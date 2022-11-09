House Coffee

$3.50

Guatemala Maya Ixil de Avelina. Medium Roast (Full City), Fair Trade Certified, USDA Certified Organic, Rainforest Alliance Certified, washed process. Flavor notes: Dark Chocolate, Tart Red Plum, Savory Finish. Grown at over 6000ft near the northern border of Guatemala, just south of Mexico in the city of El Quiche, near the town of Santa Avelina. This coffee is produced by the Maya Ixil cooperative, which was founded in 1998 in response to a decrease in coffee price and a need to improve profits for farmers in the local communities. The cooperative also earned their Fair Trade certification in 2004.