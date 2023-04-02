Restaurant header imageView gallery

Double Hill Bar and Grill

9892 E. Main St.

Houma, LA 70363

Food

Appetizer

Scratch Fries

$8.99

Sidewinder fries smothered in queso cheese, hot sausage, and green onions

Miss Cue

$9.99

6 regular or boneless wings

The Hustler

$8.99

5 mozzarella cheese wedges in a Romano cheese and garlic Italian breading served with marinara sauce

The Green Fee

$7.99

House made spinach & artichoke dip served with tortilla chips

Rack 'Em

$6.99

Fresh made onion rings fried crispy

Corner Pocket

$6.99

Jalapeno Crab Poppers - Crab meat, a hint of jalapeno, fresh vegetables and seasonings in a crunchy bite

Bank Shot

$10.99

Seared Ahi Tuna

9 Ball

$9.99

Sidewinder fries with seared chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, and blue cheese

The Gambler

$5.99

Fried pickles served with ranch dressing

Jump Shot

$9.99

Popcorn shrimp tossed in a spicy sauce

Grilled Tuna Salad

$13.99

Seasoned and seared to perfection, sliced and served on top fresh greens

Run Out Fries

$7.99

Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$8.99

Fried chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, pickle, and ranch dressing drizzle on toasted Hawaiian sweet rolls. Served with a deep fried pickle spear.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.99

Certified Angus Beef, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on Hawaiian sweet rolls.

Salad & Soup

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese

House Salad

$7.99

Robust blend of leaf lettuces and other greens, tomatoes, and croutons

Fried Gulf Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Popcorn fried shrimp on a bed of lettuce, served with your favorite dressing

Loaded Baked Potato - Cup

$6.99

Creamy blend of potato, bacon, and cheese

Crab & Corn Bisque - Cup

$7.99

Velvety blend of crab, sweet corn, and spices

Wraps

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Spinach tortilla, romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, and Tuscan Caesar dressing

Sweet Heat Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried Chicken tossed in our own blend of sweet heat sauce, lettuce and ranch dressing served in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo chicken with blue cheese dressing and lettuce

Thai Shrimp Wrap

$10.99

Grilled shrimp, cabbage mix, spicy Thai pepper sauce

Philly Wrap

$12.99

Philly steak with peppers, onions, and Monterey cheese

Sandwiches & Poboys

Philly Cheesesteak Poboy

$13.99

Popcorn Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Fried Fish Poboy

$10.99

BLT

$8.99

Hot Sausage Patty Bun

$7.99

Hot Sausage Patty Poboy

$8.99

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Burgers

Double Hill Burger

$14.99

8oz CAB patty, crisp bacon, pimento cheese, onion rings, and smokey BBQ sauce

Build-a-Burger

$10.99

8oz CAB patty, your choice of toppings, on our Sourdough Bun

Entrees

The Ribeye

$24.99

160Z USDA Choice Ribeye with baked potato

Filet Medallions

$24.99

Two 4oz USDA Choice petite filets with baked potato

Seared Tuna Steak

$17.99

8oz Seared Ahi grade tuna with steamed veggies

Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Dozen butterfly shrimp fried golden brown and served with house fries

Fried Fish Platter

$13.99

Fried golden brown and served with fries and tartar sauce

Chicken Strips

$11.99

4 chicken strips with house fries

Grilled Chicken Platter

$11.99

A butterflied chicken breast seasoned and grilled, served with veggies

Surf & Turf

$24.99

1 USDA Choice filet medallion, 6 shrimp, 1 fried fish, served with grilled veggies

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken and cheese served with sour cream & salsa

Scratch Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Cavatappi pasta in a creamy queso cheese with your choice of hot sausage, pulled pork, or bacon

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

12oz CAB patty served with house fries or onion rings

Philly Quesadilla

$12.99

Sides

House Fries

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Beer

Bottled & Canned Beer

Red White & Blue

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Smirnoff Original

$4.00

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$4.00

Grey Goose

$4.00

Absolut

$4.00

Stoli Strawberry

$4.00

Loopy

$4.00

Well

$4.00

Texacraft

$4.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$4.00

Bombay

$4.00

Well

$4.00

Rum

Malibu

$4.00

Rum Chata

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Gold

$4.00

Tequila

Patron

$4.00

Jose Gold

$4.00

Jose Silver

$4.00

Juarez

$4.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$4.00

Crown Apple

$4.00

Crown Black

$4.00

Crown Vanilla

$4.00

Crown Peach

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jameson

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Makers Mark

$4.00

Gentleman’s Jack

$4.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Glenlivet 1824

$5.00

Glenlivit 12

$5.00

Buchanan’s Deluxe

$5.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Jager

$4.00

Rumple Minze

$4.00

Di Amore Amaretto

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Baileys

$4.00

Midori

$4.00

Frangelico

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Kahula

$4.00

Creme de Menthe

$4.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$4.00

Watermelon Pucker

$4.00

Vodka DBL

Titos DBL

$8.00

Absolut DBL

$8.00

Grey Goose DBL

$8.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$8.00

Loopy DBL

$8.00

Stoli Strawberry DBL

$8.00

Effin DBL

$8.00

Gin DBL

Tanqueray DBL

$8.00

Bombay DBL

$8.00

Well

$8.00

Rum DBL

Malibu DBL

$8.00

Rum Chata DBL

$8.00

Bacardi DBL

$8.00

Bacardi Gold DBL

$8.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$8.00

Tequila DBL

Patron DBL

$8.00

Jose Gold DBL

$8.00

Jose Silver DBL

$8.00

Don Julio DBL

$8.00

Juarez DBL

$8.00

Whiskey DBL

Crown Royal DBL

$8.00

Crown Apple DBL

$8.00

Crown Black DBL

$8.00

Crown Vanilla DBL

$8.00

Crown Peach DBL

$8.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$8.00

Jim Beam DBL

$8.00

Jameson DBL

$8.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$8.00

Makers Mark DBL

$8.00

Gentleman’s Jack

$8.00

Scotch DBL

Glenlivit 1824 DBL

$10.00

Glenlivit 12 DBL

$10.00

Buchanan’s Deluxe DBL

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Blue Hill Lemonade

$10.00

Elf on a Shelf

$8.00

Fuck Me Harder

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Midori Sour

$5.00

Pineapple Margarita

$8.00

Purple People Eater

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Shamrock

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

The Mel

$6.00

Toasted Almond

White Russian

$8.00

Watermelon Spritzer

Vanilla Whiskey Sour

Irish Trash Can

$10.00

Shots

Breakfast Shot

$4.00

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.00

Fruit Loop

$4.00

Fire and Ice

$4.00

Gummy Bear

$4.00

Gator Tail

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

Mind Eraser

Mint Chocolate Chip

O Bomb

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Red Snapper

$4.00

Red Koolaid

Slippery Nipple

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.00

Kings Cup

Kamikaze

$4.00

Green Tea Shot

$4.00

Wap Shot

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb Apple

$6.50

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Astro Pop

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9892 E. Main St., Houma, LA 70363

Directions

