The Dough Joe

review star

No reviews yet

702 Main Street

Bandera, TX 78003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

16" Pepperoni
16" Cowboy
12 Count Wings

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$8.49Out of stock

Creamy spinach artichoke dip served with crunchy tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$5.00Out of stock

Our fresh, house-made salsa served with crunchy tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$7.00Out of stock

White queso served with crunchy tortilla chips

Chips, Salsa, & Queso

$9.00Out of stock

House-made salsa & white queso served with crunchy tortilla chips

Queso Dip Only

$3.00

Creamy white queso.

6 Count Wings

$9.99

Wings fried golden brown then tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese, celery, and carrots

12 Count Wings

$17.99

Wings fried golden brown then tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese, celery, and carrots

Boneless Wings

$7.99Out of stock

Boneless chicken wings fried golden brown, tossed in sauce or naked, and served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese.

Dipping Sauce

Don't forget our home-made ranches or other dipping sauces!

Soups & Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine blend tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan and croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romaine blend tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan and croutons

Small House Salad

$3.99

Romaine blend, cheddar, diced tomatoes, black olives, boiled egg, and croutons

Large House Salad

$7.49

Romaine blend, cheddar, diced tomatoes, black olives, boiled egg, and croutons

Greek Salad

$13.99

Romaine blend, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, red onions,artichoke hearts, feta cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Bed of spinach topped with blackened salmon and a basil pesto drizzle, cherry tomatoes, diced red onion, feta cheese, and walnuts. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Romaine blend, chicken tenders, cheddar, bacon, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and red onion.

Cup - Soup of the Day

$3.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

Dessert

Madagascar Vanilla Gelato

$3.99

Madagascar Vanilla Gelato

Cheesecake

$5.99

Plain, stawberry, or turtle cheesecake

Parfait

$5.99

Vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries and blueberries, and topped with crunchy honey granola.

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Bowl Classic

Bowl BYO

$7.49

Bowl BBQ Chicken

$8.49Out of stock

Bowl Buffalo Chicken

$8.49Out of stock

Bowl Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.49Out of stock

Bowl Cowboy

$10.49

Bowl Greek

$9.99

Bowl Kona

$8.99

Bowl Margherita

$8.99

Bowl Pepperoni

$8.49

Bowl Philly Cheesesteak

$9.49

Bowl Supreme

$10.49

Bowl Veggie Delight

$8.49

10" Classic

10" BYO

$7.49

10" BBQ Chicken

$8.49Out of stock
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.49Out of stock
10" Buffalo Chicken

$8.49Out of stock

10" Cheese

$7.99

10" Cheesy Bread

$7.49
10" Cowboy

$10.49

10" Greek

$9.99

10" Kona

$8.99
10" Margherita

$8.99

10" Pepperoni

$8.49
10" Philly Cheesesteak

$9.49Out of stock
10" Supreme

$10.49

10" Veggie Delight

$8.49

16" Classic

16" BYO

$13.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$15.99
16" Buffalo Chicken

$15.99
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

16" Cheese

$14.99

16" Cheesy Bread

$13.99
16" Cowboy

$19.49

16" Greek

$17.49

16" Kona

$16.99

16" Margherita

$16.99

16" Pepperoni

$15.99
16" Philly Cheesesteak

$17.99Out of stock

16" Supreme

$19.99

16" Veggie Delight

$15.99

10" Cauliflower Classic

10" Cauli BYO

$10.49

10" Cauli BBQ Chicken

$11.49Out of stock

10" Cauli Buffalo Chicken

$11.49Out of stock

10" Cauli Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.49Out of stock

10" Cauli Cheese

$10.99

10" Cauli Cheesy Bread

$10.49

10" Cauli Cowboy

$13.49

10" Cauli Greek

$12.99

10" Cauli Kona

$11.99
10" Cauli Margherita

$11.99

10" Cauli Pepperoni

$11.49

10" Cauli Philly Cheesesteak

$12.49

10" Cauli Supreme

$13.49

10" Cauli Veggie Delight

$11.49

14" Cauliflower Classic

$13.49Out of stock

14" Cauli BBQ Chicken

$14.49Out of stock

14" Cauli Buffalo Chicken

$14.49Out of stock

14" Cauli Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.49Out of stock

14" Cauli Cheese

$13.99Out of stock

14" Cauli Cheesy Bread

$13.49Out of stock

14" Cauli Cowboy

$16.49Out of stock

14" Cauli Greek

$15.99Out of stock

14" Cauli Kona

$14.99Out of stock

14" Cauli Margherita

$14.99Out of stock

14" Cauli Pepperoni

$14.49Out of stock

14" Cauli Philly Cheesesteak

$15.49Out of stock

14" Cauli Supreme

$16.49Out of stock

14" Cauli Veggie Delight

$14.49Out of stock

All The Fun Stuff

Parfait

$5.99

Vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries and blueberries, and topped with crunchy honey granola.

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Boneless Wings

$7.99Out of stock

Boneless chicken wings fried golden brown, tossed in sauce or naked, and served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese.

Seasonal - White Christmas

$6.00

Vanilla vodka, agave syrup, heavy cream, and cinnamon then topped with whipped cream.

Seasonal - Amaretto Eggnog

$6.00

Rich eggnog, Disaronna amaretto, spiced rum, hazelnut, and a pinch of nutmeg.

Bowl Specialties

Bowl Jalapeno Popper

$9.99

Cream cheese base, cheddar cheese, breakfast sausage, bacon, fresh jalapenos, and white onion. *Great as an appetizer!

Bowl Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.49Out of stock

Coming Soon!

10" Specialties

10" Jalapeno Popper

$9.99

Cream cheese base, cheddar cheese, breakfast sausage, bacon, fresh jalapenos, and white onion.

10" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.49Out of stock

Coming Soon!

16" Specialties

16" Jalapeno Popper

$18.99

Cream cheese base, cheddar cheese, breakfast sausage, bacon, fresh jalapenos, and white onion.

16" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$19.99Out of stock

Coming Soon!

14" Cauliflower Specialties

14" Cauli Jalapeno Popper

$15.99

Cream cheese base, cheddar cheese, breakfast sausage, bacon, fresh jalapenos, and white onion.

14" Cauli Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.49Out of stock

Coming Soon!

Breakfast Bowls

Bowl Eggs Benedict

$10.49

Bowl Classic Breakfast

$8.49

Bowl Steak & Egg

$10.49Out of stock

Bowl First Light

$8.49

Bowl Ultimate

$9.49

Bowl Garden

$8.49

Bowl Breakfast BYO

$7.29

10" Breakfast Pizza

10" Eggs Benedict

$10.49

10" Classic Breakfast

$8.49

10" First Light

$8.49

10" Ultimate

$9.49

10" Garden

$8.49

10" Breakfast BYO

$7.29

16" Breakfast Pizza

16" Eggs Benedict

$19.99

16" Classic Breakfast

$15.99

16" First Light

$15.99

16" Ultimate

$17.99

16" Garden

$15.99

16" Breakfast BYO

$13.79

10" Cauliflower Breakfast Pizza

10" Cauli Eggs Benedict

$13.49

10" Cauli Classic Breakfast

$11.49

10" Cauli First Light

$11.49

10" Cauli Ultimate

$12.49

10" Cauli Garden

$11.49

10" Cauli Breakfast BYO

$10.29

Sides

Small House Salad

$3.99

Romaine blend, cheddar, diced tomatoes, black olives, boiled egg, and croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine blend tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan and croutons

Carrots & Celery

$2.99
Fruit Cup

$3.99

Meals

10" Cheese

$7.99

10" Pepperoni

$8.49

Boneless Wings

$7.99Out of stock

Boneless chicken wings fried golden brown, tossed in sauce or naked, and served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese.

Waffle Pop

$4.99

2 home-made waffles on a stick served with maple syrup.

Waffle Pop - Sausage

$5.99

2 home-made waffles with sausage links on a stick and served with maple syrup.

Dessert

Madagascar Vanilla Gelato

$3.99

Madagascar Vanilla Gelato

Cheesecake

$5.99

Plain, stawberry, or turtle cheesecake

Parfait

$5.99

Vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries and blueberries, and topped with crunchy honey granola.

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Tea/Soda

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Half & Half Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.50
Lemonade

$3.00

Your choice of Classic or Frozen. Try adding a flavor like raspberry or lavender!

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Cream Soda

$3.00

Can Soda

Rambler

$2.00

Black Cherry Terragon

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Vanilla Agave

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

NA Bev

Water

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

12 oz Coffee

12 oz Black Eye

$4.00

12 oz Classic Drip

$1.50

12 oz Chai Latte

$4.25

Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea and milk

12 oz Dirty Chai

$5.25

Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea, espresso, and milk

12 oz Cold Brew

$4.75

12 oz Flat White

$3.50

Espresso and milk, with no milk foam

12 oz Latte

$3.75

Espresso, milk, and milk foam

12 oz Macchiato

$3.75

Milk, milk foam, and espresso shot on top

12 oz Matcha

$4.25

Pure green tea powder mixed with choice of milk or water and sweetner.

12 oz Mocha

$4.25

Choice of chocolate, espresso, milk, and whipped cream

12 oz Nitro Brew

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz Steamer

$2.00

Milk and choice of chocolate or flavoring

12 oz Seasonal

$5.00

Check in each month for details!

16 oz Coffee

16 oz Black Eye

$5.00

Espresso and classic drip coffee

16 oz Classic Drip

$2.50

Classic drip coffee made with our Dough Joe bean blend

16 oz Chai Latte

$5.25

Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea and milk

16 oz Dirty Chai

$6.25

Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea, espresso, and milk

16 oz Cold Brew

$5.75

Our Dough Joe bean blend brewed overnight

16 oz Flat White

$4.50

Espresso and milk, with no milk foam

16 oz Latte

$4.75

Espresso, milk, and milk foam

16 oz Macchiato

$4.75

Milk, milk foam, and espresso shot on top

16 oz Matcha

$5.25

Pure green tea powder mixed with choice of milk or water and sweetner.

16 oz Mocha

$5.25

Choice of chocolate, espresso, milk, and whipped cream

16 oz Nitro Brew

$6.50Out of stock

Cold brew infused with nitrogen for a creamy finish

16 oz Seasonal

$6.00

Check in each month for details!

16 oz Steamer

$3.00

Milk and choice of chocolate or flavoring

20 oz Coffee

20 oz Black Eye

$5.50

Espresso and classic drip coffee

20 oz Classic Drip

$3.00

Classic drip coffee made with our Dough Joe bean blend

20 oz Chai Latte

$5.75

Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea and milk

20 oz Dirty Chai

$6.75

Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea, espresso, and milk

20 oz Cold Brew

$6.25

Our Dough Joe bean blend brewed overnight

20 oz Flat White

$5.00

Espresso and milk, with no milk foam

20 oz Latte

$5.25

Espresso, milk, and milk foam

20 oz Macchiato

$5.25

Milk, milk foam, and espresso shot on top

20 oz Matcha

$5.75

Pure green tea powder mixed with choice of milk or water and sweetner.

20 oz Mocha

$5.75

Choice of chocolate, espresso, milk, and whipped cream

20 oz Nitro Brew

$7.00Out of stock

Cold brew infused with nitrogen for a creamy finish

20 oz Seasonal

$6.50

Check in each month for details!

20 oz Steamer

$3.50

Milk and choice of chocolate or flavoring

Other Coffee

Affogato

$4.29

Espresso poured over Madagascar vanilla gelato

Americano

$3.00

Espresso and hot water

Cappuccino

$4.00

Classic espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam

Espresso

$2.25

Double shot of espresso

96 oz Traveler

$15.99

Our Dough Joe drip coffee for a crowd

Energy Drinks

Seasonal Energy Drink

$4.00
Bulldog Blaster

$4.00

Blue raspberry, blue energy, glitter

Buzzed Lemonade

$4.00

Honey syrup, energized lemonade, rosemary

Caribbean Cruise

$5.00

Blue raspberry, blue energy, mint

Cherry Zing Lemonade

$4.00

Tart cherry, energized lemonade, mint

Dersert Berry

$6.00

Blackberry, watermelon, granny smith apple, gold energy

Dragon Fly

$4.00

Dragon fruit, zero calorie raspberry, skinny pink energy, mint

Flower Power

$4.00

Hibiscus, gold energy, mint

Green Goddess

$4.00

Golden turmeric, blue & gold energy, basil

Hawaiian

$4.00

Hawaiian island and gold energy

Hurricane

$5.00

Cherry, pineapple, lime, gold energy

Indian Blanket

$5.00

Zero calorie peach, zero calorie raspberry, skinny gold energy, mint

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Granny smith apple, kiwi, gold and blue energy

Mojo Mojito

$4.00

Mojito sryup, power up energy, mint

Mother of Dragons

$4.00

Dragon fruit, pink energy, mint

Nuts & Jolts

$4.00

Pistachio, energized lemonade, mint

Orange Energy

$4.00

Orange spritz and power up energy

Passion Power Up

$4.00

Passion fruit, power up energy, mint

Pinkberry Soda

$4.00

Pineberry and pink energy

Purple Rain

$4.00

Desert pear and blue energy

Sunburst

$5.00

Strawberry, canteloupe, white peach, gold energy

Tropic Thunder

$4.00

Mango, coconut, pineapple, gold energy

Blue Energy

$3.00

Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!

Skinny Blue Energy

$3.00

Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!

Pink Energy

$3.00

Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!

Skinny Pink Energy

$3.00

Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!

Gold Energy

$3.00

Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!

Skinny Gold Energy

$3.00

Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!

Purple Energy

$3.00

Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!

Skinny Purple Energy

$3.00

Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!

Lemonade Energy

$3.00

Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!

Power Up Energy

$3.00

Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!

16oz Draft Beers

16oz Coors Light

$3.25

16oz Dos XX

$4.25

16oz Eastcider

$5.00

16oz Golden Ale

$5.00

12oz Slipping Into Darkness

$5.00

16oz Hazy Does It

$5.00Out of stock

Pitcher Draft Beers

Pitcher Coors Light

$10.00

Pitcher Dos XX

$14.00Out of stock

Pitcher Eastcider

$16.00

Pitcher It's A Beaut

$18.00Out of stock

Pitcher Pumpkin Bock

$18.00Out of stock

Pitcher Hazy Does It

$18.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Blue Moon

$3.50

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Corona Extra

$3.75

BTL Guinness

$4.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Heineken 0.0

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Hershey Porter

$5.00

BTL Lone Star

$2.00

BTL Miller Lite

$3.00

BTL Revolver

$3.75

BTL Shiner Bock

$3.50

BTL St. Arnold Elissa

$3.75Out of stock

BTL Thirsty Goat

$3.75

BTL Twisted Tea

$3.75

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.50

BTL Yuengling

$3.75

BTL Yuengling Flight

$3.75

BTL Vanilla Porter

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$3.75Out of stock

Canned Beer

Lagunitas IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Native Texan

$3.75

White Claw

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Rose

$5.00

Champagne

$4.00

Prosecco

$5.00

Cocktails

Seasonal - White Christmas

$6.00

Vanilla vodka, agave syrup, heavy cream, and cinnamon then topped with whipped cream.

Seasonal - Amaretto Eggnog

$6.00

Rich eggnog, Disaronna amaretto, spiced rum, hazelnut, and a pinch of nutmeg.

Beermosa

$5.00

Beermosa Pitcher

$14.99

Cider Beermosa

$5.50

Cider Beermosa Pitcher

$15.99

Mimosa

$4.50

Mimosa Pitcher

$12.99

House Margarita

$7.00

Frozen Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Swirl Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

Frozen Sangria

$8.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$7.00

Paloma

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Long Island Tea

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Pink Senorita

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Titos

$5.00

Dripping Springs

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Seersucker

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Espolon

$6.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Herradura Reposado

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Knob Creek

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

$5.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$5.00

Midori

$4.00

Gran Marnier

St. Germaine

$4.00

Shirts

Come & Taste It

$17.00

CPL

$17.00

On Sale Shirt

$10.00

Misc

Sticker

$2.00

Magnet

$3.00

Mug

$5.00

Holiday Bundle

$15.00

Get your DJ gear just in time for Christmas! Purchase an E-Gift Card (sold separately) and get a shirt and mug for only $15! Savings of $10!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
