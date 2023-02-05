Restaurant header imageView gallery

Double Roads 103 S US-1

No reviews yet

103 US Route 1

Suite A1

Jupiter, FL 33477

Order Again

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

OJ

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Fresh Lemonade

$4.75

Cream soda

$4.00

Voss Still

$8.00

Voss Sparkling

$8.00

Fiji

$4.00

Handhelds

BBQ-Cuban

$16.00

pulled pork, brisket, swiss cheese, housemade pickles, mustard bbq sauce

Brisket Burrito

$18.00
Double Roads Smoked Burger

Double Roads Smoked Burger

$16.00

house blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, house made pickles

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

Nashville Hot Mahi Mahi

$16.00

fried mahi or chicken, tossed in nashville hot sauce

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

pulled pork or chicken on a kaiser roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ Platters

BBQ Platter 1 Protein & 1 Side

$22.00

choose 1 protein and 1 side

BBQ Platter 2 Proteins & 2 Sides

$29.00

choose 2 proteins and 2 sides

Sides

Large 3 Bean Baked Beans

$12.00

Large Arepa Hush Puppies

$12.00

Large Cajun Rice

$12.00

Large Cowboy Caviar

$12.00

Large Key Lime Coleslaw

$12.00

Large Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Large plantain

$12.00

Small Key Lime Coleslaw

$8.00

Small 3 Bean Baked Beans

$8.00

Small Arepa Hush Puppies

$8.00

Small Cajun Rice

$8.00

Small Cowboy Caviar

$8.00

Small Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Small plantain

$8.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Meats By The Pound

Pulled Pork

$17.00Out of stock

BBQ Rotisserie Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Housemade Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$16.00Out of stock

Dry Ribs Sliced Beef Brisket

$25.00Out of stock

Burnt Ends

$25.00Out of stock

Let's Get Pickled

Pickle of the day side

$4.00

Pickle of the Day Souvenir Jar

$10.00

Openers

Arepa hush puppies

$12.00

Cuban eggrolls

$13.00

Deconstructed Smoked Fish

$16.00

House chips loaded

$15.00

House chips spiced

$9.00

IPA Beer Steamed Shrimp

$18.00

Rib cocktail

$15.00

Salmon Candy

$16.00

Gumbo

$14.00

Empandas

$14.00

Housemade Breads

Beer Bread

$6.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Corn Bread

$6.00

Sweet Tooth

Pecan Praline Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Apple Cobbler w Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$10.00

Peach Cobbler w Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$10.00

Candied Bacon Jar

$14.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Don't Forget Your Greens

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

$15.00

fried green tomatoes, mozerella, fresh basil, balsmic glaze

House salad

$10.00

Ceasar

$16.00

grilled lettuce, croutons, housemade key lime ceasar dressing, shaved parmasean

Pecan Buttermilk Ranch Wedge

$15.00

tomatoes, onions, bacon, pecans, blue cheese crumbles, housemade buttermilk ranch dressing

Pizza-Que

12" Brisket Pie

$22.00

brisket, brie, caramalized onions

12" Pulled Pork Pie

$19.00

pulled pork, pineapple, pickled red onion

12" Meat Lovers Pie

$20.00

pulled pork, brisket, sausage, jalapenos, cheddar cheese

12" Buffalo BBQ Chicken Pie

$18.00

bbq chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, red onion, blue cheese

12" Kelly's Pie

$21.00

caramelized onion, fig jam, prosciutto, balsamic drizzle

12" Margarita Pie

$16.00

fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, balsamic drizzle

12" Sausage Pie

$18.00

housemade sausage, caramelized onions, jalapenos

12" White Pie

$16.00

mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, garlic, broccoli (no sauce)

12" Cheese Pie

$16.00

Slice

$4.00

Brisket Calzone

$12.00

brisket, brie, caramelized onions

Pulled Pork Calzone

$12.00

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.00

Buffalo BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Kelly's Pie Calzone

$12.00

Margarita Calzone

$12.00

Sausage Calzone

$12.00

White Calzone

$12.00

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Brunch Sundays

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

French Toast

$14.00

Hangover Burger

$22.00

Parfait

$14.00

Pulled Pork Frittata

$16.00

Salmon Avocado Toast

$18.00

Texas Toast Stack

$16.00

Patatas Bravas

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Location

103 US Route 1, Suite A1, Jupiter, FL 33477

Directions

