Double D’s Sports Grille Inc 354 N Santa Cruz Ave

354 N Santa Cruz Ave
Los Gatos, CA 95030
APPS
Ahi Poke
avocado, mango, green onions, napa cabbage, furikake seasoning, sesame seeds, bell peppers, ginger soy sauce, wonton crisps
Artichoke & Kale Dip
served warm, with spicy flatbread
Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla, jack cheese, cilantro, green onions, side of homemade salsa
Cheesy Garlic Bread
sourdough french bread topped with garlic butter, cheddar, jack & mozzarella cheese, fresh basil
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
Chorizo and Bacon Toastadas
Fried Calamari
tubes and tentacles, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, cocktail and tartar sauces
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Korean Ribs
sweet soy sambal glaze, asian slaw
Mozz Sticks
sprinkled with parmesan cheese, served with warm marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Pretzel Sticks
handrolled with brewers grains & sourdough starter, with beer cheese and sierra nevada honey mustard
Skins Game
potato strips, topped with bacon, melted cheese, green onions, sour cream, with ranch dressing
Steak Quesadilla
poblano steak, flour tortilla, jack cheese, cilantro, green onions, side of homemade salsa
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
served with spicy chipotle ranch
Tomato, Basil & Mozz
sourdough crostinis with fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, dijon vinaigrette, basil oil
Turkey Meatballs
homemade spiced turkey meatballs in marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese, with garlic bread
Wings
hot & spicy, korean style, or sweet baby ray’s bbq, celery & carrot sticks, ranch or blue cheese
SOUPS & SALADS
Cup of Black Bean Chili
Bowl of Black Bean Chili
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
House
Wedge
iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Apple Pecan Spinach
organic baby spinach, candied pecans, apples, grapes, pears, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, red onions, honey-lemon vinaigrette
Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad
seared rare, spring mix, candied pecans, tomatoes, wontons, seasonal fruit, apple-raspberry vinaigrette
Chinese Chicken
sliced chicken, napa cabbage, cilantro, carrots, slivered almonds, wonton strips, ginger soy dressing
Chopped
iceberg lettuce, chicken, bacon, avocado, shredded cheese, olives, tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg, garlic croutons, choice of dressing
Olympic Caesar
romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, chef roberto’s caesar vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
romaine, radicchio, tomatoes, red onions, capers, dill potatoes, garlic croutons, dijon vinaigrette
Southwest Char-Beef
charbroiled filet mignon steak, mixed greens, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, olives, tortilla strips, queso fresco, southwest ranch dressing
PIZZAS
Al Pastor Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
bacon, red onions, tomatoes, sweet baby ray’s bbq
Di Marcos Pizza
Fifth Wheel Pizza
salami, pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage
Italian Philly Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
topped with spicy pepperoni
Thai Chicken Pizza
fresh jalapenos, red onions, peanuts, cilantro, sweet chili peanut butter sauce
Veteran Pizza
salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, olives
Margherita Pizza
fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, olive oil
Maui Surfer Pizza
Rookie Pizza
SANDWICHES
Ahi Tuna Melt
seared rare, cheddar cheese, seaweed coleslaw, tomatoes, ginger wasabi aioli, toasted brioshe bun
BLT
Chicken Baja Wrap
chicken, monterey jack, corn, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, southwest ranch dressing, wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Steak Baja Wrap
sliced ribeye, monterey jack, corn, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, southwest ranch dressing, wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Chicken Cheesesteak
chicken, white american cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, hoagie roll
Philly Cheesesteak
sliced ribeye, white american cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, hoagie roll
Double BLT&E
bacon, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, two eggs over medium, sharp american, pepper mayo, grilled sliced sourdough
Fowl Ball
chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, dijon ranch, grilled sliced sourdough
French Dip
thin sliced roast beef, sour french roll, sherry au jus
French Dip Deluxe
thin sliced roast beef, sour french roll, sherry au jus, cheese, mushrooms, and grilled onions
Grilled Cheese
Hot Pastrami
thinly sliced pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, dijonnaise, toasted swirl rye
Meatball Sub
Filet Mignon Sandwich
marinated filet mignon, arugula, roma tomatoes, fried onion strings, roasted garlic aioli, toasted sour french roll
Three Alarm Fire
spicy fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, pickles, jalapeno slaw, chipotle aoli, soft french roll
Turkey Shoot Club
sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, pepper mayo, toasted sliced wheat
Adult Chicken Tenders
BURGERS
Double D
our signature burger - sharp american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, 1000 island, brioche bun
City
grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, 1000 island, sliced sourdough
Bacon & Egg
over medium egg, bacon, sharp american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper mayo, brioche bun
Los Gatos Mountain
topped with pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, dijonnaise, brioche bun
Western
bacon, cheddar cheese, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet baby ray’s bbq sauce, texas toast
Black & Bleu
blackened and topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, dijonnaise, brioche bun
Three Strike Turkey
spiced turkey patty, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, sierra nevada honey mustard, wheat bun
Jalapeno Jack
grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, chipotle ranch, brioche bun
Patty Melt
California
Black Bean Garden
Chili Cheese Burger
Swiss
American
Cheddar
Pepper Jack
Jack
Mozzarella
Queso Fresco
PASTAS
Steak Fettuccine
filet mignon, garlic, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cognac cream sauce
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
choice of marinara or pesto cream
Chicken Penne Alla Vodka
Rigatoni Calabrese
Linguini Jambalaya
Adult Pasta
Cajun Penne Genovese
blackened chicken, sauteed organic baby spinach, basil, garlic, tomatoes, white wine chicken broth
Chicken Garlic Fettuccine
filet mignon, garlic, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, cognac cream sauce
Linguini & Prawns de La Rosa
tiger prawns, mushrooms, organic baby spinach, garlic, creamy marinara sauce
Linguini Primavera
broccoli, carrots, zucchini, squash, garlic, olive oil, white wine
Salmon Penne
ENTREES
Charbroiled Salmon Dinner
sundried tomatoes, onions, shiitake mushrooms, capers, citrus beurre blanc, basmati rice, seasonal vegetables
Chicken Monterey
chicken breast sauteed in white wine with tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, onion, topped with melted pepper jack, basmati rice, seasonal vegetables
Feather Weight
charbroiled chicken breast, almond basmati rice, seasonal vegetables
Fish Tacos
blackened mahi mahi, flour tortillas, jalapeno slaw, black beans, avocado chili aioli, sour cream, side of mango pico de gallo
Super Bowl
choice of rice or noodles, filet mignon, prawns, bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, green onions, water chestnuts, teriyaki sherry sauce
The Warrior
DESSERT
Seasonal Cheesecake
made in-house - ask for today’s selection
Berry Cobbler
mixed berries, puff pastry, cinnamon oat crumble, topped with vanilla bean ice cream
Milky Way Pie
chocolate mousse, malted milk caramel, chocolate graham cracker crust, chocolate whipped cream
Ice Cream Sundae
Birthday Sundae
Scoop of Ice Cream
Molten Lava Cake
served warm, raspberry coulis, vanilla bean ice cream
KIDS
SIDES
16oz Dressing
4oz Dressing
Add Meatballs (2)
Burger Patty
Carrots/Celery
Chicken Breast
Egg
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread (1 pc)
Garlic Fries
Herb Roasted Potatoes
Onion Rings
Salmon 6oz
Side Avocado
Side Bacon 4 Slices
Side Beer Cheese
Side Flatbread
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side Guac
Side Marinara
Side Prawns (6)
Side Rice
Side Seared Ahi
Side Sour Cream
Side Vegetables
Small Fries
Small Garlic Fries
Steak 4oz
To Go Utensils & Condiments
Turkey Patty
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Small Chili Cheese Fries
THE MORNING LINE UP
Kickoff
DD's Scramble
Eggs Benedict
Team Omelet
Backfield Pizza
French Toast
Double BLT&E
Bobby's Burrito
Huevos Rancheros Toastadas
Sliders
Avocado Toast
One Egg
Two Egg
Side of Bacon
Slice of Ham
Side of Sausage Patties
Herb Roasted Potatoes
Side of Toast
Bowl of Fresh Fruit
Gridiron Quesadilla
Vegetable Scramble
Draft Beer
Coors Light 16oz
Coors Light 23oz
Modelo 16oz
Modelo 23oz
Discretion Shimmer Pils 16oz
Discretion Shimmer Pils 23oz
Alvarado Street 16oz
Alvarado Street 23oz
Barebottle 16oz
Barebottle 23oz
Fieldwork 16oz
Fieldwork 23oz
Hapa's 16oz
Hapas 23oz
Russian River 16oz
Russian River 23oz
Founders Porter 16oz
Founders Porter 23 oz
Humble Sea 16oz
Humble Sea 23oz
Bottle/Can Beer
2Towns Cider
Allagash
Almanac Sournova
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Corona
Deschutes Stout
Guiness
High Noon
Michlob Ultra
Montucky Cold Snack
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stella
Stem Cider
Stone Delicious
Westfalia
ASB Hotel Pasteque
Barebottle Plenty O' Plums
Pink Limo
House Cocktails
Aged Manhattan
Buzzer Beater
DD Fashioned
Double B
Fruity Pebbulls
Grand Slam
Gingerlabs Mule
Smash Brothers
Smoky Wildflower
On the Green
Dub-lin Nation
Lunch Break
GOOOAAALLL
Peppermint Patty
Dirty Thin Mint
DD's Toddy
Peanut Butter Cup
DD's Spark Plug
DD's Hot Toddy
Sangria
Brown Sugar Old Fashioned
Cocktails
Wine
Gls Sean Minor
Gls Intercept Chard
Gls Laird Chard
Gls Amici Sauv Blanc
Gls Skyline Rose
Gls Torresella Pinot Grigio
Gls Shannon Ridge Cab
Gls Robert Hall Cab
Gls McCarthy Cab
Gls Hill Family Merlot
Gls Ridge Zin
Gls Niner Red Blend
Gls Mac Murray Pinot
Gls Siduri Pinot
Gls Poema Cava Bruit
Gls Colle Rose
Btl Sean Minor Chard
Btl Intercept Chard
Btl Laird Chard
Btl Amici Sav Blanc
Btl Torresella Pinot Grigio
Btl Skyline Rose
Btl Shannon Ridge
Btl Robert Hall Cab
Btl McCarthy Cab
Btl Hill Family Merlot
Btl Ridge Zin
Btl Niner Red
Btl Siduri Pinot Noir
Btl Mac Murray Pinot
Chandon Brut 187ml
Avissi Prosecco 187ml
Btl Poema Cava Brut
Btl Il Colle Rose
Btl Chandon Brut
Btl 375 Robert Hall
Corkage Fee
Bourbon/Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bespoken Rye
Blantans
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Reserve
Crown Royal
Dickel 8 year
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Four Roses
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Caskmates
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Markes Mark 46
Michter Rye
Michters American
Michters Kentucky
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Templeton Rye
Noble Oak Rye
Weller Special Reserve
Whistle Pig Piggy Back
Woodford Reserve
Wyoming Outryder
Zackariah Harris (WELL)
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Grapefruit
Absolut Mandarin
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Red Berry
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Citroen
Hideout (WELL)
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Cucumber
Stoli Vanil
Tito's
Tequila
Cazadores Repo
Cazadores Silver
Clase Azul
Deleón Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70th
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
Jose Cuervo De La Familia
Los Vecinos Mezcal
Tres Paraguas (WELL)
Patron Anejo
Patron Repo
Patron Silver
Hornitos Repo
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Cordials
Amaro
Aperol
Baileys
Benedictine
Campari
Chambord
Disaronno
Drambuie
Dry Curacao
Dry Vermouth
Fernet
Fernet Menta
Frangelico
Galiano
Goldschlagger
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Jager
Kahlua
Lillet
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Rootbeer Schnapps
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
St. George Coffee
Sweet Vermouth
Tia Maria
Tuaca
Yellow Chartreuse
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Barqs Rootbeer
Sprite
Mr. Pibb
Fanta Orange
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Gingerale
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Hot Chocolate
Decaf Coffee
Coffee
Hot Tea
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Redbull
Hoppy Water
La Croix
Gingerlab OG
Gingerlab Guava
Rootbeer Float
To-Go Soda
Surreal Creatives IPA
Surreal Chandelier Red
Surreal Juicy Mav
Surreal Kolsch
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Kids Drinks
Wake Up Calls
DD's Mary
Mimosa
Michelada 16oz
Michelada 23oz
Chavela 16oz
Chavela 23oz
Irish Coffee
Baileys Coffee
Chip Shot
Spark Plug Shooter
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Jameson Promo
Absolut Promo
Jameson Orange Tea Shooter
PROMO
Jameson
Caskmates IPA
Promo Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Orange
Jameson Caskmates Mule
Irish Bomb
Promo Guiness
Malibu & Pineapple
Mandrin Mule
Coors Light & Jameson
Promo White Sangria
Promo Smirnoff
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030