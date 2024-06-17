Double Happiness Chinese Restaurant
2115 NE Hwy 20
102
Bend, OR 97701
All Day Menu
Appetizers
- BBQ Pork
Pork marinated in our special recipe, roasted to perfection with a charred exterior, and served with cocktail sauce, hot mustard, toasted sesame seeds, and sweet and sour sauce.$15.50
- Egg Rolls
Our egg rolls are hand-rolled, deep-fried and filled with stir-fried vegetables and rice noodles. They come with cocktail sauce, hot mustard, and sweet and sour sauce.$13.00
- Crab Puffs
Made with a cream cheese filling of diced celery and imitation crab meat, wrapped by hand in a wonton wrapper, and deep-fried. Served with cocktail sauce, hot mustard, and sweet and sour sauce.$13.00
- Fried Shrimp
Indulge in six succulent deep-fried shrimp with our homemade batter and served with cocktail sauce, hot mustard, and sweet & sour sauce.$13.00
- Paper Wrapped Chicken
Our delicious chicken is marinated with a unique blend of spices and then wrapped in foil before being deep-fried to perfection. Served with Cocktail Sauce, Hot Mustard, and Sweet & Sour Sauce$13.00
- Potstickers
Enjoy six homemade pork and vegetable potstickers, filled with a savory mixture and wrapped in a delicate rice flour wrapper. These delectable treats are pan-seared until golden brown and served with a mouthwatering potsticker sauce.$13.00
- Mixed Appetizers
A Sampler Platter including Egg Roll, Crab Puffs, Fried Shrimp, Paper Wrapped Chicken, BBQ Pork, served with Cocktail Sauce, Hot Mustard, Toasted Sesame Seeds, and Sweet & Sour Sauce.$21.50
Soup
- Egg Flower Soup
Our Egg Flower Soup is freshly made daily with minced pork, water chestnuts, peas, carrots, celery, and eggs.$11.50
- Hot & Sour Soup
Our hot and sour soup is freshly made daily with tofu, mixed Chinese vegetables, and spices to create a flavorful and zesty broth.$11.50
- Sizzling Rice Soup
Soup with chicken, beef, shrimp, and vegetables served with sizzling rice made to order.$16.50
- Wor Wonton Soup
These handmade wontons are filled with a delicious mix of pork and shrimp, wrapped in a rice flour wrapper, and served in a flavorful broth made from chicken, beef, BBQ pork, and a variety of vegetables.$16.50
House Specialties
- Double Happiness
Enjoy a delicious dish of shrimp and chicken tossed with fresh vegetables in a light sauce, served alongside a generous helping of steamed rice$21.50
- Happy Family Sizzling Platter
Wok-tossed chicken, beef, BBQ pork, and shrimp with vegetables in a rich brown sauce, served with steamed rice.$22.50
- Black Pepper Chicken
Enjoy a delicious dish of juicy slices of chicken stir-fried with green and red bell peppers and onions in our special pepper sauce. Served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Black Pepper Beef
Enjoy a delicious dish of tender slices of beef stir-fried with green and red bell peppers and onions in our special pepper sauce. Served with steamed rice.$22.50
- Salty Pepper Tofu
Our unique blend of spices is used to season lightly breaded tofu, which is then tossed with salt and black pepper. This dish is served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Salty Pepper Shrimp
Our unique blend of spices is used to wok-toss lightly breaded shrimp with or without shells, seasoned with salt and black pepper, and served with steamed rice.$23.50
- Peking Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce with a touch of sweetness, served over a bed of broccoli. Served with steamed rice$23.50
- Peking Pork
Breaded Pork sautéed in chili paste and a tangy tomato sauce with a hint of sweetness, served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Walnut Shrimp
Our sweet and tangy sauce coats lightly breaded, deep-fried shrimp and caramelized walnuts over crispy rice noodles. Served with steamed rice.$23.50
- Sizzling Two Flavor
Tender chicken slices and shrimp are tossed with tomatoes and snowpeas in a savory brown sauce and served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Cashew Special
Our wok-tossed rich brown sauce is combined with zucchini, carrots, cashews, and a combination mix of protein. Served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Curry Special
A combination mix of protein stir-fried with onions and carrots in a spicy curry sauce served alongside steamed rice.$21.50
- Kung Pao Special
Our chefs wok toss zucchini, carrots, and peanuts with spicy sauce and a combination mix of protein. Served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Mongolian Special
Enjoy our Spicy Dry Stir-Fried dish with a combination mix of all of our Protein, Onion Slices, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Water Chestnuts, and Crispy Rice Noodles. Served with Steamed Rice.$23.50
- Szechuan Special
A combination mix of protein to be wok-tossed with zucchini, carrots, onions, and our signature spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Mu Shu Special
Enjoy Chinese-style fajitas with stir-fried cabbage, carrots, celery, eggs, and a combination mix of protein, served with Chinese pancakes (4) and Mu Shu sauce.$21.50
- Yu Hsiang Special
Combination mix of protein stir-fried with celery, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts in a tangy and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$21.50
- House Green Beans in Black Bean Sauce
Enjoy Green Beans and a combination mix of protein tossed in Fermented Black Bean Sauce. Served with Steamed Rice.$22.50