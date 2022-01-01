Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Pizza

Dough - SF

149 Reviews

$$

1455 Market St

San Francisco, CA 94103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Doughnut Menu

Raised Glazed

$1.50

Raised Chocolate

$1.50

Old Fashion

$1.50

Cake

$1.50

Jelly Filled

$2.50

Bar Filled

$2.50

Bar Not Filled

$2.00

Twist

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Donut Holes

$0.50

6 Donut Holes

$1.50

12 Donut Holes

$3.00

Apple Fritter

$2.50

Rollin On Dozens

$15.00

Tshirt

$20.00

Ube

$1.75

Red V

$1.75

Vegan

$1.75

Oreo

$1.75

Halloween Candy

$1.75

Matcha

$1.75

Lychee

$1.75

Fruit Glazed

$1.75

Fresh Strawberry Whipped

$3.00

Maple Bacon

$3.00

Cronut

$3.00

Cronut Holes

$2.00

Mochi – toasted black sesame seed

Matcha Creme Brulee

Orange miso pecan

Salted Espresso Milk Jam

Peanut Butter Banana Custard

Peanut Butter and Jam

Foie Gras Balsamic Strawberry

Raspberry Chocolate Truffle

Meyer Lemon poppy seed

Mike Tea Boba

Black Sesame

Thai Tea

Taro root and cream

Ume – salted plum with sweet cream

Gauva Filling

$2.95

Special Donut

$1.75

Bagels/Croissants

Plain

$2.75

Filled

$3.00

Almond

$3.50

Raisin

$3.00

Bagel

$1.75

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Strawberry Cream

Granola & Yogurt

Ham & Cheese

$3.50

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$9.95

Mary Mary

$16.00

La Di Da Di

$14.00

Down with the King

$14.00

You Gots to Chill

$15.00

Smooth Operator

$14.00

Rock the Bells

$15.00

Just a Friend

$15.00

Paul Revere

$17.00

Set It Off

$12.00

Childerns Story

$15.00

Mush Olives Bell Pepper Pizza

$12.00

I Aint No Joke

$15.00

It Takes Two

$17.00

Push It

$15.00

Top Billin

$15.00

Microphone Fiend

$15.00

I'm Bad

$16.00

Fight the Power

$17.00

Shake Your Rump

$15.00

Don't Believe the Hype

$15.00

ExY Original Crust

$9.95

ExY Gluten Free Crust

$12.95

Roxanne, Roxanne

$14.00

I Can't Live Without My Radio

$14.00

Ain't No Half Steppin

$14.00

Salads

Breakout

$12.00

Asteroids

$12.00

Pong

$14.00

Centipede

$12.00

Missile Command

$12.00

Space Invaders

$13.00

Dig Dug

$14.00

Jungle Hunt

$12.00

Paper Boy

$16.00

Battlezone

$16.00

BYO Salad

$9.95

Dough Pockets

I am your father

$5.00

I'll be back

$5.00

Yippe-Ki-Yay

$5.00

Wax on Wax off

$5.00

Number 5 is alive

$5.00

Yo, Adrian!

$5.00

Great Scott

$5.00

Kiss my Converse

$5.00

ET Phone Home

$5.00

Say Hello to my little friend

$5.00

Small Bites

Roger Rabbit

$10.00

Cabbage Patch

$5.00

Wop

$7.00

Alf

$7.00

Kid N' Play

$7.00

Running Man

$7.00

Brunch

How Do Ya Like Me Now?

$8.00

Follow the Leader

$8.00

Bad: Bigger and Deffer

$8.00

Licensed to ill

$8.00

King of Rock

$12.00

All Hail the Queen

$12.00

He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper

$12.00

Hot, Cool and Vicious

$12.00

Yo! Bum Rush the Show

$12.00

Is What We Are

$12.00

Lyte as a Rock

$12.00

Sides

Side Eggs

$3.95

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sauage

$5.00

Side Homefries

$4.00

Side Fruit

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1455 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

Gallery
Dough image
Dough image
Dough image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Star Pizza - Valencia - 400 Valencia Street
orange starNo Reviews
400 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Doppio Zero - San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
395 Hayes Street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Ragazza
orange star4.4 • 535
311 Divisadero St San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Amici's - SOMA - CloudKitchen
orange starNo Reviews
60 Morris St. San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Little Star Pizza
orange star4.8 • 3,305
846 Divisadero Street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Goat Hill Pizza - Potrero
orange star3.7 • 1,544
300 Connecticut Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Yank Sing 2 Go - 101 Spear St
orange star4.0 • 6,891
101 Spear St San Francisco, CA 94105
View restaurantnext
Tin Vietnamese Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 5,064
937 Howard St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Zero Zero
orange star4.2 • 4,747
826 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Yank Sing - 49 Stevenson St
orange star4.2 • 3,909
49 Stevenson St San Francisco, CA 94105
View restaurantnext
AsiaSF - 9th Street
orange star4.4 • 3,605
201 9th Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Bayview-Hunters Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Alamo Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lower Haight
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston