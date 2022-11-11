Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dough & Arrows - Bossier City

No reviews yet

4200 Airline Drive Suite 800

Bossier City, LA 71111

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

YUMMYNESS

QUART

$16.75

Select your favorite cookie dough or ice cream.

PINT

$10.75

Select your favorite cookie dough or ice cream.

DOUGH POP

DOUGH POP

$4.25

Dough Pops are a delicious treat! It is a ball of dough dipped in chocolate, and coated in sprinkles or toppings.

LEGENDARY SUNDAE

LEGENDARY SUNDAE

$9.25

A legendary sundae is made of 2 scoops of icecream/dough and delicious toppings.

LARGE SUNDAE

$8.25

Make your own sundae! Choose 3 Scoops of your favorite icecream/cookie dough and toppings!

SMALL SUNDAE

$6.25

Make your own sundae! Choose 1 Scoop of your favorite icecream and toppings!

MILKSHAKE

MILKSHAKE

$9.75

Choose your most favorite Penn State Ice Cream and let us whip you up a delicious Milkshake!

ARROWHEAD

$10.25

Everyone wants to know what an arrowhead is... well it is a fabulous blend of Icecream/Dough and toppings. Super thick you need a spoon to eat it!

FLOAT

$9.75

Everyone loves a good float! Pick your most favorite!

SLICE CHEESECAKE

$7.25

Homemade Cheesecake made in house!

WHOLE CHEESECAKE

$48.00

**Please allow us 5 days notice to bake your cheesecake fresh for you!***

CUTIE PIE - COOKIE DOUGH ICECREAM PIE 6"

$13.50

**Please allow us 48hrs to make your pies for you** A cutie pie is a single serving ice cream dough pie. The crust is our edible cookie dough and your favorite ice cream and toppings.

COOKIE DOUGH ICECREAM PIE 9" LARGE

$18.50

**Please allow us 48hrs to make your pies for you** A 9" ice cream pie serves about 6 to 9 people depending on how large your slice. The crust is our edible cookie dough and your favorite ice cream and toppings.

1 SCOOP

$3.75

Choose 1 Scoop of your Favorite Icecream or Edible Cooke Dough.

2 SCOOPS

$5.25

Choose 2 Scoops of your Favorite Icecream or Edible Cooke Dough.

3 SCOOPS

$6.75

Choose 3 Scoops of your Favorite Icecream or Edible Cooke Dough.

4 SCOOPS

$8.25

Choose 4 Scoops of your Favorite Icecream or Edible Cooke Dough.

COOKIE PACK

$6.25

Homemade baked cookies. 6 Cookies in a pack!

LARGE FUDGE BROWNIE

$6.25

Super fudgy, soft and gooey brownies.

KINSLEE'S KRISPIE (BIG RICE KRISPIE)

$5.25

HUGE ICE CREAM SAMMICH

$8.25

DRINKS

Add a drink. Do not go thirsty!

Ooegy Gooey Butter Cake Bar

$6.25

Peanut Butter Cookies 4- Pack

$4.25

Pies

Pie Slices

$7.25

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are famous for our Edible Cookie Dough, Gourmet Ice Cream, and delectable dessert creations! We have taken the "standard" ice cream shop; flipped it upside down and made it super fun for everyone!

Location

4200 Airline Drive Suite 800, Bossier City, LA 71111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

