Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dough Mama’s 214 4th St

review star

No reviews yet

214 4th St

Des Moines, IA 50309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Slice Cheese
Slice Pepperoni
Four

Slice Specialty Pizza

TODAY'S SPECIAL

$5.00
Slice Cheese

Slice Cheese

$5.00
Slice Pepperoni

Slice Pepperoni

$5.00
Slice Supreme

Slice Supreme

$5.00

Sliced meatball, slice Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers.

Slice Meat Lover

Slice Meat Lover

$5.00

Sliced meatball, sliced Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni.

Slice Bianca (White)

$5.00

No red sauce ~ Ricotta blend with fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, Parmigiana

Slice Bianca with Spinach & Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Bianca with Spinach & Grilled Chicken

Slice Veggie

Slice Veggie

$5.00

Onion, mushroom, black olives & green peppers

Slice Hawaiian

Slice Hawaiian

$5.00

Red Sauce, ham and pineapple

Slice Lasagna

$5.00

Ricotta, homemade marinara, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, Parmigiana cheese

Slice Hot Honey Chicken and Pineapple

Slice Hot Honey Chicken and Pineapple

$5.00

Garlic butter base with pizza cheese, chicken and pineapple chunks, topped with a Hot Honey drizzle and crushed red peppers

Slice Chicken Parmigiana

$5.00

Breaded chicken breast, ricotta, mozzarella, homemade marinara, parmigiana cheese

Slice Greek

$5.00Out of stock
Slice Tomato Basil Garlic Olive Oil

Slice Tomato Basil Garlic Olive Oil

$5.00

Diced fresh tomato, fresh basil and fresh garlic marinated with extra virgin olive oil, (no red sauce)

Slice Buffalo Chicken

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$5.00

No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.

Slice Chicken Bacon Ranch

Slice Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.00

Ranch base, cheese, diced chicken breast and bacon on the top.

Slice BBQ Chicken

$5.00

No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with Breaded Fried Chicken Breast tossed with BBQ sauce

Slice Sausage and Pepperoni

Slice Sausage and Pepperoni

$5.00

14" Specialty Pizza

Mozzarella, Feta cheese, fresh spinach, Calamity olives

14" Cheese

$14.99

14" Supreme

$18.99

Sliced meatball, slice Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers.

14" Meat Lover

$18.99

Sliced meatball, sliced Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni.

14" Bianca (White)

$18.99

No red sauce ~ Ricotta blend with fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, Parmigiana

14" Bianca with Spinach & Grilled Chicken

$18.99

Bianca with Spinach & Grilled Chicken

14" Veggie

$18.99

Onion, mushroom, black olives & green peppers

14" Hawaiian

$18.99

Red Sauce, ham and pineapple

14" Lasagna

$18.99

Ricotta, homemade marinara, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, Parmigiana cheese

14" Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Breaded eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, homemade marinara, Parmigiana cheese

14" Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Breaded chicken breast, ricotta, mozzarella, homemade marinara, parmigiana cheese

14" Greek

$18.99Out of stock

14" Tomato Basil Garlic Olive Oil

$18.99

Diced fresh tomato, fresh basil and fresh garlic marinated with extra virgin olive oil, (no red sauce)

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Ranch base, cheese, diced chicken breast and bacon on the top.

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with Breaded Fried Chicken Breast tossed with BBQ sauce

14" Sausage and Pepperoni

$18.99

14" Pepperoni

$18.99

20" Specialty Pizza

20" Cheese

$23.99

20" Supreme

$28.99

Sliced meatball, slice Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers.

20" Meat Lover

$28.99

Sliced meatball, sliced Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni.

20" Bianca (White)

$25.99

No red sauce ~ Ricotta blend with fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, Parmigiana

20" Bianca with Spinach & Grilled Chicken

$28.99

Bianca with Spinach & Grilled Chicken

20" Veggie

$28.99

Onion, mushroom, black olives & green peppers

20" Hawaiian

$28.99

Red Sauce, ham and pineapple

20" Lasagna

$28.99

Ricotta, homemade marinara, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, Parmigiana cheese

20" Eggplant Parmigiana

$28.99

Breaded eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, homemade marinara, Parmigiana cheese

20" Chicken Parmigiana

$28.99

Breaded chicken breast, ricotta, mozzarella, homemade marinara, parmigiana cheese

20" Greek

$28.99

20" Tomato Basil Garlic Olive Oil

$26.99

Diced fresh tomato, fresh basil and fresh garlic marinated with extra virgin olive oil, (no red sauce)

20" Buffalo Chicken

$28.99

No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.99

Ranch base, cheese, diced chicken breast and bacon on the top.

20" BBQ Chicken

$28.99

No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with Breaded Fried Chicken Breast tossed with BBQ sauce

20" Sausage and Pepperoni

$28.99

20" Pepperoni

$28.99

28" Specialty Pizza

Mozzarella, Feta cheese, fresh spinach, Calamity olives

28" Cheese

$39.99

28" Supreme

$55.99

Sliced meatball, slice Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers.

28" Meat Lover

$55.99

Sliced meatball, sliced Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni.

28" Bianca (White)

$45.99

No red sauce ~ Ricotta blend with fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, Parmigiana

28" Bianca with Spinach & Grilled Chicken

$55.99

Bianca with Spinach & Grilled Chicken

28" Veggie

$52.99

Onion, mushroom, black olives & green peppers

28" Hawaiian

$52.99

Red Sauce, ham and pineapple

28" Lasagna

$55.99

Ricotta, homemade marinara, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, Parmigiana cheese

28" Eggplant Parmigiana

$55.99

Breaded eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, homemade marinara, Parmigiana cheese

28" Chicken Parmigiana

$55.99

Breaded chicken breast, ricotta, mozzarella, homemade marinara, parmigiana cheese

28" Greek

$55.99

28" Tomato Basil Garlic Olive Oil

$51.99

Diced fresh tomato, fresh basil and fresh garlic marinated with extra virgin olive oil, (no red sauce)

28" Buffalo Chicken

$55.99

No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.

28" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$55.99

Ranch base, cheese, diced chicken breast and bacon on the top.

28" BBQ Chicken

$55.99

No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with Breaded Fried Chicken Breast tossed with BBQ sauce

28" Sausage and Pepperoni

$55.99

14" Build your Own Pizza

Build your own pizza! Select any available topping to create your own masterpiece. TOPPINGS: pepperoni, onion, mushroom, fresh garlic, sliced Italian sausage, sliced homemade meatball, banana pepper, jalapeños, black olives, green olives, ham, pineapple, anchovies, feta cheese, extra cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach, green pepper, roasted pepper, breaded eggplant

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.99

20" Build your Own Pizza

Build your own pizza! Select any available topping to create your own masterpiece. TOPPINGS: pepperoni, onion, mushroom, fresh garlic, sliced Italian sausage, sliced homemade meatball, banana pepper, jalapeños, black olives, green olives, ham, pineapple, anchovies, feta cheese, extra cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach, green pepper, roasted pepper, breaded eggplant

20" Build Your Own Pizza

$21.99

28" Build your Own Pizza

Build your own pizza! Select any available topping to create your own masterpiece. TOPPINGS: pepperoni, onion, mushroom, fresh garlic, sliced Italian sausage, sliced homemade meatball, banana pepper, jalapeños, black olives, green olives, ham, pineapple, anchovies, feta cheese, extra cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach, green pepper, roasted pepper, breaded eggplant

28" Build Your Own Pizza

$55.99

Salads

Classic

$8.00Out of stock

Italian Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, black olives, served with a side of Italian dressing

Grilled Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Sauces

$0.25

Garlic Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

5 Garlic Rolls

Drinks

Aquafina

Aquafina

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$5.00

Can Soda

$2.50

Foutain Drink

$3.00

Bambino's Cakes

One

One

$3.00
Two

Two

$6.00
Four

Four

$12.00
Sixteen

Sixteen

$44.00

Crispy Rice Snacks

Fruity Pebbles

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Original

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Downtown Des Moines premiere New York style pizzeria. Enjoy a laid back, fast casual, modern style pizzeria in the heart of the court district. Get your pizza by the slice or order a whole pie.

Location

214 4th St, Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rita's Cantina
orange star4.1 • 348
401 SE 5th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
The Royal Mile
orange starNo Reviews
210 4th St. Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
RoCA - 208 Court Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
208 Court Avenue Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Court Avenue Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
309 Court Ave Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Lambo's Sno - 405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50309, US
orange starNo Reviews
Des Moines, IA 50309 US Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Up Down Des Moines
orange starNo Reviews
500 E Locust Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Des Moines

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 3,821
223 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Chi
orange star4.7 • 2,516
5418 Douglas Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1930 SE 14th St Des Moines, IA 50320
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Des Moines
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston