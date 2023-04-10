Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doughlicious Food Truck

Volusia county

Deltona, FL 32725

Food

Jibarito Plantain Sandwich

Jibarito Plantain Sandwich

$11.00

Flattened fried green plantains paired with seasoned garlic herb steak/Or plant based black bean patty, Onions, lettuce, Tomatoes, American cheese, garlic butter. Served with Garlic Aioli Sauce.

Bori'cana Burrito

Bori'cana Burrito

$10.00

Carne asada, Sweet Plantains, queso blanco, cilantro, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, garlic aioli sauce, arroz con gandules. Served with side of homemade salsa verde.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Fried corn fritters dusted with powder sugar.

Street Corn Bites

Street Corn Bites

$6.00

Deep fried corn bites, drizzled with crema, cotija & Parmesan cheese with a light touch of Chile.

Fried Dough Bites

Fried Dough Bites

$6.00

Fried dough topped with powdered sugar and/or Oreo, fruity pebbles.

Plantain Nachos

Plantain Nachos

$5.00

Fresh Golden Plantain chips smothered in white Queso dip, tomatoes, onions, mango, cilantro and jalapeños, drizzled with garlic Aioli Sauce.

Chicago Style Pizza Puff

Chicago Style Pizza Puff

$5.00

Fried Wrapped flour tortilla stuffed with Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, spices and home-style pizza sauce.

Guava Coconut Tres Leches Cake

Guava Coconut Tres Leches Cake

$3.25

3 milk cake, infused with guava and coconut, covered with whipped topping.

Empanada

Empanada

$3.00

Fried Carribean pastry turnover filled with a variety of savory and or sweet ingredients.

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$3.00

Beef Hot dog and American cheese wrapped in empanada dough then fried until golden brown.

Drinks

Body Armor

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Carribean Latin Twist Cuisine

Location

Volusia county , Deltona, FL 32725

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

