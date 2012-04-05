Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Doughby's Pizza and More

review star

No reviews yet

50 N. Main St

Watkinsville, GA 30677

Appetizers

8pc Mozz Sticks

$9.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Corn Nuggets

$9.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls (2)

$7.50

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.50

Garlic Rolls (6)

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50

Meatball Appetizer

$13.00

Pizza Fries

$12.00

Street Fries

$12.00

Egg Rolls

$6.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.50

Gator Special

$12.00Out of stock

12 oysters raw

$16.00Out of stock

12 oysters grilled

$16.00Out of stock

6 oysters raw

$9.00Out of stock

6 oysters grilled

$9.00Out of stock

Chronic Tots

$8.50

Feta Fries

$6.00

Pizza

Slice

$2.59

Sm Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Md Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Lg Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Back To School Slice Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Back To School Slice Pepperoni

$1.00Out of stock

Special Pizzas

Sm Doughby’s supreme

$16.00

Sm White Doughby’s

$16.00

Sm Margherita

$14.00

Sm White Margherita

$15.00

Sm Veg Pizza

$14.00

Sm Meatlover

$16.00

Sm Greek

$15.00

Sm Rustica

$15.00

Sm Hawaiian

$14.00

Sm White Hawaiian

$16.00

Sm Bbq

$16.00

Sm Chick N Bac N Ranch

$16.00

Md Doughby’s supreme

$25.00

Md White Doughby’s

$22.00

Md Margherita

$20.00

Md White Margherita

$21.00

Md Veg Pizza

$22.00

Md Meatlover

$25.00

Md Greek

$20.00

Md Rustica

$20.00

Md Hawaiian

$19.00

Md White Hawaiian

$20.00

Md Bbq

$20.00

Md Chick N Bac N Ranch

$21.00

Lg Doughby’s supreme

$28.00

Lg White Doughby’s

$27.00

Lg Margherita

$25.00

Lg White Margherita

$26.00

Lg Veg Pizza

$27.00

Lg Meatlover

$28.00

Lg Greek

$25.00

Lg Rustica

$25.00

Lg Hawaiian

$23.00

Lg White Hawaiian

$26.00

Lg Bbq

$27.00

Lg Chick N Bac N Ranch

$27.00

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

***Max 3 Toppings***

Doughby’s Special CALZONE

$14.00

Philly Special CALZONE

$14.00

Veggie Special CALZONE

$14.00

Buff Special CALZONE

$11.00

Fajita Calizone

$12.00

Wings

8 Wings

$12.50

12 Wings

$17.50

24 wings

$35.00

50 wings

$70.00

100 wings

$135.00

Blue Cheese

$0.65

Chicken Finger Platter

$10.50

Chicken Finger Platter TOSSED

$11.50

Honey Mustard

$0.65

Marinara

$0.65

Ranch

$0.65

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$5.00

Lg Garden Salad

$9.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.00

Caprese Salad

$10.50

Antipasti

$14.00

Greek Salad

$11.50

Chef Salad

$13.00

Blue Cheese Wedge

$13.00

Grilled Chicken (salad)

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp (salad)

$7.00

Subs

Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.50

Buffalo Wrap

$10.50

Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$12.50

Eggplant Parm Hoagie

$12.50

Italian Sub

$11.00

Meatball Parm Hoagie

$12.50

Philly Hoagie

$12.50

Steak & Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Ham Sub

$10.50

Veggie Hoagie

$10.50

Chicken Sandwich Special

$10.00

French Dip

$12.50

Tony Soprano

$13.00

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Beef Ravioli

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.50

Lasagna

$13.50

Manicotti

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Spaghetti w/Meat Bolognase

$14.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

Tortellini Alfredo

$16.00

Tortellini Bolognese

$13.50

Traditional Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Traditional Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$14.00

Mussels Pasta

$16.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid’s Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Manicotti

$5.00

Kid's Ravioli

$5.00

2pc Chicken Finger W/ Fries

$5.00

Mini Corndogs

$5.00

Kid Milk

$3.50

Kid Drink

$2.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$40.00

Cannoli (2)

$7.00

Italian Doughnut Holes

$7.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Jacks Choc. Mocha

$8.00

Jacks Pumpkin

$8.00

Jacks LBB Cheesecake

$8.00

Jacks Key Lime

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Jack's Salted Caramel

$8.00

Jack's Cheesecake Cookie Dough

$8.00

Witches Brew

$4.50

Sides

1000 Island

$0.65

Balsamic glaze

$0.65

BBQ Sauce

$0.65

Caesar Dressing

$0.65

Celery

$1.00

Italian dressing

$0.65

Balsamic Vinagarette

$0.65

Jalepeno Ranch

$0.65

Creamy Feta

$0.65

Side Of Hot Sauce

$0.65

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.65

Chips

$1.50

Side fries

$4.50

Side sweet fries

$4.50

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled chicken

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$0.65

Doughbys White T-Shirt

$12.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Nadine T-Shirt

$20.00

Regular Doughby's T-Shirt

$15.00

Side Of Sauteed Spinach

$2.50

Doughbys Mask

$10.00

Doughbys Hat

$25.00

Doughbys Pullover

$30.00

Misc Train

Fried Chicken

$4.00

Side Sweet Chili Pineapple

$0.65

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Water

lemonade

$2.50

fanta

$2.50

sweet tea

$2.50

unsweet tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Half And Half Tea

$2.50

Turbo 2.0

$3.00

Premium N/A Beverages

Mint To Be Alcohol Free

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Tropical Fruit Punch

$5.00

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull SF

$4.00

2 Liter Coke

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Mr.Pibb

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Gallon Of Tea

$6.00

Red Bull-EMPLOYEE

$3.00

Seltzers/Liquor Cans

Long Drink traditional

$7.00

Long Drink Strong

$8.00

Long Drink Zero

$7.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Truly Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Tea

$4.00

Truly Punch

$4.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

White Claw

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Paloma

$7.00

Chido

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 N. Main St, Watkinsville, GA 30677

