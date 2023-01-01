32oz Hefeweizen

$10.50

Guten Morgen! It’s the beginning of a new day! Rise and shine and roll out of bed to a cold glass of this springtime breakfast. With all the nutritional wheat in this beer to supplement a future of champions, you’ll find yourself drinking a recipe to success. The thick yeasty components of this traditional Bavarian style will leave you fueled and fired up for a day of progress. Have yourself a pint as you plan your day and be ready to spring forward like the seasons with that last sip of breakfast motivation. Don’t forget to save an homage sip for your German brothers and sisters while you crush your goals for the day ahead like you did with this delicious hefe! Prost! 5.3% ABV, 25 BU