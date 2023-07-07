Restaurant header imageView gallery

Double T Diner - Catonsville

6300 Baltimore National Pike

Catonsville, MD 21228

Breakfast All Day

Egg Platters

Two Eggs

$8.49

Two Eggs + Bacon

$12.99

Two Eggs + Beef Sausge

$12.75

Two Eggs + Canadian Bacon

$10.49

Two Eggs + Chicken Breast

$13.49

Two Eggs + Chicken Fried Steak

$13.49

with country gravy

Two Eggs + Corned Beef Hash

$13.49

Two Eggs + Ham

$12.49

Two Eggs + Ham Steak

$17.99

Two Eggs + NY Strip

$22.49

Two Eggs + Pork Sausage

$12.49

Two Eggs + Porterhouse Steak

$29.49

Two Eggs + Scrapple

$12.49

Two Eggs + TBone Steak

$27.49

Two Eggs + Turkey Bacon

$12.99

Two Eggs + Turkey Sausage

$12.99

Omelettes

Avocado, Bacon, Tomato Omelette

$16.49

Bacon Omelette

$15.49

Broccoli Cheddar Omelette

$14.49
Cheese Omelette

$11.49

Chef's Omelette

$14.49

Bacon, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Crabmeat Omelette

$19.99

Diet Omelette

$14.99

Egg whites, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and peppers with fruit salad or cottage cheese (no potatoes or toast)

Double TT Omelette

$17.49

Farmer's Omelette

$15.49

Bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, sausage, and corned beef hash

Florentine Omelette

$15.49

Garden Omelette

$12.49

Tomatoes, green peppers, and onions

Greek Omelette

$14.99

Feta cheese, tomatos, and onions

Grilled Chicken Omelette

$14.49

Sliced grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, and your choice of cheese

Ham Omelette

$15.49

Healthy Omelette

$14.99

Egg whites served with grilled chicken breast and cottage cheese or fruit salad (no potatoes)

Hercules Omelette

$14.99

Sliced gyro meat and feta cheese

Heroes Omelette

$14.99

Spinach, tomatoes, and avocado

Italian Omelette

$15.49

Sausage, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Lox & Onion Omelette

$16.99

Lox, onions, and eggs served with choice of cottage cheese, fruit salad, or home fries

Mexican Omelette

$15.49

Onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Penny Omelette

$14.99

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$15.49

Philly steak, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese

Plain Omelette

$10.99

Sausage Omelette

$15.49

Scrapple Omelette

$13.99

Sensation Omelette

$12.99

Tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms

Spanish Omelette

$13.99

Peppers, celery, onions, and light tomato sauce

Three Meat Lovers

$14.49

Bacon, pork sausage, and ham

Tom Turkey Omelette

$15.49

Fresh turkey, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Triple Cheese Omelette

$13.49

American, Swiss, and provolone

Turkey Bacon Omelette

$14.49

Turkey Sausage Omelette

$14.49

Veggie Trio Omelette

$14.49

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Western Omelette

$14.99

with cheese

Bagels, Muffins, & More

Bagel

$2.99

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.79

Bagel w/ Lox, Cream Cheese, Onion

$14.99

The Works

$16.99

English Muffin

$2.89

Toast

$2.59

Kaiser Roll

$2.89

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Corn Muffin

$2.59

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.59

Bran Muffin

$2.59

Fresh Fruit

Half Grapefruit

$3.99

Banana

$1.25

Half Pineapple

$4.99

Pineapple w/ Fruit Salad

$6.69

Pineapple w/ Cottage Cheese

$6.69

Pineapple w/ Fruit Salad & Cottage Cheese

$9.49

Half Cantaloupe

$4.99

Cantaloupe w/ Fruit Salad

$6.69

Cantaloupe w/ Cottage Cheese

$6.69

Cantaloupe w/ Fruit Salad & Cottage Cheese

$9.49

Bowl of Strawberries

$5.49

Bowl of Blueberries

$5.49

Fruit Salad (cup)

$2.99

Fruit Salad (bowl)

$4.99

Pancakes, Waffles, and French Toast

Banana Nutella Pancakes (3)

$10.99

With bananas mixed in and topped with Nutella

Banana Pancakes (3)

$10.99

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$10.99

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$8.99

Carrot Cake Pancakes (3)

$11.99

With cream cheese syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$10.99

Chocolate Pancakes

$10.99

Made with chocolate batter

Cinnamon Apple Pancakes (3)

$11.49

Coconut Pancakes (3)

$10.99

With coconut baked into the batter

Paradise Pancakes (3)

$11.99

Whole Wheat Pancakes (3)

$9.99

3 Deluxe Pancakes

$12.49

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$10.49

Buttermilk Pancakes (2)

$6.49

Banana Nutella Pancakes (2)

$7.99

Banana Pancakes (2)

$7.99

Blueberry Pancakes (2)

$7.99

Carrot Cakes Pancakes (2)

$8.99

With cream cheese syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (2)

$7.99

Cinnamon Apple Pancakes (2)

$8.49

Coconut Pancakes (2)

$7.99

Paradise Pancakes (2)

$9.49

Whole Wheat Pancakes (2)

$6.99

2 Pancakes w/ 2 Eggs (no sides)

$11.49

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$10.49

Belgian Waffle

$9.49

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$10.99

Elvis Waffle

$15.99

Deluxe Waffle

$14.49

Waffle w/ 2 Eggs (no sides)

$13.29

Chicken Tenders & Waffle

$15.49

Chicken Wings & Waffle

$15.49

1/2 Fried Chicken & Waffle

$18.99

French Toast (2)

$8.99

French Toast (3)

$12.99

Patriotic French Toast (3)

$16.49

Topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream

Patriotic French Toast (2)

$12.49

Topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream

Deluxe French Toast

$12.49

French Toast w/ 2 Eggs (no sides)

$12.99

Monte Cristo

$15.49

Grilled turkey, ham, and melted Swiss cheese; served on homemade challah French toast

Breakfast Specials

Double T Special w/ Waffle

$15.99

Includes 2 eggs any style, a Belgian waffle, pork sausage, and bacon; served with home fries (no toast)

Double T Special w/ French Toast

$15.99

Includes 2 eggs any style, French toast, pork sausage, and bacon; served with home fries (no toast)

Double T Special w/ Pancakes

$15.49

Includes 2 eggs any style and 2 buttermilk or whole wheat pancakes, pork sausage, and bacon; served with home fries (no toast)

Chipped Beef

$12.99

Served over toast or biscuits with home fries

Sausage Gravy

$11.99

Served over toast or biscuits with home fries

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$14.99

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.

California Benedict

$16.49

Two poached eggs, sliced turkey, and avocado on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$15.99

Two poached eggs and corned beef hash on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.

Country Benedict

$14.49

Two poached eggs, split sausage, and fried onions on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.

Greek Benedict

$13.99

Two poached eggs, spinach, and feta on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.

Nova Benedict

$17.49

Two poached eggs and lox on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.

Chesapeake Benedict

$19.99

Two poached eggs and a crab cake on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries or fruit salad.

Breakfast Burritos

Californian Burrito

$15.49

Huevos Rancheros Burrito

$14.49

Southwestern Burrito

$14.49

Tex-Mex Burrito

$12.99

Breakfast Bowls

Huevos Bowl

$14.49

Onions, black beans, jack cheese, home fries, and 2 eggs any style; topped with tortilla chips and served with toast (salsa optional)

Italian Breakfast Bowl

$14.99

Mushrooms, spinach, onions, sausage, mozzarella cheese, home fries, and 2 eggs any style; served with toast

The Original Bowl

$14.49

Diced tomatoes, avocado, bacon, melted jack cheese, home fries, and 2 eggs any style; served with toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Fried Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$9.49

Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$9.49

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$9.49

Pork Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$9.49

Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$9.49

Beef Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$9.49

Canadian Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$9.49

Scrapple & Egg Sandwich

$9.49

Western Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

Ham, peppers, and onions

Breakfast Club Sandwich

$13.49

Two fried eggs, American cheese, and bacon on three slices of toast with potatoes

Bacon Breakfast Wrap

$12.49

Two eggs any style, choice of meat, tomatoes, cheese, and potatoes

Little Miss Piggy

$12.99

Two buttermilk pancakes with scrambled eggs, pork sausage, and cheddar cheese

Classic American

$12.99

Two buttermilk pancakes with scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese

Breakfast Skillets

American Skillet

$15.49

Bacon, tomatoes, onions, home fries, and American cheese

Athenian Skillet

$16.49

Gyro meat, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, home fries, and feta cheese

Chorizo Skillet

$15.49

Chorizo with home fries, bell peppers, and onions

Eastern Skillet

$15.99

Bacon, pork sausage, Virginia ham, home fries, and American cheese

Spanish Skillet

$14.99

Chorizo, tomatoes, onions, home fries, and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

Spartan Skillet

$15.49

Spinach, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and feta cheese

Veggie Skillet

$14.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, home fries, and cheddar cheese

Western Skillet

$14.99

Virginia ham, green peppers, onions, home fries, and American cheese

Breakfast Wraps

Bacon Breakfast Wrap

$12.49

Two eggs any style, choice of meat, tomatoes, cheese, and potatoes

Ham Breakfast Wrap

$12.49

Pork Sausage Breakfast Wrap

$12.49

Scrapple Breakfast Wrap

$12.49

Turkey Bacon Breakfast Wrap

$12.99

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Wrap

$12.99

Bacon Omelette Wrap

$13.99

Ham Omelette Wrap

$13.99

Pork Sausage Omelette Wrap

$13.99

Turkey Bacon Omelette Wrap

$14.49

Scrapple Omelette Wrap

$13.99

Turkey Sausage Omelette Wrap

$14.49

Chicken Wrap

$14.49

Western Wrap

$14.49

Spinach Wrap

$13.99

Veggie Trio & Cheese Wrap

$14.99

Breakfast Sides

Cereal

$3.69

French Fries

$5.49

Fruit Salad (bowl)

$4.99

Fruit Salad (cup)

$2.99

Grits (bowl)

$3.99

Grits (cup)

$2.59

Home Fries

$5.49

Oatmeal (bowl)

$4.49

Oatmeal (cup)

$2.99

Side 1 Egg

$2.50

Side 2 Eggs

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.75

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Beef Sausage

$4.25

Side Blueberries (cup)

$3.00

Side Canadian Bacon (3)

$4.75

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Corn Beef Hash

$5.00

Side Cream Cheese

$2.25

Side Egg White (1)

$3.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Ham Steak

$9.50

Side Nova Lox

$9.50

Side Pork Sausage (2)

$4.00

Side Scrapple

$4.00

Side Strawberries (cup)

$3.00

Side Turkey Bacon (4)

$4.75

Side Turkey Sausage (2)

$4.75

Side Chipped Beef (cup)

$5.00

Side Chipped Beef (bowl)

$6.75

Apps, Sides, & Soups

Appetizers

6 Jumbo Wings

$8.49

10 Jumbo Wings

$14.00

20 Jumbo Wings

$26.00

30 Jumbo Wings

$38.00

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.49

Chicken Sliders

$12.49

Crab Dip

$14.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Honey BBQ Chicken Tenders

$12.99

6 Jumbo Wings & Fries

$11.99

Coconut Shrimp

$13.99

1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$11.99

1 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$21.99

Stuffed Mushroom

$17.99

Crab Balls

$19.99

Potato Skins

$12.49

Potato Skins w/ Broccoli

$14.99

Disco Fries

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Buffalo Calamari

$13.99

2 Philly Egg Rolls

$8.00

3 Philly Egg Rolls

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Steak Quesadilla

$16.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.49

Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Combo Appetizer #1

$13.99

Combo Appetizer #2

$15.99

Combo Appetizer #3

$16.99

Combo Appetizer #4

$18.99

Grape Leaves Appetizer

$10.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$2.99+

Vegetable Soup

$2.99+

MD Crab Soup

$4.00+

Cream of Crab Soup

$4.00+

Half & Half Soup

$4.00+

Chili

$3.49+

Sides

French Fries

$5.49

Home Fries

$5.49

Seasoned Fries

$6.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.49

Baked Potato

$4.25

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$5.99

Pasta w/ 1 Meatball

$7.99

Pasta w/ Meatsauce

$7.99

Sauteed Onions

$1.69

Sauteed Mushroom Caps

$4.29

Cottage Cheese

$3.69

Side Avocado

$2.75

Side of Applesauce

$2.99

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.99

Feta Cheese

$4.49

Side of Gravy

$1.69

Side of Dressing

$1.69

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.99

Garlic Bread

$2.79

Challah Bread

$2.25

Fruit Salad (cup)

$2.99

Fruit Salad (bowl)

$4.99

Side Tossed Salad

$6.49

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.99

Scoop of Shrimp Salad

$5.99

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.99

Scoop of Crabmeat Salad

$6.99

Salads

Superb Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Greek Salad

$9.99+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Double TT Famous Chef's Salad

$15.49

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$13.49

Tuscany Salad

$14.49

Village Salad

$7.49+

Golden Chicken Salad

$14.99

New Orleans Chicken Salad

$14.99

Martha's Vineyard

$15.49

House Salad Deluxe

$12.99

Victory Salad

$17.99

Turkey Delight

$13.99

Cranberry Apple & Walnut Salad

$14.99

Spinach Salad

$8.99+

Boardwalk Caesar Salad

$24.99

Garden Boardwalk Salad

$24.99

Garden Salad w/ Fried Oysters

$16.99

Cup of Soup & Small Salad

$8.99

Cup of Soup & Large Salad

$11.99

Salad Platters

Shrimp Salad Platter

$13.99

Tuna Salad Platter

$13.99

Chicken Salad Platter

$13.99

Shrimp & Tuna Salad Combo Platter

$15.99

Seafood Platter Combo

$14.49

Seafood Delight Combo

$17.99

Diet Delights

Fruit Salad (cup)

$2.99

Fruit Salad (bowl)

$4.99

Half Cantaloupe

$4.99

Cantaloupe w/ Fruit Salad

$6.69

Cantaloupe w/ Cottage Cheese

$6.69

Cantaloupe w/ Fruit Salad & Cottage Cheese

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Cottage Cheese

$10.49

Stuffed Tomato

Veggie Platter

$10.99

Diet Delight Combo

$15.49

Super Diet

$10.49

Tropical Health Salad

$9.49

Half Pineapple

$4.99

Pineapple w/ Fruit Salad

$6.69

Pineapple w/ Cottage Cheese

$6.69

Pineapple w/ Fruit Salad & Cottage Cheese

$9.49

Sandwiches

Paninis

The Louisiana Panini

$15.99

Mediterraneo Panini

$15.99

Turkey Club Panini

$16.99

Greek Panini

$15.99

Veggie Panini

$13.49

Specialty Sandwiches

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.99

Philly Chicken & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Athenian Melt

$13.99

French Dip

$14.49

French Grill

$14.99

Open Steak Sandwich

$18.99

Chicken Salad Melt

$13.00

Tuna Salad Melt

$14.00

Patty Melt

$14.99

Happy Waitress

$12.99

Gyro Sandwich Deluxe

$14.49

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.49

Reuben Sandwich

$15.99

Italian Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$14.99

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$11.49

Wraps Around the World

Greek Wrap

$12.99

Roma Wrap

$14.99

Mexican Wrap

$14.99

Philly Wrap

$14.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$15.49

Turkey Bacon Club Wrap

$15.99

Garden Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.99

Turkey, Avocado, and Tomato Wrap

$15.49

Triple Decker Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$14.99

Shrimp Salad Club

$15.49

Ham & Swiss Club

$14.99

Roast Beef Club

$14.49

Chicken Salad Club

$13.99

Tuna Salad Club

$14.99

Gyro Salad Club

$14.49

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.49

Double TT Special Club

$15.49

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$13.99

Fillet of Flounder Sandwich

$13.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.99