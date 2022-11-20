Doug Bro's
1601 Airport Freeway
Bedford, TX 76021
Bottle Beer
Angry Orchard
Bud
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
Dos XX
Guinness
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Lone Star
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
PBR
Revolver Blood and Honey
Shiner Bock
Truly
Vizzy
Abita Andygator
Abita Lager
Abita Raspberry
Next
Cocktails
Adios
Baby Guinness
Big Ass Drink
Black Tea
Bloody Mary
Blow Job
Blue Hawaiian
Buttery Nipple
Cheap Fuck
Cherry Limeade
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Green Tea
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
LIT
Malibu Mexican Candy
Margarita
Margarita Top Shelf
Martini
Mexican Candy
Midori Sour
Mind Eraser
Moscow Mule
Orange Tea
Red Headed Slut
Red Tea
Royal Fuck
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Surfer on Acid
Tequila Sunrise
Tuaca Bomb
Tuaca Lemon Drop
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
White Gummi Bear
White Russian
White Tea
N/A Bev Menu
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Root Beer
Strawberry Soda
Lemonade
Cherry Limeade Soda
Ginger Beer
Coffee
Iced Tea
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull WHITE
Red Bull BLUE
Red Bull RED
Red Bull YELLOW
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Bottle Water
Draft Beer
Pitchers
Vodka
Tequila
Well Tequila
Dulce Vida Organic Tequila
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Patron Anejo
Cuervo Silver
Cuervo Gold
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Repsoado
Don Julio Silver
Milagro Silver
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron XO
Casamigos Reposado
1800
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Hornitos
Tanteo
Whiskey/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Burgers & Sandwiches
Entrees
Big Shots Pasta
Bigs CFC
Bigs CFS
Bigs Slammin’ Tacos
Chicken Strips
Breaded Chicken tenders with a blend of spices fried crispy and served with Crinkle cut fries.
Sizziling Fajitas
Our house marinated fajitas served with flour tortillas, CAB Skirt Steak/Chicken. Accompanied by Pico de Gallo, mixed shredded cheese, sour cream, and fire roasted salsa. Served with refried beans and rice.
Taco Salad
Tacos: Brisket
Tacos: Chicken
Tacos: Pork
Tacos: Fish
Sides
Buffalo Chips
Spicy potato wedges fried until golden brown
Crinkle Cut Fries
Fried Until golden brown and served with ketchup
Green Beans
House Salad Large
House Salad Small
Mac Bites
Breaded bite size Mac n Cheese fried until golden brown and dusted with parmmesan.
Mac N Cheese
Mashed & Gravy
Sweet Potato Tots
Tater Tots
Starters
Bigs Cheese Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with mixed shredded cheese, pico de Gallo and served with sour cream and salsa
Chips & Salsa
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Mac Bites
Breaded bite size Mac n Cheese fried until golden brown and dusted with parmmesan.
Pile of Chips
Fried pickles and buffalo chips fried up crispy and hot, served with Jalapeño ranch.
Texas Cheese Fries
The Big Sampler
Go Big or Go Home!! Our signature items all on one giant platter including our Mozzerella Sticks, Fried Pickles, Buffalo Chips, Egg Rolls, Wings, and Chips and Salsa.
Tostada Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, carmalized onions, shredded cheese and served with salsa.
Wings
7 wings fried until crispy golden brown and tossed in your sauce of choice.
Starters
Peperoni Rolls
In house made pizza dough rolled and baked to a golden brown. Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and peperonis. Served with ranch.
Crispy Zucchini
Tempura batter, salt, pepper, served with spicy ranch
Calamari
Spicy battered and fried rings and tentacles tossed with salt, pepper, parmesan, cherry peppers and served with spicy marinara
Fried Mozzarella
Signature house made mozzarella sticks crusted with italian herbs and panko breadcrumbs .Served with marinara
Wings
Salads
Sandwiches
Chef's Feature
Entree's
Chicken Parmesan
Panko, parmesan, herbs, marinara, served with penne pasta
Deconstructed Lasagna
House pasta, sausage, beef, spinach, marinara, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan mix
Baked Ziti
Ziti noodles, sausage, rose sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, parsley, basil
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast, penne, alfredo sauce, parmesan, parsley
Spaghetti & Meatballs
House made meatballs, spaghetti noodles, marinara, parmesan, parsley
Calzones
Create Your Own Pizza
Signature Pizzas
Margherita
Marinara, garlic, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella parmesan mix
The Bro
Marinara, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, mozzarella & parmesan mix
Healthy
Marinara, artichoke, spinach, mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan mix
White Out
Alfredo, grilled chicken, garlic, spinach, mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan mix
Bianca
Olive Oil, garlic, thym, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarela & parmesan mix
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Bedford's newest Italian concept. Featuring fresh made pizzas, pastas and sandwiches.
