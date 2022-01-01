  • Home
Dough Boys Pizzeria American and Italian Foods

No reviews yet

960 Fairfax Street

Carlyle, IL 62231

Popular Items

Club Sub
16" Pepperoni Lover's
Italian

18" XX-Large

18" Meat Lover's

18" Meat Lover's

$21.80

Sausage. Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham and Choice of Cheese

18" Veggie Lover's

$21.80

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

18" Hawaiian Lover's

18" Hawaiian Lover's

$21.10

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon and Choice of Cheese

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.70

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

18" Pepperoni Lover's

$19.60

Lots of Pepperoni and Choice of Cheese

18" Dough Boy Supreme

$20.80

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Choice of Cheese

18" Create your on Pizza

$16.95

Choice of Cheese

16" X Large

16" Meat Lover's

16" Meat Lover's

$18.90

Sausage. Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham and Choice of Cheese

16" Veggie Lover's

$18.90

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

16" Hawaiian Lover's

16" Hawaiian Lover's

$18.60

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon and Choice of Cheese

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.95

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

16" Pepperoni Lover's

$17.45

Lots of Pepperoni and Choice of Cheese

16" Dough Boys Supreme

$18.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Choice of Cheese

16" Create your Own

$14.90

Choice of Cheese

14" Large

14" Meat Lover's

14" Meat Lover's

$16.80

Sausage. Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham and Choice of Cheese

14" Veggie Lover's

$16.80

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

14" Hawaiian Lover's

14" Hawaiian Lover's

$16.45

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon and Choice of Cheese

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.50

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

14" Pepperoni Lover's

$15.45

Lots of Pepperoni and Choice of Cheese

14" Dough Boys Supreme

$16.75

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Choice of Cheese

14" Create your own Pizza

$12.80

Choice of Cheese

12" Medium

12" Meat Lover's

12" Meat Lover's

$14.10

Sausage. Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham and Choice of Cheese

12" Veggie Lover's

$14.10

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

12" Hawaiian Lover's

12" Hawaiian Lover's

$13.10

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon and Choice of Cheese

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.70

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

12" Pepperoni Lover's

$12.75

Lots of Pepperoni and Choice of Cheese

12" Dough Boys Supreme

$14.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Choice of Cheese

12" Create your on Pizza

$10.75

Choice of Cheese

12" Half and Half

8" Child's

8" Meat Lover's

8" Meat Lover's

$7.60

Sausage. Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham and Choice of Cheese

8" Veggie Lover's

$7.60

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

8" Hawaiian Lover's

8" Hawaiian Lover's

$6.90

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon and Choice of Cheese

8" Pepperoni Lover's

$6.40

Lots of Pepperoni and Choice of Cheese

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.95

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

8" Dough Boys Supreme

$7.80

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Choice of Cheese

8" Create your on Pizza

$5.95

Choice of Cheese

15" Pan

15" Meat Lover's

$17.80

Sausage. Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham and Choice of Cheese

15" Veggie Lover's

$17.80

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

15" Hawaiian Lover's

$17.45

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon and Choice of Cheese

15" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.50

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

15" Pepperoni Lover's

$15.80

Lots of Pepperoni and Choice of Cheese

15" Dough Boys Supreme

$16.75

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Choice of Cheese

15" Create your on Pizza

$12.90

Choice of Cheese

12" Pan

12" Pan Meat Lover's

$14.80

Sausage. Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham and Choice of Cheese

12" Pan Veggie Lover's

$14.80

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

12" Pan Hawaiian Lover's

$14.40

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon and Choice of Cheese

12" Pan Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.20

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

12" Pan Pepperoni Lover's

$12.90

Lots of Pepperoni and Choice of Cheese

12" Pan Dough Boys Supreme

$14.90

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Choice of Cheese

12" Pan Create your on Pizza

$11.20

Choice of Cheese

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza Supreme

$13.95

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Provolone Blend. Cut into 12 pieces.

Sicilian Pizza Veggie

$13.10

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Dice Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

Create Your Own Sicilian

$11.75

Gluten Free Pizza

10" Gluten Free CYO Pizza

$10.95

10" Gluten Free Crust (Cauliflower)

Large Calzones

Create Own Large Calzone

$12.95

A calzone is an Italian-American pizza turnover. The Build Your Own Calzone starts with choice of meats or veggies, topped with Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmesan, served with Marinara, Spaghetti Sauce, Alfredo, Ranch, BBQ, or no sauce at all.

Lg Meat Lovers Calzone

$16.95

A calzone an Italian-American pizza turnover. Made with Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, DB Marinade, Ricotta, Parmesan and Mozzarella/ Provolone Blend.

Lg Supreme Calzone

$17.25

A calzone is an Italian-American pizza turnover. The Supreme Calzone is made with Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, DB Marinade, Ricotta, Parmesan and Mozzarella/ Provolone Blend.

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$14.65

A calzone is an Italian-American pizza turnover. The Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone is starts with Ranch Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan and Mozzarella/ Provolone Blend, Bacon, and Chicken.

Lg Hawaiian Calzone

$14.85

A calzone is an Italian-American pizza turnover. The Hawaiian Calzone is starts with Ricotta, Parmesan and Mozzarella/ Provolone Blend, Marinara sauce Bacon, Ham and Pineapple.

Lg Veggie Lover Calzone

$16.45

A calzone is an Italian-American pizza turnover. The Veggie Lover Calzone starts with Ricotta, Parmesan and Mozzarella/ Provolone Blend, Marinara sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Dice Tomatoes.

Small Calzones

Create Your Own Calzone

$7.55

A calzone is an Italian-American pizza turnover. The Build Your Own Calzone starts with choice of meats or veggies, topped with Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmesan, served with Marinara, Spaghetti Sauce, Alfredo, Ranch, BBQ, or no sauce at all.

Sm Meat Lovers Calzone

$8.25

Sm Supreme Calzone

$8.35

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$7.95

Sm Hawaiian Calzone

$7.95

Sm Veggie Lover Calzone

$8.15

Subs

Italian

$9.95

Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers, and Oil and Vinegar Basil Sauce On Fresh Bread

Ham and Cheese

$9.25

Ham, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers, and Oil and Vinegar Basil Sauce, Garlic Spice On Fresh Bread

Club Sub

$9.25

Sliced Ham and Turkey with Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers, and Mayo On Fresh Bread

Italian Cheese Steak

$9.95

Cooked Sirloin, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion. Seasoned with Garlic Powder, Salt, Pepper and Basil on Fresh Bread

Meatball Sub

$9.45

Split down the middle delicious Meatballs on Fresh Bread

Dough Boys Baked Roman

$13.55

Pizza dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions, Banana Peppers, Oil and Vinegar, Basil Sauce, Pepper, Salt, and Parmesan Cheese; Then, baked in the oven.

Turkey Sub

$9.95

Dinners

Dough Boys Spaghetti

$9.99

Homemade Spaghetti Sauce

Child Spaghetti

$4.99

Baked Ziti

$9.99

Topped w/ Cheese and baked

Fettucine Alfredo

$9.99

Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$13.49Out of stock

Topped w/ cheese and baked

Salads

Small Antipasto Salad

$7.99

Salami, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese Rolled with Black Olives, Tomatoes, Croutons and Garbanzo beans on a bed of Lettuce.

Large Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Salami, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese Rolled with Black Olives, Tomatoes, Croutons and Garbanzo beans on a bed of Lettuce.

Small Chef Salad

Small Chef Salad

$7.99

Made with chopped Ham, Turkey, Shredded Mozzarella , Tomatoes, Croutons, Garbanzo Beans on a bed of Lettuce.

Large Chef Salad

Large Chef Salad

$10.99

Made with chopped Ham, Turkey, Shredded Mozzarella , Tomatoes, Croutons, Garbanzo Beans on a bed of Lettuce.

Small House Salad

$4.99

House Salad made with Shredded Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Croutons on a bed of Lettuce. Cheese, Croutons on a bed of Lettuce.

Large House Salad

$6.99

House Salad made with Shredded Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Croutons on a bed of Lettuce.

Build Your own Salad

$9.95

Appetizers

Fried Ravioli

$5.95

Fried Zucchini

$5.95

Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Fried Pickles Fries

$9.25

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.25Out of stock

Fried Porta Mushrooms

$8.95Out of stock

Fried Mozzarella

$9.95
8 Bone-in Wings

8 Bone-in Wings

$12.99
16 Bone-in Wings

16 Bone-in Wings

$23.99

24 Bone-in Wings

$33.99

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$7.50Out of stock

Brushed with Garlic Butter, Baked and covered with Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese Blend

NA Beverages

2 LIter Soda

$2.40

32 oz Fountain Drink To-Go

20oz Bottle Soda

$1.80
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Our menu items are made daily with the highest quality foods in our restaurant. Our goal is to serve you great food in a pleasant environment.

960 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231

