oz (Bottled)
Swiss Mocha 12 oz (Bottled)
Matcha 12 oz (Bottled)
Limeade
Small Coffee Bottle
Beer/Cider
Natural Wine
Red Wine
Matchbook Cabernet Sauvignon
McManis Family Pinot Nior
Cotes Du Rhone, Lunar Apogee
Capanna Rosso Di Montalcino
Li Veli Salice Salentino
Prisma Pinot
Love Red
Isastegi
Bordeaux Superieur
Les Muses Cotes Du Rhone
Mehofer Blauer Zweigelt
Fleurie
Rose / Sparkling
Splits
Honig Sauvignon Blanc
Bota Mini Sauvignon Blanc
Bota Mini, Rose
Elk Cove Pinot Noir
Catena Malbec
Aconcagua Pinot Noir
Broc Cellars, Love Red
Avinyo Cava, Petillant Rose
La Spinetta Moscato
Bottega Mini 187 Rose
Bottega Mini 187 Brut
Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon
RTD Cocktails
N/A Bev
Coke
Diet Coke
Mountain Valley Spring Water
Mountain Valley Sparking Spring Water
Bat Bat Gore Cola
Bat Bat Black Coffee Soda
Ruby Hibiscus Concord Grape
Ruby Hibiscus Blood Orange
Cheerwine Mini
Wild Bills Butterscotch
Wild Bills Root Beer
Wild Bills Ginger Ale
Wild Bills Sarsaparilla
Golda Strawberry Mint Kombucha
Golda Peach Ginger Kombucha
Golda Lavender Lemonade
Hals NY Seltzer, Lemon
Hals NY Seltzer, Lime
Hals NY Seltzer, Grapefruit
Sprite
Sparkling Botanical Black Lemon
Sparling Botanical Ginger
Sparkling Botanical Green Tea
Sparkling Botanical Bergamot
Essentia Water
RETAIL
Dottie's Merchandise
Snacks
Corks Kettle Corn
Georgia SourDough Company Crackers
Spice Walla Bbq Collection
Jack Daniel's Whiskey Coffee
1949 Dill Peanuts
Carolina Kettle Chips
March Hen Mills Farro
March Hen Mills White Grits
March Hen Mills Jimmy Red Grits
March Hen Mills Black-Eyed Peas
March Hen Mills Caroline Gold Rice
March Hen Mills Pepper Jelly
Pickled Pink-Okra
Pickled Pink-Peaches
Uglies BBQ Chips
Uglies Salt&Vinegar Chips
Uglies Sea Salt Chips
Annie's Ginger Elixir
Ashville Grey Tea
Baum's Fried Pecans
Bruce Julian Sassy Okra
Palmetto Farms Stone White Grits
August Uncommon- Dirty Chai
August Uncommon- Orange Blossom
August Uncommon- Bourbon Brown Sugar
Evergreen&Market Dill Pickles
Runamok Maple Coffee
Runamok Maple Cinnamon
Spice Walla Grill&Roast 3pk
Spice Walla Lemon Pepper
Spice Walla Golden Milk
Spice Walla Aleppo Flakes
Spice Walla Everything but the Bagel
Taza Chocolate- Salt
Taza Chocolate- Chilie
Taza Chocolate- Vanilla
Char's Kitchen Watermelon pickles
Rogue's Bolder Mushroom
Bolder Beans- Mild
Rogue's Bolder Garlic
Wise Goat Spicy Mustard
Bolder Mix up-Mild
Bolder Carrots- Mild
Bonnie's Jam- Apricot Orange
Bonnie's Jam- Strawberry Rhubarb
Bonnie's Jam- Peach Ginger
Bonnie's Jam- Black & Blue
Castleton Crackers, Rosemary
Pane Di Musica
Slawsa
Runamok Bourbon Barrel-Aged Syrup
Ponce de Leon Quince Paste
Forward Provisions Pickled Carrots & Habanero
Forward Provisions Dilly Beans
Bruce Julian Hot Sassy Okra
Sav Bee Comp. Cinnamon Whipped
Sav Bee Comp Orange Blossom
Sav Bee Comp Honey For Cheese
Olive And Sinclair Bourbon Nib Brittle
Olive Sinclair Cacao
Olive Sinclair Buttermilk
Olive And Sinclair Cinnamon Chili
Olive And Sinclair Coffee
Georgia Sourdough Cheese Crackers
Georgia Sourdough Everything Crackers
Georgia Sourdough Rosemary Olive Oil Crackers
Butterfields Watermelon Buds (Bag)
Butterfields Orchard Buds (Jar)
Butterfields Peach Buds (Bag)
Butterfields Muscadine Buds (Bag)
Butterfields Lemon Buds (Bag)
Butterfields Key Lime Buds (Box)
Butterfields Peach Buds (Box)
Butterfields Honeybell Buds (Box)
The Fine Cheese Co - Fig, Honey & EVOO Crackers
Everything Good - Z Crackers
Fresh Fruit
2s Company Gluten Free Cracker
Bella Maria Marcona Almond
Patti Breadstick Cracker
Bella Maria Tortas
Georgia Olive Farms
Farmacy Candy Jar
Gifts
Sweet Grass Basket
ELON Candle
Cutting Board
Coin Pouch
Good Southerner Stickers
Good Southerner Magnets
Fridam Small Plate
Fridam Ceramics
Twine - Paulownia Wood Champagne Box
Twine - Wooden Double Hinged Corkscrew
Twine - Country Home: Rustic Cheese Set
Twine - Cork Handled Cheese Spreader Set
Twine - Marketplace™ Magnum Wooden Wine Box
Twine - Newport Wicker Picnic Basket
Twine - Picnic Blanket Set
Twine - Acacia Cheese Plane
Twine - Gourmet Cheese Knives
Twine - Key Bottle Opener
Twine - Single Insulated Wine Bag
Candlefish - No. 31 Engraved Scales Candle 3.75 oz
Candlefish - No. 18 Gold Tin Candle 7.5 oz
Candlefish - No. 4 Bubble Glass Candle 7.5 oz (Gold)
Brown Wicker Basket
Dark Brown Wooden Basket
Flower Bouquet #1
Flower Bouquet #2
Flower Bouquet #3
Gullah Basket Ring
Tinned Fish
PASTRIES
Sweet
Morning Bun
Chocolate Croissant
Donut
Chocolate Scone
Concha
Danish
French Toast
Hand Pie
Lemon Bar
Brownie
Pan De Elote
Coconut Macaroon
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cheesecake slice*
Cake slice*
Pie slice*
Pound Cake slice*
Quick Breads
Stuffed Puff Pastry Sweet
Special Cake
Bread Pudding
Savory
SOFT SERVE
BRUNCH (Sat&Sun)
Sandwiches
Collard Green Grilled Cheese w/ fried egg
Dottie's Bacon Egg & Cheese
cheddar omlet,hot dog bun, tomato jam
Hashbrown Breakfast Sandwich
hash brown, fried egg, house-made sausage, American cheese on an English muffin
Flounder Po Boy
cornmeal crusted flounder, chow chow, lettuce, tomato and comeback sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
parmasean-panko fried chicken, oven dried tomato, burrata and pesto mayo
Muffaletta
house mortadella, country ham, pesto, burrata, olive relish
Figgy Piggy
focaccia, city ham, fig jam, brie, watercress, honey mustard
Italian Beef
prime rib, provolone, giardiniera, and house-made sweet and sour peppers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Eatery + market coming soon to Broughton Street in Savannah, Georgia! A gathering place where all are welcome and no one leaves hungry.
207 W Broughton, Savannah, GA 31401