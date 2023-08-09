Dough Boy Pizza - Birmingham
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
100% Authentic Italian Pizza
Location
1821 2ND AVE N #154, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar - Birmingham
No Reviews
1821 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurant
Roots & Revelry - Birmingham - TJ Tower
4.1 • 778
1623 2nd Ave N Suite B Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in BIRMINGHAM
More near BIRMINGHAM