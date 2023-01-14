  • Home
  • /
  • Toledo
  • /
  • Double Take Donuts LLC - 328 NE Hwy 20
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Double Take Donuts LLC 328 NE Hwy 20

review star

No reviews yet

NE Hwy 20

328 NE Hwy 20

Toledo, OR 97391

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Donuts

Donut

$2.00

Plain, Glazed, Sprinkles

Dozen Donuts

$20.00

Plain, Glazed, Sprinkles

Mini Donuts/Donut Holes - 1 Doz

$5.00

MIni Donuts/Donut Holes

Day Old Donut Dozen

$10.00

Day Old Donut 1/2 Dozen

$5.00

Day old donuts. Half dozen.

Maple Bar W/Bacon

$3.00

Maple Bar with Bacon

Filled Donut

$3.00

Add on Fancy Donut

$1.00

Add on Fritter

$2.00

Fritters

Fritter

$4.00

Fritter

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

Party Pack

$25.00

Breads

Conchas

$5.00

Conchas

English Muffin

$2.00

English Muffin

English Muffin - Half Doz

$10.00

English Muffin

Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

Homemade sourdough loaf

Baguette

$6.00

Cheese bread loaf

$10.00

Other Baked Goods

Brownie

$2.00

Brownie

Cookie

$2.00

Cookie

Dipped Oreos

$3.00

Chocolate dipped oreos and breadsticks in baggies

Breakfast Sandwiches

Cheese Roll Sandwich

$7.00

English Muffin Sandwich

$5.00

English Muffin Sandwich

Breakfast Muffin

$6.00

Breakfast Muffin

Bagel Sandwich

$5.00

Basic Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Other Breakfast Foods

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

Egg Bites

$5.00

Breakfast Muffins

$5.00

Beverages

Milk/Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Classic drip coffee

Elk City Bag Coffee

$10.00

Protein Shake

$3.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Donut

$3.00

Gluten Free Basic Donut

Gluten Free Donut - Dozen

$30.00

Full Dozen of Gluten Free Donuts

Gluten Free Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Cheese Rolls

Cheese Rolls

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

NE Hwy 20, 328 NE Hwy 20, Toledo, OR 97391

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jack Sprats Bayfront
orange star4.5 • 5
1000 SE Bay Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Rogue Ales and Spirits Sunset Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2122 Marine Science Drive Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Local Ocean Seafoods
orange starNo Reviews
213 Southeast Bay Boulevard Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Rogue Ales and Spirits - Brewers on the Bay
orange starNo Reviews
2320 OSU Drive Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Original - 622 SW Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
622 SW Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
orange starNo Reviews
156 SW Bay Blvd Newport, OR 97365
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Toledo
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston