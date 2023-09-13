Utensils

Cutlery, Plates & Napkins provided by request. Add them to your order here!

Forks

Napkins

Paper Plates

STARTERS

CHEESE BREAD

$14.50+

Ranch Base on our Sicilian Pan Pizza Crust, loaded with Mozzarella & Parmesan. With Grandma's Marinara or Ranch on the side.

GREEN CHILE CHEESE BREAD

$17.50+

Our delicious Sicilian Cheese Bread with Mild Hatch Green Chiles and Hot Jalapeno Crema on top! With Grandma's Marinara or Ranch on the side.

French Fries

$3.00+

SALADS

The Simple Salad

$6.00

Feta, Cucumber, Scallions, Shredded Lettuce, Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette on the Side.

The Loaded Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Salami, Provolone, Feta, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Pepperoncini Peppers, Scallions, Shredded Lettuce, Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette on the Side.

The Caesar Salad

$6.50

Parmesan Cheese, House-made Sicilian Croutons, Romaine, Caesar Dressing on the Side.

The Mandarin Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chicken, Toasted Almonds, Mandarin Orange Slices, Crispy Noodles, Cucumber, Red Onion, Scallion, Shredded Lettuce, with Raspberry Sesame Chili Sauce on the side.

The Cobb Salad

$9.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Sicilian Croutons, Romaine, House Ranch dressing on the side.

Chicken Strip Meals

Meals come with fries, your choice of sauce, and a Fountain Drink. Our Chicken Strips are brined & hand-battered to order right here! We use a (GLUTEN FREE!) Rice flour breading, and seasoned buttermilk to create your new favorite crispy, moist & flavorful chicken strip. *Our fryers are dedicated Gluten Free*

3-Piece Strips Meal

$10.99

6-Piece Strips Meal

$15.99

Chicken Strips

Our Chicken Strips are brined & hand-battered to order right here! We use a (GLUTEN FREE!) Rice flour breading, and seasoned buttermilk to create your new favorite crispy, moist & flavorful chicken strip. *Our fryers are dedicated Gluten Free*

Chicken Strips

$6.99+

12 pc Chicken Strips "The Coop"

$21.99

12pc of our Tender, Crispy Chicken Strips with your choice of TWO 4oz sauces. Perfect for hungry families & groups!

BUILD YOUR OWN

CHEESE NY STYLE

$15.00+

Small - 12", 6 Slices. Large - 16", 8 Slices. NY Tomato Sauce, Part Skim Mozzarella

CHEESE SICILIAN

$16.50+

Small Square - 4 Slices. Large Square - 8 Slices. Grandma's Marinara, Brick Cheese, Oregano

GLUTEN FREE SICILIAN

$23.00

Our House-Made Gluten Free dough is made in dedicated equipment and separate from our traditional pizzas. GF Pizzas are cooked in pans off of the oven floor.

NY STYLE SPECIALTY

Dough Counter Supreme

$22.00+

Crumbled Italian Sausage, Cupping Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, NY Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.

Meat Lovers

$23.00+

Cupping Pepperoni, Crumbled Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, Bacon, NY Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.

Loaded Baked Potato

$18.00+

Bacon, French Fries, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Scallions, Hot Jalapeno Crema. (No Tomato Sauce)

BBQ Hawaiian

$20.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion, Fresh Jalapeno, NY Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella with Tangy BBQ Sauce on Top.

Philly Cheesesteak 'za

$22.00+

Ground Beef, Sautéed Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Provolone & Cheese Sauce.

Pesto Veggie

$19.00+

Feta, Mozzarella, House-made Basil Pesto, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Chilies, Pepperoncini Peppers. (V) Pesto contains almonds.

SICILIAN SPECIALTY PIZZA

Light, Fluffy, Crispy Pan Pizza. SM - 4pc, LG - 8pc. GF - Small only.

HOT HONEY PEPPERONI

$21.00+

Cupping Pepperoni, Ricotta, Grandma's Tomato Sauce, Brick Cheese, Hot Honey Drizzle.

BIG MAC

$21.00+

Seasoned Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Red Onion & Shredded Lettuce with Burger-Style sauce.

TRIPLE THREAT

$20.00+

Striped with Grandma's Marinara Sauce, Vodka Sauce, and Basil Pesto with Brick Cheese. (V) Pesto contains almonds.

VODKA CHICKEN PARM

$24.00+

Whole Chicken Strips, Striped with House-made Vodka Sauce, Brick Cheese, Oregano, Parmesan Cheese. Small has 4 Chicken Strips, 8 on Large.

CAKE SLICES

Big 'ol cake Slice - Perfect to share (or not)

Bumpy Cake Slice

$5.00

Celebration Cake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink 20oz

$2.95

Apple Juice

$5.00

Mexi Coke

$5.00

Peace Tea 24oz

$4.00

Reign Energy

$3.00

Sweet Tea Gold Peak

$3.00

Unsweet Tea Gold Peak

$3.00

SIDES of SAUCE - 2oz

Tangy BBQ

$1.75

Contains gluten.

Burger-Style Sauce

$1.75

Honey Mustard

$1.75

Hot Honey

$3.00

Hot Jalapeno Crema

$1.75

Grandma's Marinara

$1.75

House Buttermilk Ranch

$1.75

Raspberry Sesame Chili Sauce

$1.75

Contains gluten, nuts, soy.

Chicken Strip's Special Sauce

$1.75

Contains gluten.

Vodka Sauce

$1.75

Ketchup

$0.99

SIDES of SAUCE - 4oz

4 OZ Tangy BBQ

$3.00

Contains gluten.

4 OZ Burger-Style Sauce

$3.00

4 OZ Honey Mustard

$3.00

4 OZ Hot Jalapeno Crema

$3.00

4 OZ Grandma's Marinara

$3.00

4 OZ House Buttermilk Ranch

$3.00

4 OZ Raspberry Sesame Chili Sauce

$3.00

Contains gluten, nuts, soy.

4 OZ Chicken Strip's Special Sauce

$3.00

Contains gluten.

4 OZ Vodka Sauce

$3.00

4 OZ Ketchup

$1.99