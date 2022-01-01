Dough Brothers Pizzeria - Elburn 107 Valley Drive Unit G&H
107 Valley Drive Unit G&H
Elburn, IL 60119
Appetizers
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Loaded Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Bosco Sticks
Breadstick filled with mozzarella and topped with garlic butter and parmesan
Garlic Bread
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Cheesy Garlic Sticks
Pizza sauce served on side. Additional toppings $1.00 each
Pizza Bread
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings 6
Chicken Wings 12
Chicken Wings 24
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded Mushrooms
Beer Nuggets
Sandwiches
Pasta's
Calzones/Rolls
Kids Menu
Dessert
Choose Your Pizza
10" X Small Thin Crust w/cheese
10" X Small Double Dough w/cheese
12" Thin Crust w/ Cheese
12" Double Dough w/ Cheese
12" Pan Pizza
12" Chicago 'Gourmet' Style
45 min Prep Time.
14" Thin Crust w/ Cheese
14" Double Dough w/ Cheese
14" Pan Pizza
14" Chicago 'Gourmet' Style
16" Thin Crust w/ Cheese
16" Double Dough w/ Cheese
16" Pan Pizza
16" Chicago 'Gourmet' Style
18" Thin Crust w/ Cheese
18" Double Dough w/ Cheese
20" Thin Crust w/ Cheese
20" Double Dough w/ Cheese
10" Gluten Free Pizza
10” cauliflower crust
12" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)
Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
12" Meat Delight
Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Canadian bacon
12" Pick 5
12" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes
12" Taco Pizza
Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
12" The Healthy Way
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
12" Italian Beef Extravaganza
Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce
12" BBQ Beef Pizza
12" The Old Western
A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side
12" Hawaiian Dream
A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers
12" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes
14" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)
Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
14" Meat Delight
Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon
14" Pick 5
14" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes
14" Taco Pizza
Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
14" The Healthy Way
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
14" Italian Beef Extravaganza
Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce
14" BBQ Beef Pizza
14" The Old Western
A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side
14" Hawaiian Dream
A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers
14" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes
16" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)
Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
16" Meat Delight
Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon
16" Pick 5
16" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes
16" Taco Pizza
Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
16" The Healthy Way
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
16" Italian Beef Extravaganza
Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce
16" BBQ Beef Pizza
16" The Old Western
A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side
16" Hawaiian Dream
A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers
16" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes
18" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)
Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
18" Meat Delight
Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon
18" Pick 5
18" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes
18" Taco Pizza
Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
18" The Healthy Way
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
18" Italian Beef Extravaganza
Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce
18" BBQ Beef Pizza
18" The Old Western
A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side
18" Hawaiian Dream
A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers
18" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes
20" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)
Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
20" Meat Delight
Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon
20" Pick 5
20" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes
20" Taco Pizza
Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
20" The Healthy Way
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
20" Italian Beef Extravaganza
Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce
20" BBQ Beef Pizza
20" The Old Western
A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side
20" Hawaiian Dream
A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers
20" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes
10" Gluten Free Pizza
7" Pizza
Specialty Pizza
12" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)
Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
12" Meat Delight
Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Canadian bacon
12" Pick 5
12" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes
12" Taco Pizza
Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
12" The Healthy Way
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
12" Italian Beef Extravaganza
Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce
12" BBQ Beef Pizza
12" The Old Western
A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side
12" Hawaiian Dream
A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers
12" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes
12" BLT Pizza
12" Mac And Cheese
14" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)
Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
14" Meat Delight
Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon
14" Pick 5
14" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes
14" Taco Pizza
Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
14" The Healthy Way
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
14" Italian Beef Extravaganza
Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce
14" BBQ Beef Pizza
14" The Old Western
A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side
14" Hawaiian Dream
A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers
14" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes
14" BLT Pizza
14" Mac And Cheese
16" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)
Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
16" Meat Delight
Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon
16" Pick 5
16" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes
16" Taco Pizza
Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
16" The Healthy Way
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
16" Italian Beef Extravaganza
Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce
16" BBQ Beef Pizza
16" The Old Western
A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side
16" Hawaiian Dream
A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers
16" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes
16" BLT Pizza
16" Mac And Cheese
18" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)
Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
18" Meat Delight
Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon
18" Pick 5
18" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes
18" Taco Pizza
Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
18" The Healthy Way
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
18" Italian Beef Extravaganza
Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce
18" BBQ Beef Pizza
18" The Old Western
A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side
18" Hawaiian Dream
A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers
18" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes
18" BLT Pizza
18" Mac And Cheese
20" Dough Brothers Original (Supreme)
Huge portions of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
20" Meat Delight
Delicious sausage, pepperoni, bacon and canadian bacon
20" Pick 5
20" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce in place of red sauce with premium chicken chunks, fresh spinach, garlic and tomatoes
20" Taco Pizza
Thin crust with cheddar cheese sauce, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
20" The Healthy Way
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
20" Italian Beef Extravaganza
Garlic butter in place of red sauce, Italian beef piled high and hot giardiniera. Served with pizza sauce
20" BBQ Beef Pizza
20" The Old Western
A savory blend of homemade bbq sauce or buffalo sauce (your choice) premium chicken chunks, red onions and bacon Jalapenos peppers served on the side
20" Hawaiian Dream
A taste of Hawaii, fresh pineapples, Canadian bacon and green peppers
20" Margarita Pizza
Olive oil in place of red sauce, fresh basil and tomatoes
20" BLT Pizza
20" Mac And Cheese
10" Gluten Free Pizza
7" Pizza
Sauces
Garlic butter OTS
4 OZ Pizza Sauce OTS
4 OZ Marinara OTS
8 OZ Pizza Sauce OTS
8 OZ Marinara OTS
12 OZ Pizza Sauce OTS
12 OZ Marinara OTS
4OZ Cheese Sauce OTS
8 OZ Cheese sauce OTS
12 OZ Cheese Sauce OTS
8 OZ Au Jus
12 OZ Au Jus
8 OZ Alfredo Sauce OTS
4 Oz Extra Salsa
4 Oz Extra Sour Cream
3 Meatballs Extra On Side
Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pizzeria with Carry out, Delivery and Dine in
107 Valley Drive Unit G&H, Elburn, IL 60119