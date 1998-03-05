Restaurant header imageView gallery

Double Tap Iowa City

review star

No reviews yet

121 East College Street

Iowa City, IA 52240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" CRAB RANGOON PIZZA

FAST BAR

WELL VODKA

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

MALIBU RUM

$5.50

MANA POTION

$5.50

VEGAS BOMB

$6.50

WELL RUM

$4.50

BUSCH LIGHT

$4.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED RUM

$5.50

HEALTH POTION

$5.50

LEMON DROP SHOT

$5.50

WELL WHISKEY

$4.50

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

CROWN ROYAL CANADIAN WHIS

$6.50

SOMETHING FRUITY

$5.50

VODKA RED BULL

$4.50

WELL TEQUILA

$4.50

WHITE CLAW

$5.50

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$6.50

EASY EDDY DRAW

$5.50

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$6.50

HOUSE SHOT

$3.00

HIGH NOON

$6.50

TITOS VODKA

$5.50

PATRON TEQUILA SILVER

$8.50

$10 TOKENS

$10.00

DOUBLE TAP MENU

8" SINGLE PLAYER PIZZA

$7.00

4 Small Slices

8" CRAB RANGOON PIZZA

$9.00

8" JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA

$9.00

8" SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZ

$9.00

14" MULTI PLAYER PIZZA

$14.00

8 Medium Slices

14" CRAB RANGOON PIZZA

$16.00

14" JALAPENO POPPER PIZZA

$16.00

14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZ

$16.00

PIZZA SLICE

$3.00

MERCHANDISE

TAPTAP SHIRT

$18.00

STICKER

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Double Tap is a modern and captivating Beercade featuring 50 retro to current video games and pinball machines. From Asteroids to Killer Queen Double Tap has them all.

Location

121 East College Street, Iowa City, IA 52240

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Falbo Bros Pizzaria - Iowa City
orange starNo Reviews
457 South Gilbert Street Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Estela's Fresh Mex - Iowa City
orange star4.5 • 106
184 E Burlington St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Joseph’s Steakhouse
orange star4.4 • 564
212 S Clinton St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Graze Gourmet
orange star3.5 • 98
345 S Dubuque St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Perez Family Tacos - Iowa City
orange starNo Reviews
630 Iowa Ave Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Goosetown Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
203 North Linn Street Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Iowa City

St. Burch Tavern - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,743
127 Iowa Ave Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
BlackStone
orange star4.3 • 1,694
503 Westbury Dr #1 Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext
Formosa Sushi
orange star4.3 • 1,680
221 E College St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Jacks Rib Shack IC
orange star4.6 • 1,550
1940 Lower Muscatine Rd Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Basta Pizzeria Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,385
121 Iowa Ave Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Bluebird Diner - Iowa City
orange star4.5 • 1,016
330 E Market St Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Iowa City
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston