Double T Diner Pasadena 1 Mountain Rd
1 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
BREAKFAST
Egg Platters
- Two Eggs$8.59
Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Two Eggs and Corned Beef Hash$13.99
Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Two Eggs & NY Strip Steak (8oz)$21.59
Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Two Eggs, Chicken Fried Steak & County Gravy$15.59
Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
Egg Sandwiches
Omelette Wraps
Breakfast Specials
- Double T Breakfast Special$15.59
Served with home fries, no toast included
- Chip Off The Old Block$13.59
Served over toast or biscuits with home fries
- Double T Bagel Sandwich Supreme$13.59
Choice of bagel, egg cooked any style, choice of cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, bacon or ham
- The Works$16.59
Lox, cream cheese, onions, lettuce and tomato, garnished with black olives
- Chorizo Skillet$14.59
Chorizo with home fries, bell peppers, and onions
- Lumberjack Breakfast$13.59
Biscuits, sausage & gravy, side of homefries
Eggs Benedict
- Classic Benedict$14.59
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries or fruit salad.
- California Benedict$16.59
Two poached eggs, Canadian Bacon, avocado, tomato on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries
- Irish Benedict$16.59
Two poached eggs and corned beef hash on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries
- Country Benedict$16.59
Two poached eggs, sausage links, and caramelized onions on a toasted English muffin. Topped with sausage gravy. Served with homefries
- Chesapeake Benedict$20.59
Two poached eggs and a crabcake on a toasted English muffin. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries
3 Egg Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$10.99
with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Pepper Jack. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Garden Omelette$12.59
Tomatoes, green peppers, and onions. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Greek Omelette$13.59
Feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Meat Lovers Omelette$14.59
Bacon, pork sausage, and ham. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Healthy Choice Omelette$14.59
Egg white or egg beaters served with grilled chicken and cottage cheese or fruit salad (substituted for potatoes).
- Spinach, Tomato & Mushroom Omelette$13.59
Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Western Omelette$13.59
ham, green peppers, onions, and American cheese. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Deli Lox Omelette$16.59
Lox, cream cheese, onions, tomatoes. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Double T Omelette$17.99
Crab Dip & Cheddar. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Hercules Omelette$14.59
with Gyro Meat and feta cheese. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Chefs Omelette$13.59
with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion and tomatoes. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Penny Omelette$13.59
with diced scrapple, diced peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted swiss. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Farmers Omelette$14.99
with mushrooms, tomatoes, sausage & corned beef hash. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Italian Omelette$13.59
with italian sausage, peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Southwest Special Omelette$14.59
three cheese blend, peppers, onions, topped with avocado, salsa and sour cream. Served with choice of toast & homefries, french fries, grits, broccoli or mashed potatoes
- Name Your Omelette$15.99
Make your own omelette
- Meat Omelette$14.99
Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast
- Golden Brown Pancakes$9.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Short Stack Pancakes$7.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Blueberry Pancakes$11.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Banana Pancakes$11.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Nutella Hazelnut Pancakes$13.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- PB & Banana Pancakes$13.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Coconut Pancakes$12.59
Coconut mixed into the batter
- Smores Pancakes$15.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Cinnabun Pancakes$14.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Oreo Pancakes$14.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Belgian Waffle$10.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Nutella Waffle$13.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Challah Bread French Toast$10.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Banana Cream French Toast$13.59
Served with butter and homemade syrup
- Griddle Deluxe$14.59
Choice of pancakes, french toast or waffle. Served with two slices of bacon, ham & two pork sausages
- Monte Cristo$14.59
Grilled turkey, ham & melted swiss cheese, served on homemade challah French Toast
- Chx & Waffle$14.99
- Waffle w/ Strawberries$13.59
Bakery
Yogurt & Fruit
Cereals
Breakfast Sides
- Side One Egg$2.59
- Side Two Eggs$4.59
- Ham$4.99
- Bacon$4.99
- Pork Sausage$4.99
- Scrapple$4.99
- Turkey Bacon$5.99
- Turkey Sausage$5.99
- Canadian Bacon$5.99
- Lox$8.59
- Corned Beef Hash$8.59
- Cup Strawberries$6.99
- Cup of Blueberries$6.99
- Bowl Chipped Beef$7.99
- Grits (Cup)$3.99
- Grits (Bowl)$5.59
- Side Avocado$4.99
- Home Fries$5.99
- Bowl Sausage Gravy$7.99
- Cup Sausage Gravy$5.99
- Cup Chipped Beef$5.99
- Side of Hollandaise$2.99
- Side Of Salsa$1.99
- Side Of Nutella$2.99
LUNCH & DINNER
Appetizers
- Sauteed Calamari$12.59
- Onion Ring Tower$10.99
Served with tangy campfire & ranch dressing
- Boneless Buffalo Wings$12.99
Served with your choice of sauce and celery
- Buffalo Wings$16.99
Served with your choice of sauce and celery
- Firecracker Shrimp$13.99
Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in our sweet & spicy sauce
- Crab Nachos$16.99
tortilla chips, crab dip, melted cheddar, salsa and sour cream
- Maryland Crab Dip$16.99
Served with toasted pita
- Stuffed Mushrooms$16.99
Stuffed with crabmeat
- Potato Skins$11.99
Stuffed with cheddar, bacon
- Chicken Tenders App$12.99
Choice of dipping sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.59
Served with marinara sauce
- Crabby Fries$14.59
Waffle fries, crab dip and Old Bay
- Buffalo Chx Fries$12.59
Breaded Chicken, buffalo sauce, melted jack cheese, drizzled with ranch
- Disco Fries$8.59
American Cheese & Brown Gravy
- Philly Egg Rolls$13.99
Served with sriracha ranch sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
Chicken or Shrimp Quesadilla
- Double T Sampler$17.99
Buffalo wings, philly eggroll, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce and onion rings
- Chicken & Cheese Sampler$17.59
Chicken tenders, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, potato skins with bacon and cheddar cheese
- Wings & Things Sampler$17.59
Buffalo wings, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, potato skins with bacon and cheddar cheese
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
Sides
- French Fries$5.99
- Home Fries$5.99
- Baked Potato$5.59
- Creamy Coleslaw$3.99
- Side Marinara$3.99
- Side Gravy$3.99
- Tzatziki Sauce$3.99
- Potato Salad$3.99
- Side Tossed Garden Salad$6.99
- Mashed Potatoes$4.99
- Mac N Cheese with Smoked Bacon$6.99
- Applesauce$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.59
- Waffle Fries$7.59
- Onion Rings$6.69
- Loaded Baked Potato$7.59
- Vegetable of the Day$4.99
- Side of Beets$3.99
Salads
- Double T Famous Chef's Salad$16.99
Mixed green salad with white meat turkey, ham, roast beef, American & Swiss cheese, with tomatoes, and sliced egg; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
- Golden Chicken Salad$15.99
Golden fried chicken tenders, cucumber, onion, tomato & green peppers; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
- Tuscany Salad$16.99
Grilled chicken breast, roasted zucchini, peppers, and fresh mushrooms over mixed greens; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
- New Orleans Chicken Salad$16.99
Blackened chicken, tomato, cucumber, roasted onions, peppers, and zucchini, cheddar cheese; served with soup and pita
- Beet Salad$16.99
Grilled Chicken, roasted beets, mandarian oranges, gorgonzola cheese, balsalmic
- Greek Salad$15.59
Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, peppers, radishes, olives, dolmades, and cucumbers; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
- Tossed Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and grated cheese, all mixed in Caesar dressing; served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
- Tossed Garden Salad$10.99
Served with a cup of our Soup of the Day and pita bread
- Cobb Salad$18.99
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, mixed greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, green pepper. Served with soup and pita
- Santa Fe Salad$17.59
Grilled Chicken, roasted black bean salsa, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper and cheddar cheese. Served with cup of soup and pita.
- Firecracker Shrimp Salad$17.59
Crispy breaded shrimp, sweet and spicy sauce, tomato, onion, green pepper & cucumber. Served with pita and cup of soup
- BLT Shrimp Salad$17.59
Grilled shrimp, bleu cheese, tomato, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg. Served with pita and cup of soup
- BBQ Chicken Salad$16.59
BBQ chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, chedder jack cheese. Served with pita and cup of soup
- Shrimp Salad Platter$17.59
Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, cucumbers, onions, lettuce, tomato, hard boiled egg and saltines
- Tuna Salad Platter$14.59
Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, cucumbers, onions, lettuce, tomato, hard boiled egg and saltines
- Chicken Salad Platter$13.59
Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, cucumbers, onions, lettuce, tomato, hard boiled egg and saltines
- Shrimp & Tuna Salad Combination Platter$17.59
Homemade, served with cole slaw, potato salad, cucumbers, onions, lettuce, tomato, hard boiled egg and saltines
The Melts
Wraps
- Philly Wrap$15.59
Philly steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with American cheese
- Turkey Avocado Wrap$15.59
Turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.59
Buffalo Hot sauce pulled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese
- Greek Wrap$15.59
Grilled sliced gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, peppers, onions, cucumber and feta cheese
- California Chicken Wrap$14.59
Pulled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, corn black bean salsa, chipotle ranch
- Texas Wrap$17.59
Grilled steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella
Specialty Sandwiches
- Chipotle Chicken Sub$13.99
Shredded chicken, cheddar, onion, green peppers, chipotle ranch, sub roll pannini style
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.99
Marinated chicken breast
- Buffalo Bleu Chicken Sandwich$13.59
Breaded chicken breast, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, topped with cole slaw, lettuce and tomato on the side
- Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich$16.99
Chicken topped with crab dip
- Grilled Chicken Breast Melt$13.99
Chicken breast on rye, grilled onions, provolone cheese
- French Dip Sub$14.99
Thin slices of roast beef wth au jus, topped with melted provolone on a sub roll
- Philly Cheese Steak Sub$13.99
topped with American cheese, onions and peppers on a sub roll
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$14.59
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, basil, mozzarella on sub roll
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$13.59
Hand battered eggplant, marinara sauce, basil, mozzarella on a sub roll
- Fried Filet of Flounder Sub$15.59
Breaded and fried, served with tartar sauce on sub roll
- Corned Beef or Pastrami Reuben$15.59
Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, rye bread
- Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$13.59
Chicken, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in pita
- Gyro Sandwich$13.59
Gyro meat, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in pita
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$23.99
Broiled or fried, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
Classic Sandwiches
- BLT$10.59
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Roast Turkey Sandwich$13.59
Served with chips & cup of soup
- Pastrami Sandwich$13.59
Served with chips & cup of soup
- Corned Beef Sandwich$13.59
Served with chips & cup of soup
- Roast Beef Sandwich$12.99
Served with chips & cup of soup
- Meatloaf Sandwich$12.99
Served with chips & cup of soup
- Egg Salad Sandwich$9.99
Served with chips & cup of soup
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.59
Served with chips & cup of soup
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.99
Served with chips & cup of soup
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich$13.59
Served with chips & cup of soup
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
Served with chips & cup of soup
- Open Faced Turkey Sandwich$17.99
Served with cup of soup, turkey gravy, potato & vegetable
- Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwich$17.99
Served with cup of soup, brown gravy, potato & vegetable
Triple Decker Clubs
- Sliced Turkey Club$15.59
Served with cup of soup, fries, potato salad or cole slaw & pickle
- Sliced Roast Beef & Cheese Club$15.59
Served with cup of soup, fries, potato salad or cole slaw & pickle
- Ham & Swiss Club$15.59
Served with cup of soup, fries, potato salad or cole slaw & pickle
- Tuna Salad Club$15.59
Served with cup of soup, fries, potato salad or cole slaw & pickle
- Chicken Salad Club$14.99
Served with cup of soup, fries, potato salad or cole slaw & pickle
- Double T Special Club$16.59
Served with cup of soup, fries, potato salad or cole slaw & pickle
- Shrimp Salad Club$16.59
Served with cup of soup, fries, potato salad or cole slaw & pickle
- Captain Club$19.59
Served with cup of soup, fries, potato salad or cole slaw & pickle
Burgers
- Beef Burger$12.59
Served with lettuce, tomato, cup of soup, coleslaw & french fries
- Cheeseburger$13.59
Served with lettuce, tomato, cup of soup, coleslaw & french fries
- Texas Burger$14.99
Pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapeno, onion straws, BBQ sauce
- Mama Mia Burger$14.99
Mild Itlian sausage, grilled peppers, onions, marinara, provolone
- The All Nighter$15.99
American cheese, bacon, Bloody Mary mayo sauce, caramelized onions, homefries, over easy egg
- New Orleans Burger$15.99
Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, cajun mayo, chopped dill pickles, spicy Louisiana sausage, sauteed peppers, onions
- Patty Melt Burger$13.99
American cheese, sauteed onions, rye bread
- Big Fat Greek Burger$14.99
Stuffed with feta, red onion, garlic, dill, parsley, cheddar, pita & tzatziki
- Baltimore Bay Burger$16.99
with crab dip, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, Old Bay
- California Burger$14.99
topped with cheddar cheese, avocado & bacon
- Turkey Burger$13.99
avocado, lettuce, onions, tomato, whole wheat bun
- Veggie Burger$13.99
Black bean veggie patty, guacamole, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch, whole wheat bun
Grilled Po'Boy Paninis
- The Louisiana$14.99
Cajun spicy BBQ pulled chicken, cheddar cheese, onions and sliced tomato with cajun dipping sauce
- Turkey Club Panini$15.99
Roast turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, and cole slaw with Russian dressing
- New Yorker Panini$14.99
Roast Beef, swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, sauteed onion, tomato
- Reuben Panini$16.59
Corned Beef or pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing
- Chicken Parmigiana Panini$15.99
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, chopped basil
Hot Open Sandwiches
Steaks & Chops
- Porterhouse Steak 16 oz.$35.99
with onion rings
- T-Bone Steak 16 oz.$31.59
with onion rings
- N.Y Sirloin Steak 14 oz.$31.59
with onion rings
- Center Cut Pork Chops$18.99
- Chopped Steak 16oz$19.99
Sauteed onions, brown gravy
- Philly Chopped Steak$19.99
Philly steak, sauteed peppers & onions, mozzarella, brown gravy
Chicken Dishes
- Fried 1/2 Chicken Dinner$17.59
Rubbed in spices and fried
- Roasted or Broiled 1/2 Chicken$17.59
Marinated, served with stuffing and gravy
- Chicken Tender Dinner$17.59
Served with honey mustard, BBQ, Ranch Dipping sauce
- Village Style Greek Chicken$19.59
Roasted half chicken, lemon & garlic sauce, served with rice or potato and veggie
- Chicken Parmigiana$21.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara, basil, mozzarella
- Chicken Crab Parmigiana$26.99
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, topped with crab dip
- Eggplant Parmigina$18.99
Breaded eggplant, marinara, basil, mozzarella
Sautee Specialties
- Chicken Marsala$21.99
sauteed w/ mushrooms in a marsala sauce, served with choice of pasta
- Chicken Teriyaki$21.99
Chicken breast sauteed, garden veggies, teriyaki sauce, served over rice
- Chicken Francasise$21.99
Sauteed chicken, dipped in light egg batter, lemon butter wine sauce, served over rice
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo$21.99
Chicken breast sauteed, creamy alfredo, served over fettuccini, parmesan cheese
- Louisiana Style Chicken$21.99
Boneless chicken breast, marinated in cajun spices & blackened, served over rice
- Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo$26.99
Chicken breast & shrimp (3) over fettuccine in our classic creamy alfredo sauce.
- Shrimp Creole$21.99
Shrimp sauteed with mushroom, onion & tomato, creole sauce, served over rice
- Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya$26.99
Chicken & Shrimp, sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, Louisiana sausage, cajun sauce, served over rice
- Shrimp Scampi$23.99
Shrimp, white wine garlic butter, scallions, served over linguini
- Seafood Diablo$29.99
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, sauteed in spicy tomato sauce, served over linguini
- Steak Gorgonzola$26.99
Grilled NY Sirloin, served over fettuccine alfredo, gorgonzola cheese, spinach & sun dried tomatoes
- Calves Liver & Onions$20.99
Served with brown gravy and potato & veggies
- BYO Pasta Bowl$15.99
Fresh Seafood
- Broiled Salmon Filet$24.99
Filet of salmon in lemon butter sauce.
- Broiled Flounder$21.99
Filet of flounder in lemon butter sauce.
- Fried Filet of Flounder$21.99
Served with lemon and tartar sauce
- Broiled Filet of Tilapia$19.59
Broiled, lightly seasoned, served with lemon butter
- Stuffed Shrimp (2)$26.99
Two jumbo shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat.
- Stuffed Shrimp (3)$34.99
Three jumbo shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat.
- Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial$32.99
Colossal crab cake tossed and baked, creamy imperial sauce
- Jumbo Crab Cake (1)$24.99
Broiled or Fried.
- Jumbo Crab Cake (2)$36.99
Broiled or Fried.
- Fried Coconut Shrimp$23.99
Breaded shrimp, rolled in coconut and fried, served with sweet and sour sauce
- Shrimp$23.99
Broiled with lemon butter, rice & veggie, or fried, cocktail sauce, potato & veggie
- Shrimp Parmigiana$23.99
Battered shrimp, marinara, basil, mozzarella, side pasta, or potato & veggie
- Fishermans Platter$36.99
Broiled or Fried. Shrimp, crab cake, fillet of flounder & scallops
- Beef N Reef$37.99
Two stuffed shrimp and sirloin steak with mushroom caps and onion rings.
- Uncooked Crabcakes$18.99
Old Fashioned Favorites
- Chicken Fried Steak$17.59
Breaded, fried, gravy
- Roast Beef$18.59
Served with au jus or brown gravy
- Mile High Meatloaf$17.59
Mashed Potatoes, gravy and onion straws
- Thanksgiving Dinner$20.59
Turkey, bread stuffing, cranberry jelly, turkey gravy
- Mediterranean Meatballs$18.59
Tomato sauce, feta cheese, pesto all over spaghetti
- Build Your Own Pasta Bowl$15.99
Choice of Pasta Sauce, add on protein
Greek Specialties
Gluten Free
- Beef Burger GF$12.59
- Cheeseburger GF$13.59
Lettuce, tomato, choice of veggie, cole slaw & a pickle
- Turkey Burger GF$12.59
Avocado, lettuce, onions & tomato, choice of veggie, cole slaw & a pickle
- Village Style Greek Chicken GF$19.59
Roasted half chicken, lemon garlic sauce, mashed potatoes, veggie
- Maryland Style Salmon Filet GF$24.59
Broiled, lemon butter, Old Bay, served with tossed salad, veggie choice
- Chicken & Veggies GF$18.59
Sauteed chicken breast, steamed veggies, served with tossed salad
KIDS
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch & Dinner
DRINKS
Beverages
- Coffee$2.59
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Decaf Coffee$2.59
- Decaf Hot Tea$2.99
- Herbal Tea$4.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.99
- Whole Milk$3.99
- Chocolate Milk$4.99
- Iced Coffee$3.99
- Iced Tea$3.99
- Coke$3.99
- Sprite$3.99
- Diet Coke$3.99
- Ginger Ale$3.99
- Fruit Punch$3.99
- Pink Lemonade$3.99
- Raspberry Sweet Tea$3.99
- Black Sweet Tea$3.99
- Shirley Temple$3.99
- Root Beer$3.99
- Water
- Sparkling Water$1.99
Juices & Smoothies
DESSERTS
Sliced Cake
- Strawberry Cheesecake$7.99
- Cheesecake$6.99
- Chocolate Cheesecake$6.99
- Chocolate Mousse$6.99
- Strawberry Shortcake$6.99
- Carrot Cake$6.99
- Oero Cheesecake$6.99
- German Chocolate$6.99
- Black Forest Cake$6.99
- Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.99
- Coconut Lemon Cake$6.99
- Cinnamon Bun Cheesecake$6.99
- Smith Island Cake$6.99
- Carrot Cheesecake$7.99
- Baklava Cheesecake$8.59
- Red Velvet Cheesecake$7.99
- Super Atomic$7.99
- Tres Leche$6.99
- Lemon Cheescake$6.99
- Grand Marnier M$6.99
- Caramel Cheesecake$7.99
- Non-Baked Cheescake$7.99
- Cherry Cheescake$6.99
Pastries
- Almond Crescent$5.99
- Apple Turnover$4.59
- Baklava$6.99
- Blueberry Tart$6.99
- Brownie$5.99
- Can Coffee$7.99
- Cannoli$6.99
- Cannoli Cup$6.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.99
- Chocolate Pyramid$6.99
- Chocolate Tops$5.99
- Eclair$6.99
- Kiwi Tart$6.99
- Lg Sprinkle Cookie$2.99
- Loaf of Bread$5.59
- Marble Pound Cake$3.99
- Napoleon$6.99
- Oreo Cup$6.99
- Peanut Butter Cup$6.99
- Plain Pound Cake$3.99
- Pumpkin Cupcake$6.99
- Raisin Bread$7.99
- Rugala$5.59
- Small Sprinkle Cookies$5.59
- Strawberry Tart$6.99
- Mint$0.30
- Tiramisu$6.99
Pie Slices
- Apple Pie Slice$5.99
- Cherry Pie Slice$5.99
- Blueberry Pie Slice$5.99
- French Apple Pie Slice$5.99
- Pumpkin Pie Slice$5.99
- Peanut Butter Pie Slice$5.99
- Lemon Meringue Pie Slice$5.99
- Coconut Custard Pie Slice$5.99
- Coconut Cream Pie Slice$5.99
- Banana Cream Pie Slice$5.99
- Key Lime Pie Slice$5.99
- Chocolate Cream Pie Slice$5.99
Whole Cakes
- Cherry Cheesecake Whole$49.99
- Cheesecake Whole$44.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake Whole$53.99
- Black Forest Cake Whole$36.99
- Chocolate Fudge Cake Whole$36.99
- Cream Pies$14.59
- Strawberry Shortcake Whole$36.99
- Fruit Pies$13.59
- German Chocolate Whole$36.99
- Oreo Cheesecake Whole$49.99
- Tres Leche Cake Whole$36.99
- Super Atomic Cake Whole$49.99
- Smith Island Cake Whole$38.99
- Lemon Meringue Whole$14.59
- Coconut Custard Whole$14.59
- Key Lime Pie Whole$14.59