Dough Zone - San Mateo 111 E 4th Street
111 E 4th Street
San Mateo, CA 94401
HOUSE SPECIAL 巷子小点
Green Onion Pancake (1) 葱油饼
Our famous Green Onion Pancake, with freshly chopped scallion flakes and infused oil.
Spicy Beef Sandwich (1) 大嘴牛肉包 (辣)
Freshly steamed buns with well-seasoned beef, lettuce, cucumber, and a hint of spicy/pancake sauce.
Non-Spicy Beef Sandwich (1) 大嘴牛肉包 (不辣)
Freshly steamed buns with well-seasoned beef, lettuce, cucumber, and a hint of pancake sauce.
Spicy Beef Pancake Roll (1) 麻辣牛肉卷饼
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
Non-Spicy Beef Pancake Roll(1) 酱香牛肉卷饼 (不辣)
Grilled pancake with shredded lettuce, beef, and sauces to your taste.
Pan Fried Chive Dumplings (3) 韭菜盒子
Classic fried pastries with chive fillings.
Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼
Grilled pastries with seasoned ground beef fillings.
Jianbing Guo Zi 煎饼果子
XIAO LONG BAO (SOUP DUMPLINGS) 小笼包
BAO (BUN) 偏门包子
Q-Bao(Pan-Fried Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns) (4 pcs) 特色煎包
It is filled with moist pork, secret recipe aspic and wrapped with dough. After being half steamed and half pan-fried, buns turn out perfectly soft on the top, crispy and crunchy on the bottom.
Steamed Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns (4 pcs) 鲜肉蒸包
Steamed fluffy buns filled with juicy pork fillings.
PAN FRIED DUMPLINGS 胡同锅贴
Vegetable Pot Stickers (6) 素三鲜锅贴
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings that are vegan and vegetarian friendly! Contains baby bok-choy, mushrooms, glass noodles and tofu.
Chicken Pot Stickers (6) 鸡肉锅贴
Pot Stickers with seasoned ground chicken fillings.
Berkshire-Duroc Pork & Shrimp Pot Stickers 猪肉三鲜锅贴
Pot Stickers with Berkshire-Duroc ground pork and shrimp fillings.
Beef Pot Stickers (6) 牛肉锅贴
Pot Stickers with our signature beef fillings.
Fried Wonton w/ Chili Sauce (6) 香煎红油大馄饨
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Layered spicy flavor sauce on the side.
Fried Wonton w/ Spicy Garlic Sauce (6) 香煎蒜辣大馄饨
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Brings a distinctive garlic flavor into its spices.
Boiled Dumplings我家水饺
Berkshire-Duroc Pork & Shrimp Boiled Dumplings 猪肉三鲜水饺
Boiled dumplings with our classic Berkshire-Duroc pork and shrimp fillings.
Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油菜肉大馄饨
Chicken wonton soaked in our house special chili sauce.
Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Hot & Sour Sauce 酸辣菜肉大馄饨
Chicken wonton in our hot and sour sauce to fresh up your taste.
Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油猪肉小抄手
Berkshire-Duroc Pork wonton in spicy chili sauce.
Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Hot & Sour Sauce 酸辣猪肉小抄手
Berkshire-Duroc Pork wonton in our house special hot and sour sauce.
STEAMED DUMPLINGS 外婆蒸饺
Zucchini Shrimp Dumplings (6) 青瓜鲜虾蒸饺
Add a fresh taste to your favorite shrimp dumplings, they are savory and juicy to a whole another level.
Vegetable Steamed Dumplings (6) 素三鲜蒸饺
Freshly-made all veggie dumplings. Contains baby bok-choy, mushrooms, glass noodles and tofu.
Chicken Steamed Dumplings (6) 鸡肉蒸饺
Steamed dumplings with our favorite chicken fillings.
Beef Steamed Dumplings (6) 牛肉蒸饺
Steamed Dumplings with well seasoned ground beef fillings.
Shrimp & Pork Steamed Dumplings (6) 鲜虾猪肉蒸饺
APPERTIZER 农家小菜
Pickled String Beans 酸豇豆
Our in house pickled long beans.
Fruit Flavored Seaweed 果味海带丝
Seaweed salad to fresh up your taste.
Marinated Pig Ear 卤猪耳
Chewy pig ear marinate in our house special seasoning broth.
Five Spiced Beef Shank 五香牛腱
Savory beef shank.
Spicy Beef Shank 麻辣牛健
Mala flavor beef shank.
NOODLES 凑料面
Hot & Sour Clear Noodle 酸辣粉
Clear noodles are traditionally made from sweet potato starch, tangy and chewy.
Hot & Sour Clear Noodle (vegetarian) 全素酸辣粉
Clear noodles are traditionally made from sweet potato starch, tangy and chewy.( Vegetarian)
Dan Dan Noodle 担担面
Szechuan specialty Dan Dan Noodles are so popular. Its crispy, spicy & numbing peppercorn inspired the flavor to the next level.
Dan Dan Noodle (vegetarian) 全素担担面
Szechuan specialty Dan Dan Noodles are so popular. Its crispy, spicy & numbing peppercorn inspired the flavor to the next level.( Vegetarian)
Noodle w/ Onion Soy Sauce 葱油面
A humble dish from Shanghai. Freshly boiled noodles drenched in our house special scallion oil seasoning.
Cold Noodle w/ Szechuan Sauce 川味凉面
Another Szechuan treasure. Tangy cold noodles mixed with veggies and spices. Vegetarian options are available.
Yi Bin Noodle 宜宾燃面
Originated from Yi Bin city in Szechuan Province, another treasure to die for. Noodles are well-seasoned and oiled, you can even light up a fire on it.
Spicy (Ma La) Noodle 麻辣小面
Our house special Ma La Noodle, with our chef specially made chili oil and seasonings.
Spicy (Ma La) Noodle (vegetarian) 全素麻辣小面
Our house special Ma La Noodle, with our chef specially made chili oil and seasonings.(Vegetarian)
Noodle w/ Minced Pork 肉燥小面
Noodle w/ Minced Berkshire-Duroc Pork
Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面
A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup
Zha Jiang Mian 京味炸酱面
Freshly boiled noodles covered with special stir fried sauce, topped with fresh veggie slices.
VEGETABLES 蔬菜类
SOUP 乱炖汤
Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton in Chicken Broth 鸡汤小馄饨
Tender hand-made wonton filled with seasoned Berkshire-Duroc Pork swim in a flavorful chicken broth.
Chicken Veggie Wonton in Chicken Broth 鸡汤菜肉大馄饨
Chewy hand-made wonton filled with seasoned chicken and veggie swim in a flavorful chicken broth.
DESSERTS 私房甜品
Banana Naan Bread (1) 香蕉飞饼
Sweet naan bread with whipped cream is a delicious breakthrough compared with the traditional naan bread.
NEW YORK STYLE Cheesecake(1 pcs) 芝士蛋糕(1粒)
GREEN TEA Cheesecake(1pcs) 抹茶芝士蛋糕(1粒)
Purple Sweet Potato MONT BLANC Cake (1pc) 紫薯勃朗峰蛋糕(1粒)
Green Tea MONT BLANC Cake (1 pc) 抹茶勃朗峰蛋糕(1粒)
BEVERAGES 非主流饮品
Milk Tea (Cold) 奶茶(冷)
Coke 可口可乐
Sour Plum Juice (Cold) 酸梅汁(冷)
Diet Coke 健怡可乐
Sprite 雪碧
Sparkling Water 气泡水
Bottled Water 瓶装水
CHOYA Lemon Soda 柠檬汽水
CHOYA Yuzu Soda 柚子汽水
CHOYA Ume Soda 梅子汽水
Peach Flavored Sparkling Water 白桃气泡水
FROZEN DUMPLINGS 冷冻食品
Frozen Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns (30pcs/bag)煎包/蒸包
Available to purchase at all locations, through DoorDash, Caviar, and Chowbus. Cooking instructions enclosed to steam or pan fried to make our signature Q-bao at home.
Frozen Berkshire-Duroc Pork Xiao Long Bao (50pcs/bag)鲜肉小笼包
Available to purchase at all locations, through DoorDash, Caviar, and Chowbus.
