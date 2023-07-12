Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dar's Pizza

16110 Everly Road

Suite 2

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Popular Items

16" New York Style Pizza

$14.99

Cheesesteak Sub

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Philly steak on an Italian roll with your choice of toppings

14" New York Style Pizza

$12.99


Pizza/Stromboli/Calzone

14" New York Style Pizza

$12.99

16" New York Style Pizza

$14.99

14" Calzone

$12.99

16" Calzone

$14.99

14" Stromboli

$12.99

16" Stromboli

$14.99

Specialty Pizza/Stromboli/Calzone

14" New York Style Pizza

$17.99

16" New York Style Pizza

$19.99

14" Calzone

$17.99

16" Calzone

$19.99

14" Stromboli

$17.99

16" Stromboli

$19.99

Appetizers

Wings

$0.99

Sold by the wing. Every wing will be tossed in a mix of your selected sauces. If more than one sauce is selected they will be mixed together! Choice of side sauce.

French Fries

$5.99

Fresh cut french fries with your choice of toppings

Chips

$3.99

Home made fried potato chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Hand breaded mozzarella sticks with a side of tomato sauce

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Our delicious pizza dough topped with our garlic parmesan sauce and cheese then baked, served with a side of tomato sauce

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Our pizza dough covered with our garlic parmesan sauce then baked, served with a side of tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Italian bread topped with our garlic parmesan sauce then baked, served with a side of tomato sauce

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Deep fried breaded white mean chicken served with your choice of dipper

Onion Rings

$5.99

Deep fried beer battered onion rings

Subs

Chicken Parm

$8.99+

Fried white meat chicken, with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Meatball Parm

$8.99+Out of stock

Our delicious home made meatballs with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Hamburger Sub

$8.99+

Fresh local beef grilled and served on an Italian roll with your choice of toppings

Ham Sub

$8.99+Out of stock

Fresh sliced black forrest ham served on an Italian roll with your choice of toppings

Italian Sub

$8.99+Out of stock

Fresh sliced Italian cold cuts on an Italian roll with your choice of toppings

Cheesesteak Sub

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Philly steak on an Italian roll with your choice of toppings

Burgers

Custom Burger

$9.99

Fresh local beef grilled and served on a kaiser roll with your choice of toppings

BBQ Bacon

$9.99

Fresh local beef grilled served on a kaiser roll with Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, an onion ring and bacon

Black and Blue

$9.99

Fresh local beef grilled with blackening seasoning and topped with melty blue cheese

Pizza Burger

$9.99

Fresh local beef grilled and served with tomato sauce and melty mozzarella

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatos, red onion, shredded cheddar and croutons, with your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$10.99

Our house salad topped with rolled and cut deli meats

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Romain lettuce with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing

Sides

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Onion Rings

$2.99

Side House Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Beverages

20 oz

$1.99

2 Liter

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizza, wings, subs, more.

