Double D’s Sports Grille Inc 354 N Santa Cruz Ave

APPS

Ahi Poke

$19.00

avocado, mango, green onions, napa cabbage, furikake seasoning, sesame seeds, bell peppers, ginger soy sauce, wonton crisps

Artichoke & Kale Dip

$15.00

served warm, with spicy flatbread

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

flour tortilla, jack cheese, cilantro, green onions, side of homemade salsa

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$13.00

sourdough french bread topped with garlic butter, cheddar, jack & mozzarella cheese, fresh basil

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$17.00

Chorizo and Bacon Toastadas

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

tubes and tentacles, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, cocktail and tartar sauces

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$13.00

Korean Ribs

$18.00

sweet soy sambal glaze, asian slaw

Mozz Sticks

$12.00

sprinkled with parmesan cheese, served with warm marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$13.00

Pretzel Sticks

$13.00

handrolled with brewers grains & sourdough starter, with beer cheese and sierra nevada honey mustard

Skins Game

$14.00

potato strips, topped with bacon, melted cheese, green onions, sour cream, with ranch dressing

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

poblano steak, flour tortilla, jack cheese, cilantro, green onions, side of homemade salsa

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$15.00

served with spicy chipotle ranch

Tomato, Basil & Mozz

$15.00

sourdough crostinis with fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, dijon vinaigrette, basil oil

Turkey Meatballs

$15.00

homemade spiced turkey meatballs in marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese, with garlic bread

Wings

$16.00

hot & spicy, korean style, or sweet baby ray’s bbq, celery & carrot sticks, ranch or blue cheese

SOUPS & SALADS

Cup of Black Bean Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Black Bean Chili

$12.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$12.00

House

$7.00

Wedge

$15.00

iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Apple Pecan Spinach

$19.00

organic baby spinach, candied pecans, apples, grapes, pears, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, red onions, honey-lemon vinaigrette

Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad

Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

seared rare, spring mix, candied pecans, tomatoes, wontons, seasonal fruit, apple-raspberry vinaigrette

Chinese Chicken

$18.00

sliced chicken, napa cabbage, cilantro, carrots, slivered almonds, wonton strips, ginger soy dressing

Chopped

$20.00

iceberg lettuce, chicken, bacon, avocado, shredded cheese, olives, tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg, garlic croutons, choice of dressing

Olympic Caesar

$15.00

romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, chef roberto’s caesar vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$22.00

romaine, radicchio, tomatoes, red onions, capers, dill potatoes, garlic croutons, dijon vinaigrette

Southwest Char-Beef

$22.00

charbroiled filet mignon steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, olives, tortilla strips, queso fresco, southwest ranch dressing

PIZZAS

Al Pastor Pizza

$23.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

bacon, red onions, tomatoes, sweet baby ray’s bbq

Di Marcos Pizza

$22.00

Fifth Wheel Pizza

$23.00

salami, pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage

Italian Philly Cheese Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

topped with spicy pepperoni

Thai Chicken Pizza

$22.00

fresh jalapenos, red onions, peanuts, cilantro, sweet chili peanut butter sauce

Veteran Pizza

$23.00

salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, olives

Margherita Pizza

$21.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, olive oil

Maui Surfer Pizza

$22.00

Rookie Pizza

$20.00

SANDWICHES

Ahi Tuna Melt

$20.00

seared rare, cheddar cheese, seaweed coleslaw, tomatoes, ginger wasabi aioli, toasted brioshe bun

BLT

$14.00

Chicken Baja Wrap

$20.00

chicken, monterey jack, corn, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, southwest ranch dressing, wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Steak Baja Wrap

$20.00

sliced ribeye, monterey jack, corn, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, southwest ranch dressing, wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Chicken Cheesesteak

$19.00

chicken, white american cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, hoagie roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$19.00

sliced ribeye, white american cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, hoagie roll

Double BLT&E

$20.00

bacon, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, two eggs over medium, sharp american, pepper mayo, grilled sliced sourdough

Fowl Ball

$18.00

chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, dijon ranch, grilled sliced sourdough

French Dip

$20.00

thin sliced roast beef, sour french roll, sherry au jus

French Dip Deluxe

$22.00

thin sliced roast beef, sour french roll, sherry au jus, cheese, mushrooms, and grilled onions

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Hot Pastrami

$19.00

thinly sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, dijonnaise, toasted swirl rye

Meatball Sub

$19.00

Filet Mignon Sandwich

$24.00

marinated filet mignon, arugula, roma tomatoes, fried onion strings, roasted garlic aioli, toasted sour french roll

Three Alarm Fire

$20.00

spicy fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, pickles, jalapeno slaw, chipotle aoli, soft french roll

Turkey Shoot Club

$20.00

sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, pepper mayo, toasted sliced wheat

Adult Chicken Tenders

$15.00

BURGERS

Double D

$20.00

our signature burger - sharp american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, 1000 island, brioche bun

City

$19.00

grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, 1000 island, sliced sourdough

Bacon & Egg

$21.00

over medium egg, bacon, sharp american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper mayo, brioche bun

Los Gatos Mountain

$21.00

topped with pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, dijonnaise, brioche bun

Western

$21.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet baby ray’s bbq sauce, texas toast

Black & Bleu

$21.00

blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, dijonnaise, brioche bun

Three Strike Turkey

$19.00

spiced turkey patty, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, sierra nevada honey mustard, wheat bun

Jalapeno Jack

$20.00

grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, chipotle ranch, brioche bun

Patty Melt

$20.00

California

$20.00

Black Bean Garden

$19.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$19.00

Swiss

$1.00

American

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Jack

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.00

Queso Fresco

$1.00

PASTAS

Steak Fettuccine

$26.00

filet mignon, garlic, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cognac cream sauce

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

choice of marinara or pesto cream

Chicken Penne Alla Vodka

$24.00

Rigatoni Calabrese

$25.00

Linguini Jambalaya

$26.00

Adult Pasta

$19.00

Cajun Penne Genovese

$24.00

blackened chicken, sauteed organic baby spinach, basil, garlic, tomatoes, white wine chicken broth

Chicken Garlic Fettuccine

$24.00

filet mignon, garlic, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cognac cream sauce

Linguini & Prawns de La Rosa

$24.00

tiger prawns, mushrooms, organic baby spinach, garlic, creamy marinara sauce

Linguini Primavera

$21.00

broccoli, carrots, zucchini, squash, garlic, olive oil, white wine

Salmon Penne

$25.00

ENTREES

Charbroiled Salmon Dinner

$28.00

sundried tomatoes, onions, shiitake mushrooms, capers, citrus beurre blanc, basmati rice, seasonal vegetables

Chicken Monterey

$27.00

chicken breast sauteed in white wine with tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, onion, topped with melted pepper jack, basmati rice, seasonal vegetables

Feather Weight

$22.00

charbroiled chicken breast, almond basmati rice, seasonal vegetables

Fish Tacos

$24.00

blackened mahi mahi, flour tortillas, jalapeno slaw, black beans, avocado chili aioli, sour cream, side of mango pico de gallo

Super Bowl

$27.00

choice of rice or noodles, filet mignon, prawns, bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, green onions, water chestnuts, teriyaki sherry sauce

The Warrior

$28.00

DESSERT

Seasonal Cheesecake

$12.00

made in-house - ask for today’s selection

Berry Cobbler

$14.00Out of stock

mixed berries, puff pastry, cinnamon oat crumble, topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Milky Way Pie

$12.00

chocolate mousse, malted milk caramel, chocolate graham cracker crust, chocolate whipped cream

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Birthday Sundae

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Molten Lava Cake

$14.00

served warm, raspberry coulis, vanilla bean ice cream

KIDS

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

SIDES

16oz Dressing

$6.00

4oz Dressing

$1.00

Add Meatballs (2)

$4.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Carrots/Celery

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Egg

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Garlic Bread (1 pc)

$2.00

Garlic Fries

$13.00

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Salmon 6oz

$8.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon 4 Slices

$6.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Flatbread

$1.00

Side Fries

$12.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Prawns (6)

$6.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Seared Ahi

$9.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Vegetables

$5.00

Small Fries

$7.00

Small Garlic Fries

$8.00

Steak 4oz

$8.00

To Go Utensils & Condiments

Turkey Patty

$6.00

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Small Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

FAMILY DINNERS

RIB FAMILY DINNER

$95.00

CHICKEN MONTEREY FAM DINNER

$95.00

PASTA FAMILY DINNER

$85.00

THE MORNING LINE UP

Kickoff

$16.00

DD's Scramble

$18.00

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Team Omelet

$18.00

Backfield Pizza

$18.00

French Toast

$15.00

Double BLT&E

$20.00

Bobby's Burrito

$19.00

Huevos Rancheros Toastadas

$18.00

Sliders

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

One Egg

$3.00

Two Egg

$6.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Slice of Ham

$6.00

Side of Sausage Patties

$6.00

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side of Toast

$5.00

Bowl of Fresh Fruit

$10.00

Gridiron Quesadilla

$18.00

Vegetable Scramble

$17.00

Draft Beer

Coors Light 16oz

$6.50

Coors Light 23oz

$9.00

Modelo 16oz

$7.00

Modelo 23oz

$9.50

Discretion Shimmer Pils 16oz

$7.50

Discretion Shimmer Pils 23oz

$10.00

Alvarado Street 16oz

$10.50

Alvarado Street 23oz

$13.00

Barebottle 16oz

$9.50

Barebottle 23oz

$12.00

Fieldwork 16oz

$9.50

Fieldwork 23oz

$12.00

Hapa's 16oz

$9.00

Hapas 23oz

$11.50

Russian River 16oz

$10.50

Russian River 23oz

$13.00

Founders Porter 16oz

$9.00

Founders Porter 23 oz

$11.50

Humble Sea 16oz

$9.00

Humble Sea 23oz

$11.50

Bottle/Can Beer

2Towns Cider

$7.00

Allagash

$8.00

Almanac Sournova

$10.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Deschutes Stout

$7.00

Guiness

$8.00

High Noon

$7.00

Michlob Ultra

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.00

Stella

$6.00

Stem Cider

$7.00

Stone Delicious

$6.00

Westfalia

$7.00

ASB Hotel Pasteque

$10.00

Barebottle Plenty O' Plums

$10.00

Pink Limo

$10.00

House Cocktails

Aged Manhattan

$14.00

Buzzer Beater

$14.00

DD Fashioned

$14.00

Double B

$14.00

Fruity Pebbulls

$14.00

Grand Slam

$14.00

Gingerlabs Mule

$14.00

Smash Brothers

$14.00

Smoky Wildflower

$14.00

On the Green

$14.00

Dub-lin Nation

$15.00

Lunch Break

$15.00

GOOOAAALLL

$15.00

Peppermint Patty

$10.00

Dirty Thin Mint

$10.00

DD's Toddy

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$12.00

DD's Spark Plug

$14.00

DD's Hot Toddy

$10.00

Sangria

$14.00

Brown Sugar Old Fashioned

$14.00

Cocktails

AMF

$10.00

Birthday Cake

$10.00

Blow Job

$9.00

Boston Iced Tea

$12.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

California Chillem

$9.00

Car Bomb

$13.00

Chillem

$9.00

Duck Fart

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jello Shot

$4.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Tang

$10.00

Tokoyo Tea

$10.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Wendelicious

$10.00

Wine

Gls Sean Minor

$12.00

Gls Intercept Chard

$14.00

Gls Laird Chard

$18.00

Gls Amici Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Gls Skyline Rose

$13.00

Gls Torresella Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Gls Shannon Ridge Cab

$12.00

Gls Robert Hall Cab

$14.00

Gls McCarthy Cab

$22.00

Gls Hill Family Merlot

$15.00Out of stock

Gls Ridge Zin

$18.00

Gls Niner Red Blend

$14.00

Gls Mac Murray Pinot

$15.00

Gls Siduri Pinot

$18.00

Gls Poema Cava Bruit

$10.00

Gls Colle Rose

$12.00

Btl Sean Minor Chard

$32.00Out of stock

Btl Intercept Chard

$45.00

Btl Laird Chard

$59.00

Btl Amici Sav Blanc

$49.00

Btl Torresella Pinot Grigio

$43.00

Btl Skyline Rose

$43.00

Btl Shannon Ridge

$39.00

Btl Robert Hall Cab

$45.00

Btl McCarthy Cab

$72.00

Btl Hill Family Merlot

$49.00Out of stock

Btl Ridge Zin

$59.00

Btl Niner Red

$45.00

Btl Siduri Pinot Noir

$59.00

Btl Mac Murray Pinot

$49.00

Chandon Brut 187ml

$14.00

Avissi Prosecco 187ml

$14.00

Btl Poema Cava Brut

$32.00

Btl Il Colle Rose

$39.00

Btl Chandon Brut

$45.00

Btl 375 Robert Hall

$15.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Angels Envy

$13.00+

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bespoken Rye

$13.00

Blantans

$16.00

Bookers

$17.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown Reserve

$14.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dickel 8 year

$10.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Four Roses

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Markes Mark 46

$12.00

Michter Rye

$12.00

Michters American

$12.00

Michters Kentucky

$12.00

Screwball

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Noble Oak Rye

$11.00

Weller Special Reserve

$16.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Wyoming Outryder

$13.00

Zackariah Harris (WELL)

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$14.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citroen

$12.00

Hideout (WELL)

$8.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Stoli Cucumber

$10.00

Stoli Vanil

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

Tequila

Cazadores Repo

$14.00

Cazadores Silver

$12.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Deleón Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 70th

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Repo

$15.00

Jose Cuervo De La Familia

$35.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$9.00

Tres Paraguas (WELL)

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Repo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Hornitos Repo

$11.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00Out of stock

Botanist

$12.00

Clocktower (WELL)

$8.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Plymouth

$12.00

St. George Terrior

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Appleton

$12.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mt. Gay

$10.00Out of stock

Myers

$9.00

Nautical (WELL)

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Brandy/Cognac

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

St. George Apple

$8.00Out of stock

Scotch

Balvenie

$16.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Glenlivet 14

$13.00Out of stock

Glenrothers

$13.00

Highland Parks 12yr

$16.00

Highland Parks 18yr

$32.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Kikori

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Macallan 18yr

$55.00

Macallan Harmony

$23.00

Cordials

Amaro

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Dry Curacao

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Fernet

$10.00

Fernet Menta

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galiano

$8.00

Goldschlagger

$8.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Jager

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lillet

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St. George Coffee

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Virgin

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Barqs Rootbeer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Gingerale

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

Hoppy Water

$6.00

La Croix

$4.00

Gingerlab OG

$10.00

Gingerlab Guava

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

To-Go Soda

$2.50

Surreal Creatives IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Surreal Chandelier Red

$6.00Out of stock

Surreal Juicy Mav

$6.00

Surreal Kolsch

$6.00Out of stock

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

Kid's Coke

$3.00

Kid's Diet Coke

$3.00

Kid's Ginger Ale

$5.00

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kid's Lemonade

$3.00

Kid's Milk

$4.00

Kid's Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Kid's OJ

$4.00

Kid's Rootbeer

$3.00

Kid's Roy Rogers

$3.00

Kid's Shirley Temple

$3.00

Kid's Sprite

$3.00

Kid's Fanta

$3.00

Kid’s Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Wake Up Calls

DD's Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Michelada 16oz

$8.00

Michelada 23oz

$10.50

Chavela 16oz

$7.00

Chavela 23oz

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Baileys Coffee

$10.00

Chip Shot

$8.00

Spark Plug Shooter

$12.00

Regular Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Jameson Promo

$9.00

Absolut Promo

$9.00

Jameson Orange Tea Shooter

$10.00

PROMO

Jameson

$7.00Out of stock

Caskmates IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Promo Jameson Cold Brew

$7.00Out of stock

Jameson Orange

$7.00Out of stock

Jameson Caskmates Mule

$9.00Out of stock

Irish Bomb

$10.00Out of stock

Promo Guiness

$6.00Out of stock

Malibu & Pineapple

$8.00Out of stock

Mandrin Mule

$10.00Out of stock

Coors Light & Jameson

$13.00Out of stock

Promo White Sangria

$11.00Out of stock

Promo Smirnoff

$7.00Out of stock

RETAIL

Hoodie

$45.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$40.00

Crewneck

$45.00

Polos

$40.00

Employee Double D's Mask

$10.00Out of stock

Double D's Mask

$10.00Out of stock

Employee Shirt Uniform

$10.00

Apron

$5.00

Employee Hoodie

$22.50

Employee Crewneck

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

Gallery
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc image
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc image
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc image

Map
