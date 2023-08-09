Main Menu

Signature Pizza

GOODFELLAS

GOODFELLAS

$14.99Out of stock

PEPPERONI, HAM, BACON, ITALIAN SAUSAGE

GODFATHER - Shrimp Alfredo

GODFATHER - Shrimp Alfredo

$15.99Out of stock

SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, ALFREDO SAUCE, SHRIMP , SPINACH , GARLIC

CHASING CHEDDAR FRANKIE

CHASING CHEDDAR FRANKIE

$14.99

Marinara Sauce, Cheese Pizza

PILED UP PEPPERONI PAULI

PILED UP PEPPERONI PAULI

$14.99

Marinara, Cheese, Pepperoni

BIG BANKS BONANNO

BIG BANKS BONANNO

$14.99Out of stock

PEPPERONI , HOT CAPPICOLA , SALAMI , HAM

LUCKY LUCIANO

LUCKY LUCIANO

$14.99

ALL-WHITE PIZZA OLIVE OIL BASE

TONY SOPRANO

TONY SOPRANO

$12.99

CHEESY BREAD - SHAVED PARM, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, SHAVED MOZZARELLA, DRIED PARSLEY, GARLIC BUTTER CRUST

THE VILLA CHRISTINA

THE VILLA CHRISTINA

$14.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, HAM, PINEAPPLE, FRESH GARLIC , CARMELIZED RED ONION, CILANTRO

DAPPER DON

DAPPER DON

$14.99

BBQ SAUCE AS A BASE, BBQ CHICKEN , RED ONIONS , BACON , SHREDDED MOZZERELLA

HIGH FLYING GAMBINO

HIGH FLYING GAMBINO

$14.99

BLEU CHEESE , BUFFALO CHICKEN , DRIZZLE OF BUFFALO SAUCE, CELERY

WISEGUYS

WISEGUYS

$14.99

Veggie pizza - Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushroom and Spinach

THE MOBSTERRITA

THE MOBSTERRITA

$14.99Out of stock

THE MARINARA, SLICED MOZZARELLA, FRESH BASIL, FRESH GARLIC , GRATED PARMESAN

THE GODFATHER OF HARLEM

THE GODFATHER OF HARLEM

$15.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, FRESH GARLIC, CHICKEN, PARSLEY, PARMESAN

FRANK SINTRA

FRANK SINTRA

$15.99

ALFREDO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA,SEASONED CHICKEN, BACON CITS, FRESH PARSLEY, PESTO DRIZZLE

BIG FRANKIE

BIG FRANKIE

$14.99

MARINARA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, FRESH GARLIC, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONION, MUSHROOM, ITALIAN SEASONING, FRESH PARSLEY

VEGAN CHEESE PIZZA

$15.99

Build Your Own Pizza From Scratch

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$14.99

Pizza Combo + Drink Special

(2) 12" Cheese Pizza + 2 Sodas

(2) 12" Cheese Pizza + 2 Sodas

$25.00
(2) 12"Pepperoni + 2 Sodas

(2) 12"Pepperoni + 2 Sodas

$30.00

12"(1) Pepperoni + Caesar Salad + Drink

$20.00

12" (1) Cheese + Caesar Salad + Drink

$20.00

Merch

You Wanna Pizza Me Pin

$3.99

I'm Coming In Hot Pin

$3.99

Cheezus That's Good

$3.99

Sides

Packet of Grated Parm

Packet of Grated Parm

$0.50
Packet of Red Pepper

Packet of Red Pepper

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$1.00

4 oz Marinara

$1.00

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.99

9" Pizza

9" Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

9" Pepperoni

$10.00Out of stock

Beverage Menu

Drinks

Stubborn Agave Vanilla

Stubborn Agave Vanilla

$3.50
Stubborn Cherry Taragon

Stubborn Cherry Taragon

$3.50

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Aranciata

San Pellegrino Sparkling Aranciata

$3.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonta

San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonta

$3.50
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.50
San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$3.50
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00
Liquid Death Severed Lime

Liquid Death Severed Lime

$4.00
Liquid Death Berry It Alive

Liquid Death Berry It Alive

$4.00
Liquid Death Mango Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Mango Sparkling Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$4.00