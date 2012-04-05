Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Doughby's Pizza and More
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
50 N. Main St, Watkinsville, GA 30677
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Locos Grill & Pub Westside - 2020 Timothy Road
No Reviews
2020 Timothy Road Athens, GA 30606
View restaurant
More near Watkinsville