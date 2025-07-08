DOUGH
168 Passaic Ave
Fairfield, NJ 07004
Featured Items
Soup Du Jour
Roasted Corn & Poblano Pepper Soup garnished with drizzle of e.v.o.o., roasted corn & cilantro. Contains: onions, potatoes, roasted corn, poblano peppers, aromatics (thyme, bay leaf)$7.00
Farm Vegetable
Sautéed Snow Peas (Garlic & E.V.O.O.)$9.00
Zucchini Crisps
served with DOUGH’s famous smoked chili pepper dip$13.00
Spring Lunch
Weekly Features
Featured Salad
House Greens + Sliced Fennel + Sliced Red Onions + Tossed in a Citrus-Poppy Vinaigrette — served over a bed of Citrus-Infused Whipped Ricotta + Garnished with Segmented Oranges & Sliced Almonds$11.00
Featured Pizza
Arrabbiata Sauce + Fresh Mozzarella + Olli Salumeria Soppressata + Fire-Roasted Jalapeños + Drizzle of House-Made Habanero Hot Honey$21.00
Small Plates
Meatballs
(3) house-made Black Angus Meatballs + marinara + fresh basil + shaved parmesan$15.00
Burrata
creamy whole burrata + asparagus + cherry tomatoes + baby carrots + snow peas + spring onion vinaigrette + caper gremolata + grilled sourdough bread$19.00
Wild-Caught Shrimp
(5) wild-caught shrimp + basmati rice pilaf + crispy leeks + romesco sauce$21.00
Zucchini Crisps
served with DOUGH’s famous smoked chili pepper dip$13.00
Artisan Cheese Board
selection of three local cheeses + house-made mostarda + house-marinated olives + mixed nuts + grilled garlic sourdough crostini Cheese 1: EWE’S BLUE Old Chatham Creamery Made with Sheep’s Milk A Roquefort-style blue cheese that’s creamy, balanced, and rich. Aged to develop a smooth, spreadable texture with a natural rind. Cheese 2: BEECHER MARCO POLO Beecher’s Marco Polo is a creamy, cow’s milk cheese infused with lightly cracked green and black peppercorns, delivering a rich blend of savory umami and buttery notes. Cheese 3: THREE SISTERS Nettle Meadow Farm Blend of Sheep’s, Goat’s, and Cow’s Milk The texture is velvety yet firm, and it's enveloped in a bloomy rind. Initially mild and buttery, the cheese reveals a slight tang and sweetness as it lingers, complemented by subtle mushroom notes near the rind.$23.00
Artisan Meat Board
True Story Prosciutto + Olli Salumeria Pepperoni & Salami + cornichon pickles + whole grain mustard + warmed sourdough bread$20.00
Artisan Meat & Cheese Board
True Story prosciutto + Olli Salumeria pepperoni & soppressata + selection of three local cheeses + cornichon pickles + whole grain mustard + house-made mostarda + house-marinated olives + mixed nuts + grilled garlic sourdough crostini$40.00
Olives
house-marinated mixed olives + grilled sourdough bread$11.00
Beer Mussels
pair your choice of Brix City Brewing’s craft beers with freshly steamed P.E.I. Mussels + garlic + red pepper + butter + herbs+ garlic breadcrumbs + house-made focaccia$22.00
Deviled Eggs
air-dried True Story Prosciutto + cornichon filling + crispy kale + sea salt + e.v.o.o. + cracked black pepper$12.00
Fire-Roasted Chicken Wings
(10) flame-broiled all-natural chicken wings marinated in fresh herbs & spices + lemon & herb dipping sauce$21.00
Harvested Greens
Kale Salad
lacinato kale + asparagus + shaved carrots + radishes + red onions + toastedalmonds + parmesan cheese + lemon-parmesan vinaigrette$11.00
Arugula Salad
big leaf arugula + red onions + toasted pistachios + pepato cheese + red wine vinaigrette$10.00
Beets Salad
mixed baby greens + roasted red beets + oranges + goat cheese + roasted walnuts + balsamic vinaigrette$10.00
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce + grated parmesan + garlic sourdough croutons + light classic caesar dressing$10.00
The Wedgy Salad
iceberg lettuce + grape tomatoes + radishes + cucumbers + applewood smoked bacon + blue cheese crumble + blue cheese dressing$10.00
DOUGH Greens
mixed baby greens + tomatoes + radishes + cucumbers + shaved parmesan + balsamic vinaigrette$9.00
Sandwiches
Italian Sandwich
Served on house-made focaccia + prosciutto + pepperoni + applewood salame + fresh mozzarella + roasted red peppers + lettuce + tomato + red onion + balsamic glaze$15.00
Chicken Sandwich
served on house-made focaccia + wood-fired + fresh mozzarella + grilled tomatoes + basil pesto$14.00
Meatball Sandwich
served on house-made sourdough bread + house-made meatballs + fresh mozzarella + marinara + fresh basil + parmesan$15.00
Veggie Vibe Sandwich
served on house-made focaccia + roasted eggplant + zucchini + roasted red peppers + red onion + tomatoes + lettuce + garlic & herbs dressing + house-made vegan cashew cheese$13.00
Hanger Steak Sandwich
served on house-made sourdough bread + flame-broiled hanger steak + watercress + fontina + grilled red onions +horseradish sauce$15.00
Wood-Fired Pizza
Plain Pizza
shredded fresh mozzarella + tomato sauce$13.00
Pepperoni Pizza
fresh mozzarella + tomato sauce + pepperoni$17.00
Big Red Pizza
marinara + sliced garlic + freshly chopped oregano + e.v.o.o.$13.00
Margherita Pizza
fresh mozzarella + tomato sauce + fresh basil (Greens Do Good Farms)$16.00
Godzilla Pizza
braised kale + house-smoked mozzarella + field mushrooms + cherry peppers + parmesan + garlic + red pepper flakes$18.00
Luce Bianca Pizza
fresh mozzarella + parmesan + ricotta + garlic + e.v.o.o$19.00
Spring Vegalicious Pizza
asparagus + braised spinach + field mushrooms + red onions + house-made vegan cashew mozzarella + truffle oil$19.00
The Stella Pizza
melted spring leeks + burrata + garlic + e.v.o.o. + chiffonade of arugula + balsamic glaze drizzle post oven$20.00
Applewood Pizza
Applewood Salami (Olli Salumeria) + arrabbiata sauce + fresh mozzarella + kalamata olives + garlic + oregano$21.00
Shroom Pizza
field mushrooms + fontina + ricotta + truffle oil$19.00
Smokey The Pig Pizza
house-smoked mozzarella + baked prosciutto + field mushrooms + fresh garlic + e.v.o.o.$22.00
The B&B
bresaola + house-made burrata + hot cherry peppers + marinara + oregano + balsamic glaze post oven$22.00
Meatball Pizza
DOUGH’s meatballs + ricotta + marinara + fresh mozzarella + fresh garlic + oregano$20.00
Sausage Pizza
house-made sausage (Berkshire pork — River Bend Farms, NJ) + marinara + garlic + fresh mozzarella + dried oregano + pecorino$21.00
Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
eggplant parmesan + Asbury Park Distilling vodka sauce + fresh mozzarella + fresh basil (Greens Do Good Farms)$20.00
Pesto Chicken Pizza
wood-fired all-natural chicken + fresh basil (Greens Do Good Farms) fresh mozzarella + sprinkled fontina + basil-pesto$19.00
Green Machine
green peas + fresh mozzarella + braised spinach + house-made light Alfredo sauce + pecorino + garlic$19.00
DOUGH-Roni Pizza
Olli Salumeria pepperoni + tomato sauce + ricotta + fresh mozzarella + red onions$21.00
House-Made Pastas
Spring Pea Ravioli
hand-made pea ravioli + snow peas + fresh mint + ricotta + lemon zest$28.00
Eddie's Spaghetti
wild-caught shrimp + kalamata olives + cherry tomatoes + anchovies + capers + parsley + red pepper flakes + garlic breadcrumbs$19.00
Cauliflower Fusilli
wood-fired roasted cauliflower + house-dried prosciutto + parsley + shaved parmesan + poached egg + light Alfredo sauce + garlic breadcrumbs$18.00
Spinach Gnocchi
pancetta + braised leeks + spring herbs + garlic + parmesan cheese$18.00
Ricotta Gnocchi
marinara + shaved parmesan + fresh basil$16.00
Mac & Cheese
lumache pasta + creamy three-cheese sauce + roasted garlic breadcrumbs$16.00
Build Your Own Pasta$19.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs
House-made spaghetti + House-made DOUGH meatballs + marinara$24.00
Mains
North Atlantic Salmon
grilled fresh salmon + pan-roasted potatoes+ mushrooms + kale + garlic + truffle oil$32.00
All-Natural Chicken
roasted half chicken + garlic mojito + weekly farm vegetable$34.00
N.Y. Strip Steak
flame-broiled on our wood burning grill + fire-roasted mushrooms & onions + house-made barolo sauce$40.00
Black Angus Hanger Steak
flame-broiled on our wood burning grill + herb-roasted tricolor potatoes & cherry peppers + house-made chimichurri$33.00
Short Rib Blend Chuck Burger
flame-broiled on our wood burning grill + lettuce + tomato + onion + American cheese + served with rustic fries$18.00
Eggplant Parmesan
baked eggplant parmesan + fresh mozzarella + marinara + fresh basil$29.00
Kid's Menu
Kid's Penne
Choice of: marinara, basil pesto, vodka, butter, olive oil or plain. Gluten-Free penne available for additional $5.00$10.00
Kid's Mac & Cheese
lumache pasta, creamy three-cheese sauce, toasted garlic breadcrumbs$10.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese, grilled country bread$10.00
Kid's Meatballs
(4) Petite meatballs, marinara, crostini$10.00
Kid's Chicken Fingers$12.00
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.00
Dessert
NY Style Cheesecake
graham cracker base served with a mixed berry compote$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Buttercake
Topped with macerated strawberries$12.00
Coconut Cake
plant-based • coconut milk • brown sugar • topped with coconut flakes$10.00
Salted Caramel Brownie
sea salt • chocolate drizzle$10.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies
(3) warmed chocolate chip cookies • nut-free$7.00
Double Dutch Chocolate Cake
gluten free • chocolate drizzle$10.00
Event Tickets
Agave & Cigars
Admit One
Hosted by DOUGH x Aldez Tequila 📅 Thursday, June 26, 2025 🕕 6 PM – 9 PM 📍 On the Patio at DOUGH 🎟️ $75 per person (21+ only) Join us for an unforgettable evening under the stars, where bold flavor and smooth spirits meet. Your ticket includes: • Two handcrafted cocktails featuring Aldez Tequila • Premium hand-rolled cigars • A full dinner buffet showcasing DOUGH's signature wood-fired creations • Live music to set the perfect vibe Limited availability — secure your spot now! Please drink responsibly. Guests must be 21 or older.$75.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At DOUGH, we have a deeply rooted passion for hand-crafted cuisine. Our philosophy means sourcing the finest & freshest local ingredients to provide our guests with an authentic dining experience. We are proud to partner with local farmers, brewers and distillers to promote sustainability within our community. Our approach to food is simple: Use fresh ingredients, use the best techniques, & remain focused on the smallest details.
