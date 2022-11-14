Dough Zone - San Jose

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Berkshire-Duroc Pork Soup Dumplings (6 pcs)鲜肉小笼包
Q-Bao(Pan-Fried Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns) (4 pcs) 特色煎包
Dan Dan Noodle 担担面

HOUSE SPECIAL 巷子小点

Green Onion Pancake (1) 葱油饼

Green Onion Pancake (1) 葱油饼

$3.50

Our famous Green Onion Pancake, with freshly chopped scallion flakes and infused oil.

Spicy Beef Sandwich (1) 大嘴牛肉包 (辣)

Spicy Beef Sandwich (1) 大嘴牛肉包 (辣)

$6.25

Freshly steamed buns with well-seasoned beef, lettuce, cucumber, and a hint of spicy/pancake sauce.

Non-Spicy Beef Sandwich (1) 大嘴牛肉包 (不辣)

Non-Spicy Beef Sandwich (1) 大嘴牛肉包 (不辣)

$6.25

Freshly steamed buns with well-seasoned beef, lettuce, cucumber, and a hint of pancake sauce.

Spicy Beef Pancake Roll (1) 麻辣牛肉卷饼

Spicy Beef Pancake Roll (1) 麻辣牛肉卷饼

$7.95

Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.

Non-Spicy Beef Pancake Roll(1) 酱香牛肉卷饼 (不辣)

Non-Spicy Beef Pancake Roll(1) 酱香牛肉卷饼 (不辣)

$7.95

Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.

Pan Fried Chive Dumplings (3) 韭菜盒子

Pan Fried Chive Dumplings (3) 韭菜盒子

$6.25

Classic fried pastries with chive fillings.

Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼

Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼

$6.25

Grilled pastries with seasoned ground beef fillings.

XIAO LONG BAO (SOUP DUMPLINGS) 小笼包

Berkshire-Duroc Pork Soup Dumplings (6 pcs)鲜肉小笼包

Berkshire-Duroc Pork Soup Dumplings (6 pcs)鲜肉小笼包

$7.95

Savory soup dumplings filled with Berkshire-Duroc ground pork fillings.

Berkshire-Duroc Pork w/ Pacific Deepsea Crab Meat Soup Dumplings (6 pcs) 蟹肉小笼包

Berkshire-Duroc Pork w/ Pacific Deepsea Crab Meat Soup Dumplings (6 pcs) 蟹肉小笼包

$7.95

The most prestige soup dumplings filled with Berkshire-Duroc pork & crab meat fillings.

Chicken Soup Dumplings (6 pcs) 鸡肉小笼包

Chicken Soup Dumplings (6 pcs) 鸡肉小笼包

$7.95

Savory soup dumplings filled with well-seasoned ground chicken fillings.

BAO (BUN) 偏门包子

Q-Bao(Pan-Fried Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns) (4 pcs) 特色煎包

Q-Bao(Pan-Fried Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns) (4 pcs) 特色煎包

$8.95

It is filled with moist pork, secret recipe aspic and wrapped with dough. After being half steamed and half pan-fried, buns turn out perfectly soft on the top, crispy and crunchy on the bottom.

Steamed Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns (4 pcs) 鲜肉蒸包

Steamed Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns (4 pcs) 鲜肉蒸包

$8.95Out of stock

Steamed fluffy buns filled with juicy pork fillings.

PAN FRIED DUMPLINGS 胡同锅贴

Vegetable Pot Stickers (6) 素三鲜锅贴

Vegetable Pot Stickers (6) 素三鲜锅贴

$6.25

Pan-fried vegetable dumplings that are vegan and vegetarian friendly! Contains baby bok-choy, mushrooms, glass noodles and tofu.

Chicken Pot Stickers (6) 鸡肉锅贴

Chicken Pot Stickers (6) 鸡肉锅贴

$6.25

Pot Stickers with seasoned ground chicken fillings.

Berkshire-Duroc Pork & Shrimp Pot Stickers 猪肉三鲜锅贴

Berkshire-Duroc Pork & Shrimp Pot Stickers 猪肉三鲜锅贴

$6.25

Pot Stickers with Berkshire-Duroc ground pork and shrimp fillings.

Beef Pot Stickers (6) 牛肉锅贴

Beef Pot Stickers (6) 牛肉锅贴

$6.25

Pot Stickers with our signature beef fillings.

Fried Wonton w/ Chili Sauce (6) 香煎红油大馄饨

Fried Wonton w/ Chili Sauce (6) 香煎红油大馄饨

$6.25

Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Layered spicy flavor sauce on the side.

Fried Wonton w/ Spicy Garlic Sauce (6) 香煎蒜辣大馄饨

Fried Wonton w/ Spicy Garlic Sauce (6) 香煎蒜辣大馄饨

$6.25

Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Brings a distinctive garlic flavor into its spices.

Boiled Dumplings我家水饺

Berkshire-Duroc Pork & Shrimp Boiled Dumplings 猪肉三鲜水饺

Berkshire-Duroc Pork & Shrimp Boiled Dumplings 猪肉三鲜水饺

$6.25

Boiled dumplings with our classic Berkshire-Duroc pork and shrimp fillings.

Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油菜肉大馄饨

Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油菜肉大馄饨

$6.25

Chicken wonton soaked in our house special chili sauce.

Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Hot & Sour Sauce 酸辣菜肉大馄饨

Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Hot & Sour Sauce 酸辣菜肉大馄饨

$6.25

Chicken wonton in our hot and sour sauce to fresh up your taste.

Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油猪肉小抄手

Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油猪肉小抄手

$6.25

Berkshire-Duroc Pork wonton in spicy chili sauce.

Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Hot & Sour Sauce 酸辣猪肉小抄手

Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Hot & Sour Sauce 酸辣猪肉小抄手

$6.25

Berkshire-Duroc Pork wonton in our house special hot and sour sauce.

STEAMED DUMPLINGS 外婆蒸饺

Zucchini Shrimp Dumplings (6) 青瓜鲜虾蒸饺

Zucchini Shrimp Dumplings (6) 青瓜鲜虾蒸饺

$6.95

Add a fresh taste to your favorite shrimp dumplings, they are savory and juicy to a whole another level.

Vegetable Steamed Dumplings (6) 素三鲜蒸饺

Vegetable Steamed Dumplings (6) 素三鲜蒸饺

$6.25

Freshly-made all veggie dumplings. Contains baby bok-choy, mushrooms, glass noodles and tofu.

Chicken Steamed Dumplings (6) 鸡肉蒸饺

Chicken Steamed Dumplings (6) 鸡肉蒸饺

$6.25

Steamed dumplings with our favorite chicken fillings.

Beef Steamed Dumplings (6) 牛肉蒸饺

Beef Steamed Dumplings (6) 牛肉蒸饺

$6.25

Steamed Dumplings with well seasoned ground beef fillings.

Shrimp & Pork Steamed Dumplings (6) 鲜虾猪肉蒸饺

Shrimp & Pork Steamed Dumplings (6) 鲜虾猪肉蒸饺

$8.95Out of stock

APPERTIZER 农家小菜

Pickled String Beans 酸豇豆

Pickled String Beans 酸豇豆

$5.75

Our in house pickled long beans.

Fruit Flavored Seaweed 果味海带丝

Fruit Flavored Seaweed 果味海带丝

$5.75Out of stock

Seaweed salad to fresh up your taste.

Marinated Pig Ear 卤猪耳

Marinated Pig Ear 卤猪耳

$6.25

Chewy pig ear marinate in our house special seasoning broth.

Five Spiced Beef Shank 五香牛腱

Five Spiced Beef Shank 五香牛腱

$7.50

Savory beef shank.

Spicy Beef Shank 麻辣牛健

Spicy Beef Shank 麻辣牛健

$7.50

Mala flavor beef shank.

NOODLES 凑料面

Dan Dan Noodle 担担面

Dan Dan Noodle 担担面

$6.95

Szechuan specialty Dan Dan Noodles are so popular. Its crispy, spicy & numbing peppercorn inspired the flavor to the next level.

Dan Dan Noodle (vegetarian) 全素担担面

Dan Dan Noodle (vegetarian) 全素担担面

$6.95

Szechuan specialty Dan Dan Noodles are so popular. Its crispy, spicy & numbing peppercorn inspired the flavor to the next level.( Vegetarian)

Noodle w/ Onion Soy Sauce 葱油面

Noodle w/ Onion Soy Sauce 葱油面

$6.95

A humble dish from Shanghai. Freshly boiled noodles drenched in our house special scallion oil seasoning.

Cold Noodle w/ Szechuan Sauce 川味凉面

Cold Noodle w/ Szechuan Sauce 川味凉面

$6.95

Another Szechuan treasure. Tangy cold noodles mixed with veggies and spices. Vegetarian options are available.

Yi Bin Noodle 宜宾燃面

Yi Bin Noodle 宜宾燃面

$6.95

Originated from Yi Bin city in Szechuan Province, another treasure to die for. Noodles are well-seasoned and oiled, you can even light up a fire on it.

Spicy (Ma La) Noodle 麻辣小面

Spicy (Ma La) Noodle 麻辣小面

$6.95

Our house special Ma La Noodle, with our chef specially made chili oil and seasonings.

Spicy (Ma La) Noodle (vegetarian) 全素麻辣小面

Spicy (Ma La) Noodle (vegetarian) 全素麻辣小面

$6.95

Our house special Ma La Noodle, with our chef specially made chili oil and seasonings.(Vegetarian)

Noodle w/ Minced Pork 肉燥小面

Noodle w/ Minced Pork 肉燥小面

$6.95

Noodle w/ Minced Berkshire-Duroc Pork

Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面

Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面

$6.95

A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.

Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面

Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面

$8.95

Beef-Stew Noodle Soup

Zha Jiang Mian 京味炸酱面

Zha Jiang Mian 京味炸酱面

$6.95

Freshly boiled noodles covered with special stir fried sauce, topped with fresh veggie slices.

VEGETABLES 蔬菜类

Broccoli w/ Seafood Sauce 蚝油西兰花

Broccoli w/ Seafood Sauce 蚝油西兰花

$5.95
Kale Salad in Sesame Dressing 芝麻酱羽衣甘蓝沙拉

Kale Salad in Sesame Dressing 芝麻酱羽衣甘蓝沙拉

$5.95
Kale Salad in Sweet & Sour Dressing 甜酸羽衣甘蓝沙拉

Kale Salad in Sweet & Sour Dressing 甜酸羽衣甘蓝沙拉

$5.95
A-Choy w/ Sesame Dressing 麻酱A菜

A-Choy w/ Sesame Dressing 麻酱A菜

$5.95

Sweet & Sour Cucumber 甜辣小黄瓜

$5.75

SOUP 乱炖汤

Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton in Chicken Broth 鸡汤小馄饨

Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton in Chicken Broth 鸡汤小馄饨

$6.95

Tender hand-made wonton filled with seasoned Berkshire-Duroc Pork swim in a flavorful chicken broth.

Chicken Veggie Wonton in Chicken Broth 鸡汤菜肉大馄饨

Chicken Veggie Wonton in Chicken Broth 鸡汤菜肉大馄饨

$6.95

Chewy hand-made wonton filled with seasoned chicken and veggie swim in a flavorful chicken broth.

DESSERTS 私房甜品

New York Style Cheesecake(1 pcs)

New York Style Cheesecake(1 pcs)

$4.25Out of stock
Green Tea Cheesecake(1pcs)

Green Tea Cheesecake(1pcs)

$4.25
Purple Sweet Potato MONT BLANC Cake (1pc) 紫薯勃朗峰蛋糕(1粒)

Purple Sweet Potato MONT BLANC Cake (1pc) 紫薯勃朗峰蛋糕(1粒)

$5.25Out of stock
Green Tea MONT BLANC Cake (1 pc) 抹茶勃朗峰蛋糕(1粒)

Green Tea MONT BLANC Cake (1 pc) 抹茶勃朗峰蛋糕(1粒)

$5.25Out of stock

BEVERAGES 非主流饮品

Milk Tea (Cold) 奶茶(冷)

Milk Tea (Cold) 奶茶(冷)

$5.50
Coke 可口可乐

Coke 可口可乐

$2.50
Sour Plum Juice (Cold) 酸梅汁(冷)

Sour Plum Juice (Cold) 酸梅汁(冷)

$5.50

Diet Coke 健怡可乐

$2.50

Sprite 雪碧

$2.50

Sparkling Water 气泡水

$3.50

Bottled Water 瓶装水

$3.50Out of stock

CHOYA Lemon Soda 柠檬汽水

$3.45Out of stock
CHOYA Yuzu Soda 柚子汽水

CHOYA Yuzu Soda 柚子汽水

$3.45Out of stock

CHOYA Ume soda 梅子汽水

$3.45
Peach Flavored Sparkling Water 白桃气泡水

Peach Flavored Sparkling Water 白桃气泡水

$3.95Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
