  Roswell
  Douceur De France- Roswell - 1173 Alpharetta Street
Douceur De France- Roswell 1173 Alpharetta Street

No reviews yet

1173 Alpharetta Street

Roswell, GA 30075

Order Again

Morning Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.85

croissant dipped in rum simple syrup, filled with almond cream

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$6.00

croissant dough, apples

Blueberry Croissant

Blueberry Croissant

$4.85

croissant, sweetened cream cheese, blueberry

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.25

flaky croissant

Chocolate Almond

Chocolate Almond

$5.00

chocolate croissant, dipped in rum simple syrup, filled with almond cream

Croutons

$2.50

butter & herbs

Ham/Cheese Croissant

Ham/Cheese Croissant

$5.00

flaky croissant rolled with Parisian ham & swiss cheese

Pain au Chocolate

Pain au Chocolate

$4.25

flaky croissant filled with chocolate

Pain au Raisin

Pain au Raisin

$4.85

croissant dough, pastry cream, raisins

Savory Croissant

Savory Croissant

$5.00

whole wheat croissant dough, seasonal filling

Pastries

1 Beignet

1 Beignet

$1.00

lightly fried brioche dough tossed in sugar

5 Beignet

5 Beignet

$4.50
Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$6.00

croissant dough, apples

Individual Bourdaloue

Individual Bourdaloue

$5.25

almond cream and pear tart

Canele

Canele

$2.50

baked vanilla rum custard

Chocolate Ganache Tart

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$6.00

chocolate tart shell, ganache, chocolate streussel

Chocolate Lover

$6.50

chocolate genoise, chocolate ganache, dark chocolate mousse

Coconut Macaroons

$2.20

sweetened shredded coconut cookie

Cougar

$3.25

almond flour cake with chocolate sprinkles and caramel

Creme Brulee

$6.00

baked vanilla custard

Creme brulee - seasonal

$6.00

Crepe

$2.45

Eclair

$5.50+

choux filled with pastry cream

Flan Slice

$4.50

quiche crust filled with baked custard

Fruit Tart

$6.00

tart shell, pastry cream, seasonal fruit

Kouign amann

$4.25

laquered dough layered with sugar, dipped in chocolate

Lemon Meringue Tart

$6.00

tart shell, madeline dough, lemon curd, meringue

Napoleon

$5.00

puff pastry, pastry cream, glaze

Paris Brest

$7.00

choux, praline, hazelnut cream

Pecan Slice

$4.50

traditional bourbon pecan tart

Pumpkin Slice

$5.00

traditional pumpkin tart

Rhum Ball

$5.25

chocolate cake, rum, chocolate sprinkles

Royal Chocolate

$6.50

crunchy almond crust, almond geniose, chocolate mousse

Saint Tropez

$6.25

sweet brioche, dipped in Grand Marnier, diplomat cream

Slice Lemon Pound Cake

$3.25

Slice Pound Cake

$3.25

Slice- White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.75

Tigre

$3.50

almond cake, chocolate sprinkles, ganache

Tiramisu

$6.00

vanilla genoise, tiramisu cream, cocoa powder

Cookies

3 Madeleine

$2.75

traditional vanilla cookie

Bag Financier

$5.50

pistachio, vanilla, chocolate

Biscotti Bag

$5.00

almond biscotti

Macaron

$2.50+

light crispy almond flour sandwich cookie

Macaron- Grande

$3.50

oversized raspberry vanilla macaron

Macarons - 8 box

$20.00

rainbow assortment

Madeline

$2.75

traditional vanilla cookie

Meringue

$0.75

light crispy egg white cookie

Meringue - Almond

$3.15

light crispy meringue cookie with slivered almonds

Palmier- Large

$2.55

puff pastry cookie

Shortbread

$2.00+

Sugar cookies- 6

$5.50

seasonal shapes

Wedding Cookies- Bag

$5.50

walnut cookies tossed in powdered sugar

Meringue - 10 bag

$6.95

Whole Cake/Pie

9 inch Tiramisu

$36.00

Buche de Noel

$5.95+

classic French holiday dessert made with flourless cake, rolled with frosting and decorated to look like a log

Charlotte

$29.75

Whole Apple Tart -9"

$32.75

pate sucre, apples

Whole Bourbon Pecan Pie - 9"

$33.00

traditional bourbon pecan pie

Whole Bourdaloue - 9"

$33.00

almond cream pear tart

Whole Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie - 9"

$34.00

traditional bourbon pecan pie with chocolate chunks

Whole Chocolate Lover

$22.50+

chocolate genoise, chocolate ganache, dark chocolate mousse

Whole Flan- 9inch

$36.00

quiche crust filled with baked custard

Whole Napoleon

$31.25+

Whole Pound Cake

$28.00+

Whole Pumpkin Pie -9"

$33.00

classic pumpkin pie

Whole Quiche

$27.00+

Whole Royal Chocolate

$22.50+

crunchy almond crust, almond genoise, chocolate mousse

Whole Tart Fruit- 9 inch

$34.45

Whole Tiramisu- 7 inch

$29.75

Breads & Rolls

Baguette

$3.00

Banana Bread- LG

$8.00

Slice Banana Bread

$2.50

Slice Pumpkin Bread

$2.50

Bars & Brownies

Lemon Bars

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1173 Alpharetta Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

