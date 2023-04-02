  • Home
  • Double Take Donuts LLC - 328 NE Hwy 20
Double Take Donuts LLC 328 NE Hwy 20

NE Hwy 20

328 NE Hwy 20

Toledo, OR 97391

Donuts

Regular Donut

$2.00

Plain, Glazed, Sprinkles

Dozen Regular Donuts

$20.00

Plain, Glazed, Sprinkles

Add on Fancy Donut

$1.00

Fancy Donut

$3.00

Dozen Fancy Donuts

$30.00

Filled Donut

$3.00

Fritter

$4.00

Maple Bar W/Bacon

$3.00

Day Old Donut Dozen

$10.00

Day Old Donut 1/2 Dozen

$5.00

Day old donuts. Half dozen.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Party Pack - Special Order

$25.00

6 Pack Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Lunch Sandwich

$7.00

Bag Lunch

$10.00

Includes sandwich, Lay's potato chips and donut.

BBQ Box Lunch

$10.00

Breakfast Pizza

Available Fridays or by special order. Homemade pizza crust topped with country gravy, scrambled egg, cheese and Jimmy Dean breakfast sausage.

Pizza Slice

$4.00

Whole Pizza

$30.00

Breads

Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

Homemade sourdough loaf

Baguette

$6.00

Jalapeño Cheese Roll

$5.00

Green Onion Cheese Roll

$5.00

English Muffin

$2.00

English Muffin - Half Doz

$10.00

Conchas - Special Order Only

$5.00

Other Goodies

Brownie

$2.00

Cookie

$2.00

Dipped Oreos

$3.00

Chocolate dipped oreos and breadsticks in baggies

Chocolate Espresso Beans

$5.00

Beverages

Milk/Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Classic drip coffee

Protein Shake

$3.00

Energy Drink

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Elk City Bag Coffee

$10.00

Retail

Donut Earrings

$5.00

Donut Necklace

$5.00

Gift Certificate

Dog Treats

Dog Treats Bag

$2.00

Doggie Donuts

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

NE Hwy 20, 328 NE Hwy 20, Toledo, OR 97391

Directions

