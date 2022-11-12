Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Double Nickel Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

189 S Rogers Rd #1614

Olathe, KS 66062

Order Again

Sat Specials

Hog Wings

$1.25

Shareables

Beef Nachos

$10.99

Chicken Nachos

$13.98

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.99

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Chips & Dip

$6.49

Fr Mushrooms

$6.99

Spicy Pickle Fries

$6.99

Jalapeno Cheese Balls

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Mini Corn Dog

$6.99

Mozz Ch Sticks

$6.99

Pork Rinds

$4.49

Potato Skins

$9.49

Pretzel

$4.99

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Basket of Tots

$6.99

Basket of Rings

$7.49

Just a Snack

Soft Pretzel

$4.99

Humble Ham Slider

$3.99

Timeless Turkey Slider

$3.99

Mini Chicken Strip

$4.99

Mozz Ch Sticks

$6.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of Tots

$3.99

Popcorn

$2.49

String Cheese

$1.99

Burgers & Things

Nickel Burger

$9.99

Mini Nickel Burger

$10.49

Build Your Own Burger

$14.99

Country Burger

$12.99

Pulled Pork

$6.99

Reuben

$12.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Cod Fish Basket

$11.99

BLT

$10.49

Humble Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Timeless Turkey

$9.99

Club

$10.49

Hot Dog

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

South of Border

Quesadilla

Beef Taco

$2.50

Chicken Taco

$3.25

Taco Salad

$12.99

Double Decker Beef Taco

$3.25

Double Decker Chicken Taco

$3.99

10" Taco Pizza

$14.99

12" Taco Pizza

$17.49

16" Taco Pizza

$19.99

Wings

Hog Wings

$1.75

(6) Wings

$8.99

(12) Wings

$16.99

(24) Wings

$31.99

Pizza

10" Just Cheese Please Pizza

$9.99

10" Meaty Nickel Pizza

$15.99

10" Supreme Pizza

$14.99

10" BBQ Pizza

$11.99

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

10" Taco Pizza

$14.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

12" Meat Nickel Pizza

$17.99

12" Supreme Pizza

$16.99

12" BBQ Pizza

$13.99

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

12" Taco Pizza

$17.49

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

16" Meaty Nickel Pizza

$19.99

16" Supreme Pizza

$18.99

16" BBQ Pizza

$15.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

16" Taco Pizza

$19.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.99

Chicken Salad

$14.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Childhood Fav's

Hot Dog

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$11.99

10" Just Cheese Please Pizza

$9.99

Sides

Side Fries

$2.49

Cottage Chz

$1.99

Tots

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Lays Potato Chips

$0.75

Mashed Potato/gravy

$3.00

Celery

$1.99

Dipping Sauce

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Egg

$1.50

Add Soft Shell

$0.50

Ref. Beans

$1.49

Bread

Add Japs

$0.50

Extra Chips For Dip

$2.00

To Go

$0.75

Off Menu

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Shrimp 6 piece

$6.99

Shrimp 12 piece

$12.99

N/A Beverages

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite Zero

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Diet Energy

$3.00

Diet Red Bull

$5.00

Energy

$3.00

Red Bull Coconut

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Mini Pitcher Soda

$3.00

Pitcher Soda

$5.50

Water

PAGER #

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

Chiefs Drink Special

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

JB Red Stag

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

189 S Rogers Rd #1614, Olathe, KS 66062

Directions

Gallery
Double Nickel Bar & Grill image
Double Nickel Bar & Grill image

Search similar restaurants

Map
