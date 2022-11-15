Dough Co. Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
A hip and casual pizza jhttps://s3.amazonaws.com/toasttab/restaurants/restaurant-17850000000000000/background_1594314125_212.jpg?ts=1594314126315oint offering hand crafted New York style pizza, by the slice or whole pie. Keep it old school with classic toppings or explore some of our original specialties. A selection of sandwiches on fresh baked bread, wings, salads and house made desserts means there’s something for everyone. A top notch craft beer selection and games for the kids: there’s no reason to be in a hurry.
2330 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311
