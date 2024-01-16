Restaurant info

Established in 2011, Double Horn Brewing Company is a small batch craft brewery and restaurant offering a family friendly, mixed American food menu. From a Crabby Cado, our mouth watering burgers, pizzas, fish & chips or tacos this menu is sure to meet your whole families needs. 100% or our beer is brewed on site by our brewmaster Trenton. Always a wide range of styles on tap in the quest to find your favorite brew. Weekly beer specials like $2.50 pints all day Tuesday, $3.50 pints all day Thursday and Monday-Friday happy hour 4pm-7pm. We have three areas to relax in, our bar (where you’re sure to make a new friend or two), our restaurant or our dog friendly patio. We have multiple TVs and are willing to try and get any sporting event you may want to watch. We are a proud member of our community with give back nights where 100% of our donations go back into helping our neighbors keep Marble Falls great! Hope to see you soon.