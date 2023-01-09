The Dough Joe
702 Main Street
Bandera, TX 78003
Popular Items
Appetizers
Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach artichoke dip served with crunchy tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
Our fresh, house-made salsa served with crunchy tortilla chips
Chips & Queso
White queso served with crunchy tortilla chips
Chips, Salsa, & Queso
House-made salsa & white queso served with crunchy tortilla chips
Queso Dip Only
Creamy white queso.
6 Count Wings
Wings fried golden brown then tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese, celery, and carrots
12 Count Wings
Wings fried golden brown then tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese, celery, and carrots
Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken wings fried golden brown, tossed in sauce or naked, and served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese.
Dipping Sauce
Don't forget our home-made ranches or other dipping sauces!
Soups & Salads
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine blend tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan and croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine blend tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan and croutons
Small House Salad
Romaine blend, cheddar, diced tomatoes, black olives, boiled egg, and croutons
Large House Salad
Romaine blend, cheddar, diced tomatoes, black olives, boiled egg, and croutons
Greek Salad
Romaine blend, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, red onions,artichoke hearts, feta cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Salmon Salad
Bed of spinach topped with blackened salmon and a basil pesto drizzle, cherry tomatoes, diced red onion, feta cheese, and walnuts. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Romaine blend, chicken tenders, cheddar, bacon, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and red onion.
Cup - Soup of the Day
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Bowl - Soup of the Day
Chicken Tortilla
Dessert
Bowl Classic
10" Classic
10" BYO
10" BBQ Chicken
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Buffalo Chicken
10" Cheese
10" Cheesy Bread
10" Cowboy
10" Greek
10" Kona
10" Margherita
10" Pepperoni
10" Philly Cheesesteak
10" Supreme
10" Veggie Delight
16" Classic
10" Cauliflower Classic
10" Cauli BYO
10" Cauli BBQ Chicken
10" Cauli Buffalo Chicken
10" Cauli Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Cauli Cheese
10" Cauli Cheesy Bread
10" Cauli Cowboy
10" Cauli Greek
10" Cauli Kona
10" Cauli Margherita
10" Cauli Pepperoni
10" Cauli Philly Cheesesteak
10" Cauli Supreme
10" Cauli Veggie Delight
14" Cauliflower Classic
14" Cauli BYO
14" Cauli BBQ Chicken
14" Cauli Buffalo Chicken
14" Cauli Chicken Bacon Ranch
14" Cauli Cheese
14" Cauli Cheesy Bread
14" Cauli Cowboy
14" Cauli Greek
14" Cauli Kona
14" Cauli Margherita
14" Cauli Pepperoni
14" Cauli Philly Cheesesteak
14" Cauli Supreme
14" Cauli Veggie Delight
All The Fun Stuff
Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries and blueberries, and topped with crunchy honey granola.
Fruit Cup
Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken wings fried golden brown, tossed in sauce or naked, and served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese.
Seasonal - White Christmas
Vanilla vodka, agave syrup, heavy cream, and cinnamon then topped with whipped cream.
Seasonal - Amaretto Eggnog
Rich eggnog, Disaronna amaretto, spiced rum, hazelnut, and a pinch of nutmeg.
Bowl Specialties
10" Specialties
16" Specialties
14" Cauliflower Specialties
Breakfast Bowls
10" Breakfast Pizza
16" Breakfast Pizza
10" Cauliflower Breakfast Pizza
Sides
Meals
10" Cheese
10" Pepperoni
Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken wings fried golden brown, tossed in sauce or naked, and served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese.
Waffle Pop
2 home-made waffles on a stick served with maple syrup.
Waffle Pop - Sausage
2 home-made waffles with sausage links on a stick and served with maple syrup.
Dessert
Tea/Soda
12 oz Coffee
12 oz Black Eye
12 oz Classic Drip
12 oz Chai Latte
Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea and milk
12 oz Dirty Chai
Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea, espresso, and milk
12 oz Cold Brew
12 oz Flat White
Espresso and milk, with no milk foam
12 oz Latte
Espresso, milk, and milk foam
12 oz Macchiato
Milk, milk foam, and espresso shot on top
12 oz Matcha
Pure green tea powder mixed with choice of milk or water and sweetner.
12 oz Mocha
Choice of chocolate, espresso, milk, and whipped cream
12 oz Nitro Brew
12 oz Steamer
Milk and choice of chocolate or flavoring
12 oz Seasonal
Check in each month for details!
16 oz Coffee
16 oz Black Eye
Espresso and classic drip coffee
16 oz Classic Drip
Classic drip coffee made with our Dough Joe bean blend
16 oz Chai Latte
Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea and milk
16 oz Dirty Chai
Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea, espresso, and milk
16 oz Cold Brew
Our Dough Joe bean blend brewed overnight
16 oz Flat White
Espresso and milk, with no milk foam
16 oz Latte
Espresso, milk, and milk foam
16 oz Macchiato
Milk, milk foam, and espresso shot on top
16 oz Matcha
Pure green tea powder mixed with choice of milk or water and sweetner.
16 oz Mocha
Choice of chocolate, espresso, milk, and whipped cream
16 oz Nitro Brew
Cold brew infused with nitrogen for a creamy finish
16 oz Seasonal
Check in each month for details!
16 oz Steamer
Milk and choice of chocolate or flavoring
20 oz Coffee
20 oz Black Eye
Espresso and classic drip coffee
20 oz Classic Drip
Classic drip coffee made with our Dough Joe bean blend
20 oz Chai Latte
Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea and milk
20 oz Dirty Chai
Perfect blend of sweet and spicy black tea, espresso, and milk
20 oz Cold Brew
Our Dough Joe bean blend brewed overnight
20 oz Flat White
Espresso and milk, with no milk foam
20 oz Latte
Espresso, milk, and milk foam
20 oz Macchiato
Milk, milk foam, and espresso shot on top
20 oz Matcha
Pure green tea powder mixed with choice of milk or water and sweetner.
20 oz Mocha
Choice of chocolate, espresso, milk, and whipped cream
20 oz Nitro Brew
Cold brew infused with nitrogen for a creamy finish
20 oz Seasonal
Check in each month for details!
20 oz Steamer
Milk and choice of chocolate or flavoring
Other Coffee
Energy Drinks
Seasonal Energy Drink
Bulldog Blaster
Blue raspberry, blue energy, glitter
Buzzed Lemonade
Honey syrup, energized lemonade, rosemary
Caribbean Cruise
Blue raspberry, blue energy, mint
Cherry Zing Lemonade
Tart cherry, energized lemonade, mint
Dersert Berry
Blackberry, watermelon, granny smith apple, gold energy
Dragon Fly
Dragon fruit, zero calorie raspberry, skinny pink energy, mint
Flower Power
Hibiscus, gold energy, mint
Green Goddess
Golden turmeric, blue & gold energy, basil
Hawaiian
Hawaiian island and gold energy
Hurricane
Cherry, pineapple, lime, gold energy
Indian Blanket
Zero calorie peach, zero calorie raspberry, skinny gold energy, mint
Jolly Rancher
Granny smith apple, kiwi, gold and blue energy
Mojo Mojito
Mojito sryup, power up energy, mint
Mother of Dragons
Dragon fruit, pink energy, mint
Nuts & Jolts
Pistachio, energized lemonade, mint
Orange Energy
Orange spritz and power up energy
Passion Power Up
Passion fruit, power up energy, mint
Pinkberry Soda
Pineberry and pink energy
Purple Rain
Desert pear and blue energy
Sunburst
Strawberry, canteloupe, white peach, gold energy
Tropic Thunder
Mango, coconut, pineapple, gold energy
Blue Energy
Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!
Skinny Blue Energy
Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!
Pink Energy
Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!
Skinny Pink Energy
Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!
Gold Energy
Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!
Skinny Gold Energy
Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!
Purple Energy
Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!
Skinny Purple Energy
Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!
Lemonade Energy
Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!
Power Up Energy
Energy concentrate mixed with soda water. Build your own by adding flavors or extra shots!
16oz Draft Beers
Pitcher Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
BTL Blue Moon
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona Extra
BTL Guinness
BTL Heineken
BTL Heineken 0.0
BTL Hershey Porter
BTL Lone Star
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Revolver
BTL Shiner Bock
BTL St. Arnold Elissa
BTL Thirsty Goat
BTL Twisted Tea
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Yuengling
BTL Yuengling Flight
BTL Vanilla Porter
BTL Modelo
Cocktails
Seasonal - White Christmas
Vanilla vodka, agave syrup, heavy cream, and cinnamon then topped with whipped cream.
Seasonal - Amaretto Eggnog
Rich eggnog, Disaronna amaretto, spiced rum, hazelnut, and a pinch of nutmeg.
Beermosa
Beermosa Pitcher
Cider Beermosa
Cider Beermosa Pitcher
Mimosa
Mimosa Pitcher
House Margarita
Frozen Margarita
Swirl Margarita
Frozen Sangria
Top Shelf Margarita
Paloma
Bloody Mary
Long Island Tea
Moscow Mule
Pina Colada
Pink Senorita
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
702 Main Street, Bandera, TX 78003