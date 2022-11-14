Restaurant header imageView gallery

Double Zero Pizzeria

1405 s 204th st

Elkhorn, NE 68022

Large Pizza
Wings - 10 Large
Boneless Wings - 3/4 pound

Custom Pizza

Individual Pizza

$10.00

Large Pizza

$17.00

Extra Large Pizza

$20.00

GF 14" Pizza

$24.00

KETO 10"

$15.00

Cauliflower 10”

$13.00

Extra Large Specialty

BBQ Pizza - Extra Large

$28.00

Brian's Song - Extra Large

$28.00

BTC Breakfast Pizza - Extra Large

$28.00

Buffalo Pizza - Extra Large

$28.00

Cacio e Pepe - Extra Large

$27.00

Cheese Lovers - Extra Large

$28.00

Cheese Only - Extra Large

$20.00

Combo - Extra Large

$29.00

Crab Rangoon - Extra Large

$30.00

Dan's Special - Extra Large

$28.00

Gammy Pat - Extra Large

$26.00

Green Chile Enchilada - Extra Large

$29.00

Hawaiian - Extra Large

$27.00

Hot Popper - Extra Large

$28.00

Mac and Beer Cheese - Extra Large

$28.00

Margherita - Extra Large

$28.00

Meat Me - Extra Large

$30.00

Omaha Cheesesteak - Extra Large

$30.00

Pepperoni - Extra Large

$23.00

Pesto Chicken - Extra Large

$28.00

Porky's Revenge - Extra Large

$30.00

Spicy Meatball - Extra Large

$28.00

Stolen Spicy Chicken - Extra Large

$30.00

red sauce topped with spicy chicken, pepperoni and cream cheese

Taco Pizza - Extra Large

$28.00

Thai Peanut - Extra Large

$29.00

The Grinder - Extra Large

$29.00

Umami - Extra Large

$28.00

Veggie - Extra Large

$28.00

White Chicken - Extra Large

$30.00

Large Specialty

BBQ Pizza - Large

$23.00

Brian's Song - Large

$23.00

BTC Breakfast Pizza - Large

$23.00

Buffalo Pizza - Large

$23.00

Cacio e Pepe -Large

$22.00

Cheese Lovers - Large

$23.00

Cheese Only - Large

$17.00

Combo - Large

$23.00

Crab Rangoon - Large

$25.00

Dan's Special - Large

$23.00

Gammy Pat - Large

$22.00

Green Chile Enchilada - Large

$25.00

Hawaiian - Large

$23.00

Hot Popper - Large

$23.00

Mac and Beer Cheese - Large

$23.00

Margherita - Large

$23.00

Meat Me - Large

$25.00

Omaha Cheesesteak - Large

$25.00

Pepperoni - Large

$19.00

Pesto Chicken - Large

$25.00

Porky's Revenge - Large

$25.00

Spicy Meatball - Large

$23.00

Stolen Spicy Chicken - Large

$25.00

red sauce topped with spicy chicken, pepperoni and cream cheese

Taco Pizza - Large

$23.00

Thai Peanut - Large

$23.00

The Grinder - Large

$25.00

Umami - Large

$23.00

Veggie - Large

$23.00

White Chicken - Large

$25.00

Individual Specialty

BBQ Pizza - Individual

$12.00

Brian's Song - Individual

$12.00

BTC Breakfast Pizza - Individual

$12.00

Buffalo Pizza - Individual

$12.00

Cacio e Pepe - Individual

$11.00

Cheese Lovers - Individual

$12.00

Cheese Only - Individual

$10.00

Combo - Individual

$12.00

Crab Rangoon - Individual

$13.00

Dan's Special - Individual

$12.00

Gammy Pat - Individual

$11.00

Green Chile Enchilada - Individual

$13.00

Hawaiian - Individual

$12.00

Hot Popper - Individual

$12.00

Mac and Beer Cheese - Individual

$11.00

Margherita - Individual

$12.00

Meat Me - Individual

$13.00

Omaha Cheesesteak - Individual

$13.00

Pepperoni - Individual

$11.00

Pesto Pizza - Individual

$13.00

Porky's Revenge - Individual

$13.00

Spicy Meatball - Individual

$12.00

Stolen Spicy Chicken - Individual

$12.00

red sauce topped with spicy chicken, pepperoni and cream cheese

Taco Pizza - Individual

$12.00

Thai Peanut - Individual

$12.00

The Grinder - Individual

$13.00

Umami - Individual

$12.00

Veggie - Individual

$12.00

White Chicken - Individual

$13.00

Gluten Free 14" Specialty

BBQ Pizza - GF 14"

$27.00

Brian's Song - GF 14"

$27.00

BTC Breakfast Pizza - GF 14"

$27.00

Buffalo Pizza - GF 14"

$29.00

Cacio e Pepe - GF 14"

$27.00

Cheese Lovers - GF 14"

$27.00

Cheese Only - GF 14"

$21.00

Combo - GF 14"

$27.00

Crab Rangoon - GF 14"

$29.00

Dan's Special - GF 14"

$2,700.00

Gammy Pat - GF 14"

$27.00

Green Chile Enchilada - GF 14"

$29.00

Hawaiian - GF 14"

$27.00

Hot Popper - GF 14"

$27.00

Mac and Beer Cheese - GF 14"

$27.00

Margherita - GF 14"

$27.00

Meat Me - GF 14"

$29.00

Omaha Cheesesteak - GF 14"

$29.00

Pepperoni - GF 14"

$23.00

Pesto Chicken - GF 14"

$26.00

Porky's Revenge - GF 14"

$28.00

Spicy Meatball - GF 14"

$27.00

Stolen Spicy Chicken - GF 14"

$28.00

red sauce topped with spicy chicken, pepperoni and cream cheese

Taco Pizza - GF 14"

$27.00

Thai Peanut - GF 14"

$28.00

The Grinder - GF 14"

$29.00

Umami - GF 14"

$27.00

Veggie - GF 14"

$27.00

White Chicken - GF 14"

$29.00

Gluten Free 10" Specialty

BBQ Pizza - GF 10"

$14.00

Brian's Song - GF 10"

$14.00

BTC Breakfast Pizza - GF 10"

$14.00

Buffalo Pizza - GF 10"

$14.00

Cacio e Pepe - GF 10"

$13.00

Cheese Lovers - GF 10"

$14.00

Cheese Only - GF 10"

$12.00

Combo - GF 10"

$14.00

Crab Rangoon - GF 10"

$15.00

Dan's Special - GF 10"

$14.00

Gammy Pat - GF 10"

$14.00

Green Chile Enchilada - GF 10"

$15.00

Hawaiian - GF 10"

$14.00

Hot Popper - GF 10"

$14.00

Mac and Beer Cheese - GF 10"

$14.00

Margherita - GF 10"

$14.00

Meat Me - GF 10"

$15.00

Omaha Cheesesteak - GF 10"

$15.00

Pepperoni - GF 10"

$14.00

Pesto Chicken - GF 10"

$15.00

Porky's Revenge - GF 10"

$15.00

Stolen Spicy Chicken - GF 10"

$15.00

red sauce topped with spicy chicken, pepperoni and cream cheese

Taco Pizza - GF 10"

$14.00

Thai Peanut - GF 10"

$14.00

The Grinder - GF 10"

$15.00

Umami - GF 10"

$14.00

Veggie - GF 10"

$14.00

White Chicken - GF 10"

$15.00

Cauliflower 10" Specialty

BBQ Pizza - Cauliflower 10"

$15.00

Brian's Song - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

BTC Breakfast Pizza - Cauliflower 10"

$14.00

Buffalo Pizza - Cauliflower 10"

$15.00

Cacio e Pepe - Cauliflower 10"

$15.00

Cheese Lovers - Cauliflower 10"

$15.00

Cheese Only - Cauliflower 10"

$14.00

Combo -Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Crab Rangoon - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Dan's Special - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Gammy Pat - Cauliflower 10"

$15.00

Green Chile Enchilada - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Hawaiian - Cauliflower 10"

$15.00

Hot Popper - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Mac and Beer Cheese - Cauliflower 10"

$15.00

Margherita - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Meat Me - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Omaha Cheesesteak - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Pepperoni - Cauliflower 10"

$14.00

Pesto Chicken - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Porky's Revenge - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Spicy Meatball - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Stolen Spicy Chicken - Cauliflower 10"

$15.00

red sauce topped with spicy chicken, pepperoni and cream cheese

Taco Pizza - Cauliflower 10"

$13.00

Thai Peanut - Cauliflower 10"

$15.00

The Grinder - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Umami - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Veggie - Cauliflower 10"

$15.00

White Chicken - Cauliflower 10"

$16.00

Appetizers

Extra Sauces

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.00

Ghost Pepper Cheese Bread

$12.00

1/2 Garlic and 1/2 Ghost Pepper Cheese Bread

$12.00

Wings - 10 Large

$14.00

Boneless Wings - 3/4 pound

$14.00

Beer Battered Chicken Strips - 3/4 pound

$13.00

French Fries - 1 pound

$7.00

Bang Bang Fries

$8.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Sweet and Spicy French Fries

$8.00

Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites - 12 pieces

$10.00

Burrata and Bread

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad 1/2 size

$7.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad 1/2 size

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad - 1/2 size

$7.00

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Large House Salad

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Burgers and Chicken

BBQ Burger w/fries

$13.00

Big Mick w/fries

$13.00

Clucker w/fries

$12.00

Nashville Hot Chicken w/fries

$12.00

Ring of Fire w/fries

$13.00

Spicy Clucker w/fries

$12.00

Zero Burger w/fries

$13.00

Danwiches

The Original Danwich

$12.00

Meatball Danwich

$11.00

CBR Danwich

$11.00

Omaha Cheesesteak Danwich

$13.00

Club Danwich

$13.00

BBQ Danwich

$12.00

Pesto Danwich

$12.00

Ham and Cheese Danwich

$11.00

Calzones

You Pick It Calzone

$12.00

The Farm Calzone

$12.00

The Meat Calzone

$13.00

Vegan Calzone

$12.00

Italian Calzone

$12.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Penne and Meatballs

$10.00

Pesto Chicken

$11.00

Thai Chicken Pasta

$11.00

Sweets

Cinnamon Wedgies

$7.00

1/2 Danwiches w/ side

1/2 The Original Danwich

$12.00

1/2 Meatball Danwich

$11.00

1/2 CBR Danwich

$11.00

1/2 Omaha Cheesesteak Danwich

$13.00

1/2 Club Danwich

$13.00

1/2 BBQ Danwich

$12.00

1/2 Pesto Danwich

$12.00

1/2 Ham and Cheese Danwich

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1405 s 204th st, Elkhorn, NE 68022

Directions

Gallery
Double Zero Pizzeria image
Banner pic
Double Zero Pizzeria image

