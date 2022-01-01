Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Island

review star

No reviews yet

1-B New Orleans Rd

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Large Hand Tossed
8 Chicken Wings
SM Chopped Salad

BUILD YOUR OWN

Build Your Own Pizza.....Choose your Size, choose your style of Crust, and Choose your Toppings.

Small Hand Tossed

$13.00

Made with our Housemade Dough, stretched thin and hand tossed then topped with Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese....Hand Tossed Crust is our Specialty!

Small Thin Crust

$13.00

Made with House Dough. Dark Brown Edge, for those that like less Dough, Sauce, Cheese and Toppings. Maximum 3 Toppings.....Not available with extra sauce or cheese..... Limited Availability.

10 Inch GFREE RED

$14.00

Dough Boys 10" gluten free pizza crust is made with rice flour, tapioca and potato starches.

Small Hand Tosed White

$14.00

Our famous hand tossed crust topped with Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese

Small Thin White

$14.00

Thin to the Edge with a base of Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Cushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese

10 Inch GFREE White

$15.00

Large Hand Tossed

$18.00

Made with our Housemade Dough, stretched thin and hand tossed then topped with Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese....Hand Tossed Crust is our Specialty!

Large Thin Crust

$18.00

Made with House Dough. Dark Brown Edge, for those that like less Dough, Sauce, Cheese and Toppings. Maximum 3 Toppings.....Not available with extra sauce or cheese..... Limited Availability.

Large Hand Tossed White

$19.00

Our famous hand tossed crust topped with Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Crushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese

Large Thin White

$19.00

Thin to the Edge with a base of Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Cushed Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and House Blend Cheese

Slice

$3.25

SMALL LOCAL LEGEND PIZZA

These 12 Inch Specialty Pizzas are all the Creation of Our Biggest and Best Friends....Please Enjoy Them All!!!!

Small Mag’s Margherita

$15.00

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese

Small Coco’s Hawaiian

$17.00

Diced Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese

Small Jen’s Boom Boom Bbq

$18.00

Chicken Cutlet, Red Onion, Bacon, Jalapeno, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and House Blend Cheese

Small Ben’s Banging Basil

$18.00

Chicken Breast, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Sliced Tomato, Pesto Sauce Base and House Blend Cheese

Small GG’s Greek

$17.00

Sliced Tomato, Black Olives, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Pesto Sauce

Small Spring Break Jake

$15.00

Our Cheesiest Pizza.....Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan and House Blend Cheese

Small Kim’s Veggie

$16.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Small Bubba’s Baby

$16.00

Double Sausage, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Small Big Caruna

$16.00

Sweet onion, Half Sausage, Half Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flakes, Ricotta, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Small Kyse’s Chicken Parm

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet, Parmesan Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Small Doug’s Big Elvis

$18.00

Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Bacon, Pepperoni, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Small Sluckdog’s High Roller

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatball, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Small Ollie’s All The Way

$20.00

Our Version of the Works! Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Black Olive, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Small Sissy’s White

$15.00

Broccoli, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta Cheese an House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce

Small Tommy’s Best

$16.00

Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Bacon, Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Ricotta Cheese and House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce

Small Rd’s Delight

$16.00

Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chicken, Sausage, Mushroom, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce

Small Mike’s Cheeseburger

$18.00

This is One Whopper of a Pizza.... Prime Burger, Bacon, Sweet Onion, Tomato, Pickle, House Blend Cheese and Special Sauce....c'mon you know what the sauce is.

Small Dough Boys Steak Pizza

$20.00

Shaved Ribeye, Tomato, Sweet Onion, House Blend Cheese....Served with Shredded Lettuce and Blue Cheese Dressing.....Not Available as a Half Pizza

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

The Simple Classic! Ranch Dressing Base, Chicken Breast and Bacon

Small Boardwalk

$17.00

Extra cheese, two layers of pepperoni and red sauce. Don't tell us it's greasy.

Small Homey Hot

$16.00

Buffalo sauce base with chicken, blue cheese crumbles and house blend cheese

LARGE LOCAL LEGEND PIZZA

These 16 Inch Specialty Pizzas are all the Creation of Our Biggest and Best Friends....Please Enjoy Them All!!!!

Large Mag’s Margherita

$21.00

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Large Coco’s Hawaiian

$24.00

Diced Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Large Jen’s Boom Boom Bbq

$25.00

Chicken Cutlet, Red Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Cheese and BBQ SAUCE

Large Ben’s Banging Basil

$25.00

Chicken, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese and Pesto Sauce Base

Large GG's Greek

$25.00

Sliced Tomato, Spinach, Black Olives, Banana Pepper, Feta Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Pesto Sauce Base

Large Spring Break Jake

$21.00

Our Cheesiest Pizza...….Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Large Kim’s Veggie

$23.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Large Bubba’s Baby

$23.00

Double Sausage, Mushroom, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Large The Big Caruna

$23.00

Sweet Onion, Half Sausage, Half Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flakes, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce......Not Available as a Half Pizza

Large Kyse’s Chicken Parm

$22.00

Chicken Cutlet, Parmesan, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Large Doug’s Big Elvis

$26.00

Our Most Popular..... Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushroom, Sweet Onion and Green Pepper, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Large Sluckdog’s High Roller

$27.00

Our Meatiest.....Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Meatball, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce

Large Ollie’s All The Way

$28.00

Our Version of the Works.....Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Mushroom, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olive, House Blend Cheese and Red Sauce....Hand Tossed Crust Only

Large Tommy’s Best

$23.00

Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sliced Tomato, Spinach, Bacon and House Blend Cheese.....No Red Sauce

Large Mike’s Cheeseburger

$26.00

This is one Whopper of a Pizza....Burger, Bacon, Sweet Onion, Tomato, Pickle, House Blend Cheese and Special Sauce....c'mon you can guess what it is. Only available in Hand tossed Crust

Large Dough Boys Steak Pizza

$30.00

Shaved Ribeye, Sweet Onion, Tomato, House Blend Cheese...Served with Shredded Lettuce and Blue Cheese...Not Available as a Half Pizza but You Can Order a Small Steak Pizza

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

The Simple Classic! Ranch Dressing Base, Chicken Breast and Bacon

Large Homey Hot

$23.00

Buffalo sauce base with chicken, blue cheese crumbles and house blend cheese

Large Boardwalk

$24.00

Extra cheese, two layers of pepperoni and red sauce . Don't tell us it's greasy

SPECIALTY SUBS

All of our Specialty Subs are Served Toasted on a 10 inch Amoroso Roll.

Cheese Steak Sub

$13.50

Good enough to make Pat and Gino Mad.... Shaved Ribeye, House Cheese Sauce, on a Toasted Roll, With or Without Sautéed Onions

Dough Boys Bomb Sub

$15.00

The One to Rule them All.... Shaved Ribeye, House Cheese Sauce, Sautéed Mushroom, Onion and Green Pepper, Topped with Tomato, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, with Mayo on a Toasted Roll

Double Cheese Burger Sub

$13.50

Two 1/4lb Prime Pattys. Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Ketchup and Mayo on a Toasted Roll

Darren’s Meatball Parm Sub

$13.50

From a 100 year old recipe.... Meatballs, Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese....Baked to Perfection on an Toasted Roll

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.50

Chicken Cutlets, Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, on a Toasted Roll

Italian Deli Sub

$12.50

Old Faithful..... Capicola, Genoa Salami, Tavern Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Balsamic Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Oregano, on an Toasted Roll

Veggie Sub

$11.50

Avocado, Cucumber, Spinach, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Balsamic Dressing, on a Toasted Roll.... Take it up a notch and add a Protein

Noah’s De-Lish Tuna Fish Sub

$12.50

Lightly Seasoned Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Onion. Pickle.....on a Toasted Roll

Finn’s Ham And Swiss Sub

$12.50

Tavern Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Mustard, on a Toasted Roll

Brendo’s Beach Club Sub

$13.50

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, House Blend Cheese, Honey Mustard on a Toasted Roll

Turkey Club

$13.50

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Philly

$12.50

Diced sauteed chicken and house blend cheese sauce, with or without sauteed onion

Chicken Pesto

$13.50

Sauteed chicken, pesto, tomato, spinach, provolone cheese and balsamic dressing

APPETIZERS

Great Homemade Appetizers.....from Garlic Knots to Award Winning Chicken Wings!!!!

Straight Fries

$3.50+

Natural Cut Straight French Fry.....yes they come with Ketchup

Curly Fries

$3.50+

Lightly Seasoned Curly Fry.....yes they come with Ketchup

Large Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Bacon, House Cheese Sauce....Choice of Straight or Curly Fry.....yes they come with Ketchup

Small Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Justincredible Bread Sticks

$5.50

A small Dough stretched flat, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Parmesan....Baked, Sliced and served with a Side of Red Sauce

6 Mozz Sticks

$8.50

6 Fried Mozzarella Sticks.....served with a Side of Red Sauce

Cheesey Bread

$8.25

Small Dough Pressed Flat, topped with House Blend Cheese, Baked and Cut into Strips.....Served with a Side of Red Sauce

Meatball App

$13.00

4 House Made Meatballs over a Bed of Spinach, Topped with Parmesan Cheese

5 Garlic Knots

$6.00

5 Garlic Knots with a Side of Sauce....if you don't know, you owe it to yourself to find out....think Garlic, Butter, Parmesan and Italian Spices.....Yummy!!

4 Meatball Sliders

$10.00

4 Garlic Knots Stuffed with Meatballs, Served with a Side of Red Sauce

8 Chicken Wings

$12.50

8 Wings Baked then Fried.....Choice of Naked, Traditional Buffalo, Sweet Memphis BBQ or the mustard base Carolina Gold. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

6 Boneless Tenders

$10.00

5 Fried Chicken Breast Tenders.....Available Naked or Tossed in a Sauce. Served with a Side of Ranch, Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese

House Potato Chips

$2.50

Plates Napkins

$0.75

Plates and Napkins for 4 People

Bag Chips

$2.00

CHOPPED SALADS

You can all thank Kim for our Famous Chopped Salads...… You pick all your fresh ingredients, then we Chop them up and serve it with one of our Homemade Dressings....We like to Joke, If you don't Like it, Its your own Fault!!
SM Chopped Salad

$8.00

A Small is the Size of a Side Salad A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion

LG Chopped Salad

$12.00

A Small is the Size of a Side Salad A Large is the Size of a Dinner Portion

Small HOUSE Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, House Blend Cheese and 1 Dressing. Extra Dressings and Added Meats are available.

Large HOUSE Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, House Blend Cheese and 1 Dressing. Extra Dressings and Added Meats are available.

Small CAESAR Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Crouton, Romano Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and 1 Dressing... Add Anchovy or a Meat for an Additional Charges.

Large CAESAR Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Crouton, Romano Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and 1 Dressing... Add Anchovies or Meat for an Additional Charge

Small GREEK Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Choice of 1 Dressing. Add on Additional Dressings or a Meat for an Upcharge.

Large GREEK Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Choice of 1 Dressing. Add on Additional Dressings or a Meat for an Upcharge

CALZONES

A small Dough Stretched then Folded with Listed Ingredients... Then Baked to Perfection, garnished with Butter and Parmesan and served with a Side of Red Sauce.... Yummy!!!!

House Calzone

$15.00

Diced Ham, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese...Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

Spinach, Sweet Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato and House Blend Cheese, Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce

Roni Calzone

$15.00

Double Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese, Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce

Bomb Calzone

$17.00

Shaved Ribeye, Sweet Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, House Blend Cheese, Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce

Meatball Calzone

$16.00

Sliced Meatball, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, House Blend Cheese. Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce.

Italian Calzone

$16.00

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Tavern Ham, Provolone Cheese, Sweet Onion, Tomato, House Blend Cheese. Folded in a Small Dough. Served with a Side of Red Sauce.

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta and House blend cheese. Served with a Side of Red Sauce

DESSERTS

Fresh Cookies, Brownies, Cheesecake and Doughboys Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.50

DB Brownie

$2.25

Doughboys Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Mississippi Mud Pie

$7.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.50

SIDES

This is where you will find things like that Homemade Ranch Dressing that you Love So Much!!!

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.25

Side Red Sauce

$0.60

Side 2oz Dressing

$0.65

Side Parm

$0.50

Side Red Pepper Flakes

$0.25

Side Black Olives

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Banana Peppers

$1.50

Side Anchovy

$3.50

Side Pesto Sauce

$3.50

Plates \ Napkins for 4

$0.60

4 Sets Utensils

$0.60

Side 4 0z Dressing

$1.25

Side Thai Chili

$1.25

Side Teriyaki

$1.25

Pint of Red Sauce

$6.00

Quart of Red Sauce

$11.50

Pint Ranch Dressing

$7.50

Quart Ranch Dressing

$14.00

PASTA

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.50

2 of our Famous Meatballs served over Spaghetti, topped with Red Sauce and Parmesan Cheese and a Garlic Knot

Beef Lasagna

$13.50

Homemade Baked Meat Lasagna Prepared Daily. Topped with Our Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese.

Spaghetti and Butter

$7.50

Buttered Homemade Spaghetti.

SM Chicken Broc Alfredo

$13.50

A Classic! Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti, and Alfredo Sauce as a Baked Pasta!

SM Baked Cheese Ziti

$12.50

Ziti, with our House Blend Cheese, Red Sauce and Riccota in a Baked Pasta! Delish!

SM Baked Meat Ziti

$13.50

Ziti, our House Blend Cheese, Red Sauce, Ricotta, and Seasoned Italian Ground Beef in a Baked Pasta!

Spaghetti and Chicken Parmesan

$12.50

Spaghetti with Housemade Chicken Cutlet, Topped with Our Red Sauce and House Blend Cheese.

20 Ounce Bottles of Soda

Coke Bottle

$2.25

Sprite Bottle

$2.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25

Lemonade Bottle

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.25

Mnt Dew Bottle

$2.25

Diet Dew Bottle

$2.25

Orange Sunkist

$2.25

A&W Rootbeer

$2.25

Lipton Sweet Tea

$2.25

Diet Green Tea

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
