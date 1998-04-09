Main picView gallery

Dough Co. Pizza

2405 SW White Birch Dr Ste 100

Ankeny, IA 50023

New York Style Pizza

By the Slice

Large NY Style PIzza Slices made to order all day. Our slices come topped with red sauce and mozzarella, choose your own toppings to add or go with one of our specialties.
Create your own Slice
$4.50

Create your own Slice

$4.50

An enormous slice topped with red sauce and mozzarella. Choose any combination of toppings to make it your own

Supreme Slice
$7.25

Supreme Slice

$7.25

pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olive

Vegilante Slice
$7.25

Vegilante Slice

$7.25

green pepper, red onion, spinach, mushrooms, roasted garlic, black olives

Hog Wild Slice
$7.25

Hog Wild Slice

$7.25

pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon, extra mozzarella, parmesan

Margaret Slice
$7.25

Margaret Slice

$7.25

fresh basil, roma tomato, roasted garlic, extra mozzarella

South Sider Slice
$7.25

South Sider Slice

$7.25

pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, roasted red pepper, provolone

Giovanni Slice
$7.25

Giovanni Slice

$7.25

roast chicken, house pesto, cream cheese, roma tomato, parmesan

Hawaiiowan Slice
$7.25

Hawaiiowan Slice

$7.25

canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon, green onion

Pepperoni Popper Slice
$7.25

Pepperoni Popper Slice

$7.25

pepperoni, cream cheese, bacon, jalapeno, green onion

Big Moe Cason BBQ Slice

Big Moe Cason BBQ Slice

$7.25Out of stock

Smoked Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Roasted Corn

Taco Pizza Slice
$7.25

Taco Pizza Slice

$7.25

Taco Beef, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Queso, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos

Buffalo Chicken Slice
$7.25

$7.25

Roast Chicken, Red Onion, Green Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Ranch Drizzle

Sin Bin Slice
$7.25

$7.25

Create your own Pizza

Create your own Pizza

Create your own Pizza

Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings to create your own

Create your Own Half/Half Pizza

Create your Own Half/Half Pizza

Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings or choose from a specialty pizza for each half

Specialty Pizzas

Supreme

Supreme

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive

Vegilante

Vegilante

Spinach, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olives, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan

Hog Wild

Hog Wild

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Extra Mozzarella, Parmesan

Margaret

Margaret

Roma Tomato, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Extra Mozzarella

South Sider

South Sider

Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone

Hawaiiowan

Hawaiiowan

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon, Green Onion

Giovanni

Giovanni

Roast Chicken, Roma Tomato, Cream Cheese, Pesto, Parmesan

Pepperoni Popper

Pepperoni Popper

Pepperoni, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Green Onion

Big Moe Cason BBQ

Big Moe Cason BBQ

Out of stock

Smoked Chicken, Red Onion, Roasted Corn, I-80 BBQ Sauce

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

Beef, Green Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Queso, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos

Sin Bin

Attention Hockey Lovers our new specialty in partnership with the Iowa Wild check out the Sin Bin! - Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Pepper, Extra Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Roast Chicken, Red Onion, Green Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Ranch drizzle

Vegan Supreme

Vegan Supreme

Impossible Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive

Vegan Vegilante

Vegan Vegilante

Spinach, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive, Roasted Garlic

Vegan Margaret

Vegan Margaret

Roma Tomato, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Vegan Mozzarella

Vegan Taco Pizza

Impossible Taco Meat, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos

Sandwiches

Served toasted on our baked fresh house bread and a pickle spear
Italian Sandwich
$9.00

Italian Sandwich

$9.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Banana Pepper, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Vinaigrette. Served toasted on our baked fresh house bread along with a pickle spear

Grinder Sandwich
$9.00

Grinder Sandwich

$9.00

Italian Sausage, Beef, Red Sauce, Banana Pepper, Mozzarella. Served toasted on our baked fresh house bread along with a pickle spear

Cuban Sandwich
$9.00

Cuban Sandwich

$9.00

Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pickles, Mustard, Provolone. Served toasted on our baked fresh house bread along with a pickle spear

Cali Sandwich
$9.00

Cali Sandwich

$9.00

Avocado, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, House Vinaigrette. Served toasted on our baked fresh house bread along with a pickle spear

Hot Italian Sandwich
$9.00

$9.00

canadian bacon, capicola, banana peppers, jalapenos, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, vinaigrette, mayo

Turkey Club Sandwich
$9.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.00

Roast Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo. Served toasted on our baked fresh house bread along with a pickle spear

Salads

Small House Salad
$4.50

Small House Salad

$4.50

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons and choose of dressing on the side

Large House Salad
$6.25

Large House Salad

$6.25

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, choice of dressing served on the side

Mediterranean Salad
$9.50

Mediterranean Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Salami, Green Olive, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Croutons, choice of dressing on the side

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Roast Corn, Tomato, Cucumber, choice of dressing on the side

BBQ Chicken Salad
$10.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, BBQ Ranch on the side

Cranberry Walnut Salad
$10.00

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, apple, choice of dressing on the side

Catering House Salad for 5
$18.00

$18.00

Wings

Our delicious Dough Co. Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
Wings

Wings

$13.00+

Our delicious Dough Co. Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese

Sides/Extras/Desserts

Sides

Breadstick Bites
$5.50

Breadstick Bites

$5.50

Fresh baked and fluffy, brushed with garlic butter and served with choice of 2 sauces

Graziano's Meatballs
$5.00+

Graziano's Meatballs

$5.00+

Graziano's Italian Meatballs served in red sauce and topped off with parmesan

Single Breadstick
$2.00

Single Breadstick

$2.00

Single breadstick served with a side of red sauce

Sauces & Dressings

Side of Ranch
$0.75

$0.75

Side of Red Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

Side of House Vinaigrette
$0.75

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
$0.75

$0.75

Side of Italian Dressing
$0.75

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
$0.75

$0.75

Side Of BBQ Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

Side Of Buffalo Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

Side Of Honey Garlic Sriracha
$0.75

$0.75

Side of Vegan Ranch
$0.75

$0.75

Desserts

Cinnamon Dippers
$5.00

Cinnamon Dippers

$5.00

Fluffy Cinnamon bites served with icing for dipping

Dough Co. Cookie
$2.50

Dough Co. Cookie

$2.50

Baked fresh cookies, assortment varies

Dough Co. Brownie
$3.00

Dough Co. Brownie

$3.00

Baked fresh chocolate brownie

Thelma's Ice Cream Sandwiches
$3.75

Thelma's Ice Cream Sandwiches

$3.75

Des Moines's favorite Ice Cream Sandwich (assorted flavors)

Chips

Miss Vickies Chips
$1.50

Miss Vickies Chips

$1.50

Drinks

20 oz Fountain Drink
$2.25

20 oz Fountain Drink

$2.25
20 oz Bottle (Coke Products)

20 oz Bottle (Coke Products)

2 Liter (Coke Products)

2 Liter (Coke Products)

Out of stock
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock
Aha Sparkling Water
$1.50

Aha Sparkling Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Tropical Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A hip and casual Pizza Joint offering hand crafted New York style pizza, by the slice or whole pie. Keep it old school with classic toppings or explore some of our original specialties. A selection of sandwiches on fresh baked bread, wings, salads and house made desserts means there's something for everyone. A top notch craft beer selection and games for the kids: there's no reason to be in a hurry.

Website

Location

2405 SW White Birch Dr Ste 100, Ankeny, IA 50023

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

