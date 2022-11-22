Dough Bros Pizza 25 Middle St

Dough Bros Pizza imageView gallery
Popular Items

Large Pizza
Stromboli
Small Cheesy Bread

Appetizers

Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Pizza Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm Tenders

$11.00Out of stock
Fried Meatballs

Fried Meatballs

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00Out of stock

Wings & Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Dough Bites

Fried Dough Bites with Powdered Sugar

Out of stock

Fried Dough Bites with Cinnamon Sugar and Icing

Out of stock

Fried Dough Bites with Sauce

Out of stock

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.50+

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives & carrots

Chef Salad

$7.99+

Tossed salad with turkey, ham & provolone

Antipasto

$7.99+

Tossed salad with ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Sandwiches

All cold sandwiches come with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Italian Combo

$7.99+Out of stock

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni & Capicola

Turkey Bacon Melt

$7.99+Out of stock

Turkey, Ham, Bacon & American Cheese Toasted

Ham

$7.99+

Roast Beef

$7.99+Out of stock

Turkey

$7.99+Out of stock

BLT

$7.99+Out of stock

Meatball

$7.99+

Choice of Cheese, Peppers & Onions

Chicken Parm

$7.99+

Choice of Cheese, Peppers & Onions

Eggplant Parm

$7.99+

Choice of Cheese, Peppers & Onions

Breaded Chicken

$7.99+Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$7.99+

Tuna Salad

$7.99+

Chicken Salad

$7.99+

The Zipp

$7.99+

Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Oil & Vinegar

Fresh Mozz

$7.99+

Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Sliced Tomato, Basil & Oregano

Philly Steak

$7.99+Out of stock

Sausage

$7.99+

Pizza

Personal Pizza

$8.00

Medium Pizza

$12.25

Large Pizza

$16.99

Specialty Pizza

Old Fashion

Old Fashion

$9.99+

Fresh Mozz

$9.99+

Margherita

$9.99+
Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$9.99+

White Pie

$9.99+

Hawaiian

$9.99+

Veggie

$9.99+
Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$10.99+Out of stock
6 Cheese

6 Cheese

$9.99+

Meatlovers

$10.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99+

BBQ Chicken

$9.99+

Broccoli, Potato & Ricotta

$9.99+

Spinach, Sausage, Eggplant & Ricotta

$9.99+
Loaded Italian

Loaded Italian

$10.99+

Tuesday

$10.99+

Kong

$10.99+

Mashed Potato

$10.99+

Chicken Florentine

$9.99+

The Works

$10.99+

Sausage, Meatball, Pepperoni, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Olives

Custom Crust Pizza

Cheeselovers

$25.00

Meatball Crust

$25.00

Buffalo Wing Thing

Out of stock

BBQ Wing Thing

Out of stock

Cheesy Bread

Small Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Large Cheesy Bread

$11.99

Calzone

Calzone

$8.99+

Stromboli

Stromboli

$8.99+

Dinners

Each dinner comes with a side salad, bread & your choice of pasta

Chicken Parm Dinner

$13.99

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$12.99

Meatball Dinner

$12.99

Pasta Dinner

$10.99

Baked Pasta

$12.99

Penne Baked with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Onions, Peppers & Mozzarella

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$12.99

Fresh Baked Breads

Loaf

$2.50

Grinder Roll

$1.50

Desserts

Cannoli (3)

$3.75Out of stock

Cannoli Cake Slice

$3.25Out of stock

Half Cannoli Cake

$8.25Out of stock

Crumb Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Peanut butter Cannoli cake slice

$3.25Out of stock

Smores brownie sandwich

$3.99Out of stock

Lg cookies 2pk

$5.49

Mounds brownies

$3.99Out of stock

Italian cheese cake slice

$3.75

Sides

Side of Meatballs (3)

$5.50

Side of Chicken Parm (2)

$8.99

Side of Eggplant Parm

$7.99

Side of Sausage & Peppers

$6.50

Side of Pasta

$6.99

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Chips

$1.00Out of stock

20oz Bottle

Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.25

Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.25

Dr.Pepper 20oz

$2.25

Diet Dr.Pepper 20oz

$2.25

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.25

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.25

Mug Root Beer 20oz

$2.25

Hawaiian Punch 20oz

$2.25

Orange Crush 20oz

$2.25

Grape Crush 20oz

$2.25

Schweppes Strawberry Mango Seltzer 20oz

$2.25

Aquafina 20oz

$2.00

2 Liter Bottle

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.00Out of stock

Mtn Dew 2 Liter

$3.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.00Out of stock

Dr Pepper 2 Liter

$3.00

Foxon Park 12oz

Foxon Park White Birch

$2.25

Foxon Park Diet White Birch

$2.25

Foxon Park Cream

$2.25

Foxon Park Kola

$2.25

Foxon Park Root Beer

$2.25

Foxon Park Grape

$2.25

Foxon Park Orange

$2.25

Foxon Park Iron Brew

$2.25

Foxon Park Cherry

$2.25

Foxon Park Strawberry

$2.25

Foxon Park Lemon Lime

$2.25

Foxon Park Ginger Ale

$2.25

Foxon Park Gassosa

$2.25

Foxon Park 1 Liter

Foxon Park White Birch 1 Liter

$2.99

Foxon Park Kola 1 Liter

$2.99Out of stock

Foxon Park Root Beer 1 Liter

$2.99

Foxon Park Cream 1 Liter

$2.99

Foxon Park Cherry 1 Liter

$2.99

Foxon Park Gassosa 1 Liter

$2.99

Foxon Park 2 Liter

Foxon Park Kola 2 Liter

$3.99

Foxon Park Diet Kola 2 Liter

$3.99

Foxon Park Orange 2 Liter

$3.99
Dough Bros Pizza image

