Popular Items

Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes With Vanilla Sauce
Everything But the Bagel
Chocolate Peanut Butter

Yeast Raised Donuts 🍩

Maple Pecan Pie

Maple Pecan Pie

$4.00

Maple glaze, caramel pecan filling, pie crust crumb. Vegan!

Caramel Chai

$3.50

Vegan donut, chai glaze, topped with caramel.

Cake Donuts 🎂🍩

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.50

Yummy chocolate cake donut, peanut butter glaze, sprinkled with Reese's Pieces.

Sweet, Sweet Potato

Sweet, Sweet Potato

$3.50

Sweet potato cake donut, torched brown sugar meringue.

Malasadas 🍩

Everything But the Bagel

Everything But the Bagel

$4.00

100% Vegan. Yeast risen donut with cream cheese schmear infused with chives, garlic, and spices. Generously topped with everything spice

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.00

Marsala mascarpone cream, espresso glaze, cocoa powder dusting

Raspberry Creme Brulee

Raspberry Creme Brulee

$4.00

Tahitian Vanilla custard, raspberry preserves, caramelized s.ugar. Vegan!

Donut Holes

Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes With Vanilla Sauce

Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes With Vanilla Sauce

$3.50

Cinnamon sugar donut holes served with a Vanilla bean sauce. Half Dozen.

Horchata Churro Donut Holes

Horchata Churro Donut Holes

$3.50

Churro donut holes served with a horchata mousse. Half Dozen.

Muffins

Apple Oat Crumble

Apple Oat Crumble

$3.50

Cinnamon apple muffin, oat crumble topping.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$3.50

Pumpkin muffin, cream cheese, pepitas.

Scones

Bacon French Onion

Bacon French Onion

$3.50

Bacon, caramelized onions and gruyere.

Cherry Chocolate Chip

Cherry Chocolate Chip

$3.50

dried cherries, chocolate chips, cherry glaze with a chocolate drizzle. Vegan

Cookies 🍪

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Our twist on a classic. Tender brown butter chocolate chip cookie with a slightly nutty flavor.

Chewy Gingersnap (GF)

Chewy Gingersnap (GF)

$3.50

Chewy gingersnap cookie with a Valrhona Orelys drizzle. Gluten Free.

Banana Bread 🍌🍞

Connie's Pumpkin Cinnamon Banana Bread (GF & Vegan)

$3.50

Pumpkin Banana Bread with a touch of cinnamon.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Vegan Banh Mi Bfast Sando

Vegan Banh Mi Bfast Sando

$9.00

Doughbot vegan bun, JUST Egg, housemade pickled veggies, avocado crema, and sriracha mayo.

Banh Mi Bfast Sando

Banh Mi Bfast Sando

$9.00

Housemade bahn mi bun, scrambled egg, housemade pickled veggies, avocado crema, and sriracha mayo.

VEGAN Pretzel Bun Bfast Sando

VEGAN Pretzel Bun Bfast Sando

$9.95

Housemade vegan pretzel bun, Folded JUST Egg with chives, Field Roast chao cheese, and Beyond Meat sausage.

Pretzel Bun Bfast Sando

Pretzel Bun Bfast Sando

$9.95

Housemade pretzel bun, scrambled egg with chives, the real American cheese, and crispy, crispy bacon.

Coffee/Tea

House Coffee

House Coffee

$3.50

Guatemala Maya Ixil de Avelina. Medium Roast (Full City), Fair Trade Certified, USDA Certified Organic, Rainforest Alliance Certified, washed process. Flavor notes: Dark Chocolate, Tart Red Plum, Savory Finish. Grown at over 6000ft near the northern border of Guatemala, just south of Mexico in the city of El Quiche, near the town of Santa Avelina. This coffee is produced by the Maya Ixil cooperative, which was founded in 1998 in response to a decrease in coffee price and a need to improve profits for farmers in the local communities. The cooperative also earned their Fair Trade certification in 2004.

Tea

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with milk steamed to perfection. Served with oat milk unless specified as almond or soy.

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

A double shot of espresso, melted Ibarra chocolate, and your choice of oat, almond, or soy milk. ***Made in a facility with nuts***

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$3.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Torra Americano Espresso Blend. Medium Roast (Full City). Blended prior to roast for full flavor immersion: Brazil Serrinha (66%) and Colombia Huila (33%) Flavor notes: Toffee, Dark Chocolate, Graham Cracker

Iced Coffee

$4.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Guatemala Huehuetenango, USDA certified organic, full city roast. Cold Brewed for 24 hours prior to bottling.

Mocha Thai

Mocha Thai

$6.00

A double shot of espresso, melted Ibarra Chocolate, a touch of sweetened condensed milk, and your choice of oat, almond, or soy milk. ***Made in a facility with nuts***

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Organic coffee and a touch of sweetened condensed milk.

Vietnamese

Vietnamese

$6.00

A double shot of espresso, a touch of sweetened condensed milk, topped with organic coffee.

White Mocha

$6.00

A double shot of espresso, our melted proprietary white chocolate, and your choice of oat, almond, or soy milk. ***Made in a facility with nuts***

Chai Latte

$6.00

Made with Chico Chai and your choice of oat, soy, or almond milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Special Latte

$6.00
96 oz coffee carrier

96 oz coffee carrier

$25.00

96 oz coffee carrier with your choice of hot coffee, cold coffee, or tea. Includes stir sticks, cups, napkins, sugars, and milk.

Monthly Specials

Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte

Pumpkin Pie Chai Latte

$6.00

Organic, hand-brewed Chai mixed with pumpkin pie puree and a hint of molasses. Dash of Ibarra chocolate. *made with oat milk. Shown iced but available as a hot drink as well.

Bowl of Soul

Bowl of Soul

$6.00

Chamomile tea steeped in soy milk and sweetened with honey. **only served hot.

Bagged Coffee

Doughbot 12oz Organic

$17.00

Guatemala Maya Ixil de Avelina. Medium Roast (Full City), Fair Trade Certified, USDA Certified Organic, Rainforest Alliance Certified, washed process. Flavor notes: Dark Chocolate, Tart Red Plum, Savory Finish. Grown at over 6000ft near the northern border of Guatemala, just south of Mexico in the city of El Quiche, near the town of Santa Avelina. This coffee is produced by the Maya Ixil cooperative, which was founded in 1998 in response to a decrease in coffee price and a need to improve profits for farmers in the local communities. The cooperative also earned their Fair Trade certification in 2004.

Sodas

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke/Diet Coke/Cherry Coke

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mineral Water

$2.25

Energy Drinks

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$4.00

Red Bull (Regular)

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

Lemonade

Minute Maid

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk (boxed)

$3.00

Shirts

Doughbot Blue Shirt

$20.00

Doughbot White Shirt

$20.00

Aprons

Doughbot Blue Apron

$20.00

Bags

Blue Tote Bag

$15.00

Tumblers

White Doughbot Tumbler

$23.00

Black Doughbot Tumbler

$23.00
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
All things Dough. Come in and enjoy!

2030 10th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818

