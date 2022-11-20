Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doug Bro's

review star

No reviews yet

1601 Airport Freeway

Bedford, TX 76021

Order Again

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.25

Lone Star

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Revolver Blood and Honey

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Truly

$5.50

Vizzy

$5.50

Abita Andygator

Abita Lager

Abita Raspberry

Angry Orchard Apple Cider

Blue Moon

Bud Light

Budweiser

Coors Light

Corona

Deep Ellum Blonde

Deep Ellum IPA

Dos XX

Guiness

Heineken

Lone Star

Michelob Ultra Bttl

Michelob Ultra Can

Miller Lite

Modelo Especial

PBR

Revolver Blood & Honey

Shiner Bock

White Claw Black Cherry

H Zero

Truly

Vizzy

Yenglig

Cocktails

Adios

$8.00

Baby Guinness

$3.00

Big Ass Drink

$15.00

Black Tea

$7.25

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cheap Fuck

$6.00

Cherry Limeade

$6.25

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.25

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.50

LIT

$8.00

Malibu Mexican Candy

$8.00

Margarita

$6.50

Margarita Top Shelf

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Midori Sour

$5.00

Mind Eraser

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Orange Tea

$7.25

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Red Tea

$7.25

Royal Fuck

$7.50

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.50

Surfer on Acid

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tuaca Bomb

$7.00

Tuaca Lemon Drop

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

White Gummi Bear

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Tea

$7.25

Wine

House Red

$6.00

House Rose

$6.00

House White

$6.00

N/A Bev Menu

Coke

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Dr. Pepper

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Root Beer

$2.19

Strawberry Soda

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Cherry Limeade Soda

$2.19

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.19

Iced Tea

$2.19

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull WHITE

$4.00

Red Bull BLUE

$4.00

Red Bull RED

$4.00

Red Bull YELLOW

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.59

Grapefruit Juice

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.59

Pineapple Juice

$2.59

Bottle Water

$3.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon DRAFT

$4.00

Bud Light DRAFT

$2.50

Dos XX DRAFT

$4.00

Hopadillo DRAFT

$6.00

Mich Ultra DRAFT

$3.25

Miller Lite DRAFT

$2.50

Shiner Bock DRAFT

$4.50

Yuengling DRAFT

$5.00

Yuengling Seasonal DRAFT

$5.00

Pitchers

Blue Moon PITCHER

$11.00

Bud Light PITCHER

$8.00

Dos XX PITCHER

$11.00

Miller Lite PITCHER

$8.00

Mich Ultra PITCHER

$8.00

Shiner PITCHER

$11.00

Yuengling PITCHER

$8.00

Hopadillo PITCHER

$12.00

Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Import Bucket

$21.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

360 Flavors

$5.00

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Flavors

$6.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.25

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.25

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.25

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.25

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$5.25

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$6.00

Titos

$5.25

Pinnacle

$6.25

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.25

Dripping Springs

$5.25

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Calamity Gin

$6.50

Tanqueray

$7.25

Dipping Springs Gin

$5.25

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.25

Captain Morgan

$5.25

Malibu

$6.00

Myers Dark

$6.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Dulce Vida Organic Tequila

$5.25

Casamigos Anejo

$12.75

Casamigos Blanco

$9.75

Patron Anejo

$10.75

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.75

Don Julio Repsoado

$11.25

Don Julio Silver

$10.50

Milagro Silver

$6.75

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$9.25

Patron XO

$3.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.75

1800

$7.50

Don Julio 1942

$24.50

Don Julio 70

$14.75

Hornitos

$7.50

Tanteo

$6.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Crown

$7.50

Fireball

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$6.25

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

TX

$8.50

Forty Creek

$6.25

Crown Flavors

$7.50

Jack Flavors

$3.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.00

Dewars

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00

Irish Cream

$4.00

Black Raspberry

$4.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Sour Apple

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Goldschlager

$3.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$3.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Butterscotch

$4.00

Midori

$5.00

Banana

$4.00

Rumpleminze

$3.00

Tuaca

$3.00

Hazelnut

$4.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Big Boy Burger

$12.99

Big Shot Club

$12.99

K Bros BLT

$10.99

Kicking Chicken

$12.00

Texas Cheesesteak

$12.99

Desserts

Brownie Fudge Sundae

$4.99

NY Cheesecake

$4.99

Entrees

Big Shots Pasta

$13.99

Bigs CFC

$13.99

Bigs CFS

$12.99

Bigs Slammin’ Tacos

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Breaded Chicken tenders with a blend of spices fried crispy and served with Crinkle cut fries.

Sizziling Fajitas

$13.99

Our house marinated fajitas served with flour tortillas, CAB Skirt Steak/Chicken. Accompanied by Pico de Gallo, mixed shredded cheese, sour cream, and fire roasted salsa. Served with refried beans and rice.

Taco Salad

$9.99

Tacos: Brisket

$11.99

Tacos: Chicken

$9.99

Tacos: Pork

$7.99

Tacos: Fish

$7.99

Sides

Buffalo Chips

$3.99

Spicy potato wedges fried until golden brown

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.99

Fried Until golden brown and served with ketchup

Green Beans

$1.99

House Salad Large

$7.99

House Salad Small

$4.99

Mac Bites

$2.99

Breaded bite size Mac n Cheese fried until golden brown and dusted with parmmesan.

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Mashed & Gravy

$4.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$2.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Starters

Bigs Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Large flour tortilla filled with mixed shredded cheese, pico de Gallo and served with sour cream and salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Mac Bites

$6.99

Breaded bite size Mac n Cheese fried until golden brown and dusted with parmmesan.

Pile of Chips

$7.99

Fried pickles and buffalo chips fried up crispy and hot, served with Jalapeño ranch.

Texas Cheese Fries

$6.99

The Big Sampler

$17.99

Go Big or Go Home!! Our signature items all on one giant platter including our Mozzerella Sticks, Fried Pickles, Buffalo Chips, Egg Rolls, Wings, and Chips and Salsa.

Tostada Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, carmalized onions, shredded cheese and served with salsa.

Wings

Wings

$11.99

7 wings fried until crispy golden brown and tossed in your sauce of choice.

Tuesday

Titos

$5.25

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.25

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.25

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.25

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$5.25

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.25

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.25

Malibu

$6.00

Thursday

Double Vodka

$3.00

Food

Wings

Wings

$11.99

7 wings fried until crispy golden brown and tossed in your sauce of choice.

Starters

Peperoni Rolls

$9.00

In house made pizza dough rolled and baked to a golden brown. Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and peperonis. Served with ranch.

Crispy Zucchini

$7.00

Tempura batter, salt, pepper, served with spicy ranch

Calamari

$9.00

Spicy battered and fried rings and tentacles tossed with salt, pepper, parmesan, cherry peppers and served with spicy marinara

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Signature house made mozzarella sticks crusted with italian herbs and panko breadcrumbs .Served with marinara

Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

Drums and flats fried till golden crispy and tossed in sauce of choice

12 Wings

$17.00

Drums and flats fried till golden crispy and tossed in sauce of choice

Salads

House

$6.00

Spring Mix, carrots, tomatos

Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese

Mediterranean

$9.00

Spring Mix, artichoke, tomatos, black olives, feta, vinagrette dressing

Caprese

$11.00

Beefsteak tomato, fresh mozzerella, basil, balsamic reduction

Sandwiches

Italian

$13.00

Hoagie roll, mortadella, spicy cappocollo, pepperoni, lettuce, onion, tomato, banana pepper, italian dressing

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Hoagie roll, chicken parmesan, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan mix

Meatball

$11.00

Hoagie roll, meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan mix

Chef's Feature

Chef's Feature

Weekly Feature

Entree's

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Panko, parmesan, herbs, marinara, served with penne pasta

Deconstructed Lasagna

$15.00

House pasta, sausage, beef, spinach, marinara, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan mix

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Ziti noodles, sausage, rose sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, parsley, basil

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, penne, alfredo sauce, parmesan, parsley

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

House made meatballs, spaghetti noodles, marinara, parmesan, parsley

Calzones

Italian

$13.00

Pepperoni, ham, tomato, garlic, mozzarella & parmesan mix

Florentine

$13.00

Chicken, spinach, mushroom, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella & parsley mix

Bro Bomb

$13.00

Bacon, mac & cheese, mushroom, garlic, mozzarela & parmesan mix

Build Your Own Calzone

$9.00

Choose meats, and cheeses

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$7.00+

Choose sauce, meats, veggies, and cheeses

Signature Pizzas

Margherita

$9.00+

Marinara, garlic, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella parmesan mix

The Bro

$9.00+

Marinara, pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, mozzarella & parmesan mix

Healthy

$9.00+

Marinara, artichoke, spinach, mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan mix

White Out

$9.00+

Alfredo, grilled chicken, garlic, spinach, mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan mix

Bianca

$9.00+

Olive Oil, garlic, thym, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarela & parmesan mix

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Spinach sauteed in evoo salt pepper and fresh garlic

Spaghetti Marinara

$5.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed in marinara

Fries

$4.00

Frech Fries sesrved with ketchup

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Elbow pasta in cheese sauce

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Bedford's newest Italian concept. Featuring fresh made pizzas, pastas and sandwiches.

Location

1601 Airport Freeway, Bedford, TX 76021

Directions

