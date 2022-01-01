  • Home
Dough Brothers Pizzeria - Elburn 107 Valley Drive Unit G&H

No reviews yet

107 Valley Drive Unit G&H

Elburn, IL 60119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Thin Crust w/ Cheese
Bosco Sticks
14" Thin Crust w/ Cheese

Appetizers

French Fries

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99
Bosco Sticks

Bosco Sticks

$7.99

Breadstick filled with mozzarella and topped with garlic butter and parmesan

Garlic Bread

$4.49
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.49
Cheesy Garlic Sticks

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

$12.99

Pizza sauce served on side. Additional toppings $1.00 each

Pizza Bread

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Chicken Wings 6

$8.49

Chicken Wings 12

$15.99

Chicken Wings 24

$25.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Beer Nuggets

Full Beer Nuggets

Full Beer Nuggets

$6.99

Full Parmesan Nuggets

$7.99

Full Cinnamon Nuggets

$7.99

Full Funnel Cake Nuggets

$7.99

Full Order Buffalo Nugs

$7.99

Full Order Taco Nugs

$7.99

Salads

Side Salad

$5.99

Garden salad

$9.99

Italian Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.99

Pictured with cheese and peppers

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Beef & Sausage Combo

$9.49

Meatball Sandwich

$8.99

Pasta's

Spaghetti

$11.99

Mostaccioli

$11.99

Baked Spaghetti

$13.99

Baked Mostaccioli

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$14.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Calzones/Rolls

Calzone With Cheese

Calzone With Cheese

$12.99
Garlic Beef Roll

Garlic Beef Roll

$14.99

Garlic butter and italian beef, served with a side of au jus

Garlic Veggie Roll

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$14.99

Kids Menu

7" Pizza

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti With A Bosco Stick

$6.99

Kids Mostacolli With A Bosco Stick

$6.99

Buttered Noodles With A Bosco Stick

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders With Fries

$8.99

Kids Alfredo With Bosco Sticks

$6.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo With Bosco Stick

$7.99

Dessert

Full Cinnamon Nuggets

$7.99

Full Funnel Cake Nuggets

$7.99

Brownie

$3.50

Plain Dessert Pizza

$12.99

Cherry Dessert Pizza

$13.99

Apple Dessert Pizza

$13.99
Chocolate Dessert Pizza

Chocolate Dessert Pizza

$13.99

Half n' Half

$13.99

Choose Your Pizza

10" X Small Thin Crust w/cheese

$11.99

10" X Small Double Dough w/cheese

$12.99

12" Thin Crust w/ Cheese

$12.99

12" Double Dough w/ Cheese

$14.99

12" Pan Pizza

$16.99

12" Chicago 'Gourmet' Style

$18.99

45 min Prep Time.

14" Thin Crust w/ Cheese

$15.99

14" Double Dough w/ Cheese

$17.99

14" Pan Pizza

$18.99

14" Chicago 'Gourmet' Style

$20.99

16" Thin Crust w/ Cheese

$18.99

16" Double Dough w/ Cheese

$20.99

16" Pan Pizza

$21.99

16" Chicago 'Gourmet' Style

$22.99

18" Thin Crust w/ Cheese

$22.99

18" Double Dough w/ Cheese

$24.99

20" Thin Crust w/ Cheese

$26.99

20" Double Dough w/ Cheese

$28.99

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

10” cauliflower crust

$12.99
12" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)

12" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)

$20.99

Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

12" Meat Delight

$18.99

Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Canadian bacon

12" Pick 5

$18.99

12" Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes

12" Taco Pizza

12" Taco Pizza

$19.99

Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

12" The Healthy Way

12" The Healthy Way

$18.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

12" Italian Beef Extravaganza

12" Italian Beef Extravaganza

$19.99

Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce

12" BBQ Beef Pizza

$18.99
12" The Old Western

12" The Old Western

$18.99

A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side

12" Hawaiian Dream

12" Hawaiian Dream

$17.99

A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers

12" Margarita Pizza

12" Margarita Pizza

$17.99

Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes

14" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)

14" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)

$24.99

Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

14" Meat Delight

$21.99

Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon

14" Pick 5

$21.99

14" Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes

14" Taco Pizza

14" Taco Pizza

$22.99

Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

14" The Healthy Way

14" The Healthy Way

$21.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

14" Italian Beef Extravaganza

14" Italian Beef Extravaganza

$22.99

Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce

14" BBQ Beef Pizza

$21.99
14" The Old Western

14" The Old Western

$21.99

A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side

14" Hawaiian Dream

14" Hawaiian Dream

$21.99

A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers

14" Margarita Pizza

14" Margarita Pizza

$21.99

Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes

16" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)

16" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)

$28.99

Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

16" Meat Delight

$25.99

Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon

16" Pick 5

$25.99

16" Chicken Alfredo

$25.99

Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes

16" Taco Pizza

16" Taco Pizza

$26.99

Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

16" The Healthy Way

16" The Healthy Way

$25.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

16" Italian Beef Extravaganza

16" Italian Beef Extravaganza

$26.99

Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce

16" BBQ Beef Pizza

$25.99
16" The Old Western

16" The Old Western

$25.99

A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side

16" Hawaiian Dream

16" Hawaiian Dream

$24.99

A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers

16" Margarita Pizza

16" Margarita Pizza

$24.99

Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes

18" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)

18" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)

$32.99

Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

18" Meat Delight

$29.99

Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon

18" Pick 5

$29.99

18" Chicken Alfredo

$29.99

Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes

18" Taco Pizza

18" Taco Pizza

$30.99

Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

18" The Healthy Way

18" The Healthy Way

$29.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

18" Italian Beef Extravaganza

18" Italian Beef Extravaganza

$30.99

Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce

18" BBQ Beef Pizza

$29.99
18" The Old Western

18" The Old Western

$28.99

A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side

18" Hawaiian Dream

18" Hawaiian Dream

$28.99

A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers

18" Margarita Pizza

18" Margarita Pizza

$28.99

Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes

20" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)

20" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)

$36.99

Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

20" Meat Delight

$32.99

Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon

20" Pick 5

$32.99

20" Chicken Alfredo

$32.99

Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes

20" Taco Pizza

20" Taco Pizza

$33.99

Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

20" The Healthy Way

20" The Healthy Way

$32.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives

20" Italian Beef Extravaganza

20" Italian Beef Extravaganza

$33.99

Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce

20" BBQ Beef Pizza

$32.99
20" The Old Western

20" The Old Western

$31.99

A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side

20" Hawaiian Dream

20" Hawaiian Dream

$31.99

A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers

20" Margarita Pizza

20" Margarita Pizza

$31.99

Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

7" Pizza

$5.99

Beverages

2 Ltr Pepsi

$3.29

2 Ltr Diet Pepsi

$3.29

6 Pack Pepsi

$6.99

Can Pepsi

$1.50

2 Ltr Cherry Pepsi

$3.29

6 Pack Diet Pepsi

$6.99

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

2 Ltr Mountain Dew

$3.29

2 Ltr Mug Rootbeer

$3.29

6 Pack Mountain Dew

$6.99

Can Mountain Dew

$1.50

2 Ltr Mist Twist

$3.29

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sauces

Garlic butter OTS

$0.99

4 OZ Pizza Sauce OTS

$0.99

4 OZ Marinara OTS

$0.99

8 OZ Pizza Sauce OTS

$1.99

8 OZ Marinara OTS

$1.99

12 OZ Pizza Sauce OTS

$2.50

12 OZ Marinara OTS

$2.50

4OZ Cheese Sauce OTS

$0.99

8 OZ Cheese sauce OTS

$1.99

12 OZ Cheese Sauce OTS

$2.50

8 OZ Au Jus

$1.50

12 OZ Au Jus

$1.99

8 OZ Alfredo Sauce OTS

$1.99

4 Oz Extra Salsa

$0.99

4 Oz Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

3 Meatballs Extra On Side

$3.99

Dressings

Ranch OTS

$0.99

Blue Cheese OTS

$0.99

Italian OTS

$0.99

Balsamic OTS

$0.99

French OTS

$0.99

Honey Mustard OTS

$0.99

Bbq Sauce OTS

$0.99

Hot Sauce OTS

$0.99

Buffalo Sauce OTS

$0.99

Caesar OTS

$0.99

Peppers

Jalapeños OTS

$0.99

Giardinera OTS

$0.99

Pepperoncinis OTS

$0.99

Sweet peppers OTS

$0.99

Family Special

Family Special 18" Pizza w/Cheese

$28.99

FRIDAY SPECIAL

Family Special 18" Pizza w/Cheese

$28.99

Friday Saturday Special

$32.99

2 16" one topping Pizzas

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizzeria with Carry out, Delivery and Dine in

Location

107 Valley Drive Unit G&H, Elburn, IL 60119

Directions

Main pic

