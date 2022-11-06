Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Double Clutch Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

2121 Ashland Avenue

Evanston, IL 60201

Appetizers

House Beer Nuts

House Beer Nuts

$4.95

Beer nuts made with Rauchbier Helles Lager which means smoked beer in German.

Buffalo Bites

Buffalo Bites

$12.95

Hand rolled buffalo bites and ranch dressing.

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$12.95

Fried beer battered cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce and ranch dressing

Pretzel Turn Buckles

Pretzel Turn Buckles

$13.95Out of stock

Soft, warm pretzel sticks, jalapeno beer cheese made with our Kolsch beer and house spicy grain mustard.

Brew House Nachos

Brew House Nachos

$16.95

Tortilla chips smothered in our jalapeno beer cheese topped with pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions, tomatoes and sour cream.

Tata's Pierogis - Potato

Tata's Pierogis - Potato

$13.95
Tata's Pierogis - Bacon Cheddar

Tata's Pierogis - Bacon Cheddar

$13.95
Tata's Pierogis - Sauerkraut Mushroom

Tata's Pierogis - Sauerkraut Mushroom

$13.95
Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$16.95

Smoked and fried crispy Amish wings pick a sauce: Alt Beer Barbecue sauce, Classic Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing, celery, and carrots.

Chips 'n Salsa

Chips 'n Salsa

$6.95

A Mound of tortilla chips and house salsa while you wait.

Altbier Barbecue Poutine

Altbier Barbecue Poutine

$16.95

A Mound of fries tossed with Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds smothered in Alt beer barbecue sauce topped with smoked pulled pork and chives.

Pickle Jar 'n Pork Plate

Pickle Jar 'n Pork Plate

$14.95Out of stock

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens and kale tossed in roasted garlic balsamic, smoked diced turkey, roasted red, dried cranberries, bacon, roasted corn, goat cheese and cucumber.

Harvest Pear Salad

Harvest Pear Salad

$13.95

spinach tossed in honey dijon vinaigrette, roasted peaches, bacon, fennel, goat cheese, candied pecans.

Third Gear Salad

Third Gear Salad

$14.95

Mixed green and kale tossed in blue cheese dressing, heart of palms, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, banana pepper, boiled egg, bacon, pretzel bread croutons, and blue cheese crumbles

House Salad

House Salad

$9.95

Mixed green and kale tossed in choice of dressing, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and pretzel bread croutons.

Fourth Gear

Brew House Philly

$16.95

Beer braised steak, red pepper and onions, smoked provolone stuffed in a jalapeno butter toasted bun.

The Pulled Pork Sammy

$16.95

Smoked pulled pork, slaw, pickles, and top with crispy onion strings on a Kaiser roll. Alt Barbecue sauce on the side.

Double Clutched Burger

$17.95

Two 4-ounce grass fed beef patties, jalapeno beer cheese, beer braised onions, arugula, bacon, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Seared Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Marinated chicken breast, spinach, blistered tomatoes, and roasted garlic aioli on Kaiser roll.

The Beer Brat

$14.95

Seared beer brat, house spicy grain mustard, beer braised onions, arugula on a butter toasted pretzel bun.

The Impossible Brat

$17.95

Smoked Turkey BLT

$13.95

Smoked turkey breast, roasted garlic aioli, Texas smoked bacon, romaine, and tomato, served on a toasted sourdough.

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$13.95

marinated roasted portabella, vegan mozzarella, pickled red onion, arugula, and roasted garlic, balsamic vinaigrette on a toasted tomato focaccia.

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$18.95

two house jerk-rubber shrimp tacos, pineapple salsa, cabbage, lime aioli and cilantro on corn tortillas, served with tortilla chips and our homemade salsa.

Belgium P.E.I. Mussels

$19.95

Hand picked Mussels, bacon, shallots, garlic, and herbs made with our Hefeweizen beer. Toasted honey beer bread for dipping.

Patty Melt

$15.95

Turkey Burger

$14.95Out of stock

Soup & Chili

Dill Soup - Cup

Dill Soup - Cup

$5.95

Dill Soup - Bowl

$7.95

Nomad Chili - Cup

$6.95
Nomad Chili - Bowl

Nomad Chili - Bowl

$8.95

Soup Of The Day - Cup

$6.95Out of stock

Ask your waiter about todays special !

Soup Of The Day - Bowl

$8.95Out of stock

Ask your waiter about todays special !

Sides

Side Sauces

Sidewinders

Sidewinders

$5.95

Onion Rings

$5.95
Mac n Cheese - Cup

Mac n Cheese - Cup

$6.95

Mac n Cheese - Bowl

$8.95
Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$7.95
German Potato Salad

German Potato Salad

$6.95
Smoked Baked Beans

Smoked Baked Beans

$6.95

Honey Beer Bread

$2.50

Side Egg

$2.50

Side Of Sourdough

$1.50

Side Of Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Side Of Banana Pepper

$0.75

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$0.75

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Desserts

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Mini Apple Pie w Scoop of Ice Cream

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$9.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.75

Kids' Options

Kids' Burger

$12.00

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Buffet Per Person

Buffet - Adult

$25.00

Buffet - Kid

$10.00

OSU NU Drink Specials

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Glassware

Growler*

$5.00

Becher*

$7.00

Stange*

$6.00

Weizen*

$9.00

Mug*

$10.00

Pilsner Glass*

$6.00

Dopple

$15.00

Tulip

$12.00

Kölsch Night Glass

$5.00

1L Stein

$20.00

Apparel

Black T-Shirt

$19.00

Blue Car T-Shirt

$20.00

Trucker Cap

$28.00

Gray Mechanic

$40.00

Light Gray Mechanic

$40.00

Blue Mechanic

$45.00

Beanie

$18.00

Willbillies T-shirt

$20.00

Oktoberfest T-shirt

$20.00

Ski Cap

$25.00

Other Merch

Bar Mat

$20.00

Double Clutch Vodka

$22.00

Double Clutch Whiskey

$25.00

Fuzzy Dice

$10.00

Patch

$5.00

Postage

Postage

$13.93

Shady Dan's Hot Sauce

$7.00

Sticker

$0.50

Tap Handle

$50.00

Tin Tacker

$15.00

Cans

Helles -4 pack

$12.00

Helles Case

$65.00

Alt Bier - 4 pack

$12.00Out of stock

Alt Bier - Case

$65.00Out of stock

Little Juice Coupe - 4 pack

$14.00

Little Juice Coupe Case

$72.00

Altbier 16oz Can

$7.00Out of stock

Märzen Case

$65.00

Kölsch Case

$65.00

SIN Beer

SIN Little Juice Coupe

$4.00

SIN Doppelbock

$4.00

SIN Kölsch

$4.00

SIN Helles Lager

$4.00

SIN Pilsener

$4.00

SIN Märzen

$4.00

SIN Grodziskie

$4.00

SIN Hefeweizen

$4.00

SIN Rauchbier Helles

$4.00

SIN Spirits

SIN Malört Shot

$2.00

SIN Casamigos Single

$4.00

SIN Jack Daniels Single

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Brew pub and brewery. Unique pub fare that is sure to please everyone. Something for everyone!

2121 Ashland Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201

