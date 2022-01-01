Restaurant header imageView gallery
Doug's Trailer in Dryden

3638 NYS Route 281

Cortland, NY 13045

Fish Dinner

Dinner

Fish Dinner

$16.19

Shrimp Dinner

$18.80

Scallop Dinner

$25.84

Oyster Dinner

$23.09Out of stock

Clam Dinner

$16.19Out of stock

Portions

Fish Sandwich

$10.29

Shrimp Portion

$12.90

Scallop Portion

$19.93

Hotdog

$3.13

Clam Portion

$10.29Out of stock

Oyster Portion

$17.47Out of stock

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.58

Coleslaw

$3.01

Onion Rings

$5.29Out of stock

Specials

Fish Onion Dinner

$17.99Out of stock

Shrimp Onion Dinner

$20.61Out of stock

Scallop Onion Dinner

$27.64Out of stock

Oyster Onion Dinner

Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.93

Pepsi

$2.62

Diet Pepsi

$2.62Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.62Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.62Out of stock

Ice Tea

$2.10Out of stock

Grape

$1.93Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.93Out of stock

Orange

$2.62Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.62Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$2.62

Pepsi Zero

$2.62Out of stock

Cherry Pepsi

$2.62Out of stock

Paper Gift Certificates

Paper Gift Certificate

$20.00

Shirts

Small

$11.11

Medium

$11.11

Large

$11.11

Xtra Large

$11.11Out of stock

2 XL

$11.11Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Our Mission Statement This little business was founded in 1982 as part of our great free enterprise system. We will work hard to give you quality, fresh, good-tasting food - served in a clean, friendly atmosphere. We offer decent portions at fair prices...Doug

Website

Location

3638 NYS Route 281, Cortland, NY 13045

Directions

Gallery
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1 image
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1 image
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1 image

