Doughboyz Pizzeria 1312 N Kansas Ave

No reviews yet

1312 N Kansas Ave

Topeka, KS 66608

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings

Pizzas

Pizza

$8.99+

Be a Doughboy yourself! Pick your favorite toppings and enjoy!

$13.99+

Vegans BEWARE! Bacon, Beef, Pork Sausage, Italian sausage, Pepperoni, and Canadian Bacon!

$13.99+

A lil bit of everything! Pepperoni, Beef, Bacon, Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Onions.

$12.99+

Creamy Alfredo, Grilled Chicken and Bacon!

$12.99+

Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, and Bacon!

$13.99+

3 different types of pepperoni on one pie!

$18.99+

A little bit of everything!! Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Pork Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Portobello Mushrooms, Olives, Bacon, and Italian Sausage topped with some Cheddar Cheese.

$12.99+

Who doesn't love tacos! Taco sauce, beef, tomatoes, onions, shredded lettuce, tortilla strips, and sour cream!

$13.49+

Cheesesteak, white and green onions, and mushrooms!

$13.99+

Smoked Pork, onions, Cheddar Cheese, and Banana Peppers. MMM Good

$12.49+

Banana Peppers, Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Portobello Mushrooms, and Artichoke Hearts.

$12.99+

Not for the faint of heart! Spicy Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, onions, and topped with Ghost Pepper Cheese!

$12.99+

A favorite childhood Doughboyz recipe... Mac and Cheese with hotdog pizza!

Barbecue Chicken

$13.99+

Roadhouse

$13.99+

Half/Half Specialty

$12.99+

Half/Half BYO

$10.49+

6 Inch Personal Pizza

$5.99

Extra Sauce Cup

$1.00

Wings

$9.49+

Bone-In Wings

$6.99+

Extra Sauce Cup

$1.00

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$6.99

Salad

$3.99+

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Extra Sauce Cup

$1.00

Drinks

Soda

20 oz Bottle

$2.49

2 Liter

$3.29

Desserts

$7.99

Desserts

Cookie

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

Rice Crispy

$2.99

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Monkey Bread

$6.99

Meal Deals

Small Family Meal Deal

$29.49

Large Family Meal Deal

$39.49

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$7.99+

Red Sauce w/ Meatballs

$7.99+

Red Sauce w/ Sausage

$7.99+

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$7.99

Meatball Sandwich

$7.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1312 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608

Directions

