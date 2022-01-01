DoughBoys Pizzeria
No reviews yet
150 Main St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
COKE PRODUCTS
2lt Fanta Orange
2Lt. Coke
2Lt. Diet Coke
2Lt. Sprite
Barqs Root Beer
Blue Powerade
Coke
Coke Cherry
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper Cream Soda
Dr. Pepper Diet
Fanta Grape
Fanta Orange
Fanta Pineapple
Ginger Ale
Gold Peak Lemon
Gold Peak Sweet Ice Tea
Gold Peak Unsweetened Ice Tea
Lemonade Pink
Powerade Red
Sprite
Water-Bottled
Polar Soda Water
PEPSI PRODUCTS
PEPSI
PEPSI ZERO
DIET PEPSI
MT DEW
ORANGE CRUSH
GRAPE CRUSH
2L PEPSI
2L DIET PEPSI
2L MT DEW
G2 Zero Glacier FReeze
G2 Cool Blue
G2 Fruit Punch low sugar
BEER (2I+ ID Required)
Miller Lite
Miller Lite 6 Pack
Coors Lt Bottle
Coors Lite 6 Pack
Truly Wild Berry
Truly Wild Berry 12oz 6 Pack
Sam Lager
Sam Lager 12oz 6 Pack
Blue Moon
Blue Moon 6 Pack
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Black Cherry 12oz 6 Pack
Corona Xtra
Corona Xtra 6 Pack
Pabst Blue Ribbon 12 oz can
Pabst Blue Ribbon 12 oz 6 Pack
Narragansett
Narragansett Lager 6 Pack
Massive Haze IPA - Massachusetts Brewing Co.
Miller High Life
Miller High Life 6 Pack
Apps
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy, Golden-Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served With House Marinara Sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
Six Golden Fried Jalapeños Stuffed with Cream Cheese and Cheddar.
Fresh Cut Onion Rings
Hand-Breaded, Crispy Golden Onion Rings. Served With Chipotle Ranch Sauce.
Potato Skins
Loaded With Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions. Topped with Sour Cream.
Chicken Tenders-Small
Hand-Breaded, Golden-Fried Fresh Chicken Tenders Served With Honey Mustard or Ranch.
Chicken Tenders-Large
Hand-Breaded, Golden-Fried Fresh Chicken Tenders Served With Honey Mustard or Ranch.
Doughboys Cheesy Bread
Fresh Oven-Baked Doughboys Cheesy Bread is Topped With a Blend of 100% Real Mozzarella Seasoned in Our House Made Garlic Sauce. It Is Served with Our Specialty Pizza Sauce For Your Dipping Pleasure!
Fried Pickle Chips
House Cut, Breaded and Fried Pickle Chips With Chipotle Ranch Sauce.
French Fry Basket
Served With Aioli or Chipotle Ranch Sauce.
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
Served With Aioli or Chipotle Ranch Sauce.
Chili cheese fries
Crispy Fries Topped With House Chili, Mozzarella Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, and Scallions.
Ultimate Poutine
Baked Loaded Fries With Melted Cheese Curds and Gravy. Topped With a Fried Egg and Scallions.
Chicken Wings (8)
Our Doughboys Wings are Hand-Breaded Chicken Wings, Fried Then Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce. Served With Celery and Blue Cheese.
Chicken Wings (16)
Our Doughboys Wings are Hand-Breaded Chicken Wings, Fried Then Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce. Served With Celery and Blue Cheese. Large order of 16 wings.
Garlic Knots (SM)
Pizza Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter. Sprinkled With Parmesan and Herbs. Served With Ranch or Marinara.
Garlic Knots (LG)
Pizza Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter. Sprinkled With Parmesan and Herbs. Served With Ranch or Marinara.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadillas
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled with Freshly Grated Melted Cheese. Garnished with Guacamole, Salsa and Sour Cream.
Cheese and Bacon quesadilla
Crispy Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.
Steak Quesadilla
Thin Sliced Ribeye Steak, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, and Melted Cheese.
BCBF
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and Melted Cheese. Served With Ranch Dressing.
Sandwiches
Italian
Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Hot Peppers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese. Garnished With Oil, Vinegar and Oregano For Extra Flavor. Comes in a Sub Roll.
Steak and cheese
Doughboys Specialty Item. Half a Pound of Thin Sliced Beef With Melted Cheese and Topped With Sautéed Fresh Peppers and Onions.
Fried Chicken Sammy
Southern Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Spicy Mayo and Topped With Coleslaw.
Buffalo chicken
Fried Chicken in a Spicy Wing Sauce, Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions and Blue Cheese Dressing.
Pulled pork
Pulled Pork Topped with Melted Cheddar, Pickles, Coleslaw and BBQ Drizzle on a Brioche Roll.
Meatball parm
Meatballs, Our Signature Marinara Sauce, and Melted Provolone Cheese Served in a Sub Roll.
Chicken parm
Lightly Hand Breaded Chicken Topped With Marinara Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served in a Sub Roll.
Build your own Angus Burger
Build Your Very Own 8oz Angus Beef Burger. Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and a Side of French Fries.
Chicken salad
Fresh House Made Chicken Salad Topped With Spring Mix, Tomato, and Avocado.
Soups & Salads
Garden Salad
Fresh Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion and Crispy Croutons.
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese and Red Onions. Served With Greek Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Crispy Croutons Served With Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions. Served With Blue Cheese Dressing.
Pasta Dishes
Cheesy Chicken Bacon Mac
Juicy Pieces of Grilled Chicken and Crispy Bacon Blended with Our House Made Beer Cheese Sauce and Cavatappi Pasta.
Chicken Broccoli
House Made White Cheese Sauce With Fresh Broccoli and Grilled Chicken. Garnished With Parsley.
Veggie Alfredo
Spinach, Peppers, Mushrooms and Eggplant in Our House Made White Cheese Sauce Over Penne Pasta.
Chicken Parm Pasta
Lightly Hand Breaded Chicken Topped with Fresh Mozzarella in Our Signature Marinara Sauce Over Penne Pasta.
Meatball and Sausage
House Made Tomato Sauce With Parmesan Cheese and a Touch of Minced Garlic Over Our Fresh Ziti Pasta.
Baked Pasta with Alfredo
House Made White Cheese Sauce Topped With Melted Mozzarella, Garnished in Fresh Basil.
Baked Pasta with Marinara
House Made Tomato Sauce With Melted Mozzarella. Garnished in Fresh Basil.
Pizza's & Calzone
Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza With Our Signature Pizza Sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza
Rich and Zesty Pepperoni Pizza With Our Signature Pizza Sauce.
Margarita Pizza
Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, and Our Signature Pizza Sauce.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, House Made Meatballs, Black Forest Ham, Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese in Our Signature Red Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy, Tangy Creation With Grilled Chicken, Celery, Red Onions, and Buffalo Sauce.
Hawaiian pizza
Black Forest Ham, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Caramelized Onions, Freshly Sliced Jalapeños, and Mozzarella Cheese Topped With BBQ Sauce.
Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped With a BBQ Sauce Swirl.
Red Bliss Pizza
Thin Sliced Red Skin Potatoes, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, and Scallions in a Garlic and Olive Oil Base. Topped With a Sour Cream and Spicy Ranch Drizzle.
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Thinly Shaved Steak, Sliced Green Peppers, Yellow Onions, Garlic Cheese Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella
Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Crispy Hot Chicken, Smoked Provolone, Pepper Jack, Jalapeño Peppers, Romano, Finished with Dill Pickles and a Ranch Drizzle.
Greek Pizza
Feta, Kalamata Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Oregano, Creamy Greek Vinaigrette.
Eggplant Parm Pizza
Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze
Chzburger pizza
House Specialty Seasoned Ground Beef, Tomatoes, White Onion, Dill Pickles, and Mozzarella Cheese. Drizzled in Our Signature Burger Sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese With Our House Ranch Dressing.
Breakfast Pizza
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese With Garlic and Olive Oil Garnished With a Fried Egg. One Egg For a Small Pizza, Two Eggs for a Large Pizza.
Half & Half Specialty (Large Only)
Build Your Own Pizza
Dessert
Extras
Salads
Garden Salad Party Tray
Fresh Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion and Crispy Croutons.
Greek Salad Party Tray
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese and Red Onions. Served With Greek Dressing.
Caesar Salad Party Tray
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Crispy Croutons Served With Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Pastas
Chicken Broccoli Pasta Party Tray
House Made White Cheese Sauce With Fresh Broccoli and Grilled Chicken. Garnished With Parsley. For up to 4 people.
Meatball and Sausage Pasta Party Tray
House Made Tomato Sauce With Parmesan Cheese and a Touch of Minced Garlic Over Our Fresh Ziti Pasta. For up to 4 people.
Baked Ziti Alfredo Party Tray
House Made White Cheese Sauce Garnished in Fresh Basil. For up to 4 people.
Baked Ziti with Tomato Sauce Party Tray
House Made Tomato Sauce With Parmesan Cheese. Garnished in Fresh Basil. For up to 4 people.
Chicken Parm Pasta Party Tray
Lightly Hand Breaded Chicken Topped with Fresh Mozzarella in Our Signature Marinara Sauce Over Penne Pasta. For up to 4 people.
Veggie Alfredo Party Tray
Spinach, Peppers, Mushrooms and Eggplant in Our House Made White Cheese Sauce Over Penne Pasta. For up to 4 people.
Call for Open Hours
Doughboys Pizzeria is a local and family friendly pizzeria offering a large selection of pizzas, sandwiches with outdoor seating, great ambiance, and fresh ingredients with global flavors in our food. We deliver and offer Catering services!
150 Main St, Fitchburg, MA 01420