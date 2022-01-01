- Home
Double Mountain Hood River
2,649 Reviews
$$
8 4th St
Hood River, OR 97031-2123
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Small Pizza
SM Garlic Chicken Pie
A white pie with a house-made garlic sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken breast, crimini mushrooms, red onions; finished with fresh thyme, roasted garlic oil and Maldon salt.
SM Jersey Pie
with hot capicola, provolone and Mama Lil's peppers
SM Margherita
with fresh mozzarella; finished with fresh basil
SM Pepperoni Pizza
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
SM Plain Cheese
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
SM Salami Pie
Mozzarella, Olympia Provisions salami cotto; finished with fresh arugula
SM Sausage, Onion & Mushroom
featuring housemade sausage
SM The Buffy
with mozzarella and crumbled goat cheese, kalamatas, peppadew peppers; finished with fresh basil
SM Truffle Shuffle
a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions
Small Dough Ball
Large Pizza
LG Garlic Chicken Pie
A white pie with a house-made garlic sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken breast, crimini mushrooms, red onions; finished with fresh thyme, roasted garlic oil and Maldon salt.
LG Plain Cheese
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
LG Jersey Pie
with hot capicola, provolone and Mama Lil's peppers
LG Margherita
with fresh mozzarella; finished with fresh basil
LG Pepperoni
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
LG Salami Pie
Mozzarella, Olympia Provisions salami cotto; finished with fresh arugula
LG Sausage, Onion & Mushroom
featuring housemade sausage
LG The Buffy
with mozzarella and crumbled goat cheese, kalamatas, peppadew peppers; finished with fresh basil
LG Truffle Shuffle
a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions
Half & Half Pizza
To correctly order a 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza: First select a base pizza for the LEFT half. If you want plain cheese, then select "Plain Cheese". If you want to add items, select them from the list. Then, scroll down to select the base pizza for the RIGHT half. If you want plain cheese for this half, then select "Plain Cheese". If you would like to add items, select them from the list. ---LEFT Half 1st then scroll down to select the RIGHT Half---
Pizza Kit
Stretch, toss, top, and bake your own pizza creation. Add your own toppings to make it special or make it into a calzone! Bake on a sheet pan at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. You’ll need some flour to keep your fingers from sticking and some cornmeal for the pan if you want to go Pro!
Large Dough Ball (16")
Sandwiches
Bacon Lettuce & Tomato (BLT)
served with Tillamook white cheddar and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on nine-grain bread
The Jersey Sub
hot capicola, pepperoni, provolone, Mama Lil’s peppers, red onion; served hot on a toasted Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato and a spicy vinaigrette
Tuna Melt
Oregon coast, line-caught Albacore tuna salad with Tillamook white cheddar; toasted and served on ciabatta bread with pickled red onions and arugula
Turkey Cheddar & Bacon (TCB)
hickory smoked turkey, Tillamook white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on nine-grain bread
Hot Pastrami & Swiss
with sauerkraut and spicy Russian dressing on marble rye
Bratwurst
6oz pork sausage with grilled onions and a stoneground Dijon mustard; served on an pretzel roll.
Starters & Salads
Bowl of Marcona Almonds
Bowl of Olives
bright green, buttery and addictive!
Greek Salad
Field greens, cremini mushroom, kalamata, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, feta cheese; with our balsamic dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, aged parmigiano-reggiano and pecorino romano; with our caesar dressing**
Baby Spinach
dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Irish Stout Brownie
Sides
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Apple Juice
Grape Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Oh Man! Draft Root Beer 32oz Growler
Vanilla, ginger, and licorice root, cinnamon, sarsaparilla, local honey, and Brewer’s Gold hops make this turn of the century libation. 50% of all sales are donated to local organizations and families battling cancer. This one’s for you Owen! ABV 0%, 11 BU
Oh Man! Draft Root Beer 64oz Growler
Vanilla, ginger, and licorice root, cinnamon, sarsaparilla, local honey, and Brewer’s Gold hops make this turn of the century libation. 50% of all sales are donated to local organizations and families battling cancer. This one’s for you Owen! ABV 0%, 11 BU
Ginger Ale 32oz Growler
Our ginger ale is made in small batches with fresh organic ginger, honey, hops and Hood River water. Simcoe hops are added in two additions to impart a balance of bitterness, flavor and aroma. ABV 0%, 20 BU
Ginger Ale 64oz Growler
Our ginger ale is made in small batches with fresh organic ginger, honey, hops and Hood River water. Simcoe hops are added in two additions to impart a balance of bitterness, flavor and aroma. ABV 0%, 20 BU
Beer List
32oz Hop Lava
HOP LAVA « Northwest IPA This big, glowing, powerful IPA is packed with copious amounts of Northwest hops. We balance the considerable hop flavor with a sturdy backbone of malty goodness. The result? Explosive! 7.0% ABV, 75 BU
64oz Hop Lava
HOP LAVA « Northwest IPA This big, glowing, powerful IPA is packed with copious amounts of Northwest hops. We balance the considerable hop flavor with a sturdy backbone of malty goodness. The result? Explosive! 7.0% ABV, 75 BU
32oz Hop Lion
» HOP LION « IPA Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthy scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dark pine. 6.7% ABV, 65 BU
64oz Hop Lion
HOP LION « IPA Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthy scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dark pine. 6.7% ABV, 65 BU
32oz IRA
IRA « India Red Ale Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest grown Brewer’s Gold and Simcoe hops. With a solid foundation of Pilsner and crystal malts and our inimitable house yeast, these ingredients intertwine in delicious complexity and a shining ruby hue. 6.5% ABV, 65 BU
64oz IRA
IRA « India Red Ale Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest grown Brewer’s Gold and Simcoe hops. With a solid foundation of Pilsner and crystal malts and our inimitable house yeast, these ingredients intertwine in delicious complexity and a shining ruby hue. 6.5% ABV, 65 BU
32oz Falala
» FA LA LA LA LA « WINTER Ale Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and ripe citrus, with a resounding chorus of Pilsner and Cystal malts echoing the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill, and is a crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers! 7.3% ABV, 85 BU
64oz Falala
» FA LA LA LA LA « WINTER Ale Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and ripe citrus, with a resounding chorus of Pilsner and Cystal malts echoing the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill, and is a crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers! 7.3% ABV, 85 BU
32oz Kolsch
KÖLSCH « Light German Ale This unfiltered ale features a unique yeast strain, providing restrained fruited aromas to complement the rounded malt quality; with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne. Crisp, dry, and highly refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 40 BU
64oz Kolsch
KÖLSCH « Light German Ale This unfiltered ale features a unique yeast strain, providing restrained fruited aromas to complement the rounded malt quality; with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne. Crisp, dry, and highly refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 40 BU
Cider List
32oz Dry Cider
DRY CIDER « Newtown’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard were pressed and fermented on our house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. 6.7% ABV GF
64oz Dry Cider
DRY CIDER « Newtown’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard were pressed and fermented on our house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. 6.7% ABV GF
Beer Bottles
12ozbtl Hop Lion
Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.
12ozbtl Juicy IPA
Juicy IPA Not all Juicy IPA's need to be hazy. Pour into a dense tropical rain-forest dripping with sticky, delicious mango, kind herb, and ripe orange. The taste of the tropics continues in the rounded body, leaving only a whisper of bitterness. Juicy? Clearly. 5.6% ABV, 25 BU
12ozbtl Westerly
Goin’ out west, where they appreciate a lager with some extra hops. This Northwest inspired Pilsner is crisp and dry with a hint of spice from the addition of rye, and just bitter enough to remind you that you’re not in Bohemia anymore. Go west!
12ozbtl FaLaLaLaLa
Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and juicy, ripe citrus, and a resounding chorus of Pilsner and Crystal malts echo the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill, and is as crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers!
12oz6pk Hop Lion
Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthy scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dank pine.
12oz6pk Juicy IPA
Not all Juicy IPA’s need to be hazy. Pour in to a dense tropical rainforest dripping with the sticky, delicious mango, kind herb, and ripe orange. The taste of the tropics continues in the rounded body, leaving only a whisper of bitterness. Juicy? Clearly.
12oz6pk Westerly
Goin’ out west, where they appreciate a lager with some extra hops. This Northwest inspired Pilsner is crisp and dry with a hint of spice from the addition of rye, and just bitter enough to remind you that you’re not in Bohemia anymore. Go west!
12oz6pk FaLaLaLaLa
Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and juicy, ripe citrus, and a resounding chorus of Pilsner and Crystal malts echo the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill, and is as crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers!
375ml Bottle-Aging Experiment 9 3/4 Barrel Aged Sour Stout
Mixed cultures conjure a dark potion providing enchantment for your palate. Step up to the platform, and in to a stout of magic and mystery.
375ml Bottle-Devil's Cuvee Kriek 2017
Our Devil's Kriek sits on Hood River Valley Bing and Van cherries for nearly a year. This Cuvee version spent an additional year in new American oak barrels, deepening in color and complexity as it aged. It drinks like a big, bold red wine bursting with notes of dark berries, tobacco and vanilla; the finish is delightfully dry and tannic. 9.9% ABV, 11 BU
375ml Bottle-Peche Mode 2016
This Belgian Ale is aged for nine months on local Hood River peaches, our house yeast, and Brettanomyces. Peach aromas shine through a farmhouse of funk and finishes tart and dry. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2014
The Tahoma Kriek uses a strong Belgian Blonde ale for a base prior to the addition of local Rainier Cherries. Our house yeast strains and Brettanomyces Lambicus, were allowed free reign to develop its sour and complex character, resulting in a stronger, more bracingly tart and juicy ale than the more classic beers in the style. This beauty was kept at cellar temperatures on the whole fruit for 13 months. Best enjoyed with a good cheese and better company.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2015
This golden Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2016
This golden Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2017
This Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2018
Rainier cherries from the Hood River Valley are harvested and sent to the brewery where they’re crushed, then added to a strong Belgian blonde base beer. This little gem sat on the fruit with three yeast strains for 13 months in our cellars, surrendering flavors of tart stone fruit, pithy grapefruit, and kumquat.
500ml Bottle-Hop Lion
Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.
500ml Bottle-IRA
Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest hops, a solid malt foundation, and our house yeast strain, intertwining in delicious complexity with a shining ruby hue.
500ml Bottle-Kolsh
This unfiltered ale features restrained fruited aromas and a rounded malt quality, with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne.
500ml Bottle-Vaporizer
Featuring a locally grown hop variety and our house pilsner malt, this dry hopped pale is light, refreshing, and alluringly herbal.
500ml Bottle-Azyhay IPA
» AZYHAY « Hazy IPA So here we are, on the road again to the next verse to the song. This version of our hazy IPA features mango, Cara Cara orange and a bit of tropic resin singing lead, while green kiwi, rainforest, and guava take the harmony. Easy on the bitterness and incredibly drinkable. 6.3% ABV, 30 BU
500ml Bottle - Blessed Relief IPA
» BLESSED RELIEF « Single Hop IPA Zappa hops are unique in their wild origin. Crisp and dank, this combo of Zappa hops and a lean grain bill screams flavors of pine and forest with a tropical riff. Assertive and unapologetic, like Frank. 6.4%ABV, 72 BU
500ml Case-IRA
» IRA « India Red Ale Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest grown Brewer’s Gold and Simcoe hops. With a solid foundation of Pilsner and crystal malts and our inimitable house yeast, these ingredients intertwine in delicious complexity and a shining ruby hue. 6.5% ABV, 65 BU
500ml Case-Hop Lion
» HOP LION « IPA Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthy scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dark pine. 6.7% ABV, 65 BU
500ml Case-Kolsch
» KÖLSCH « Light German-Style Ale This unfiltered ale features a unique yeast strain, providing restrained fruited aromas to complement the rounded malt quality; with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne. Crisp, dry, and highly refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 40 BU
500ml Case-Vaporizer
» The VAPORIZER « Dry-Hopped Pale Ale Challenger hops, Pilsner malt, and our house yeast strains are the headliners in this easy pale. The result is agile, alluringly herbal, and supremely refreshing. The dry hop really makes this one sing. 6.0% ABV, 55 BU
Cider Bottles
500ml Bottle-Dry Cider
For our flagship cider, we kept it simple and local. Newton’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard are pressed and fermented on a house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wonderous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit and chamomile. It finishes tart, dry, crisp and refreshing. 6.7% ABV, GF
500ml Case-Dry Cider
For our flagship cider, we kept it simple and local. Newton’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard are pressed and fermented on a house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wonderous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit and chamomile. It finishes tart, dry, crisp and refreshing. 6.7% ABV, GF
375ml Bottle-Oak Aged Dry Cider
We laid our Dry Cider to rest in barrels that previously held apple brandy and whiskey in our cellar for the better part of a year. The wood lent savory caramel, bright vanilla, and a dry, tannic character to the cider. It’s light, dry, wonderfully complex, and deliciously satisfying.
12oz6pk Dry Cider
500ml Iris
Made with our own local apples and rested for a year in American oak barrels, this cider has elegance and complexity in the stye of Chabli, with just a touch of oak character. Pinkies up!
500ml Little Martha
Traditional English Perry pears grown on Parkdale offer aromas of cherry blossoms, wildflower and applewood. Dry citrus and meyer lemon aromas round out this bright and clean pear cider.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
8 4th St, Hood River, OR 97031-2123