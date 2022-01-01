Restaurant header imageView gallery

DoughBoys Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

150 Main St

Fitchburg, MA 01420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza

COKE PRODUCTS

2lt Fanta Orange

2lt Fanta Orange

$4.00
2Lt. Coke

2Lt. Coke

$4.00
2Lt. Diet Coke

2Lt. Diet Coke

$4.00
2Lt. Sprite

2Lt. Sprite

$4.00
Barqs Root Beer

Barqs Root Beer

$2.25
Blue Powerade

Blue Powerade

$3.00Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$2.25
Coke Cherry

Coke Cherry

$2.25Out of stock
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.25Out of stock
Dr. Pepper Cream Soda

Dr. Pepper Cream Soda

$2.25Out of stock
Dr. Pepper Diet

Dr. Pepper Diet

$2.25
Fanta Grape

Fanta Grape

$2.25
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.25Out of stock
Fanta Pineapple

Fanta Pineapple

$2.25
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.25Out of stock
Gold Peak Lemon

Gold Peak Lemon

$2.25Out of stock
Gold Peak Sweet Ice Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Ice Tea

$3.00Out of stock
Gold Peak Unsweetened Ice Tea

Gold Peak Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00
Lemonade Pink

Lemonade Pink

$2.25Out of stock
Powerade Red

Powerade Red

$3.00Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25Out of stock
Water-Bottled

Water-Bottled

$2.00

Polar Soda Water

$2.00

PEPSI PRODUCTS

PEPSI

PEPSI

$2.25Out of stock
PEPSI ZERO

PEPSI ZERO

$2.25Out of stock
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$2.25Out of stock
MT DEW

MT DEW

$2.25Out of stock
ORANGE CRUSH

ORANGE CRUSH

$2.25Out of stock
GRAPE CRUSH

GRAPE CRUSH

$2.25Out of stock
2L PEPSI

2L PEPSI

$5.00Out of stock
2L DIET PEPSI

2L DIET PEPSI

$5.00
2L MT DEW

2L MT DEW

$5.00

G2 Zero Glacier FReeze

$3.00Out of stock

G2 Cool Blue

$3.00Out of stock

G2 Fruit Punch low sugar

$3.00Out of stock

BEER (2I+ ID Required)

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite 6 Pack

$8.99
Coors Lt Bottle

Coors Lt Bottle

$5.00

Coors Lite 6 Pack

$8.99
Truly Wild Berry

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry 12oz 6 Pack

$11.69
Sam Lager

Sam Lager

$6.00

Sam Lager 12oz 6 Pack

$11.99
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Moon 6 Pack

$11.99Out of stock
White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry 12oz 6 Pack

$11.69Out of stock
Corona Xtra

Corona Xtra

$6.00Out of stock

Corona Xtra 6 Pack

$11.99Out of stock
Pabst Blue Ribbon 12 oz can

Pabst Blue Ribbon 12 oz can

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon 12 oz 6 Pack

$8.99
Narragansett

Narragansett

$3.00

Narragansett Lager 6 Pack

$7.99
Massive Haze IPA - Massachusetts Brewing Co.

Massive Haze IPA - Massachusetts Brewing Co.

$6.00
Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller High Life 6 Pack

$9.99

CHIPS

Miss Vickie's Chips

Miss Vickie's Chips

$1.50

Apps

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Crispy, Golden-Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served With House Marinara Sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99Out of stock

Six Golden Fried Jalapeños Stuffed with Cream Cheese and Cheddar.

Fresh Cut Onion Rings

Fresh Cut Onion Rings

$5.99

Hand-Breaded, Crispy Golden Onion Rings. Served With Chipotle Ranch Sauce.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.99

Loaded With Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions. Topped with Sour Cream.

Chicken Tenders-Small

Chicken Tenders-Small

$9.99

Hand-Breaded, Golden-Fried Fresh Chicken Tenders Served With Honey Mustard or Ranch.

Chicken Tenders-Large

Chicken Tenders-Large

$13.99

Hand-Breaded, Golden-Fried Fresh Chicken Tenders Served With Honey Mustard or Ranch.

Doughboys Cheesy Bread

Doughboys Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Fresh Oven-Baked Doughboys Cheesy Bread is Topped With a Blend of 100% Real Mozzarella Seasoned in Our House Made Garlic Sauce. It Is Served with Our Specialty Pizza Sauce For Your Dipping Pleasure!

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

House Cut, Breaded and Fried Pickle Chips With Chipotle Ranch Sauce.

French Fry Basket

French Fry Basket

$5.99

Served With Aioli or Chipotle Ranch Sauce.

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$6.99

Served With Aioli or Chipotle Ranch Sauce.

Chili cheese fries

Chili cheese fries

$10.99

Crispy Fries Topped With House Chili, Mozzarella Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, and Scallions.

Ultimate Poutine

Ultimate Poutine

$11.99

Baked Loaded Fries With Melted Cheese Curds and Gravy. Topped With a Fried Egg and Scallions.

Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$9.99

Our Doughboys Wings are Hand-Breaded Chicken Wings, Fried Then Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce. Served With Celery and Blue Cheese.

Chicken Wings (16)

Chicken Wings (16)

$15.99

Our Doughboys Wings are Hand-Breaded Chicken Wings, Fried Then Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce. Served With Celery and Blue Cheese. Large order of 16 wings.

Garlic Knots (SM)

Garlic Knots (SM)

$6.99

Pizza Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter. Sprinkled With Parmesan and Herbs. Served With Ranch or Marinara.

Garlic Knots (LG)

Garlic Knots (LG)

$10.99

Pizza Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter. Sprinkled With Parmesan and Herbs. Served With Ranch or Marinara.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$8.99

Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled with Freshly Grated Melted Cheese. Garnished with Guacamole, Salsa and Sour Cream.

Cheese and Bacon quesadilla

$11.99

Crispy Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Thin Sliced Ribeye Steak, Caramelized Onions, Green Peppers, and Melted Cheese.

BCBF

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and Melted Cheese. Served With Ranch Dressing.

Sandwiches

Italian

$12.99

Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Hot Peppers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese. Garnished With Oil, Vinegar and Oregano For Extra Flavor. Comes in a Sub Roll.

Steak and cheese

Steak and cheese

$12.99

Doughboys Specialty Item. Half a Pound of Thin Sliced Beef With Melted Cheese and Topped With Sautéed Fresh Peppers and Onions.

Fried Chicken Sammy

Fried Chicken Sammy

$11.99

Southern Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Spicy Mayo and Topped With Coleslaw.

Buffalo chicken

$11.99

Fried Chicken in a Spicy Wing Sauce, Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions and Blue Cheese Dressing.

Pulled pork

$11.99

Pulled Pork Topped with Melted Cheddar, Pickles, Coleslaw and BBQ Drizzle on a Brioche Roll.

Meatball parm

$12.99

Meatballs, Our Signature Marinara Sauce, and Melted Provolone Cheese Served in a Sub Roll.

Chicken parm

$11.99

Lightly Hand Breaded Chicken Topped With Marinara Sauce and Melted Cheese. Served in a Sub Roll.

Build your own Angus Burger

Build your own Angus Burger

$10.99

Build Your Very Own 8oz Angus Beef Burger. Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and a Side of French Fries.

Chicken salad

$9.99

Fresh House Made Chicken Salad Topped With Spring Mix, Tomato, and Avocado.

Soups & Salads

Garden Salad

$4.49+

Fresh Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion and Crispy Croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese and Red Onions. Served With Greek Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Crispy Croutons Served With Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions. Served With Blue Cheese Dressing.

Pasta Dishes

Cheesy Chicken Bacon Mac

Cheesy Chicken Bacon Mac

$14.99

Juicy Pieces of Grilled Chicken and Crispy Bacon Blended with Our House Made Beer Cheese Sauce and Cavatappi Pasta.

Chicken Broccoli

$13.99

House Made White Cheese Sauce With Fresh Broccoli and Grilled Chicken. Garnished With Parsley.

Veggie Alfredo

Veggie Alfredo

$11.99

Spinach, Peppers, Mushrooms and Eggplant in Our House Made White Cheese Sauce Over Penne Pasta.

Chicken Parm Pasta

$14.99

Lightly Hand Breaded Chicken Topped with Fresh Mozzarella in Our Signature Marinara Sauce Over Penne Pasta.

Meatball and Sausage

$15.99

House Made Tomato Sauce With Parmesan Cheese and a Touch of Minced Garlic Over Our Fresh Ziti Pasta.

Baked Pasta with Alfredo

$10.99

House Made White Cheese Sauce Topped With Melted Mozzarella, Garnished in Fresh Basil.

Baked Pasta with Marinara

$10.99

House Made Tomato Sauce With Melted Mozzarella. Garnished in Fresh Basil.

Pizza's & Calzone

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.99+

Cheese Pizza With Our Signature Pizza Sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99+

Rich and Zesty Pepperoni Pizza With Our Signature Pizza Sauce.

Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$12.99+

Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, and Our Signature Pizza Sauce.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99+

Sausage, Pepperoni, House Made Meatballs, Black Forest Ham, Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese in Our Signature Red Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Spicy, Tangy Creation With Grilled Chicken, Celery, Red Onions, and Buffalo Sauce.

Hawaiian pizza

Hawaiian pizza

$15.99+

Black Forest Ham, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Caramelized Onions, Freshly Sliced Jalapeños, and Mozzarella Cheese Topped With BBQ Sauce.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$12.99+

Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped With a BBQ Sauce Swirl.

Red Bliss Pizza

$13.99+

Thin Sliced Red Skin Potatoes, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, and Scallions in a Garlic and Olive Oil Base. Topped With a Sour Cream and Spicy Ranch Drizzle.

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.99+

Thinly Shaved Steak, Sliced Green Peppers, Yellow Onions, Garlic Cheese Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella

Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Crispy Hot Chicken, Smoked Provolone, Pepper Jack, Jalapeño Peppers, Romano, Finished with Dill Pickles and a Ranch Drizzle.

Greek Pizza

$14.99+

Feta, Kalamata Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Oregano, Creamy Greek Vinaigrette.

Eggplant Parm Pizza

Eggplant Parm Pizza

$14.99+

Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Chzburger pizza

Chzburger pizza

$14.99+

House Specialty Seasoned Ground Beef, Tomatoes, White Onion, Dill Pickles, and Mozzarella Cheese. Drizzled in Our Signature Burger Sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.99+

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese With Our House Ranch Dressing.

Breakfast Pizza

$13.99+

Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese With Garlic and Olive Oil Garnished With a Fried Egg. One Egg For a Small Pizza, Two Eggs for a Large Pizza.

Half & Half Specialty (Large Only)

$17.99

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99+

Dessert

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$5.99Out of stock

Fried Dough

$6.99
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2 pieces)

Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2 pieces)

$5.99Out of stock

Extras

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Lunch pizza special

2 Pizza slice and drink

$6.00

Salads

Garden Salad Party Tray

$35.00

Fresh Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion and Crispy Croutons.

Greek Salad Party Tray

$35.00

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese and Red Onions. Served With Greek Dressing.

Caesar Salad Party Tray

$35.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Crispy Croutons Served With Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Pastas

Chicken Broccoli Pasta Party Tray

$40.00

House Made White Cheese Sauce With Fresh Broccoli and Grilled Chicken. Garnished With Parsley. For up to 4 people.

Meatball and Sausage Pasta Party Tray

$40.00

House Made Tomato Sauce With Parmesan Cheese and a Touch of Minced Garlic Over Our Fresh Ziti Pasta. For up to 4 people.

Baked Ziti Alfredo Party Tray

$40.00

House Made White Cheese Sauce Garnished in Fresh Basil. For up to 4 people.

Baked Ziti with Tomato Sauce Party Tray

$40.00

House Made Tomato Sauce With Parmesan Cheese. Garnished in Fresh Basil. For up to 4 people.

Chicken Parm Pasta Party Tray

$40.00

Lightly Hand Breaded Chicken Topped with Fresh Mozzarella in Our Signature Marinara Sauce Over Penne Pasta. For up to 4 people.

Veggie Alfredo Party Tray

$40.00Out of stock

Spinach, Peppers, Mushrooms and Eggplant in Our House Made White Cheese Sauce Over Penne Pasta. For up to 4 people.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Doughboys Pizzeria is a local and family friendly pizzeria offering a large selection of pizzas, sandwiches with outdoor seating, great ambiance, and fresh ingredients with global flavors in our food. We deliver and offer Catering services!

Website

Location

150 Main St, Fitchburg, MA 01420

Directions

Gallery
Dough Boys image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ZAPATA MEXICAN COCINA
orange star4.7 • 1,266
23 Lunenburg Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
The Fay Club - 658 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA
orange star4.6 • 50
658 Main Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
DA - 8023 - Fitchburg
orange starNo Reviews
516 John Fitch Hwy Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Pammy’s Place
orange starNo Reviews
68 Airport Rd Unit 1 Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1110 - Leominster
orange star4.4 • 541
35 Commercial Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5084 - Leominster
orange starNo Reviews
231 Mill Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fitchburg

ZAPATA MEXICAN COCINA
orange star4.7 • 1,266
23 Lunenburg Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Legends Bar & Grille - Fitchburg
orange star4.5 • 52
68 Airport Rd Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
The Fay Club - 658 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA
orange star4.6 • 50
658 Main Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fitchburg
Leominster
review star
Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston