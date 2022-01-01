- Home
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Island
1-B New Orleans Rd
Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
Popular Items
BUILD YOUR OWN
Small Hand Tossed
Made with our Housemade Dough, stretched thin and hand tossed then topped with Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese....Hand Tossed Crust is our Specialty!
Small Thin Crust
Made with House Dough. Dark Brown Edge, for those that like less Dough, Sauce, Cheese and Toppings. Maximum 3 Toppings.....Not available with extra sauce or cheese..... Limited Availability.
10 Inch GFREE RED
Dough Boys 10" gluten free pizza crust is made with rice flour, tapioca and potato starches.
Small Hand Tosed White
Our famous hand tossed crust topped with Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese
Small Thin White
Thin to the Edge with a base of Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Cushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese
10 Inch GFREE White
Large Hand Tossed
Made with our Housemade Dough, stretched thin and hand tossed then topped with Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese....Hand Tossed Crust is our Specialty!
Large Thin Crust
Made with House Dough. Dark Brown Edge, for those that like less Dough, Sauce, Cheese and Toppings. Maximum 3 Toppings.....Not available with extra sauce or cheese..... Limited Availability.
Large Hand Tossed White
Our famous hand tossed crust topped with Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese
Large Thin White
Thin to the Edge with a base of Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Cushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese
Slice
SMALL LOCAL LEGEND PIZZA
Small Mag’s Margherita
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese
Small Coco’s Hawaiian
Diced Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese
Small Jen’s Boom Boom Bbq
Chicken Cutlet, Red Onion, Bacon, Jalapeno, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and House Blend Cheese
Small Ben’s Banging Basil
Chicken Breast, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomato, Pesto Sauce Base and House Blend Cheese
Small GG’s Greek
Sliced Tomato, Black Olives, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Pesto Sauce
Small Spring Break Jake
Our Cheesiest Pizza.....Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan and House Blend Cheese
Small Kim’s Veggie
Spinach, Broccoli, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Small Bubba’s Baby
Double Sausage, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Small Big Caruna
Sweet onion, Half Sausage, Half Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flakes, Ricotta, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Small Kyse’s Chicken Parm
Chicken Cutlet, Parmesan Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Small Doug’s Big Elvis
Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Bacon, Pepperoni, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Small Sluckdog’s High Roller
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatball, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Small Ollie’s All The Way
Our Version of the Works! Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Black Olive, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Small Sissy’s White
Broccoli, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta Cheese an House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce
Small Tommy’s Best
Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Bacon, Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese and House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce
Small Rd’s Delight
Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chicken, Sausage, Mushroom, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce
Small Mike’s Cheeseburger
This is One Whopper of a Pizza.... Prime Burger, Bacon, Sweet Onion, Tomato, Pickle, House Blend Cheese and Special Sauce....c'mon you know what the sauce is.
Small Dough Boys Steak Pizza
Shaved Ribeye, Tomato, Sweet Onion, House Blend Cheese....Served with Shredded Lettuce and Blue Cheese Dressing.....Not Available as a Half Pizza
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
The Simple Classic! Ranch Dressing Base, Chicken Breast and Bacon
Small Boardwalk
Extra cheese, two layers of pepperoni and red sauce. Don't tell us it's greasy.
Small Homey Hot
Buffalo sauce base with chicken, blue cheese crumbles and house blend cheese
LARGE LOCAL LEGEND PIZZA
Large Mag’s Margherita
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Large Coco’s Hawaiian
Diced Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Large Jen’s Boom Boom Bbq
Chicken Cutlet, Red Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese and BBQ SAUCE
Large Ben’s Banging Basil
Chicken, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese and Pesto Sauce Base
Large GG's Greek
Sliced Tomato, Spinach, Black Olives, Banana Pepper, Feta Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Pesto Sauce Base
Large Spring Break Jake
Our Cheesiest Pizza...….Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Large Kim’s Veggie
Spinach, Broccoli, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Large Bubba’s Baby
Double Sausage, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Large The Big Caruna
Sweet Onion, Half Sausage, Half Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flakes, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce......Not Available as a Half Pizza
Large Kyse’s Chicken Parm
Chicken Cutlet, Parmesan, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Large Doug’s Big Elvis
Our Most Popular..... Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushroom, Sweet Onion and Green Pepper, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Large Sluckdog’s High Roller
Our Meatiest.....Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Meatball, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce
Large Ollie’s All The Way
Our Version of the Works.....Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Mushroom, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce....Hand Tossed Crust Only
Large Tommy’s Best
Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sliced Tomato, Spinach, Bacon and House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce
Large Mike’s Cheeseburger
This is one Whopper of a Pizza....Burger, Bacon, Sweet Onion, Tomato, Pickle, House Blend Cheese and Special Sauce....c'mon you can guess what it is. Only available in Hand tossed Crust
Large Dough Boys Steak Pizza
Shaved Ribeye, Sweet Onion, Tomato, House Blend Cheese...Served with Shredded Lettuce and Blue Cheese...Not Available as a Half Pizza but You Can Order a Small Steak Pizza
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
The Simple Classic! Ranch Dressing Base, Chicken Breast and Bacon
Large Homey Hot
Buffalo sauce base with chicken, blue cheese crumbles and house blend cheese
Large Boardwalk
Extra cheese, two layers of pepperoni and red sauce . Don't tell us it's greasy
SPECIALTY SUBS
Cheese Steak Sub
Good enough to make Pat and Gino Mad.... Shaved Ribeye, House Cheese Sauce, on a Toasted Roll, With or Without Sautéed Onions
Dough Boys Bomb Sub
The One to Rule them All.... Shaved Ribeye, House Cheese Sauce, Sautéed Mushroom, Onion and Green Pepper, Topped with Tomato, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, with Mayo on a Toasted Roll
Double Cheese Burger Sub
Two 1/4lb Prime Pattys. Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Ketchup and Mayo on a Toasted Roll
Darren’s Meatball Parm Sub
From a 100 year old recipe.... Meatballs, Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese....Baked to Perfection on an Toasted Roll
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken Cutlets, Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, on a Toasted Roll
Italian Deli Sub
Old Faithful..... Capicola, Genoa Salami, Tavern Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Balsamic Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Oregano, on an Toasted Roll
Veggie Sub
Avocado, Cucumber, Spinach, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Balsamic Dressing, on a Toasted Roll.... Take it up a notch and add a Protein
Noah’s De-Lish Tuna Fish Sub
Lightly Seasoned Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Onion. Pickle.....on a Toasted Roll
Finn’s Ham And Swiss Sub
Tavern Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Mustard, on a Toasted Roll
Brendo’s Beach Club Sub
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, House Blend Cheese, Honey Mustard on a Toasted Roll
Turkey Club
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Philly
Diced sauteed chicken and house blend cheese sauce, with or without sauteed onion
Chicken Pesto
Sauteed chicken, pesto, tomato, spinach, provolone cheese and balsamic dressing
APPETIZERS
Straight Fries
Natural Cut Straight French Fry.....yes they come with Ketchup
Curly Fries
Lightly Seasoned Curly Fry.....yes they come with Ketchup
Large Bacon Cheese Fries
Bacon, House Cheese Sauce....Choice of Straight or Curly Fry.....yes they come with Ketchup
Small Bacon Cheese Fries
Justincredible Bread Sticks
A small Dough stretched flat, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Parmesan....Baked, Sliced and served with a Side of Red Sauce
6 Mozz Sticks
6 Fried Mozzarella Sticks.....served with a Side of Red Sauce
Cheesey Bread
Small Dough Pressed Flat, topped with House Blend Cheese, Baked and Cut into Strips.....Served with a Side of Red Sauce
Meatball App
4 House Made Meatballs over a Bed of Spinach, Topped with Parmesan Cheese
5 Garlic Knots
5 Garlic Knots with a Side of Sauce....if you don't know, you owe it to yourself to find out....think Garlic, Butter, Parmesan and Italian Spices.....Yummy!!
4 Meatball Sliders
4 Garlic Knots Stuffed with Meatballs, Served with a Side of Red Sauce
8 Chicken Wings
8 Wings Baked then Fried.....Choice of Naked, Traditional Buffalo, Sweet Memphis BBQ or the mustard base Carolina Gold. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
6 Boneless Tenders
5 Fried Chicken Breast Tenders.....Available Naked or Tossed in a Sauce. Served with a Side of Ranch, Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese
House Potato Chips
Plates Napkins
Plates and Napkins for 4 People
Bag Chips
CHOPPED SALADS
SM Chopped Salad
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
LG Chopped Salad
A Small is the Size of a Side Salad A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion
Small HOUSE Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, House Blend Cheese and 1 Dressing. Extra Dressings and Added Meats are available.
Large HOUSE Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, House Blend Cheese and 1 Dressing. Extra Dressings and Added Meats are available.
Small CAESAR Salad
Romaine, Crouton, Romano Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and 1 Dressing... Add Anchovy or a Meat for an Additional Charges.
Large CAESAR Salad
Romaine, Crouton, Romano Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and 1 Dressing... Add Anchovies or Meat for an Additional Charge
Small GREEK Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Choice of 1 Dressing. Add on Additional Dressings or a Meat for an Upcharge.
Large GREEK Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Choice of 1 Dressing. Add on Additional Dressings or a Meat for an Upcharge
CALZONES
House Calzone
Diced Ham, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese...Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce
Veggie Calzone
Spinach, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato and House Blend Cheese, Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce
Roni Calzone
Double Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese, Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce
Bomb Calzone
Shaved Ribeye, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, House Blend Cheese, Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce
Meatball Calzone
Sliced Meatball, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese. Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce.
Italian Calzone
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Tavern Ham, Provolone Cheese, Sweet Onion, Tomato, House Blend Cheese. Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce.
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta and House blend cheese. Served with a Side of Red Sauce
SIDES
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Red Sauce
Side 2oz Dressing
Side Parm
Side Red Pepper Flakes
Side Black Olives
Side Jalapenos
Side Banana Peppers
Side Anchovy
Side Pesto Sauce
Plates \ Napkins for 4
4 Sets Utensils
Side 4 0z Dressing
Side Thai Chili
Side Teriyaki
Pint of Red Sauce
Quart of Red Sauce
Pint Ranch Dressing
Quart Ranch Dressing
PASTA
Spaghetti and Meatballs
2 of our Famous Meatballs served over Spaghetti, topped with Red Sauce and Parmesan Cheese and a Garlic Knot
Beef Lasagna
Homemade Baked Meat Lasagna Prepared Daily. Topped with Our Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese.
Spaghetti and Butter
Buttered Homemade Spaghetti.
SM Chicken Broc Alfredo
A Classic! Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti, and Alfredo Sauce as a Baked Pasta!
SM Baked Cheese Ziti
Ziti, with our House Blend Cheese, Red Sauce and Riccota in a Baked Pasta! Delish!
SM Baked Meat Ziti
Ziti, our House Blend Cheese, Red Sauce, Ricotta, and Seasoned Italian Ground Beef in a Baked Pasta!
Spaghetti and Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti with Housemade Chicken Cutlet, Topped with Our Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
1-B New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928