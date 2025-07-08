selection of three local cheeses + house-made mostarda + house-marinated olives + mixed nuts + grilled garlic sourdough crostini Cheese 1: EWE’S BLUE Old Chatham Creamery Made with Sheep’s Milk A Roquefort-style blue cheese that’s creamy, balanced, and rich. Aged to develop a smooth, spreadable texture with a natural rind. Cheese 2: BEECHER MARCO POLO Beecher’s Marco Polo is a creamy, cow’s milk cheese infused with lightly cracked green and black peppercorns, delivering a rich blend of savory umami and buttery notes. Cheese 3: THREE SISTERS Nettle Meadow Farm Blend of Sheep’s, Goat’s, and Cow’s Milk The texture is velvety yet firm, and it's enveloped in a bloomy rind. Initially mild and buttery, the cheese reveals a slight tang and sweetness as it lingers, complemented by subtle mushroom notes near the rind.