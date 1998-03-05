Double Tap Iowa City
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Double Tap is a modern and captivating Beercade featuring 50 retro to current video games and pinball machines. From Asteroids to Killer Queen Double Tap has them all.
Location
121 East College Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
