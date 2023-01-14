Dough & Arrows Gettysburg / Remote

Restaurant header imageView gallery
YUMMYNESS

QUART

$16.75Out of stock

Select your favorite cookie dough or ice cream.

PINT

$9.25

Select your favorite cookie dough or ice cream.

DOUGH POP

$3.50

Dough Pops are a delicious treat! It is a ball of dough dipped in chocolate, and coated in sprinkles or toppings.

LEGENDARY SUNDAE

$8.75

A legendary sundae is made of 2 scoops of icecream/dough and delicious toppings.

LARGE SUNDAE

$7.25

Make your own sundae! Choose 3 Scoops of your favorite icecream/cookie dough and toppings!

SMALL SUNDAE

$4.29

Make your own sundae! Choose 1 Scoop of your favorite icecream and toppings!

MILKSHAKE

$8.75

Choose your most favorite Penn State Ice Cream and let us whip you up a delicious Milkshake!

ARROWHEAD

$9.25

Everyone wants to know what an arrowhead is... well it is a fabulous blend of Icecream/Dough and toppings. Super thick you need a spoon to eat it!

FLOAT

$8.00

Everyone loves a good float! Pick your most favorite!

SLICE CHEESECAKE

$5.25

Homemade Cheesecake made in house!

1 SCOOP

$3.75

Choose 1 Scoop of your Favorite Icecream or Edible Cooke Dough.

2 SCOOPS

$5.25

Choose 2 Scoops of your Favorite Icecream or Edible Cooke Dough.

3 SCOOPS

$6.75

Choose 3 Scoops of your Favorite Icecream or Edible Cooke Dough.

4 SCOOPS

$8.25

Choose 4 Scoops of your Favorite Icecream or Edible Cooke Dough.

LARGE BROWNIE

$4.00

Super fudgy, soft and gooey brownies.

DRINKS

Add a drink. Do not go thirsty!

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Edible Cookie Dough, Ice Cream, Desserts, & More!

Website

Location

1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Food Court Suite 1070, Mount Joy Township, PA 17325

Directions

Gallery
Dough & Arrows Dough Truck image
Dough & Arrows Dough Truck image

